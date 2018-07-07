Program Guide 07-07-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Pushkin Waltz No. 2, Op. 120 Seattle Symphony Orchestra; Gerard Schwarz, conductor

Maurice Greene: Overture No. 2 in G Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA

Sergei Taneyev: Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 30: Movements 2-4 Escher String Quartet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Sergei Prokofiev: Five Melodies for Violin and Piano, Op. 35bis Erin Keefe, violin; Adam Neiman, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Alexander Borodin: Tarantella Marco Rapetti, piano

Alfonso Montes: Llanura Los Angeles Guitar Quartet 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY

Pierre Jalbert: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra Steven Copes, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Alexander Borodin: Overture to Prince Igor Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music:

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 (1872)

Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra "The B's" (1914)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 'Tragic' (1905)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 (1731)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 (1835)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 (1886)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Isaac Albéniz: Catalonia Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya Jaime Martin

Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite for 2 Guitars Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21 Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra Carlos Kalmar

Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Ese viril con pan Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik

Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Tono triste para oración Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik

Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik

Manuel de Falla: Cuatro piezas españolas Judith Jáuregui, piano

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Minor Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen

Sebastian de Tradier: La Paloma Angel Romero, guitar

Ernesto Cordero: Pregunta y Mapeye Angel Romero, guitar

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Philip Glass (trans. Paul Barnes): Orphee Suite for Piano: Movement 4 Orphee and the Princess Paul Barnes, piano

Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsodie for Clarinet and Piano Todd Palmer, clarinet; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Philip Glass: Piano Quintet "Annunciation" (World Premiere) Chiara String Quartet; Paul Barnes, piano The Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln, NE

Maurice Ravel: Scheherazade, Ouverture de feerie Orchestre National de Lyon; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No.1 in D maj, Op. 25: 1. Allegro London Symphony Orchestra; Valery Gergiev, conductor

R.F.M. Mann: JEWETT C.M. (Amazing Grace) Seraphic Fire; Patrick Dupre Quigley, artistic director First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, FL

John Stevens: Benediction Sotto Voce Tuba Quartet Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto in F major, FWV L:F3, "Konzertsatz" Tempesta di Mare; Richard Stone and Gwyn Roberts, artistic directors Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill; Philadelphia, PA

Sergey Ivanovich Taneyev: Symphony No. 4 in C minor, Op. 12: 1. Allegro molto; 2. Adagio; 4. Finale. Allegro energico Mariinksy Orchestra; Valery Gergiev, conductor Congress and Concert Centre de Doelen, Rotterdam, Netherlands Album: Gergiev Festival Live

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 (1907)

John Rutter: Suite Antique (1979)

Daryl Runswick: Gilbert and Sullivan Medley (1993)

Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Irving Berlin: Cheek to Cheek (1935)

Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite (1962)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 23, 2017 - This week’s From the Top from Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room will feature, for only the second time in From the Top’s history, a teenage counter-tenor. He performs two beautiful art songs with his teenage guitar-playing collaborator. Also on the program, a piece by a young composer is given its radio premiere by a quintet of From the Top alums, and a 16-year-old pianist who could give Yuja wang a run for her money performs a fiery piece by Alberto Ginastera.

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs the first movement, Allegro vivo, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old oboist Kate Wegener performs the second movement, Einfach, innig, from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old counter-tenor Benjamin Wenzelberg and 17-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin perform "Can She Excuse My Wrongs" by John Dowland (1563-1626) and "La Tarara" by Federico García Lorca (1898–1936).

16-year-old composer Justin Zeitlinger’s piece “Fantasy for String Quintet” is given its radio premiere by the From the Top Alumni Quintet: Violin I, Valerie Kim, Violin II, Jieming Tang, Viola, Jasper Snow, Viola, Erin Pitts, and Cello, Eddie Pogossian

16-year-old pianist Coco Ma performs II. "Danza de la moza donosa" and III. "Danza del gaucho matrero" from Danzas Argentinas, Op. 2 by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983).

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs Scherzo Capriccioso, Op.18 by František Ondříček (1857-1922), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)

Gustav Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony Wq 173 (1741)

Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto (c.1720)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 5 (1800)

Anton Arensky: Fantasia on Russian Folksongs (1899)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Claude Arrieu: Dixtuor for Winds & Brass (1967)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso (c.1715)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Olivier & Walton, the Shakespeare Trilogy

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Spotlight on Tommy Tune (Part 2)” -He talks about “My One and Only” (co-starring Twiggy!), “The Will Rogers Follies,” his solo vocal album and why he was drawn to musical theater

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:04 Cy Coleman-Betty Comden-A.Green Let's Go Flying Company The Will Rogers Follies Original B'way Cast Columbia 7464-48606

18:06:00 00:03:14 David-Vosburgh-Frank Lazarus Famous Feet Company A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine Original B'way Cast DRG CDS-BL-12580

18:09:59 00:04:01 Carol Hall Aggie Song Chorus The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11683

18:15:02 00:01:31 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields My City Company Seesaw -- Original B'way Cast Buddah 95006-1

18:18:35 00:03:19 Maury Yeston Overture Della Donna Company Nine -- Original B'way Cast CBS CK-38325

18:21:54 00:03:15 Maury Yeston Guido's Song Raul Julia Nine Original B'way Cast CBS CK-38325

18:27:47 00:10:01 Maury Yeston-Robert Wright-George Forrest The Grand Parade/Some Have, Some Have Not/As It Should Be Company Grand Hotel -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61327

18:40:25 00:02:14 C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Never Met a Man I Didn't Like Keith Carradine The Will Rogers Follies Columbia 7464-48606

18:42:53 00:04:18 C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Willamania Company The Will Rogers Follies Columbia 7464-48606

1851:42 00:01:18 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:56 Maury Yeston I Can't Make This Movie Raul Julia Nine Original B'way Cast CBS CK-38325

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No.13 (1841)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Archival program from 1/25/1966 and 12/26/1965 recorded live in Severance Hall

HECTOR BERLIOZ: Damnation of Faust: Three Orchestral Interludes

FRANZ SCHUBERT (augmentation SZELL): Octet for Winds and Strings

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau 'The Sea and the Gulls' (1917)

Béla Bartók: Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1938)

Nicolai Roslavetz: Nocturne (1913)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Vilém Blodek: In the Well: Intermezzo (1867)

Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Emmerich Kálmán: What does a rosy mouth that has never been kissed know? (c.1925)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)