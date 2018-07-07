© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-07-2018

Published July 7, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Pushkin Waltz No. 2, Op. 120 Seattle Symphony Orchestra; Gerard Schwarz, conductor 

Maurice Greene: Overture No. 2 in G Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA 

Sergei Taneyev: Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 30: Movements 2-4 Escher String Quartet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA 

Sergei Prokofiev: Five Melodies for Violin and Piano, Op. 35bis Erin Keefe, violin; Adam Neiman, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA 

Alexander Borodin: Tarantella Marco Rapetti, piano 

Alfonso Montes: Llanura Los Angeles Guitar Quartet 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY 

Pierre Jalbert: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra Steven Copes, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN 

Alexander Borodin: Overture to Prince Igor Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 (1872)

Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra "The B's" (1914)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 'Tragic' (1905)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 (1731)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 (1835)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 (1886)

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Isaac Albéniz: Catalonia  Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya  Jaime Martin                               

Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite for 2 Guitars  Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars                            

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21  Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra   Carlos Kalmar   

Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Ese viril con pan  Ensemble Villancico  Peter Pontvik           

Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Tono triste para oración  Ensemble Villancico  Peter Pontvik           

Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios  Ensemble Villancico  Peter Pontvik          

Manuel de Falla: Cuatro piezas españolas  Judith Jáuregui, piano                

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Minor  Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra   Ari Rasilainen            

Sebastian de Tradier: La Paloma   Angel Romero, guitar                         

Ernesto Cordero: Pregunta y Mapeye  Angel Romero, guitar 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Philip Glass (trans. Paul Barnes): Orphee Suite for Piano: Movement 4 Orphee and the Princess Paul Barnes, piano 

Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsodie for Clarinet and Piano Todd Palmer, clarinet; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY 

Philip Glass: Piano Quintet "Annunciation" (World Premiere) Chiara String Quartet; Paul Barnes, piano The Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln, NE 

Maurice Ravel: Scheherazade, Ouverture de feerie Orchestre National de Lyon; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA 

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No.1 in D maj, Op. 25: 1. Allegro London Symphony Orchestra; Valery Gergiev, conductor 

R.F.M. Mann: JEWETT C.M. (Amazing Grace) Seraphic Fire; Patrick Dupre Quigley, artistic director First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, FL 

John Stevens: Benediction Sotto Voce Tuba Quartet  Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN 

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto in F major, FWV L:F3, "Konzertsatz" Tempesta di Mare; Richard Stone and Gwyn Roberts, artistic directors Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill; Philadelphia, PA

Sergey Ivanovich Taneyev: Symphony No. 4 in C minor, Op. 12: 1. Allegro molto; 2. Adagio; 4. Finale. Allegro energico Mariinksy Orchestra; Valery Gergiev, conductor Congress and Concert Centre de Doelen, Rotterdam, Netherlands Album: Gergiev Festival Live

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 (1907)

John Rutter: Suite Antique (1979)

Daryl Runswick: Gilbert and Sullivan Medley (1993)

Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Irving Berlin: Cheek to Cheek (1935)

Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite (1962)

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded  April 23, 2017 - This week’s From the Top from Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room will feature, for only the second time in From the Top’s history,  a teenage counter-tenor.  He performs two beautiful art songs with his teenage guitar-playing collaborator. Also on the program, a piece by a young composer is given its radio premiere by a quintet of From the Top alums, and a 16-year-old pianist who could give Yuja wang a run for her money performs a fiery piece by Alberto Ginastera.

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs the first movement, Allegro vivo, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old oboist Kate Wegener performs the second movement, Einfach, innig, from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old counter-tenor Benjamin Wenzelberg and 17-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin perform "Can She Excuse My Wrongs" by John Dowland (1563-1626) and "La Tarara" by Federico García Lorca (1898–1936).

16-year-old composer Justin Zeitlinger’s piece “Fantasy for String Quintet” is given its radio premiere by the From the Top Alumni Quintet: Violin I, Valerie Kim, Violin II, Jieming Tang, Viola, Jasper Snow, Viola, Erin Pitts, and Cello, Eddie Pogossian

16-year-old pianist Coco Ma performs II. "Danza de la moza donosa" and III. "Danza del gaucho matrero" from Danzas Argentinas, Op. 2 by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983).

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs Scherzo Capriccioso, Op.18 by František Ondříček (1857-1922), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)

Gustav Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony Wq 173 (1741)

Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto (c.1720)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 5 (1800)

Anton Arensky: Fantasia on Russian Folksongs (1899)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Claude Arrieu: Dixtuor for Winds & Brass (1967)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso (c.1715)

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Olivier & Walton, the Shakespeare Trilogy

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Spotlight on Tommy Tune (Part 2)” -He talks about “My One and Only” (co-starring Twiggy!), “The Will Rogers Follies,” his solo vocal album and why he was drawn to musical theater

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:03:04            Cy Coleman-Betty Comden-A.Green       Let's Go Flying  Company          The Will Rogers Follies    Original B'way Cast      Columbia          7464-48606

18:06:00            00:03:14            David-Vosburgh-Frank Lazarus  Famous Feet     Company          A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine  Original B'way Cast            DRG     CDS-BL-12580

18:09:59            00:04:01            Carol Hall          Aggie Song       Chorus  The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas   Original B'way Cast        MCA     MCAD-11683

18:15:02            00:01:31            Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       My City Company          Seesaw -- Original B'way Cast            Buddah 95006-1

18:18:35            00:03:19            Maury Yeston   Overture Della Donna    Company          Nine -- Original B'way Cast            CBS     CK-38325

18:21:54            00:03:15            Maury Yeston   Guido's Song    Raul Julia          Nine    Original B'way Cast         CBS            CK-38325

18:27:47            00:10:01            Maury Yeston-Robert Wright-George Forrest      The Grand Parade/Some Have, Some Have Not/As It Should Be          Company          Grand Hotel -- Original B'way Cast         RCA     09026-61327

18:40:25            00:02:14            C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green  Never Met a Man I Didn't Like    Keith Carradine  The Will Rogers Follies        Columbia          7464-48606

18:42:53            00:04:18            C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green  Willamania        Company          The Will Rogers Follies  Columbia          7464-48606

1851:42             00:01:18            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:56            Maury Yeston   I Can't Make This Movie Raul Julia          Nine   Original B'way Cast            CBS     CK-38325

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No.13 (1841)

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Archival program from 1/25/1966 and 12/26/1965 recorded live in Severance Hall

HECTOR BERLIOZ: Damnation of Faust: Three Orchestral Interludes

FRANZ SCHUBERT (augmentation SZELL): Octet for Winds and Strings

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad 

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau 'The Sea and the Gulls' (1917)

Béla Bartók: Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1938)

Nicolai Roslavetz: Nocturne (1913)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Vilém Blodek: In the Well: Intermezzo (1867)

Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Emmerich Kálmán: What does a rosy mouth that has never been kissed know? (c.1925)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)