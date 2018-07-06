Program Guide 07-06-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio, Op. 70, No. 1 "Ghost": Movement 2. Largo assai Emmanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello

oseph Haydn: String Quartet in d, Op. 103 Hob. III:83 Dover Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Georges Enescu: Konzertstuck for Viola and Piano Beth Guterman, viola; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125: Movement 4 Tamara Wilson, soprano; Elizabeth Bishop, mezzo-soprano; Dimitri Pittas, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass-baritone; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; National Collegiate Chorale of Scotland; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No.1 in D maj, Op. 25: 1. Allegro London Symphony Orchestra; Valery Gergiev, conductor

R.F.M. Mann: JEWETT C.M. (Amazing Grace) Seraphic Fire; Patrick Dupre Quigley, artistic director First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, FL

John Stevens: Benediction Sotto Voce Tuba Quartet Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto in F major, FWV L:F3, "Konzertsatz" Tempesta di Mare; Richard Stone and Gwyn Roberts, artistic directors Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill; Philadelphia, PA

Sergey Ivanovich Taneyev: Symphony No. 4 in C minor, Op. 12: Movements 1-2, 4 Mariinksy Orchestra; Valery Gergiev, conductor Congress and Concert Centre de Doelen, Rotterdam, Netherlands Album: Gergiev Festival Live

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto (1931)

Robert Schumann: Piano Sonata No. 1 (1835)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony (1915)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn (1849)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)

Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)

Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique (1916)

Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet (1819)

César Cui: Two Pieces (1886)

E. J. Moeran: First Rhapsody (1922)

Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' (1830)

Thomas Morley: Response Pavin (1599)

John Bull: Ut, re, mi, fa, so, la (1612)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

13:30 FIRST FRIDAYS: Musical Stars in the Classics: Chauncey Aceret, cello; Victor Beyens, violin; Devin Hinzo, oboe; Megan-Geoffrey Prins, piano; Amy Tan, piano

Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 2 (excerpt)

Poulenc: Oboe Sonata, mvt 2

Bernstein: Selections from “West Side Story” (arr. Victor Beyens)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Pushkin Waltz No. 2, Op. 120 Seattle Symphony Orchestra; Gerard Schwarz, conductor

Maurice Greene: Overture No. 2 in G Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA

Sergei Taneyev: Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 30: Movements 2-4 Escher String Quartet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Sergei Prokofiev: Five Melodies for Violin and Piano, Op. 35bis Erin Keefe, violin; Adam Neiman, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Alexander Borodin: Tarantella Marco Rapetti, piano

Alfonso Montes: Llanura Los Angeles Guitar Quartet 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY

Pierre Jalbert: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra Steven Copes, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Alexander Borodin: Overture to Prince Igor Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 'Winter Wind' (1836)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 (1772)

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana (1926)

Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1952)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite (1951)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 49 'La Passione' (1768)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 6 (1804)

21:05 SPECIAL: Star-Spangled Spectacular – the Cleveland Orchestra live from Mall B in downtown Cleveland, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; host: Russ Mitchell

John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Johann Strauss Jr: Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás (1892)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid (1938)

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Serenade for Strings (1875)

César Franck: Psyché and Eros (1888)

Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Trio (1891)

Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms (1933)