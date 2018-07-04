Program Guide 07-04-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano

Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor Op. 121: Movement 4 Bewegt Caroline Goulding, violin; David Fung, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in C major for Recorder, Strings and Continuo, RV 443 Andreas Bohlen, recorder; Bach Collegium Japan; Masaaki Suzuki, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Opus 56, "Scottish" : Movements 2-4 The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Felipe Villanueva: Tercera Mazurka Jorge Federico Osorio, piano

Georg Philipp Telemann: Trio in E minor for flute, oboe, and basso continuo, TWV 42:e2 Alice K. Dade, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Brian Thornton, cello; Noam D. Elkies, harpsichord Festival Mozaic, Congregation Beth David, San Luis Obispo, CA

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland

Billy Strayhorn: Take the "A" Train Harlem Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Pauls By The Sea church, Jacksonville, FL

02:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with John Simna

Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)

Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Don Gillis: Star-Spangled Symphony (1951)

Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1957)

John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)

06:00 SPECIAL: Film at Five’s Salute to Patriotic Movies with Bill O’Connell

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

Paul Anka: The Longest Day: March (1962)

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals' March (1980)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

Sherman Edwards: 1776: Selections (1969)

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan (1985)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Hugo Friedhofer: The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme (1946)

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

07:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time (1950)

Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite (1940)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas (1952)

08:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Jim Mehrling

Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)

Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923)

George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' (1936)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'I Got Rhythm' (1973)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances (1951)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

Aaron Copland: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)

Roy Harris: Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1939 )

09:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Mark Satola

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)

Benjamin Carr: Federal Overture (1794)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee (1904)

Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)

10:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Robert Conrad

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture (1976)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 (1950)

Don Gillis: Star-Spangled Symphony (1951)

11:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951)

12:00 SPECIAL: Sugarloaf Mountain with Apollo’s Fire

13:00 SPECIAL: Film at Five’s Salute to Patriotic Movies with Bill O’Connell

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

Paul Anka: The Longest Day: March (1962)

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals' March (1980)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

Sherman Edwards: 1776: Selections (1969)

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan (1985)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Hugo Friedhofer: The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme (1946)

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

14:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time (1950)

Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite (1940)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas (1952)

15:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Jim Mehrling

Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)

Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923)

George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' (1936)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'I Got Rhythm' (1973)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances (1951)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

Aaron Copland: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)

Roy Harris: Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1939)

16:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Mark Satola

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)

Benjamin Carr: Federal Overture (1794)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee (1904)

Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)

17:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Robert Conrad

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture (1976)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 (1950)

Don Gillis: Star-Spangled Symphony (1951)

18:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Quire Cleveland - The Land of Harmony

21:00 SPECIAL: Blossom Band Concert 2017

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto (1945)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)