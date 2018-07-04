Program Guide 07-04-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano
Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor Op. 121: Movement 4 Bewegt Caroline Goulding, violin; David Fung, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in C major for Recorder, Strings and Continuo, RV 443 Andreas Bohlen, recorder; Bach Collegium Japan; Masaaki Suzuki, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Opus 56, "Scottish" : Movements 2-4 The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
Felipe Villanueva: Tercera Mazurka Jorge Federico Osorio, piano
Georg Philipp Telemann: Trio in E minor for flute, oboe, and basso continuo, TWV 42:e2 Alice K. Dade, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Brian Thornton, cello; Noam D. Elkies, harpsichord Festival Mozaic, Congregation Beth David, San Luis Obispo, CA
Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland
Billy Strayhorn: Take the "A" Train Harlem Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Pauls By The Sea church, Jacksonville, FL
02:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with John Simna
Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)
Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)
Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Don Gillis: Star-Spangled Symphony (1951)
Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1957)
John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)
06:00 SPECIAL: Film at Five’s Salute to Patriotic Movies with Bill O’Connell
Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)
Paul Anka: The Longest Day: March (1962)
Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)
Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)
Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals' March (1980)
John Williams: Midway: March (1976)
Sherman Edwards: 1776: Selections (1969)
John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan (1985)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Hugo Friedhofer: The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme (1946)
John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)
07:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time (1950)
Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)
Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite (1940)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas (1952)
08:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Jim Mehrling
Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)
Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923)
George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' (1936)
Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'I Got Rhythm' (1973)
Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances (1951)
Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)
Aaron Copland: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 (1946)
Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)
Roy Harris: Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1939 )
09:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Mark Satola
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)
William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)
Benjamin Carr: Federal Overture (1794)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee (1904)
Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)
10:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Robert Conrad
Morton Gould: American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture (1976)
Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 (1950)
Don Gillis: Star-Spangled Symphony (1951)
11:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Rob Grier
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)
Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951)
12:00 SPECIAL: Sugarloaf Mountain with Apollo’s Fire
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Quire Cleveland - The Land of Harmony
21:00 SPECIAL: Blossom Band Concert 2017
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)
Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)
Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)
Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto (1945)
William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)
Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)