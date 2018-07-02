Program Guide 07-02-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland - recorded Thursday, June 14 in Mixon Hall, CIM - Artists: Alexi Kenney, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Oliver Herbert, cello; Orion Weiss, piano; Roman Rabinovich, piano

FRANZ SCHUBERT Military Marches, Op. 51, D. 733

LEOŠ JANÁČEK Violin Sonata, JW VII/7

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Piano Trio, Op. 97 (Archduke)

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:01:00 Manuel Ponce: Popular Song (Cancion Popular), from Instantaneas Mexicanas Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 738

02:04:48 Manuel Ponce: "Estrellita" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

02:08:50 Manuel Ponce: Sonata No. 3 Stephen Robinson, guitar Centaur Records 2056

02:26:26 Manuel Ponce: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Henryk Szeryng, violin; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 952

03:00:53 Carlos Guastavino: Baile en Cuyo, from Three Argentinian Romances Martha Argerich, Mauricio Vallina, pianos;Live at the Lugano Festival, June 2005 EMI Classics 58472

03:09:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Quartet in C, WoO 36, No. 3 Martha Argerich, piano; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Lida Chen, viola; Gautier Capuçon, cello EMI Classics 58472

03:30:36 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

03:55:56 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in D, Op. 33, No. 2 Martha Argerich, piano (1967 Berlin radio broadcast) Deutsche Grammophon 001396002

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Morton Gould: Symphony No. 4 'West Point' (1952)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto (1905)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings (1875)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane (1924)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale (1854)

Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 /1 (1881)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 (1778)

Claude Debussy: Valse romantique (1890)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' (1934)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds 46 (1784)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)

W. Paris Chambers: March 'Chicago Tribune' (1892)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)

Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 (1806)

Franz Schubert: Rondo (1816)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Serenade, Op. 37 Steven Isserlis, cello; The Chamber Orchestra of Europe

John Williams: Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra Alan Baer, tuba; New York Philharmonic; David Robertson, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Brandon Ridenour): A Scheherazade Fantasy Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Cory Smythe, piano Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Pauls By The Sea church, Jacksonville, FL

Vilem Tausky: Coventry-Meditation for String Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the DIvine Church, Houston, TX

Philip Glass (trans. Paul Barnes): Orphee Suite for Piano: Movement 4 Orphee and the Princess Paul Barnes, piano

Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsodie for Clarinet and Piano Todd Palmer, clarinet; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Philip Glass: Piano Quintet "Annunciation" (World Premier) Chiara String Quartet; Paul Barnes, piano The Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln, NE

Maurice Ravel: Scheherazade, Ouverture de feerie Orchestre National de Lyon; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo (1909)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

Robert Browne Hall: The New Colonial March (1901)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Iolanthe: Overture (1882)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1881)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture (1762)

Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Mxyzptlk (1988)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique (1909)

Cécile Chaminade: Autrefois (1897)

Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 18 (c.1800)

Felix Draeseke: Symphony No. 1 (1872)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General (1774)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 'Unfinished' (1822)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Frank Bridge: Dance Rhapsody (1908)

Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)

Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony (1749)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto (1905)

Ferruccio Busoni: Variations & Fugue on a Chopin Prelude (1922)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 (1894)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 (1772)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)