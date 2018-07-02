Program Guide 07-02-2018
00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland - recorded Thursday, June 14 in Mixon Hall, CIM - Artists: Alexi Kenney, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Oliver Herbert, cello; Orion Weiss, piano; Roman Rabinovich, piano
FRANZ SCHUBERT Military Marches, Op. 51, D. 733
LEOŠ JANÁČEK Violin Sonata, JW VII/7
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Piano Trio, Op. 97 (Archduke)
02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
02:01:00 Manuel Ponce: Popular Song (Cancion Popular), from Instantaneas Mexicanas Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 738
02:04:48 Manuel Ponce: "Estrellita" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502
02:08:50 Manuel Ponce: Sonata No. 3 Stephen Robinson, guitar Centaur Records 2056
02:26:26 Manuel Ponce: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Henryk Szeryng, violin; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 952
03:00:53 Carlos Guastavino: Baile en Cuyo, from Three Argentinian Romances Martha Argerich, Mauricio Vallina, pianos;Live at the Lugano Festival, June 2005 EMI Classics 58472
03:09:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Quartet in C, WoO 36, No. 3 Martha Argerich, piano; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Lida Chen, viola; Gautier Capuçon, cello EMI Classics 58472
03:30:36 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255
03:55:56 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in D, Op. 33, No. 2 Martha Argerich, piano (1967 Berlin radio broadcast) Deutsche Grammophon 001396002
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Morton Gould: Symphony No. 4 'West Point' (1952)
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto (1905)
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings (1875)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
Maurice Ravel: Tzigane (1924)
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale (1854)
Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 /1 (1881)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 (1778)
Claude Debussy: Valse romantique (1890)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)
Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' (1934)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds 46 (1784)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)
W. Paris Chambers: March 'Chicago Tribune' (1892)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)
Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 (1806)
Franz Schubert: Rondo (1816)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Serenade, Op. 37 Steven Isserlis, cello; The Chamber Orchestra of Europe
John Williams: Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra Alan Baer, tuba; New York Philharmonic; David Robertson, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Brandon Ridenour): A Scheherazade Fantasy Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Cory Smythe, piano Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Pauls By The Sea church, Jacksonville, FL
Vilem Tausky: Coventry-Meditation for String Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the DIvine Church, Houston, TX
Philip Glass (trans. Paul Barnes): Orphee Suite for Piano: Movement 4 Orphee and the Princess Paul Barnes, piano
Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsodie for Clarinet and Piano Todd Palmer, clarinet; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY
Philip Glass: Piano Quintet "Annunciation" (World Premier) Chiara String Quartet; Paul Barnes, piano The Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln, NE
Maurice Ravel: Scheherazade, Ouverture de feerie Orchestre National de Lyon; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)
Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)
Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)
Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo (1909)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)
Robert Browne Hall: The New Colonial March (1901)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Iolanthe: Overture (1882)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1881)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture (1762)
Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Mxyzptlk (1988)
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)
Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique (1909)
Cécile Chaminade: Autrefois (1897)
Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 18 (c.1800)
Felix Draeseke: Symphony No. 1 (1872)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General (1774)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 'Unfinished' (1822)
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)
Frank Bridge: Dance Rhapsody (1908)
Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)
Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony (1749)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto (1905)
Ferruccio Busoni: Variations & Fugue on a Chopin Prelude (1922)
Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)
Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 (1894)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 (1772)
Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)
George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)