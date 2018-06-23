Program Guide 06-23-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Seven Fantasies Op. 116 No. 4 Intermezzo Adagio Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2

Eugene Ysaye: Sonata No. 3 "Ballade" for Solo Violin, Op. 27 Benjamin Beilman, violin The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beth Everett from Scottsbluff, NE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro Takacs Quartet; Gyorgy Pauk, viola

Johannes Brahms (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 (arr. for orchestra): Movements 3 & 4 Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Alberto Ginastera: Triste, from 'Canciones populares argentinas' Lawrence Brownlee, tenor: Iain Burnside, piano

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76 The Montrose Trio: Jon Kimura Parker, piano; Martin Beaver, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello Beaches Fne Arts Series, St. Pauls by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4, K. 218 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Utah Symphony; Thierry Fischer, conductor Utah Symphony, Abravanel Hall, Salt Lake City, UT

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

Carl Reine by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Special Guest Artists Time for Three performs "Norwegian Wood" (arranged by Steven Hackman/Stereo Hideout) with Julian Rhee, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; and Shannon Ross, cello.

Time for Three performs an original composition "Bittersweet Symphony" (arranged by David Eggar, Chuck Palmer, Ranaan Meyer, Charles Yang, and Nick Kendall) as an encore.

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Paulo de Carvalho: Meu Fado Meu (My Own Fado) Mariza dos Reis Nunes; Custodiio Castelo, guitar; Jorge Fernando, viola; Marino Freitas

06:04:11 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp

06:05:59 Darius Milhaud: Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano;

06:09:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

06:17:43 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in Bb, G.482 (finale) Jacqueline du Pré, cello; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

06:26:44 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Heroico Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz

07:00:43 Ruperto Chapí: Prelude to El Tambor de Granaderos Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta

07:06:00 Jerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta

07:12:43 Manuel Saumell: Contradanzas Cubanas Dagmar Muñiz Alonso

07:26:23 Jacques Ibert: Escales (Ports of Call) Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

07:41:41 Evencio Castellanos: Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto (1819)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 1 'Sérieuse' (1842)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No.11 after Corelli (1726)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes Op 115 (1963)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel (1872)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)

Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (c.1675)

Jules Mouquet: Suite for Winds (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Marcello (1717)

Alberto Ginastera: Panambí: Suite (1940)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske (1839)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "Rare Rodgers & Hammerstein" - These are songs that never became hits -- but they make for good listening, and they include selections from all nine of the team's stage musicals, plus a film musical ("State Fair") that eventually found its way to Broadway

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest (1873)

Carl Reinecke: Serenade for Strings (1896)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; MIAMI CONCERT

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No. 4 “Italian”

GIUSEPPE VERDI: Macbeth – Ballet Music

GIUSEPPE VERDI: Don Carlo –Ballet Music

OTTORINO RESPIGHI: “Pines of Rome”

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – A brace of British comedy including Alan Bennet’s “The Telegram,” Instant Sunshine’s “Top Dogs,” John Cleese and company’s “Top of Form,” and Peter Cook’s “E.L. Wisty’s Festival of the Arts”… Stuart McLean tells the story “Rendi” Richard Howland-Bolton’s suggestion for a “Polite System”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a (c.1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 (1727)

William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)