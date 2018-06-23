© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-23-2018

Published June 23, 2018 at 4:00 PM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Seven Fantasies Op. 116 No. 4 Intermezzo Adagio  Emanuel Ax, piano  Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2

Eugene Ysaye: Sonata No. 3 "Ballade" for Solo Violin, Op. 27  Benjamin Beilman, violin  The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beth Everett from Scottsbluff, NE  

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro  Takacs Quartet; Gyorgy Pauk, viola  

Johannes Brahms (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 (arr. for orchestra): Movements 3 & 4 Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor  Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO  

Alberto Ginastera: Triste, from 'Canciones populares argentinas'  Lawrence Brownlee, tenor: Iain Burnside, piano 

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76  The Montrose Trio: Jon Kimura Parker, piano; Martin Beaver, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello Beaches Fne Arts Series, St. Pauls by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4, K. 218  Augustin Hadelich, violin; Utah Symphony; Thierry Fischer, conductor  Utah Symphony, Abravanel Hall, Salt Lake City, UT 

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

Carl Reine by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Special Guest Artists Time for Three performs "Norwegian Wood"  (arranged by Steven Hackman/Stereo Hideout) with Julian Rhee, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; and Shannon Ross, cello.

Time for Three performs an original composition "Bittersweet Symphony" (arranged by David Eggar, Chuck Palmer, Ranaan Meyer, Charles Yang, and Nick Kendall) as an encore.

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Paulo de Carvalho: Meu Fado Meu (My Own Fado)  Mariza dos Reis Nunes; Custodiio Castelo, guitar; Jorge Fernando, viola; Marino Freitas                                            

06:04:11 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Modinha  Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp                                         

06:05:59 Darius Milhaud: Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano;                                       

06:09:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.)  West-Eastern Divan Orchestra  Daniel Barenboim                                            

06:17:43 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in Bb, G.482 (finale)  Jacqueline du Pré, cello; English Chamber Orchestra  Daniel Barenboim                              

06:26:44 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Heroico  Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz                                                

07:00:43 Ruperto Chapí: Prelude to El Tambor de Granaderos  Gran Orquesta Sinfónica  Ataúlfo Argenta          

07:06:00 Jerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso  Gran Orquesta Sinfónica  Ataúlfo Argenta        

07:12:43 Manuel Saumell: Contradanzas Cubanas  Dagmar Muñiz Alonso                                  

07:26:23 Jacques Ibert: Escales (Ports of Call) Dallas Symphony Orchestra  Eduardo Mata                 

07:41:41 Evencio Castellanos: Santa Cruz de Pacairigua  Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel                                                            

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)

Carl Reine by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Special Guest Artists Time for Three performs "Norwegian Wood"  (arranged by Steven Hackman/Stereo Hideout) with Julian Rhee, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; and Shannon Ross, cello.

Time for Three performs an original composition "Bittersweet Symphony" (arranged by David Eggar, Chuck Palmer, Ranaan Meyer, Charles Yang, and Nick Kendall) as an encore.

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto (1819)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 1 'Sérieuse' (1842)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No.11 after Corelli (1726)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes Op 115 (1963)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel (1872)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)

Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (c.1675)

Jules Mouquet: Suite for Winds (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Marcello (1717)

Alberto Ginastera: Panambí: Suite (1940)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske (1839)

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "Rare Rodgers & Hammerstein" - These are songs that never became hits -- but they make for good listening, and they include selections from all nine of the team's stage musicals, plus a film musical ("State Fair") that eventually found its way to Broadway

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest (1873)

Carl Reinecke: Serenade for Strings (1896)

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; MIAMI CONCERT

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No. 4 “Italian”

GIUSEPPE VERDI: Macbeth – Ballet Music

GIUSEPPE VERDI: Don Carlo –Ballet Music

OTTORINO RESPIGHI: “Pines of Rome”

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad A brace of British comedy including Alan Bennet’s “The Telegram,” Instant Sunshine’s “Top Dogs,” John Cleese and company’s “Top of Form,” and Peter Cook’s “E.L. Wisty’s Festival of the Arts”… Stuart McLean tells the story “Rendi”  Richard Howland-Bolton’s suggestion for a “Polite System”…  This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a (c.1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 (1727)

William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

 

 