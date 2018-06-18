Paganini: 24 Caprices—Augustin Hadelich, violin (Warner Classics 566017)

The elegant, but impassioned musicianship of Augustin Hadelich evokes the violinists of the ‘golden age’ of the early and mid-20th century. He was the winner in 2015 of the inaugural Warner Music Prize and his first recording for the label is the Mount Olympus for violinists, the challenging 24 Caprices for solo violin by Nicolò Paganini. As Gramophone said, “In general, Hadelich plays these pieces not as studies but as tone poems, even rhapsodies...(he) meets and surmounts all obstacles, yet it's not technical wizardry that most impresses but his musicianship.”