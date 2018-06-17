Program Guide 06-17-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Maurice Jarre, a Place in Cinema

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Kirill Gerstein, piano

Giacomo Puccini: Preludio Sinfonico

Richard Strauss: Suite from Le bourgeois gentilhomme;

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 15;

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Carter Brey, cello

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B Minor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

J.S. Bach: Suites 1 & 2 for unaccompanied cello; BWV 1007

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Silk Road: The Orient & the Mediterranean - Carlos Magraner continues his boxed-set collections with a journey from Tang Dynasty China across the Silk Road and into Spain

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

John Browne: Jesu, Mercy, How May This Be? (c.1500)

Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni (c.1540)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Oberlin Revisited I - Performances by students of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Toccata in d, BuxWV 155 Wesley Hall (1974 Flentrop/Warner Concert Hall)

PERCY WHITLOCK: Fantasie-Chorale No. 2 in F# Nicholas Capozzoli (2001 Fisk/Finney Chapel)

BUXTEHUDE: Chaconne in c, BuxWV 159 Natalie Mealey (1984 Bozeman/Peace Community Church)

ANTON HEILLER: Partita on Es ist ein Ros’ Noel Warford (1955 Holtkamp/Kulas Organ Center)

PETR EBEN: Hommage à Buxtehude Olga Lebedeva (Warner Concert Hall)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Father’s Day & A Couple Birthdays - As we mark Father’s Day this week, we’ll listen to music that celebrates the human family and unity. We’ll also listen to music to mark the bicentennial of the birth of Charles Gounod, and the 110th birthday of Hugo Distler

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Midsummer Madness 2016

Franz Reizenstein: Concerto Popolare Yvonne Arnaud, piano; Hoffnung Symphony Orchestra/Norman Del Mar (EMI 63302 CD) 11:37

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2 William Kapell, piano (RCA 68990 CD) 2:20

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2 Tuba Quartet – Nigel Amherst, Gerard Hoffnung, Jim Howell & John L. Wilson (EMI 63302 CD) 2:41

Gioacchino Rossini: The Cat Duet Victoria de los Angeles and Elizabeth Schwarzkopf, sopranos; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI49238 CD) 2:57

Johann Strauss, Jr: Blue Danube Waltz Lily Pons, soprano; with jazz band. From the soundtrack of the film “That Girl From Paris” (1936) 4:08

Dudley Moore & Peter Cook: Das Weill Song Dudley Moore, piano and vocals (EMI 54045 CD) 2:56

Kahn et. al.: New Faces of 1968: “Das Chicago Song” Madeleine Kahn, vocal, with orchestra (DRG 19070 CD) 4:12

Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: “Tchaikovsky and other Russians” Danny Kaye; unknown orchestra and chorus (Prism Leisure 421 CD) 3:15

Johann Strauss, Jr: Wiener Blut waltz Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band/Dr Fritz Guckenheimer (RCA 1453 LP) 3:03

Newman-Charles: “The Green Eyed Dragon” John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:52

Erico Cocozza: Victory Song Erico Cocozza (Harry Secombe) (ORTF CD) 2:51

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings (c.1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto (1720)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Keyboards (1733)

William Byrd: Hymn 'Christe qui lux es et dies" (c.1600)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 8 (1760)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 6 'As pants the hart' (1713)

Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte (1723)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Sam Helfrich, stage director; Rachele Gilmore, soprano; Werner Gura, tenor; Alexander Elliott, bass; The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh of Pittsburgh; Matthew Mehaffey, director

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN: The Creation

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Astor Piazzolla: Milonga en re Gidon Kremer, violin; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition, Tuileries Awadagin Pratt, piano

George Enescu: String Octet in C Major, Op. 7: Movements 3-4 Bella Hristova, Danbi Um, Arnaud Sussmann, Soovin Kim, violins; Paul Neubauer, Richard O’Neill, violas; Nicholas Canellakis, Clive Greensmith, cellos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kristen Zoetewey from Grand Rapids, MI

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Jeff Scott): Contrabajissimo Imani Winds Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL

Vincenzo Bellini: Chi veggio? La regina! Act II Finale From La Straniera Pretty Yende, soprano; Piero Pretti, tenor; Mattia Olivieri, baritone; Carlo Lepore, bass; Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi; Giacom Sagripanti, conductor

Charles Gounod: Ah! Je veux vivre (Juliette) From Romeo et Juliette, Act 1 Pretty Yende, soprano; Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Guiseppe Verdi; Giacomo Sagripanti, conductor

Aldo Lopez-Gavilan: Emporium for Solo Piano and Orchestra (World Premiere) Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, piano; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in C Major for Strings, W. 182, No. 3 Danbi Um, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; David Grossman, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center & University of Georgia, UGA Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra - Vienna 2017 Tour Concert; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Nocturnes: Nuages and Fetes

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 6

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2018 - From Carnegie Hall’s beautiful Weill Music Room in New York City, this week’s From the Top brings together a line up of fantastic young musicians from across the nation and beyond. We hear an 11-year-old violinist from New York stunningly perform Hubay’s Carmen Fantasie Brillante, we meet a pianist from Los Angeles who views performing as a form of service, and a teenage bassoonist from Venezuela, now studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, dazzles the audience with his mature musicality and virtuosity.

11-year-old violinist Fiona Khuong-Huu from New York, New York performs Carmen - Fantasie Brillante by Jenő Hubay (1858-1937) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old flutist Alison Addie from Louisville, Kentucky performs the fourth movement, Allegro con Moto, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old pianist Samuel Glicklich from Los Angeles, California performs the first movement, Grave. Doppio movimento, from Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 35 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

16-year-old bassoonist Luis Manuel Marquez from Maracaibo, Venezuela performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

The INN Piano Trio, comprised of three From the Top alums, perform the second movement, (b) Variazione Finale e Coda, from Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) 17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer; 18-year-old cellist Noah Lee;17-year-old pianist Wenfang (Ivan) Han

17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York performs the first movement, Obsession, from the Sonata for Solo Violin, Op. 27, No. 2, by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Johann Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto (1755)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 (1883)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Twelve Variations on a Theme by Arcadelt (1993) James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 18:15

Jeffrey Mumford: wending (2001) Wendy Richman, viola (Albany 698) 10:30

Edwin London: TWO A’Marvell’s FOR WORDS (1990) Philip Larson, bass-baritone; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (GM 2045) 23:42

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Improving the Life Chances of Disadvantaged Mothers and Children with Prenatal and Early Childhood Home-Visiting by Nurses - David L. Olds, Ph.D., Founder, Nurse-Family Partnership; Director, Prevention Research Center for Family and Child Health, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (c.1925)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Song without Words (1830)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 (1910)