Program Guide 06-13-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Vincenzo Bellini: Chi veggio? La regina! Act II Finale From La Straniera Pretty Yende, soprano; Piero Pretti, tenor; Mattia Olivieri, baritone; Carlo Lepore, bass; Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi; Giacom Sagripanti, conductor

Charles Gounod: Ah! Je veux vivre (Juliette) From Romeo et Juliette, Act 1 Pretty Yende, soprano; Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Guiseppe Verdi; Giacomo Sagripanti, conductor

Aldo Lopez-Gavilan: Emporium for Solo Piano and Orchestra (World Premiere) Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, piano; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in C Major for Strings, W. 182, No. 3 Danbi Um, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; David Grossman, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center & University of Georgia, UGA Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia, from Il Sacrifizio di Abramo: Movements 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; Jo Ann Falletta, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.3 Fabio Bidini, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Peter Tchaikovsky: Polonaise, from Eugene Onegin Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Johann Strauss Jr.: "Roses from the South" Waltz, Op. 388 Geoff Nuttall, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Geoff Nuttall, conductor Spoleto Festival USA 2015, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No.1 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Franz Schmidt: Intermezzo from Notre Dame Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932)

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Carlos Chavez: Horse-Power: Suite (1927)

Antonín Vranicky: Violin Concerto (1804)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Sergei Prokofiev: Dreams (1910)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Halling (1901)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1914)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 (1772)

Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Overture (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 12 for Winds (1782)

Igor Stravinsky: Three Movements from 'Pétrouchka' (1923)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso (1713)

Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs (1905)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico (1883)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude & Good Friday Spell (1882)

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Astor Piazzolla: Milonga en re Gidon Kremer, violin; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition, Tuileries Awadagin Pratt, piano

George Enescu: String Octet in C Major, Op. 7: Movements 3-4 Bella Hristova, Danbi Um, Arnaud Sussmann, Soovin Kim, violins; Paul Neubauer, Richard O’Neill, violas; Nicholas Canellakis, Clive Greensmith, cellos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kristen Zoetewey from Grand Rapids, MI

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Jeff Scott): Contrabajissimo Imani Winds Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL

Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque: Clair de lune (Moonlight) Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano

Tyzen Hsiao: Fantasy Heng-Chhun Melody Amber Sung, violin; Ta-Wei Tsai, piano Heifetz International Music Institute, Francis Auditorium, Mary Baldwin College, Staunton, VA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15 Kit Armstrong, Piano; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr. Alexander Glazunov): Melodie, from 'Souvenir d'un lieu cher, Op. 42/3' Janine Jansen, violin; Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop "Copenhagen Steam Railway" (1847)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau 'Russian Fair' (1911)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act I Prelude (1848)

Antonio Lauro: Vals venezolano No. 3 (1939)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Maestoso from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo (1781)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Prélude (1901)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 (1773)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Vranicky: Violin Concerto (1804)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 (1800)

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory

Program to be announced

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Awadagin Pratt, piano

Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue

Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (excerpts)

Recordings by the Adderley Duo

Hale Smith: Mirrors: Slowly

Delores White: Rhythm of the Claves

Traditional (arr Delores White): Rock-A-My-Soul

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1794)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

Béla Bartók: Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1938)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (c.1750)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Stephen Goss: Blue Orchid from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)