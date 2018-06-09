© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-09-2018

Published June 9, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation, Op. 72 No. 5 Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano 

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11: Movement 1 Calidore String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA 

Melia Watras: Berceuse (2015) Michael Jinsoo Lim, violin; Melia Watras, viola Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA 

Marjory Kennedy-Fraser (arr. Mansfield): Eriskay Love Lilt National Collegiate Chorale of Scotland; Christopher Bell, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY 

Jonathan Bailey Holland: Stories from Home Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH 

Jennifer Higdon: String Poetic: Nocturne Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano 

Paul Schoenfield: Cafe Music Seattle Chamber Music Society: Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA 

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY 

Jennifer Higdon: Our Beautiful Country, from Cold Mountain Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA 

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Carl Nielsen: Pan and Syrinx (1917)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 2 'Tasso: Lament and Triumph' (1849)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3 (1896)

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Organ, Strings & Timpani (1938)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto (1850)

Carl Nielsen: Serenata in vano (1914)

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Antonio Martin y Coll: Jácaras  Luz y Norte  Brillant Classics 95457         

06:03:47 Bartolome de Selma y Salaverde: Fantasia para bajo  Luz y Norte   Brillant Classics 95457           

06:10:40 George Whitefield Chadwick: Jubilee, from Symphonic Sketches  Czech State Philharmonic  Jose Serebrier  Reference Recordings 0064                                        

06:21:14 Enrique Soro: Sinfonia romantica  Orquesta Sinfonica de Chile  Jose Luis Dominguez  Naxos  8.573505                               

07:00:45 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 12, Op. 5 (Arabesca)  Norbert Kraft, guitar; Razumovsky Sinfonia  Peter Breiner  Naxos 8.553037                                 

07:06:20 Isaac Albeniz: Navarra   London Symphony Orchestra  Enrique Batiz  EMI Classics 49405                    

07:11:52 Jeremy Sams: "Close to Me" (music from Brahms's Symphony No. 3, 3rd mvt.) (arr. by John Cameron)  Jose Carreras, tenor; The Angel Orchestra of London  Michael Reed  Erato  45863                                     

07:15:44 Enrico Toselli: "Serenata"  Placido Domingo, tenor; Itzhak Perlman, violin; New York Studio Orchestra   Jonathan Tunick  EMI Classics 54266                                                            

07:19:01 Jose Bautista Plaza: Romantic Fugue (Fuga Romantica) (1950)  Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Maximiano Valdes  Sono Luminus 90227                                                

07:28:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467  Simone Dinnerstein, piano; Havana Lyceum Orchestra  Jose Antonio Mendez Padron  Sony 538244

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra Orpheus Chamber Orchestra 

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata in D minor Alban Gerhardt, cello; Steven Osborne, piano Pau Casals Auditorium, El Vendrell (Tarragona), Spain 

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rainer K. in Madison, AL 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11, K. 331: Movement 1 Mitsuko Uchida, piano 

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka:  Tableaus 3 & 4 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX 

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words, Op. 109 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581: Movement 1 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica Quartet: Simin Ganatra, violin; Austin Hartman, violin; Guy Ben-Ziony, viola; Brandon Vamos, cello 

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to a Midsummer Night's Dream Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR 

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G major , Hob. I:94, 'Surprise' Michael Brown, piano; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Erin Keefe & Danbi Um, violins; Richard O'Neill, viola; Mihai Marica, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY 

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance (1953)

Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' (1910)

Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes (1945)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 (1907)

Jacob Gade: Jealousy (1925)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March (1840)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Suite (1930)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 (1773)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 'L'adieu' (1835)

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 10, 2017 - From the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno, Nevada, this week’s From the Top features a local 18-year-old violinist who’s had an asteroid named after him, a young pianist thrills the audience with a piece by Ginastera, and the winners of the junior division of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition performs Bartok.
17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano
15-year-old pianist Nita Qui from Woodbury, Minnesota, performs first movement, Allegro marcato, from Piano Sonata No. 1, Op.22 by Alberto Ginastera.
16-year-old percussionist Griffin Miller from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs "Scirocco" by Michael Burritt
17-year-old flutist Lindsey Wong from Cincinnati, Ohio performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert with Christopher O’Riley, piano.
Quartet Bellezza, violinists Masha Lakisova (15) and Robert Sanders (18), 18-year-old violist Peter Dudek, and 18-year-old cellist David Caplan, performs the fifth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 4, Sz.91 by Béla Bartók
17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the final movement, Perpetuum mobile. Allegro, from Violin Sonata No.2 by Maurice Ravel with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Rob Roy' (1832)

Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata (1853)

Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture (1802)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Little Suite No. 4 (1963)

Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite (1919)

Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances (1995)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1919)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 (1760)

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Egyptian, a Hollywood Case Study

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1958 on Stage and Screen - Lerner & Loewe’s “Gigi” and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Flower Drum Song” top the list, but there are some cool surprises including Tony Randall on stage and Gwen Verdon on screen

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:01:29            Frederick Loewe            Main Title from Gigi       Orchestra          Gigi -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R271962

18:02:23            00:02:23            Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe           I Remember It Well        Maurice Chevailier, Hermione Gingold         That's Entertainment      Rhino    T272182

18:04:44            00:01:42            Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe           The Night They Invented Champagne     Leslie Caron, Louis Jourdan    Gigi -- Film Soundtrack  Rhino    R271962

18:07:21            00:01:53            Jay Livington-Ray Evans           Life Does a Man a Favor/Hey, Madame  Tony Randall, Jacqeline McKeever      Oh Captain! -- Original B'way Cast         DRG     DRG19030

18:09:09            00:02:13            Jay Livingston-Ray Evans          All the Time       Tony Randall     Oh Captain! -- Original B'way Cast       DRG     DRG19030

18:11:56            00:03:29            Richard Adler-Jerry Ross           A Little Brains, a Little Talent      Gwen Verdon    Damn Yankees -- Film Soundtrack       RCA     RCA1047

18:16:13            00:02:55            Mitzi Gaynor      I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair   Mitzi Gaynor      South Pacific -- Film Soundtrack          RCA     LOC1032

18:19:03            00:03:22            Mitzi Gaynor      A Wonderful Guy           Mitzi Gaynor      South Pacific -- Film Soundtrack       RCA     LOC1032

18:23:17            00:01:48            Richard Rodgers           Overture from Flower Drum Song           Orchestra            Opening Night: Rodgers & Hammerstein Overtures         Philips  438-007-2

18:25:05            00:03:38            R.Rodgers-O. Hammerstein       I Am Going to Like It Here          Miyoshi Umeki            Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast           Sony    SK60958

18:28:36            00:03:37            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        I Enjoy Being a Girl        Pat Suzuki        Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK60958

18:32:38            00:01:51            Leroy Anderson-Walter/Jean Kerr           Lazy Moon        Chorus  Goldilocks -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK48222

18:34:26            00:02:40            Leroy Anderson-Walter/Jean Kerr           Who's Been Sitting in My Chair? Elaine Stritch            Goldilocks -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK48222

18:37:48            00:03:11            Hugh Martin      I Happen to Love You    Peggy King       Hans Brinker -- TV Production            Dot       DOT901

18:41:08            00:02:13            Cole Porter       I Adore You      Sal Mineo, Anna Maria Alberghetti         Aladdin -- Original TV Cast            Sony    SK48205

18:43:19            00:03:06            Cole Porter       Come to the Supermarket          Cyril Ritchard    Aladdin -- TV Production        Sony    SK48205

18:46:40            00:05:05            A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe     Gigi      Louis Jourdan   That's Entertainment      Rhino            R272182

18:51:59            00:01:01            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:13            00:03:43            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Filler: A Hundred Million Miracles            Miyoshi Umeki   Flower Drum Song -- Original B''way Cast           Sony    SK60958

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 57 (1774)

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto (1850)

Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leonard Bernstein, conductor; Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano; Lorna Heywood, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra and Blossom Festival Choruses; an archival broadcast from 07/09/1970

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection”

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad We offer music from unusual instruments including Bamert’s “Music for Kazoo and “1813 Overture” for massed Kazoos and “A Little Night Music” by Mozart  for Hands…It’s the beginning of the travel season. Jan C. Snow offers some advice…This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 'Emperor' (1797)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Violin Concerto (1844)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

George Frideric Handel: Air for Oboe & Orchestra (c.1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)