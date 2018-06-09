Program Guide 06-09-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation, Op. 72 No. 5 Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11: Movement 1 Calidore String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Melia Watras: Berceuse (2015) Michael Jinsoo Lim, violin; Melia Watras, viola Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA

Marjory Kennedy-Fraser (arr. Mansfield): Eriskay Love Lilt National Collegiate Chorale of Scotland; Christopher Bell, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Jonathan Bailey Holland: Stories from Home Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Jennifer Higdon: String Poetic: Nocturne Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano

Paul Schoenfield: Cafe Music Seattle Chamber Music Society: Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY

Jennifer Higdon: Our Beautiful Country, from Cold Mountain Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Carl Nielsen: Pan and Syrinx (1917)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 2 'Tasso: Lament and Triumph' (1849)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3 (1896)

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Organ, Strings & Timpani (1938)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto (1850)

Carl Nielsen: Serenata in vano (1914)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Antonio Martin y Coll: Jácaras Luz y Norte Brillant Classics 95457

06:03:47 Bartolome de Selma y Salaverde: Fantasia para bajo Luz y Norte Brillant Classics 95457

06:10:40 George Whitefield Chadwick: Jubilee, from Symphonic Sketches Czech State Philharmonic Jose Serebrier Reference Recordings 0064

06:21:14 Enrique Soro: Sinfonia romantica Orquesta Sinfonica de Chile Jose Luis Dominguez Naxos 8.573505

07:00:45 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 12, Op. 5 (Arabesca) Norbert Kraft, guitar; Razumovsky Sinfonia Peter Breiner Naxos 8.553037

07:06:20 Isaac Albeniz: Navarra London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz EMI Classics 49405

07:11:52 Jeremy Sams: "Close to Me" (music from Brahms's Symphony No. 3, 3rd mvt.) (arr. by John Cameron) Jose Carreras, tenor; The Angel Orchestra of London Michael Reed Erato 45863

07:15:44 Enrico Toselli: "Serenata" Placido Domingo, tenor; Itzhak Perlman, violin; New York Studio Orchestra Jonathan Tunick EMI Classics 54266

07:19:01 Jose Bautista Plaza: Romantic Fugue (Fuga Romantica) (1950) Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes Sono Luminus 90227

07:28:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Simone Dinnerstein, piano; Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron Sony 538244

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata in D minor Alban Gerhardt, cello; Steven Osborne, piano Pau Casals Auditorium, El Vendrell (Tarragona), Spain

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rainer K. in Madison, AL

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11, K. 331: Movement 1 Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka: Tableaus 3 & 4 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words, Op. 109 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581: Movement 1 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica Quartet: Simin Ganatra, violin; Austin Hartman, violin; Guy Ben-Ziony, viola; Brandon Vamos, cello

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to a Midsummer Night's Dream Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G major , Hob. I:94, 'Surprise' Michael Brown, piano; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Erin Keefe & Danbi Um, violins; Richard O'Neill, viola; Mihai Marica, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance (1953)

Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' (1910)

Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes (1945)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 (1907)

Jacob Gade: Jealousy (1925)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March (1840)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Suite (1930)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 (1773)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 'L'adieu' (1835)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 10, 2017 - From the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno, Nevada, this week’s From the Top features a local 18-year-old violinist who’s had an asteroid named after him, a young pianist thrills the audience with a piece by Ginastera, and the winners of the junior division of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition performs Bartok.

17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano

15-year-old pianist Nita Qui from Woodbury, Minnesota, performs first movement, Allegro marcato, from Piano Sonata No. 1, Op.22 by Alberto Ginastera.

16-year-old percussionist Griffin Miller from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs "Scirocco" by Michael Burritt

17-year-old flutist Lindsey Wong from Cincinnati, Ohio performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Quartet Bellezza, violinists Masha Lakisova (15) and Robert Sanders (18), 18-year-old violist Peter Dudek, and 18-year-old cellist David Caplan, performs the fifth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 4, Sz.91 by Béla Bartók

17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the final movement, Perpetuum mobile. Allegro, from Violin Sonata No.2 by Maurice Ravel with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Rob Roy' (1832)

Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata (1853)

Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture (1802)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Little Suite No. 4 (1963)

Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite (1919)

Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances (1995)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1919)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 (1760)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Egyptian, a Hollywood Case Study

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1958 on Stage and Screen - Lerner & Loewe’s “Gigi” and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Flower Drum Song” top the list, but there are some cool surprises including Tony Randall on stage and Gwen Verdon on screen

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:29 Frederick Loewe Main Title from Gigi Orchestra Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:02:23 00:02:23 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Remember It Well Maurice Chevailier, Hermione Gingold That's Entertainment Rhino T272182

18:04:44 00:01:42 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Night They Invented Champagne Leslie Caron, Louis Jourdan Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:07:21 00:01:53 Jay Livington-Ray Evans Life Does a Man a Favor/Hey, Madame Tony Randall, Jacqeline McKeever Oh Captain! -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19030

18:09:09 00:02:13 Jay Livingston-Ray Evans All the Time Tony Randall Oh Captain! -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19030

18:11:56 00:03:29 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross A Little Brains, a Little Talent Gwen Verdon Damn Yankees -- Film Soundtrack RCA RCA1047

18:16:13 00:02:55 Mitzi Gaynor I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair Mitzi Gaynor South Pacific -- Film Soundtrack RCA LOC1032

18:19:03 00:03:22 Mitzi Gaynor A Wonderful Guy Mitzi Gaynor South Pacific -- Film Soundtrack RCA LOC1032

18:23:17 00:01:48 Richard Rodgers Overture from Flower Drum Song Orchestra Opening Night: Rodgers & Hammerstein Overtures Philips 438-007-2

18:25:05 00:03:38 R.Rodgers-O. Hammerstein I Am Going to Like It Here Miyoshi Umeki Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60958

18:28:36 00:03:37 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Enjoy Being a Girl Pat Suzuki Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60958

18:32:38 00:01:51 Leroy Anderson-Walter/Jean Kerr Lazy Moon Chorus Goldilocks -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48222

18:34:26 00:02:40 Leroy Anderson-Walter/Jean Kerr Who's Been Sitting in My Chair? Elaine Stritch Goldilocks -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48222

18:37:48 00:03:11 Hugh Martin I Happen to Love You Peggy King Hans Brinker -- TV Production Dot DOT901

18:41:08 00:02:13 Cole Porter I Adore You Sal Mineo, Anna Maria Alberghetti Aladdin -- Original TV Cast Sony SK48205

18:43:19 00:03:06 Cole Porter Come to the Supermarket Cyril Ritchard Aladdin -- TV Production Sony SK48205

18:46:40 00:05:05 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Gigi Louis Jourdan That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:13 00:03:43 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: A Hundred Million Miracles Miyoshi Umeki Flower Drum Song -- Original B''way Cast Sony SK60958

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 57 (1774)

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto (1850)

Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leonard Bernstein, conductor; Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano; Lorna Heywood, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra and Blossom Festival Choruses; an archival broadcast from 07/09/1970

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection”

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We offer music from unusual instruments including Bamert’s “Music for Kazoo and “1813 Overture” for massed Kazoos and “A Little Night Music” by Mozart for Hands…It’s the beginning of the travel season. Jan C. Snow offers some advice…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 'Emperor' (1797)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Violin Concerto (1844)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

George Frideric Handel: Air for Oboe & Orchestra (c.1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)