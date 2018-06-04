Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade Op 10; String Quartet No. 3 & Sextet Op 37 —Nash Ensemble (Hyperion 68215)

The idea that a composer’s name or reputation needs rehabilitation must strike people outside the world of classical music as somewhat strange. Nevertheless, Hyperion uses that word when describing this disc online: “The music of Dohnányi (admired by figures as disparate as Brahms and Bartók) embodies virtues of taste, humor, impeccable control of form and beauty of style; all qualities relished by The Nash Ensemble in wonderful new recordings which can only assist with this composer’s continuing rehabilitation.” Dohnányi’s reputation doesn’t need a whole lot of help here at WCLV because (1) we play his music all the time, especially his delightful Nursey Tune Variations, and (2) he is the grandfather of Cleveland Orchestra Laureate Conductor Christoph von Dohnányi. The Serenade Op 10 s one of those pieces we play a lot here at 104.9 and the Sextet Op 37 for Piano, Clarinet, Horn & String Trio is often represented by its cheerful Finale. The String Quartet No. 3 is serious and ingenious, possessing a luminous slow movement marked Andante religioso and a finale that smiles and grimaces at the same time. A neat trick!