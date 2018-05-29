Program Guide 05-29-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Dmitri Alexeev, piano; St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Yuri Temirkanov, conductor Album: Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances, Aleko Overture RCA 62710 Music: 4:37

William Byrd/John Dowland: Elizabethan Set Geoff Nuttall, violin; Tara Helen O'Connor. flute; Kevin Payne. lute; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:47

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for Two Pianos, Op. 17 Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Music: 24:23

Camargo Guarnieri: Three Dances for Orchestra Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas; Alondra de la Parra, conductor Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 9:08

Jules Massenet: Meditation from 'Thais' Chee-Yun, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Album: Vocalise: Chee-Yun Denon 75118 Music: 4:31

Leos Janacek: Pohadka Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 11:50

Edvard Grieg (arr. Phil Snyder): Anitra's Dance, from 'Peer Gynt' Georgia Guitar Quartet: Kyle Dawkins, Brian Smith, Phil Snyder, Jason Solomon Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 2:49

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64 Chee-Yun, violin; Strings Festival Orchestra; Michael Sachs, conductor Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 27:46

Leos Janacek: Romance for Violin & Piano Petr Messieurer, violin; Radoslav Kvapil, piano Album: Leos Janacek: solo piano, violin & piano, cello & piano Adda 581136 Music: 4:23

Luigi Boccherini: String Quartet Op. 2, No. 6 in C Major Quartetto di Cremona San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX Music: 9:45

Leos Janacek: Mladi Tara Helen O'Connor, flute and piccolo; Liang Wang, oboe; Michael Rusinek, clarinet; Kyle Knox, clarinet; Nancy Goeres, bassoon; Julie Landsman, horn; Marc Neikrug, artistic director of SFCMF Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, St. Francis Auditorium, New Mexico Museum of Art, Santa Fe, NM Music: 18:53

Gustav Holst: The Planets: 1. Mars, The Bringer of War; 4. Neptune, The Mystic; 7. Jupiter, The Bringer of Jollity The 5 Browns University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 14:03

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro in B-flat for clarinet, two violins, viola and cello Emma Johnson, clarinet; Rebecca Hirsch & Gabor Takacs-Nagy, violins; Tim Boulton, viola; Andrew Shulman, cello Album: Mozart - Weber: Clarinet Quintets ASV 1079 Music: 4:24

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2, S.244/2 (cadenza by Rachmaninoff) George Li, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Traditional (arr. Danish String Quartet): Swift Like a Falcon Danish String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No 36 in C Major, K 538 Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture (1919)

Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme (1989)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1935)

Danny Elfman: Spider-Man: Theme (2002)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Espa±ola: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda (1898)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance (1913)

Joseph Fiala: English Horn Concerto (1780)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Baby's Family Suite No. 1: Punch (1918)

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

William Sterndale Bennett: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1833)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 2 (1897)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: School for Fathers: Intermezzo (1906)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto (1945)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Passepied (1905)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' (1859)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 (1924)

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 17 (1771)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 /5 (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1767)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 (1738)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 /3 (1828)

Eric Coates: Ballad for Strings (1904)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin (1938)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

Isaac Albéniz: Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 (1888)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 'Dawn' (1944)

Frederick Delius: Late Swallows (1919)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)