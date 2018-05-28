Program Guide 05-28-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Music from the Western Reserve

Bobby Selvaggio Jazz Quartet

Selvaggio: “Times-a-Changin’”

Selvaggio: “Bella”

Selvaggio: “Giants Stepping”

Bill Carey/Carl Fischer: “You’ve Changed”

Selvaggio: “Hope”

Selvaggio: “Run Away”

Dana Brass Quintet

James M. Stephenson: “Overture for Brass”

Michael Tilson Thomas: “Street Song”

Victor Ewald: Brass Quintet #3 in D flat, Op.7 – 1st mvmt

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Slechta): Goldberg Variations - #30, #18

Charles Mingus (arr Noppe): “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat”

Johann Strauss, Jr (arr Samson): “On the Beautiful Blue Danube”

Billy Joel (arr Damashek): “Lullaby” (“Goodnight My Angel”)

Camille Saint-Saens (arr Frackenpohl): Pas redouble, Op.86

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:55 Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza Carlos Gardel, baritone Jamada Digital

02:03:26 Gerardo Matos Rodriguez: La Cumparsita New York - Buenos Aires Connection VAI Audio 20001

02:09:27 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite (Andante & Allegro) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 63122

02:20:33 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in Eb Martha Argerich, piano; London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 002171502

02:40:43 Eduardo Caba: Aires Indios (i Andantino, ii Allegretto) Walter Aparicio, piano MSR Classics 1546

02:48:59 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Guitar Concerto (ii. Andantino e andante) Andrea Bissoli, guitar; Minas Gerais Philharmonic Orchestra Fabio Mechetti Naxos 8573115

03:00:40 Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite Magica Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

03:13:32 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Quam pulchra es" (How beautiful you are) Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 002298902

03:17:36 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Surge, propera, amica mea" (Arise, make haste, my love...) Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 002298902

03:25:09 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Encantamento Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdés Sono Luminus 90227

03:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K. 216 Emmy Verhey, violin; Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra Eduardo Marturet Brilliant Classics 1116167

CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

04:01:00 Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 28:06

04:32:06 Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:39

05:02:00 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

05:28:32 Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Caroline Goulding, violin (Am. local KA row lyne "GOLD" ing) Telarc 80744 4:52

05:35:24 Jean Sibelius: En saga 9 Orch de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 16:13

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic St Louis Symphony Chorus (fd.1976 J.Semkow) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:05

06:14:05 Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15

06:35:20 David Diamond: This Sacred Ground Erich Parce, baritone (Amer.) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559156 15:25

06:50:45 Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' Nelson Rocha, trumpet (need info.) Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 6:50

06:61:35 Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:12

06:64:47 Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:04

07:05:00 Jerome Kern: Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 19:27

07:27:27 Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 6:45

07:37:12 Victor Herbert: American Fantasy St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 9:58

07:47:10 George R. Poulton: Aura Lee Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, ms (N.Ireland-born, member of Anonymous 4) Harm Mundi 807549 5:49

07:57:59 Jay Roberts: The Entertainer's Rag Richard Dowling, piano (Amer. www.richard-dowling.com) Klavier 77035 2:43

07:60:42 John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen Voces8 Decca 4785703 4:40

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

08:01:00 Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite Scott Goff, flute (Amer. former SSO prin.) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559160 17:48

08:20:48 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' May Festival Chorus (fd.1880 Cincinnati) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 3:49

08:24:37 Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody 47 Frankfurt Radio Symphony Alun Francis CPO 999308 14:32

08:42:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" 51 Alan Feinberg, piano (Amer.) Argo 436121 6:14

08:48:23 James Hewitt: New Federal Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 10:55

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jim Merhling

09:03:00 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 21:43

09:26:43 Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Sony 46747 5:07

09:31:50 John Williams: JFK: Prologue Tim Morrison, trumpet (Amer. Boston Pops prin.) Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 51333 3:59

09:35:49 Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Sony 46747 5:31

09:44:20 George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America Central State Univ. Chorus (Wilberforce OH) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21

09:49:41 George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Fr. 1961- TEE bow day CIPC 2nd 1979) Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Decca 14091 8:56

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 Jacques Offenbach: Marine's Hymn United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 1:05

10:02:05 Howard Hanson: Fanfare for the Signal Corps Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80649 1:07

10:05:12 Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 11:01

10:18:13 John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen Tanglewood Festival Chorus (fd.1970) Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Sony 51333 6:06

10:24:19 Morton Gould: Folk Suite London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 14:48

10:41:07 Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 12:26

10:56:33 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:55

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robert Conrad

11:02:00 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 7:14

11:09:14 Samuel Barber: Knoxville, Summer of 1915 24 Kathleen Battle, soprano (Amer. 1948-) Orchestra of St Luke's André Previn DeutGram 437787 14:54

11:27:08 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: The Thomas Hampson, baritone (Amer. 1955-) St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 3:03

11:30:11 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite Utah Symphony Maurice Abravanel Vanguard 72009 9:02

11:42:13 William Schuman: New England Triptych Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 16:21

12:00 SALUTE TO AMERICA with John Simna – The Blossom Band, Loras John Schissel, conductor, recorded last summer at Blossom;

John Stafford Smith – Francis Scott Key (arr Loras John Schissel): The Star-Spangled Banner

Samuel Barber: Commando March

Joseph Willcox Jenkins: American Overture

John Philip Sousa: Washington post

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Minstrel Boy

Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter

J. Clifton Williams: Strategic Air Command March

Robert Crawford: The Army Air Corps March

Henry Fillmore: The Whistling Farmer Boy

Richard Rodgers (arr Robert Russell Bennett); Victory at Sea: Symphony Scenario

Edwin Franko Goldman: On the Mall

John Philip Sousa: Semper Fidelis

George and Ira Gershwin: Music by George…Lyrics by Ira

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Flight of the Bumblebee

Henry Baker (poem by John Gillespie Magee Jr.) High Flight (recited by Robert Conrad)

George W. Warren – Daniel C. Roberts: God of Our Fathers

Thomas Knox (arranger): March Past of the U. S. Armed Forces

Peter Tchaikovsky: Overture: The Year 182

Irving Berlin: God Bless America

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Dmitri Alexeev, piano; St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Yuri Temirkanov, conductor

William Byrd/John Dowland: Elizabethan Set Geoff Nuttall, violin; Tara Helen O'Connor. flute; Kevin Payne. lute; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for Two Pianos, Op. 17 Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA

Camargo Guarnieri: Three Dances for Orchestra Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas; Alondra de la Parra, conductor Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY

Jules Massenet: Meditation from 'Thais' Chee-Yun, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano

Leos Janacek: Pohadka Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Edvard Grieg (arr. Phil Snyder): Anitra's Dance, from 'Peer Gynt' Georgia Guitar Quartet: Kyle Dawkins, Brian Smith, Phil Snyder, Jason Solomon Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64 Chee-Yun, violin; Strings Festival Orchestra; Michael Sachs, conductor Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:01:00 Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite Scott Goff, flute (Amer. former SSO prin.) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559160 17:48

16:20:48 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' May Festival Chorus (fd.1880 Cincinnati) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 3:49

16:24:37 Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody 47 Frankfurt Radio Symphony Alun Francis CPO 999308 14:32

16:42:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" 51 Alan Feinberg, piano (Amer.) Argo 436121 6:14

16:48:23 James Hewitt: New Federal Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 10:55

17:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jim Merhling

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)

Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade (c.1935)

John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)

Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)

George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America (1919)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

18:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jacques Offenbach: Marine's Hymn (1859)

Howard Hanson: Fanfare for the Signal Corps (1943)

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 24:56

19:28:56 Don Gillis: Star-Spangled Symphony Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 28:22

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00 David Diamond: The Enormous Room Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3119 15:25

20:18:25 Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite Boston Symphony Orchestra Aaron Copland RCA 300350 20:40

20:41:05 Samuel Barber: String Quartet 11 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 19:34

21:03:00 Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15

21:23:15 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River' Brian L. Steele, baritone Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:11

21:28:26 Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead' St. Olaf Choir (fd.1912) Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 5:08

21:36:34 Richard Wagner: American Centennial March Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Elgar Howarth Decca 414149 13:42

21:52:16 Morton Gould: American Ballads National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27

22:26:00 William Schuman: New England Triptych Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 16:21

22:45:21 Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 12:26

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 Dave Brubeck: Regret Dave Brubeck, piano (Amer. 1920-2012 composer) London Symphony Russell Gloyd Telarc 80621 8:03

23:10:03 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 7:19

23:19:22 Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz Angèle Dubeau, violin (Canadian 1962-) La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 5:45

23:25:07 William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:08

23:34:15 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings 11 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Telarc 80673 8:49

23:43:04 Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 11:01

23:54:35 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song 42 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 3:10