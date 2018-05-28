© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Program Guide 05-28-2018

Published May 28, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Music from the Western Reserve
Bobby Selvaggio Jazz Quartet 
Selvaggio: “Times-a-Changin’”
Selvaggio: “Bella”
Selvaggio: “Giants Stepping”
Bill Carey/Carl Fischer: “You’ve Changed”
Selvaggio: “Hope”
Selvaggio: “Run Away”
Dana Brass Quintet
James M. Stephenson: “Overture for Brass”
Michael Tilson Thomas: “Street Song”
Victor Ewald: Brass Quintet #3 in D flat, Op.7 – 1st mvmt
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Slechta): Goldberg Variations - #30, #18
Charles Mingus (arr Noppe): “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat”
Johann Strauss, Jr (arr Samson): “On the Beautiful Blue Danube”
Billy Joel (arr Damashek): “Lullaby” (“Goodnight My Angel”)
Camille Saint-Saens (arr Frackenpohl): Pas redouble, Op.86

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
02:00:55 Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza  Carlos Gardel, baritone Jamada Digital 
02:03:26 Gerardo Matos Rodriguez: La Cumparsita  New York - Buenos Aires Connection  VAI Audio 20001
02:09:27 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite (Andante & Allegro) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Sony 63122
02:20:33 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in Eb  Martha Argerich, piano; London Symphony Orchestra  Claudio Abbado DeutGram 002171502
02:40:43 Eduardo Caba: Aires Indios (i Andantino, ii Allegretto)  Walter Aparicio, piano  MSR Classics 1546
02:48:59 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Guitar Concerto (ii. Andantino e andante) Andrea Bissoli, guitar; Minas Gerais Philharmonic Orchestra Fabio Mechetti Naxos 8573115
03:00:40 Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite Magica  Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar  Azica 71297 
03:13:32 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Quam pulchra es" (How beautiful you are)  Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble  Pablo Heras-Casado  Archiv 002298902
03:17:36 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Surge, propera, amica mea" (Arise, make haste, my love...)  Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble  Pablo Heras-Casado  Archiv 002298902
03:25:09 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Encantamento  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Maximiano Valdés  Sono Luminus 90227
03:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K. 216  Emmy Verhey, violin; Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra  Eduardo Marturet   Brilliant Classics 1116167   

CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
04:01:00  Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet     Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 28:06
04:32:06  Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:39
05:02:00  Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32
05:28:32  Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle    Caroline Goulding, violin (Am. local  KA row lyne "GOLD" ing)   Telarc 80744 4:52
05:35:24  Jean Sibelius: En saga 9    Orch de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 16:13

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00  William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic    St Louis Symphony Chorus (fd.1976 J.Semkow) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:05
06:14:05  Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15
06:35:20  David Diamond: This Sacred Ground    Erich Parce, baritone (Amer.) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559156 15:25
06:50:45  Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle'    Nelson Rocha, trumpet (need info.) Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 6:50
06:61:35  Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man     Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:12
06:64:47  Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:04
07:05:00  Jerome Kern: Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 19:27
07:27:27  Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 6:45
07:37:12  Victor Herbert: American Fantasy     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 9:58
07:47:10  George R. Poulton: Aura Lee    Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, ms (N.Ireland-born, member of Anonymous 4)   Harm Mundi 807549 5:49
07:57:59  Jay Roberts: The Entertainer's Rag    Richard Dowling, piano (Amer. www.richard-dowling.com)   Klavier 77035 2:43
07:60:42  John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen     Voces8  Decca 4785703 4:40

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
08:01:00  Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite    Scott Goff, flute (Amer. former SSO prin.) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559160 17:48
08:20:48  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever'    May Festival Chorus (fd.1880 Cincinnati) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 3:49
08:24:37  Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody 47    Frankfurt Radio Symphony Alun Francis CPO 999308 14:32
08:42:09  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" 51   Alan Feinberg, piano (Amer.)   Argo 436121 6:14
08:48:23  James Hewitt: New Federal Overture     Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 10:55

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jim Merhling
09:03:00  Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 21:43
09:26:43  Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade     Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Sony 46747 5:07
09:31:50  John Williams: JFK: Prologue    Tim Morrison, trumpet (Amer. Boston Pops prin.) Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 51333 3:59
09:35:49  Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade     Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Sony 46747 5:31
09:44:20  George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America    Central State Univ. Chorus (Wilberforce OH) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21
09:49:41  George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm'    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Fr. 1961- TEE bow day CIPC 2nd 1979) Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Decca 14091 8:56

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:00  Jacques Offenbach: Marine's Hymn     United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 1:05
10:02:05  Howard Hanson: Fanfare for the Signal Corps     Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80649 1:07
10:05:12  Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion     Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 11:01
10:18:13  John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen    Tanglewood Festival Chorus (fd.1970) Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Sony 51333 6:06
10:24:19  Morton Gould: Folk Suite     London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 14:48
10:41:07  Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite     Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 12:26
10:56:33  Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day     Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:55

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robert Conrad
11:02:00  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 7:14
11:09:14  Samuel Barber: Knoxville, Summer of 1915 24   Kathleen Battle, soprano (Amer. 1948-) Orchestra of St Luke's André Previn DeutGram 437787 14:54
11:27:08  Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: The    Thomas Hampson, baritone (Amer. 1955-) St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 3:03
11:30:11  Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite     Utah Symphony Maurice Abravanel Vanguard 72009 9:02
11:42:13  William Schuman: New England Triptych     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 16:21

12:00 SALUTE TO AMERICA with John Simna – The Blossom Band, Loras John Schissel, conductor, recorded last summer at Blossom;
John Stafford Smith – Francis Scott Key (arr Loras John Schissel):  The Star-Spangled Banner
Samuel Barber:  Commando March
Joseph Willcox Jenkins:  American Overture
John Philip Sousa:  Washington post
Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson):  The Minstrel Boy
Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter
J. Clifton Williams:  Strategic Air Command March
Robert Crawford:  The Army Air Corps March
Henry Fillmore:  The Whistling Farmer Boy
Richard Rodgers (arr Robert Russell Bennett); Victory at Sea:  Symphony Scenario
Edwin Franko Goldman:  On the Mall
John Philip Sousa:  Semper Fidelis
George and Ira Gershwin:  Music by George…Lyrics by Ira
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov:  The Flight of the Bumblebee
Henry Baker (poem by John Gillespie Magee Jr.)  High Flight (recited by Robert Conrad)
George W. Warren – Daniel C. Roberts:  God of Our Fathers
Thomas Knox (arranger):  March Past of the U. S. Armed Forces
Peter Tchaikovsky:  Overture:  The Year 182
Irving Berlin:  God Bless America
John Philip Sousa:  The Stars and Stripes Forever

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Dmitri Alexeev, piano; St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Yuri Temirkanov, conductor 
William Byrd/John Dowland: Elizabethan Set Geoff Nuttall, violin; Tara Helen O'Connor. flute; Kevin Payne. lute; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC 
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for Two Pianos, Op. 17 Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA 
Camargo Guarnieri: Three Dances for Orchestra Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas; Alondra de la Parra, conductor Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY 
Jules Massenet: Meditation from 'Thais' Chee-Yun, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano 
Leos Janacek: Pohadka Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA 
Edvard Grieg (arr. Phil Snyder): Anitra's Dance, from 'Peer Gynt' Georgia Guitar Quartet: Kyle Dawkins, Brian Smith, Phil Snyder, Jason Solomon Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL 
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64 Chee-Yun, violin; Strings Festival Orchestra; Michael Sachs, conductor Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00  Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 24:56
19:28:56  Don Gillis: Star-Spangled Symphony     Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 28:22

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:00  David Diamond: The Enormous Room     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3119 15:25
20:18:25  Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite     Boston Symphony Orchestra Aaron Copland RCA 300350 20:40
20:41:05  Samuel Barber: String Quartet 11    Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10801 19:34
21:03:00  Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15
21:23:15  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River'    Brian L. Steele, baritone  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:11
21:28:26  Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'    St. Olaf Choir (fd.1912)  Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 5:08
21:36:34  Richard Wagner: American Centennial March     Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Elgar Howarth Decca 414149 13:42
21:52:16  Morton Gould: American Ballads     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27
22:26:00  William Schuman: New England Triptych     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 16:21
22:45:21  Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite     Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 12:26

QUIET HOUR
23:02:00  Dave Brubeck: Regret    Dave Brubeck, piano (Amer. 1920-2012 composer) London Symphony Russell Gloyd Telarc 80621 8:03
23:10:03  Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 7:19
23:19:22  Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz    Angèle Dubeau, violin (Canadian 1962-) La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 5:45
23:25:07  William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:08
23:34:15  Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings 11    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Telarc 80673 8:49
23:43:04  Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion     Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 11:01
23:54:35  Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song 42    Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 3:10