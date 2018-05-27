Program Guide 05-27-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies About Movies

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Marin Alsop; Jon Kimura Parker, piano

Anna Clyne: Masquerade

Samuel Barber: Second Essay for Orchestra

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Oscar Peterson: Blues Etude (encore)

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in D Minor

Benjamin Britten: Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra--Seiji Ozawa, conductor

John Williams: Excerpts from “Lincoln”--John Williams, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: various

Charles Ives: Holidays Symphony--Leonard Bernstein

Marc Blitzstein: Airborne Symphony--Orson Welles; Andrea Velis; David Watson; Choral Arts Society

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Bo Holten’s Return to Early Music - The Danish composer and conductor has a great range of interests; happily early music is one

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kyrie (1781)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)

William Byrd: Miserere mei, Deus (1591)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Houston AGO 2016 (IV) - A final round of performances from the 2016 national convention of the American Guild of Organists in Houston, TX.

J. S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in D, BWV 532 Edouardo Bellotti (1994 Noack/Christ the King Lutheran Church)

EMMA LOU DIEMER: Homage to Bach and Widor (premiere) Ken Cowan (1997 Fisk-Rosales/Edith Bates Old Recital Hall, Shepherd School of Music at Rice University)

GEORG BÖHM: Partita, Wer nur den lieben Gott. BÖHM: Praeludium in a. ARVO PÄRT: Pari Intervallo Hans Davidsson (2009 Fritts/St. Philip Presbyterian Church)

NAJI HAKIM: Fandango (premiere) Marie-Bernadette Dufourcet-Hakim (2005 Letourneau/Church of St. John the Divine)

GEORGES BIZET (arr. Horowitz): Carmen Fantasy Maria Teresa Sierra, piano; Raul Prieto Ramirez (1984 Schantz/Grace Presbyterian Church)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: In Remembrance - As we move into the Memorial Day weekend, Peter DuBois will guide us as we listen to music of remembrance – music to remember those who have died in service to their country, but also sacred pieces about eternal life

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Day Weekend 2018

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen” Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 8:41

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: “The Field of the Dead” Dolora Zajick, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (Sony 48387 CD) 5:48

George M. Cohan: “Over There” Enrico Caruso, tenor; Orchestra (RCA 0279 LP) 1:26

Charles Ives: “He is there!” Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano; Ann Allen, piccolo (BBC Music Vol.12 No.3 CD) 4:14

Charles Ives: “In Flanders Field” Thomas Stewart, baritone; Alan Mandel, piano (Columbia 32504 LP) 2:18

Eric Bogle: “And the band played Waltzing Mathilda.” Eric Bogle, vocal & guitar (EMI 35521 CD) 7:00

Georg Frideric Handel: “For Zion lamentation make” and “Sound an alarm!” Alexander Young, tenor; English Chamber Orchestra/Johannes Somary (Vanguard 71200 LP) 7:37

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: “O rest in the Lord” Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Boyd Neel Orchestra/Boyd Neel (Intense Media 12281 CD) 3:42

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 (1717)

Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (c.1725)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite G10 (1761)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 82: Ich habe genug (1727)

François Couperin: Sonata No. 3 'L'Astrée' (c.1690)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Soloist: Noa Wildschut, violin

ERNEST CHAUSSON: Poeme

MAURICE RAVEL: Tzigane

Favorite Strauss family waltzes and polkas

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Assad/Barrueco): Verano Porteno (Summer in Buenos Aires) Manuel Barrueco, guitar

Bruce Adolphe: I Will Not Remain Silent Scott St. John, violin; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eli Robbins from Peachtree City, Georgia

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R: Movement 3 Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque Orchestra; Monica Huggett, artistic director

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Bragato/Sybarite5): Milonga del Angel sybarite5 Chamber Music Society of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN

Peter Tchaikovsky: Russian Folk Songs 41-45 Viktoria Postnikova, piano

Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY

Tatev Amiryan: Ortus Tatev Amiryan, piano UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance, Unversity of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City, MO

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.1, Op.13 "Winter Daydreams": Movements 2-4 Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra & Youth Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

JEAN SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 1

HOWARD HANSON: Song of Democracy

ANTONIN DVORAK: Te Deum

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 21, 2017 - From East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features more than 100 young musicians from across Mainland China in their first ever public performance as the National Youth Orchestra of China under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot. We hear the full ensemble perform “Rhyme of Taigu” by Pulitzer-Prize-winning composer Zhou Long, a young clarinetist shares how he fell in love with the clarinet’s sound at his first concert, and five members of the ensemble perform the energetic first movement of Francis Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet with Christopher O’Riley.

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Rhyme of Taigu” by Zhou Long (b.1953) under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot

20-year-old clarinetist Ning Zhang from Qingdao, China performs Fantaisie Italienne by Eugene Bozza (1905-1991), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Members of NYO-China perform the first movement, Allegro Vivace, from the Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP 100 by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O'Riley, piano. Members of the Sextet include: Yajie Wang (flute), 18; Jiadi Pei (oboe), 19; Huibin Zou (clarinet), 19; Yuanying Zhang (bassoon), 19; Lei Jin (horn), 18

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs the third movement, Molto vivace, from Symphony No.9, Op.95 "From the New World" by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

20-year-old violinist Jieming Tang from Cleveland, Ohio performs the fourth movement, Presto agitato, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3, Op. 108 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Thunder in Drought” by Xiaogang Ye (b. 1955)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' (1898)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 'Tragic' (1905)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Images for Flute and Guitar: The Shepherd (1991) Jan Vinci, flute; Joel Brown, guitar (Albany 086) 4:17

Ty Alan Emerson: Iron and Aire Gary Louis, alto Saxophone; Janice Martin, violin; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 17:33

Tom Lopez: Hollow Ground I electronic realization by the composer (Forst Wave Music 2001) 13:50

Jeffrey Mumford: the focus of blue light (1987-88) Kurt Nikkane, violin; Bruce Anderson, piano (CRI 650) 17:44

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ryan Lenz, Senior Investigative Reporter, Intelligence Project, Southern Poverty Law Center; Antony McAleer, Board Chair and Co-Founder, Life after Hate; Former Organizer, White Aryan Resistance (WAR); Moderated by Darrielle Snipes

Hate among members of a community is not a new phenomenon; it's actually about as old as civilization itself. All human beings have the capacity to hate. However, what's different about hate in modern society is its speed - the widespread use of communication tools and technologies can spread hateful messages quicker than ever before.

In America, our complicated and deep history of racism and ethnic hate has provided fertile ground for hate groups. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), since 2014, the number of hate groups in the United States has increased 20 percent. Currently, there are active hate groups operating in all 50 sates - 954 in total It's a troubling statistic, especially considering the Census Bureau predicts the United States will become a minority-majority nation by 2044.

How has hate and hate groups changed through the decades? What draws people into them? As the demographics of our country change, will the way we hate change as well? And perhaps most importantly, can hate be cured?

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 "American" (1893)

Joachim Raff: Andante from Octet for Strings (1872)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 (1838)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816)

Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)