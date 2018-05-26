Program Guide 05-26-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Noch, Op. 60, No. 9 (Night) Mischa Maisky, cello and Pavel Gililov piano

Robert Schumann: Arabeske, Op. 18 Anna Polonsky, piano Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Center, Windham, NY

Carter Pann: Extension of My Eye (Le Tombeau d'Henri Cartier-Bresson) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C major, Op. 48 Strings Festival Orchestra; Andres Cardenes, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO

Manuel de Falla: Siete Canciones Espanoles Frank Gabriel Campos, trumpet; Pablo Cohen, guitar Ford Hall Auditorium, Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center, New York, NY

John Adams (trans. James Spinazzola): Lollapalooza United States Marine Band; Major Jason K. Fettig, conductor Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1832)

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)

Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (1917)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat (1723)

Ernest Chausson: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1891)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid (1938)

Anton Diabelli: Guitar Sonata (c.1830)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 (1835)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:55 Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza Carlos Gardel, baritone Jamada Digital

06:03:26 Gerardo Matos Rodriguez: La Cumparsita New York - Buenos Aires Connection VAI Audio 20001

06:09:27 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite (Andante & Allegro) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 63122

06:20:33 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in Eb Martha Argerich, piano; London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 002171502

06:40:43 Eduardo Caba: Aires Indios (i Andantino, ii Allegretto) Walter Aparicio, piano MSR Classics 1546

06:48:59 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Guitar Concerto (ii. Andantino e andante) Andrea Bissoli, guitar; Minas Gerais Philharmonic Orchestra Fabio Mechetti Naxos 8573115

07:00:40 Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite Magica Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

07:13:32 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Quam pulchra es" (How beautiful you are) Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 002298902

07:17:36 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Surge, propera, amica mea" (Arise, make haste, my love...) Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 002298902

07:25:09 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Encantamento Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdés Sono Luminus 90227

07:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K. 216 Emmy Verhey, violin; Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra Eduardo Marturet Brilliant Classics 1116167

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Assad/Barrueco): Verano Porteno (Summer in Buenos Aires) Manuel Barrueco, guitar

Bruce Adolphe: I Will Not Remain Silent Scott St. John, violin; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eli Robbins from Peachtree City, Georgia Music: 09:46

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R: Movement 3 Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque Orchestra; Monica Huggett, artistic director

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Bragato/Sybarite5): Milonga del Angel sybarite5 Chamber Music Society of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN

Peter Tchaikovsky: Russian Folk Songs 41-45 Viktoria Postnikova, piano

Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY

Tatev Amiryan: Ortus Tatev Amiryan, piano UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance, Unversity of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City, MO

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.1, Op.13 "Winter Daydreams": Movements 2-4 Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango (1952)

Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27 (1828)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus (1944)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 21, 2017 - From East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features more than 100 young musicians from across Mainland China in their first ever public performance as the National Youth Orchestra of China under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot. We hear the full ensemble perform “Rhyme of Taigu” by Pulitzer-Prize-winning composer Zhou Long, a young clarinetist shares how he fell in love with the clarinet’s sound at his first concert, and five members of the ensemble perform the energetic first movement of Francis Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet with Christopher O’Riley.

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Rhyme of Taigu” by Zhou Long (b.1953) under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot

20-year-old clarinetist Ning Zhang from Qingdao, China performs Fantaisie Italienne by Eugene Bozza (1905-1991), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Members of NYO-China perform the first movement, Allegro Vivace, from the Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP 100 by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O'Riley, piano. Members of the Sextet include: Yajie Wang (flute), 18; Jiadi Pei (oboe), 19; Huibin Zou (clarinet), 19; Yuanying Zhang (bassoon), 19; Lei Jin (horn), 18

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs the third movement, Molto vivace, from Symphony No.9, Op.95 "From the New World" by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

20-year-old violinist Jieming Tang from Cleveland, Ohio performs the fourth movement, Presto agitato, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3, Op. 108 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Thunder in Drought” by Xiaogang Ye (b. 1955)

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto G2 (c.1720)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Sergei Prokofiev: Russian Overture (1936)

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1834)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto (1720)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 (1786)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Sirènes (1897)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto (c.1710)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony Wq 182/4 (1773)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 27 (1814)

Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies About Movies

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Americana Musicals” - We give the heartland its due in such musicals as “Oklahoma!,” “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “Bloomer Girl” and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:40 00:01:35 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oklahoma Alfred Drake and Company Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10798

18:03:14 00:01:23 R.Rodgers Overture from Oklahoma! Orchestra Oklahoma! -- 1979 Revival RCA RCD1-3572

18:04:35 00:01:45 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein High, Wide and Handsome Warren Galjour Melodies of Jerome Kern Harbinger HCD1804

18:07:00 00:02:17 Jerome Kern-Yip Harburg Elbow Room Robert Paige Can't Help Singing -- Film Soundtrack Decca LP607

18:09:31 00:02:20 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg The Eagle and Me Dooley Wilson Bloomer Girl -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10522

18:12:28 00:02:28 Traditional Skip to My Lou Judy Garland, Tom Drake Meet Me in St. Louis -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271958

18:15:11 00:02:40 Traditional Rock Candy Mountain Burl Ives Front Row Center: The B'way Gold Box MCA MCAD8811-13532

18:18:07 00:01:27 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein All I Owe Ioway Company State Fair -- Film Soundtrack Varese Sarabande 302-066-0902

18:20:02 00:00:44 Irving Berlin Doin' What Comes Natur'lly Ethel Merman Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast MCAD MCAD10047

18:20:46 00:02:18 Harry Warren-Ralph Blaine Spring Isn't Everything Walter Huston Summer Holiday -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27769

18:23:41 00:02:27 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer In the Valley Where the Sun Goes Down Judy Garland The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272191

18:27:42 00:01:48 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Hand Me Down That Can o' Beans Chorus Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

18:29:26 00:03:19 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe They Call the Wind Maria Rufus Smith Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

18:33:14 00:02:30 Gene DePaul-Johnny Mercer Bless Yore Beautiful Hide Howard Keel Seven Brides for Seven Brothers -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271966

18:36:01 00:02:39 James Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn Love and Marriage Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: The Capitol Years Capitol 7777-9431724

18:38:59 00:02:25 Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt Plain We Live Stephan Schnabel Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-764762

18:41:40 00:01:59 Meredith Willson Iowa Stubborn Chorus The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Capitol CDP746633

18:44:05 00:01:54 Harold Rome Ballad of the Gun Andy Griffith Destry Rides Again -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD11573

18:46:27 00:05:36 Aaron Copland-Horace Everett The Promise of Living Norman Tragle, Cara Mae Turner The Tender Land -- Original Cast Columbia ML6214

18:52:30 00:00:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:52:30 00:00:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:06 00:03:51 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Farmer and the Cowman Chorus Oklahoma! -- 1979 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-3572

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Fantaisie symphonique (1879)

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1834)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Erich Leinsdorf, conductor; Archival concert from 10/07/82 observing the Centenary of the Orchestra - recorded live in Severance Hall

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Divertimento in D, K. 205

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Symphony No. 1 in Bb, Op. 38 “Spring”

IGOR STRAVINSKY: “The Firebird” Suite (1910-1911)

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The studio is invested with mice thanks to John Dankworth’s “Experiments with Mice” and “Further Experiments with Mice”… This is followed by selections from Irving Taylor’s collection of “Terribly Sophisticated Songs” including “When the Crab Grass Blooms Again,” I’ll Never Forget Those Unforgettable Never to be Forgotten Memories,”Pachalafaka” and The Brooklyn Beguine” Jan C. Snow talks about “State Musical Instruments”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 (1846)

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer Arise' (c.1800)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa Op 2/2 (1937)

John Bull: Fantasia (c.1600)