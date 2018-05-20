Program Guide 05-20-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Barry, John Barry

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: David Afkam; Emanuel Ax, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op 15

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in e Op 93

Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20--Fritz Reiner, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin –

Ralph Vaughan-Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves--Leonard Bernstein

Claude Debussy: La mer--Esa-Pekka Salonen

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No.5--Lorin Maazel

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring--Alan Gilbert

Hector Berlioz: Dream of the Witches Sabbath from Symphonie Fantastique--Alan Gilbert

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto--Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Alan Gilbert

Trad. (arr. Berio): Loosin yelav--Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Alan Gilbert

Sergei Rachmaninoff: First movement from Symphony No. 2--Semyon Bychkov

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane--Itzhak Perlman, violin; Zubin Mehta

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (excerpt)--David Robertson

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More from Early Baroque Italy - Sacred music by Giovanni Fasolo, a new recording of Salomone Rossi, and the rarely-heard works of Giovanni Antonio Rigatti

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:11:43 Nicolas Gombert Magnificat primi toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

06:19:00 00:10:37 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner ASMF Chorus Philips 412733

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Music of the Night - Whether in a poetic vision or an emotional sensibility, regardless of the time of day, sometimes a nocturnal impression provides exactly the right mood

W. A. MOZART: Eine kleine Nachtmusik (Allegro), K. 525 Thomas Heywood (1876 Hook/St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Buffalo, NY) Pro Organo 7167

MARCO ENRICO BOSSI: Chant du soir, Op. 92 Martin Haselböck (1903 Voit/City Hall Auditorium, Heidelberg, Germany) NCA 96.12.826

JEROME KERN: The way you look tonight. GENE DePAUL: Teach me tonight M.B. Gordy, drums; Dan Bellomy (Wurlitzer/Trousdale Studio, Santa Ana, CA) Beldale 1986

VINCENT YOUMANS: Orchids in the moonlight Bob Salisbury (1929 Page/Avalon Theatre, Avalon, CA) SCI 62093

STEPHEN MICHAEL GRYC: Evensong Joel Treybig, trumpet; Andrew Risinger (1969 Aeolian-Skinner/Belmont University, Nashville, TN) Curvepoint Media 1733300

JOHN McCABE: Nocturne Marilyn Biery (1925 Skinner & 1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of Saint Paul, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/17/99)

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER: Music of the Night, fr Phantom of the Opera Charlie Balogh (Wurlitzer/Organ Stop Pizza, Mesa, AZ) ERB 106

MOZART: Eine kleine Nachtmusik (Romanze; Menuetto; Rondo), K. 525 Thomas Heywood (1876 Hook/St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Buffalo, NY) Pro Organo 7167

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Pentecost - The Day of Pentecost is a powerful narrative in the New Testament. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to dramatic choral and organ music to mark this “birthday” of the Church

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: New works by old friends and old works by new friends

Sergei Prokofiev (arr. Babayan): 12 movements from Romeo & Juliet: “Montagues & Capulets,” “Morning Dance,” “Gavotte” Martha Argerich & Sergei Babayan, pianos (DG 4799854 CD) 9:03

Johann Strauss, Jr.- Adolf Schultz-Evler: Concert Arabesque on “The Blue Danube” Grigory Ginzburg (APR 5672 CD) 8:31

Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in B minor: Allegro Rachel Barton Pine, violin; BBC Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Litton (Avie 2375 CD) 18:07

Niccolo Paganini: Caprice Opus 1 No.1 in E Rachel Barton Pine, violin (Avie 2374 CD) 1:52

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:05:56 Johann Jacob Froberger Tombeau de Monsieur Blancrocher David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

10:11:00 00:14:42 Antonio Lotti Oboe d'amore Concerto in A major I Musici Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore Philips 420189

10:29:00 00:17:42 Johann Christoph Pez Concerto Pastorale in F major Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

10:49:00 00:09:16 Michel Corrette Concerto comique No. 25 in G minor Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

10:59:00 00:12:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Trio Sonata No. 6 in C major Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Nonesuch 558933

11:13:00 00:16:43 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in A major Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

11:33:00 00:10:25 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in B flat major Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466

11:46:00 00:06:35 Georg Schürmann Ludovicus Pius: Overture Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852

11:53:00 00:06:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Lobet den Herrn' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Rachele Gilmore, soprano; Andrey Nemzer, countertenor; Werner Gura, tenor; Alexander Elliott, bass; The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Matthew Mehaffey, director

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL: Messiah

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet in B-flat major: Movement 2 Andante scherzando Ian Swensen, violin; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Geraldine Walther, viola; David Finckel, cello Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo 20052 Music: 4:17

Carlo Farina: Capriccio Stravagante Soovin Kim, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang & Pierre Lapointe, violas; Brook Speltz, cello; Scott Pingel, bass; Gilbert Kalish, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:37

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Duncan Holmes from Fredricksburg, TX Music: 9:07

Bela Bartok (trans. Zoltan Szekely): Romanian Folk Dances Sz. 56 Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin; Fazil Say, piano Album: Beethoven Ravel Bartok Say: Patricia Kopatchinskaja Naive 5146 Music: 5:49

Felix Mendelssohn: Fair Melusina Overture, Op. 32 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:27

Erwin Schulhoff: Alla Tango Milonga Mira Wang, Colin Jacobsen, violins; Nicholas Cords, viola; Jan Vogler, cello Album: Tango! Sony 32803 Music: 4:17

Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Trio Sonata No.4 in C minor Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 9:07

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland Music: 18:09

Erwin Schulhoff: Sonata for alto saxophone & piano "Hot Sonata" Sean Meyers, alto saxophone; Teodora Adzharova, piano Summer Chamber Music in Roland Park, Roland Park Presbyterian Church, Baltimore, MD Music: 14:54

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; David Oistrakh, violin and conductor – Archival concert from 12/14/67 celebrating the Centenary of the Orchestra - recorded live in Severance Hall

CARL MARIA VON WEBER: Euryanthe: Overture

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Violin Concerto in d Op 77

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 10—Oistrakh, conductor

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2018 -

From Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, this week’s From the Top features From the Top's young musicians soloing with the world renown Los Angeles Philharmonic under the baton of Paolo Bortolameolli. The LA Phil performs a new work by a teenage composer, we meet a 12-year-old violinist who thinks of her performance as if it were a very athletic figure skating routine and a young bassoonist gracefully performs Mozart

Violinist Chunyi Zhou, 12, from Irvine, California performing: V. Rondo from Symphonie Espagnole, Op.21 by Édouard Lalo (1823-1892), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Bassoonist John Gonzalez, 17, from Los Angeles, California performing: I. Allegro from the Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in B-flat major, K.191/186e, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Cellist Osheen Manukyan, 18, from Glendale, California performing Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Beunos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) with Bing Wang, Violin, LA Phil concertmaster,

and Christopher O’Riley, piano

"Brisé" for Orchestra, by composer Esther Ollivier, 17, from Los Angeles, California, performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Esther Ollivier's piece is part of From the Top's New Music Series, supported in part by the Amphion Foundation and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music.

Pianist Ray Ushikubo, Piano, 16, from Riverside, California performing: I. Allegro molto moderato from the Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16 by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli, performing IX. “Nimrod” from Enigma Variations, Op. 36 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:00 00:32:25 Luigi Cherubini Symphony in D major Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999521

19:36:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59

20:15:00 00:40:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68 Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242

20:57:41 00:02:55 Frederic Converse Serenade Gowanus Arts Ensemble Blundell New Focus 166

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward Miller: Beyond the Wheel (1987) Kay Stern, violin; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (GM 2045) 9:20

Nikola Resanovich: Drones and Nanorhythms (2000) Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8723) 12:26

Roger Zahab: Fall/Return (1994-95) James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998)7:16

Frank Wiley: Chamber Concerto (1984) Coventry Chamber Players; Karel Paukert, harpsichord (TrueMedia 90121) 21:30

21:55:47 00:04:49 John Ireland Downland Suite: Minuet William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus7020

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, For the Love of Cleveland: The Power of Place - Effective place making can bring people together, create a more equitable society, and foster economic development. And yet the process for creating and keeping a sense of place remains a challenge for most urban centers, including Cleveland. Why? How can we create places that are equitable and reflect our diverse community? And how can residents take action in their own neighborhoods? Join us as we launch our 2018 For the Love of Cleveland series on place making with a keynote address from Erin Barnes, Co-Founder and Executive Director of ioby, on the power of resident activism in creating and sustaining place.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:00 00:04:54 Gerald Finzi Prelude Op 25 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

23:10:00 00:11:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427

23:22:00 00:04:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio Op 11 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977

23:27:00 00:11:00 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

23:39:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 3 in D flat major Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479

23:44:00 00:11:40 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Slovak State Philharmonic Robert Stankovsky Idil Biret, piano Naxos 503293

23:57:00 00:03:10 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075