© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-12-2018

Published May 12, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite in E minor, BWV 996: Movements 2 & 3 Jason Vieaux, guitar Album: Bach: Works For Lute Vol 1 Azica 71250 Music: 4:35

Mily Balakirev (arr. Casella): Islamey: Oriental Fantasy, Op. 18 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 8:19

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante Cantabile, arranged for cello and piano George Kahn: Concerto for Cello and String Orchestra Movement 2 Andante Evan Kahn, cello; Nicholas Dold, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 2:37

Johann Sebastian Bach: Musical Offering Trio Sonata in C Minor, BWV 1079 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Daniel Phillips, violin; Joshua Roman, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 15:15

Claude Debussy: Masques London Brass Album: Bold as Brass! MCA 5955 Music: 4:20

Reza Vali: Kord Bohuslav Martinu: Variations on a Theme of Rossini for Cello and Piano H. 290 Evan Kahn, cello; Nicholas Dold, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:16

Claude Debussy: La cathedrale engloutie Jorge Federico Osorio, piano National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 05:44

Ahmed Adnan Saygun: Partita for Solo Cello, Op. 31 Movement 4 Allegretto Peter Tchaikovsky: Sentimental Waltz, Op. 51 No. 6 Bohuslav Martinu: Cello Sonata No. 1 Movement 3 Allegro con brio Evan Kahn, cello; Nicholas Dold, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 23:23

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00 00:18:19 Franz Anton Hoffmeister Oboe Concerto in C major  Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram  4792942

02:22:00 00:31:20 Gabriel Fauré Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor  Op 15   Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony  48066

02:58:00 00:31:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.  1 in F minor  Op 10  Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA  1032

03:32:00 00:31:07 Jules Massenet Piano Concerto in E flat BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion  66897

04:08:00 01:02:00 Carl Orff Carmina burana Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Judith Blegen, soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS  33172

05:14:00 00:28:17 Giovanni Battista Viotti Violin Concerto No. 22 in A minor  Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion  66840

05:46:00 00:08:12 Gustav Holst Two Songs without Words Op 22  Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos  9270

05:54:00 00:04:34 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  3 in A flat major  Op 46  Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca  430171

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Astor Piazzolla: Adios, Nonino Emanuel Ax, piano; Pablo Ziegler, piano  Sonari  62728    

06:06:35 Astor Piazzolla: Triunfal  Libby Blatt, bass; Joan Singer, violin; Phil Hosford, piano; Jennifer Rickard, violin; Kerry Van Laanen, cello  QuinTango  QuinTango  7002612433                                        

06:09:38 Astor Piazzolla: Libertango  Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra  Edward Gardiner  EMI 53255 

06:15:19 Jose Bragato: Graciela y Buenos Aires: Tango for Solo Cello & String Orchestra   Viktor Aepli, cello Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina  Sono Luminus 90201

06:24:22 Isaac Albeniz: Tango, Op. 165, No. 2  Pierre Huybregts, piano  Centaur Records 2026

06:27:05 Joan Albert Amargos: Tango Catala  Michala Petri, recorder; Lars Hannibal, guitar  Dacapo 8226900 

06:31:23 Jacob Gade: Tango Jalousie  Tamara Smirova, violin  Boston Pops Orchestra  Keith Lockhart  RCA 63717

06:39:13 Miguel del Aguila: Concierto en Tango, Op. 110  Roman Mekinulov, cello  Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra  JoAnn Falletta  Beau Fleuve 094951                                                

07:00:45 Antonio Soler: Concerto No.1 in C & Concerto No. 2 in A  Anton Heiller, organ; Erna Heiller, harpsichord  Vanguard Classics 35

07:16:01 Jose White: La bella cubana (arr. by Guido Lopez Gavilan) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra  Guido Lopez Gavilan  Egrem  0374

07:21:13 Moises Simons: El Manisero (or "The Peanut Vendor") (arr. by Jose A. Bornot) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra  Guido Lopez Gavilan  Egrem 0374                                                    

07:28:00 Anonymous 18th century Bolivia: Sonata Chiquitanas No. 18 Florilegium  Channel Classics 22105     

07:37:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067  Niurka Gonzalez, flute  Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan  Egrem 0374 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 in G Major "Oxford" Movement 3Minuetto-Allegretto Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra Album: Symphonies Nos. 88-92; Sinfonia Concertante EMI Classics 94237 Music: 04:33

Robert Honstein: Conduit: II. Pulse Eighth Blackbird Album: Hand Eye Cedille Records 162 Music: 5:01

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Major, Hob. VIIe Michael Sachs, trumpet; Strings Festival Orchestra; Michael Sachs, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 15:10

Toto Bissainthe: Lamize pa dous Nathalie Joachim, flute The On Being Project, On Being Studios Music: 7:55

Steve Reich: Vermont Counterpoint Flutronix: Allison Loggins-Hull, flute; Nathalie Joachim, flute  Album: City of Breath Flutronix Music 250 Music: 9:23

Claude Debussy: Masques London Brass Album: Bold as Brass! MCA 5955 Music: 4:20

Reza Vali: Kord Bohuslav Martinu: Variations on a Theme of Rossini for Cello and Piano H. 290 Evan Kahn, cello; Nicholas Dold, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:16

Claude Debussy: La cathedrale engloutie Jorge Federico Osorio, piano National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 05:44

Ahmed Adnan Saygun: Partita for Solo Cello, Op. 31 Movement 4 Allegretto Peter Tchaikovsky: Sentimental Waltz, Op. 51 No. 6 Bohuslav Martinu: Cello Sonata No. 1 Movement 3 Allegro con brio Evan Kahn, cello; Nicholas Dold, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 23:23

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00 00:02:54 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18   Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos  9151

10:06:00 00:09:53 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship Op 35 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Michel Schwalbé, violin DeutGram  4796018

10:17:00 00:05:54 Franz Schubert Scherzo No. 2 in D flat major    Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram  427769

10:24:00 00:09:18 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Oboe in B flat major  English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin; David Reichenberg, oboe DeutGram  4795448

10:36:00 00:07:55 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture  Vladimir Ashkenazy Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine  1188

10:45:00 00:04:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Menuetto from Symphony No. 40  Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie  2159

10:50:00 00:04:36 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Somewhere London Symphony Keith Lockhart Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne  7792

10:57:00 00:02:55 Brian Dykstra Mixon Hall Rag   Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur  3161

11:08:00 00:10:27 Ennio Morricone The Mission: Suite City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Crouch End Festival Choir Silva  1057

11:20:00 00:08:15 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25 Amadeus Quartet  Emil Gilels, piano; Members of DeutGram  4796018

11:30:00 00:12:23 Christopher Palmer Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Christopher Warren-Green, vn EMI  49552

11:46:00 00:08:45 Gioacchino Rossini Il turco in Italia: Overture   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  415363

11:56:00 00:03:14 Ari Pulkkinen Angry Birds: Main Theme  Andrew Skeet London Philharmonic X5 Group  2011

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 19, 2017 - From Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top highlights the 115 incredible young musicians that make up Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the USA. Featured on the program are four performances by the full ensemble under renowned conductor Marin Alsop including an adrenaline-inducing performance of John Adams’ "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" and a newly-commissioned work by composer Gabriela Lena Frank

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" by John Adams (b.1947)

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Kräftig bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell, from Symphony No. 1 "The Titan" by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911)

Four members of NYO-USA (18-year-old violinist Evan Johanson from Seattle, Washington; 18-year-old violinist Andrew Kim from Old Tappan, New Jersey; 18-year-old violist Kayla Cabrera from Crete, Illinois; 17-year-old cellist Isabel Won from Belle Mead, New Jersey) perform the third movement, Scherzo, from the Piano Quintet in G Minor Op. 57 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with pianist Christopher O'Riley

17-year-old flute player Jessica Shand from Colorado Springs, Colorado performs the first movement, Allegro giocoso, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Jindřich Feld (1925-2007) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Prayer, from Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra by Gabriela Lena Frank (b.1972)

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00 00:09:06 Franz Liszt Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella   Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca  4830255

13:12:00 00:18:19 Franz Anton Hoffmeister Oboe Concerto in C major  Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram  4792942

13:34:00 00:14:31 Franz Schubert Violin Sonatina No.  1 in D major    Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram  471568

13:51:00 00:29:04 Sergei Prokofiev Waltz Suite Op 110  Marin Alsop São Paulo Symphony Naxos  573518

14:25:00 00:08:30 Joaquín Turina La procesión del rocio Op 9  Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80574

14:36:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley  Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA  61429

14:49:00 00:08:32 Georg Philipp Telemann Whimsical Symphony in G major  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Henry Peyrebrune, double bass; Tracy Rowell, double bass Koch Intl  7576

15:03:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca  436853

15:35:00 00:09:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder   Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc  80740

15:48:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song   Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos  2419

16:01:00 00:15:19 Jules Massenet Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes'  Jean-Yves Ossonce New Zealand Symphony Naxos  553125

16:20:00 00:10:02 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra  Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram  4779525

16:33:00 00:16:14 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56  Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1004

16:51:00 00:06:00 Gioacchino Rossini L'inganno felice: Overture  Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos  570934

16:58:31 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel      Mother Goose: Sleeping Beauty            Paavo Jaervi    Cincinnatti Symphony         Telarc 80601

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies

17:01:00 00:11:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram  4795448

17:14:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Gnossienne No.  1   Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca  470290

17:19:00 00:06:55 Arvo Pärt Spiegel im Spiegel   Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Koch Intl  7762

17:28:00 00:04:44 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries  Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  4778773

17:33:00 00:08:49 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11  Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc  80673

17:43:00 00:07:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram  4793449

17:51:00 00:03:21 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo  Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI  56576

17:55:00 00:02:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43 Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram  4794970

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Tammy Grimes - She left us two years ago, but she will be remembered for three Broadway musicals—“The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (Tony Award), “High Spirits” and “42nd Street”—and as a scintillating star of New York cabarets. Bill Rudman interviewed her in 1986

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:01:45            Arthur Freed-Al Hoffman           Fit as a Fiddle   Tammy Grimes  Tammy Grimes  AEI            AEI2114

18:04:45            00:02:04            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Something Sort of Grandish       Tammy Grimes  Yip Harburg Revisited         Painted Smiles  PS1351

18:07:53            00:03:26            Traditional         Molly Malone     Tammy Grimes  Tammy Grimes  AEI       AEI2114

18:13:35            00:03:11            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Take Him          Tammy Grimes  Rodgers and Hart Revisited, Vol. 2            Painted Smiles  PS1359

18:18:43            00:03:23            Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash         Madly in Love    Tammy Grimes  The Littlest Revue            Painted Smiles  PSCD-112

18:26:25            00:04:00            Meredith Willson           I Ain't Down Yet Tammy Grimes  The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast     Angel    7777-6476124

18:30:22            00:02:18            Meredith Willson           My Own Brass Bed        Tammy Grimes, Harve Presnell  The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast    Angel    7777-6476124

18:33:21            00:02:13            Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray         You'd Better Love Me    Tammy Grimes  High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD-10767

18:38:01            00:02:54            Hugh Martin-Timothy Grey         Home Sweet Heaven     Tammy Grimes  High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD-10767

18:44:21            00:02:12            Harry Warren-Al Dubin  About a Quarter to Nine Tammy Grimes  42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     RCD1-3891

18:46:30            00:02:00            Harry Warren-Al Dubin  You're Getting to Be a Habit With Me      Tammy Grimes  42nd Street -- B'way Cast       RCA     RCD1-3891

18:48:54            00:02:51            Oscar Levant     Blame It on My Youth    Tammy Grimes  Tammy Grimes  AEI            AEI2114

18:52:42            00:00:18            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:17            00:03:39            Hugh Martin-Timothy Grey         Filler: Faster Than Sound          Tammy Grimes  High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast      Angel    MCAD-10767

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80  Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1004

19:23:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No.  3 in D minor  Op 58 Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl  6522

19:58:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71   Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram  463483

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 8

OTTORINO RESPIGHI: Roman Festivals

OTTORINO RESPIGHI: The Fountains of Rome

OTTORINO RESPIGHI: The Pines of Rome

 

 21:54:08 00:04:57  Aaron Copland:   Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday          Louis Lane       Cleveland Orchestra        Sony 62401

 

2 2:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad In April, Tom Lehrer celebrated his 90th birthday. We throw a Weekend Radio birthday party for him from various recorded sources including the three CD set called “The Remains of Tom Lehrer,”  the CD based on the NBC program of the 1964 and 1965 “That Was the Week that Was” and the London created review “Tomfoolery”…Richard Howland-Bolton reviews the life and death of Lord Nelson with “Full Nelson”…This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation London Symphony Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram  6154

23:07:00 00:04:48 Charles Gounod Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria'   Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram  4795023

23:12:00 00:05:17 Marc-André Hamelin Meditation on 'Laura'   Jenny Lin, piano Steinway  30011

23:18:00 00:06:20 Frederick Delius Romance   Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony  510316

23:25:00 00:05:07 Sir Edward Elgar Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85 Royal Philharmonic Michael Halász Maria Kliegel, cello Naxos  503293

23:30:00 00:11:24 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 45   Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony  48066

23:42:00 00:10:07 Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Orchestral Quartet   Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi  901455

23:53:00 00:03:01 Jules Massenet Impromptu 'Eau dormant'   Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI  64277

23:57:00 00:02:07 Charles-Valentin Alkan Prelude No. 13 "Cantique des cantiques" Op 31   Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque  6523

 