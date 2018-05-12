Program Guide 05-12-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite in E minor, BWV 996: Movements 2 & 3 Jason Vieaux, guitar Album: Bach: Works For Lute Vol 1 Azica 71250 Music: 4:35

Mily Balakirev (arr. Casella): Islamey: Oriental Fantasy, Op. 18 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 8:19

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante Cantabile, arranged for cello and piano George Kahn: Concerto for Cello and String Orchestra Movement 2 Andante Evan Kahn, cello; Nicholas Dold, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 2:37

Johann Sebastian Bach: Musical Offering Trio Sonata in C Minor, BWV 1079 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Daniel Phillips, violin; Joshua Roman, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 15:15

Reza Vali: Kord Bohuslav Martinu: Variations on a Theme of Rossini for Cello and Piano H. 290 Evan Kahn, cello; Nicholas Dold, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:16

Ahmed Adnan Saygun: Partita for Solo Cello, Op. 31 Movement 4 Allegretto Peter Tchaikovsky: Sentimental Waltz, Op. 51 No. 6 Bohuslav Martinu: Cello Sonata No. 1 Movement 3 Allegro con brio Evan Kahn, cello; Nicholas Dold, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 23:23

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00 00:18:19 Franz Anton Hoffmeister Oboe Concerto in C major Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942

02:22:00 00:31:20 Gabriel Fauré Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

02:58:00 00:31:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor Op 10 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

03:32:00 00:31:07 Jules Massenet Piano Concerto in E flat BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897

04:08:00 01:02:00 Carl Orff Carmina burana Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Judith Blegen, soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172

05:14:00 00:28:17 Giovanni Battista Viotti Violin Concerto No. 22 in A minor Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840

05:46:00 00:08:12 Gustav Holst Two Songs without Words Op 22 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

05:54:00 00:04:34 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 3 in A flat major Op 46 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Astor Piazzolla: Adios, Nonino Emanuel Ax, piano; Pablo Ziegler, piano Sonari 62728

06:06:35 Astor Piazzolla: Triunfal Libby Blatt, bass; Joan Singer, violin; Phil Hosford, piano; Jennifer Rickard, violin; Kerry Van Laanen, cello QuinTango QuinTango 7002612433

06:09:38 Astor Piazzolla: Libertango Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardiner EMI 53255

06:15:19 Jose Bragato: Graciela y Buenos Aires: Tango for Solo Cello & String Orchestra Viktor Aepli, cello Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90201

06:24:22 Isaac Albeniz: Tango, Op. 165, No. 2 Pierre Huybregts, piano Centaur Records 2026

06:27:05 Joan Albert Amargos: Tango Catala Michala Petri, recorder; Lars Hannibal, guitar Dacapo 8226900

06:31:23 Jacob Gade: Tango Jalousie Tamara Smirova, violin Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart RCA 63717

06:39:13 Miguel del Aguila: Concierto en Tango, Op. 110 Roman Mekinulov, cello Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Beau Fleuve 094951

07:00:45 Antonio Soler: Concerto No.1 in C & Concerto No. 2 in A Anton Heiller, organ; Erna Heiller, harpsichord Vanguard Classics 35

07:16:01 Jose White: La bella cubana (arr. by Guido Lopez Gavilan) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan Egrem 0374

07:21:13 Moises Simons: El Manisero (or "The Peanut Vendor") (arr. by Jose A. Bornot) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan Egrem 0374

07:28:00 Anonymous 18th century Bolivia: Sonata Chiquitanas No. 18 Florilegium Channel Classics 22105

07:37:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067 Niurka Gonzalez, flute Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan Egrem 0374

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 in G Major "Oxford" Movement 3Minuetto-Allegretto Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra Album: Symphonies Nos. 88-92; Sinfonia Concertante EMI Classics 94237 Music: 04:33

Robert Honstein: Conduit: II. Pulse Eighth Blackbird Album: Hand Eye Cedille Records 162 Music: 5:01

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Major, Hob. VIIe Michael Sachs, trumpet; Strings Festival Orchestra; Michael Sachs, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 15:10

Toto Bissainthe: Lamize pa dous Nathalie Joachim, flute The On Being Project, On Being Studios Music: 7:55

Steve Reich: Vermont Counterpoint Flutronix: Allison Loggins-Hull, flute; Nathalie Joachim, flute Album: City of Breath Flutronix Music 250 Music: 9:23

Claude Debussy: Masques London Brass Album: Bold as Brass! MCA 5955 Music: 4:20

Claude Debussy: La cathedrale engloutie Jorge Federico Osorio, piano National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 05:44

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00 00:02:54 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

10:06:00 00:09:53 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship Op 35 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Michel Schwalbé, violin DeutGram 4796018

10:17:00 00:05:54 Franz Schubert Scherzo No. 2 in D flat major Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 427769

10:24:00 00:09:18 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Oboe in B flat major English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin; David Reichenberg, oboe DeutGram 4795448

10:36:00 00:07:55 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture Vladimir Ashkenazy Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1188

10:45:00 00:04:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Menuetto from Symphony No. 40 Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159

10:50:00 00:04:36 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Somewhere London Symphony Keith Lockhart Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne 7792

10:57:00 00:02:55 Brian Dykstra Mixon Hall Rag Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

11:08:00 00:10:27 Ennio Morricone The Mission: Suite City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Crouch End Festival Choir Silva 1057

11:20:00 00:08:15 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25 Amadeus Quartet Emil Gilels, piano; Members of DeutGram 4796018

11:30:00 00:12:23 Christopher Palmer Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Christopher Warren-Green, vn EMI 49552

11:46:00 00:08:45 Gioacchino Rossini Il turco in Italia: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363

11:56:00 00:03:14 Ari Pulkkinen Angry Birds: Main Theme Andrew Skeet London Philharmonic X5 Group 2011

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 19, 2017 - From Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top highlights the 115 incredible young musicians that make up Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the USA. Featured on the program are four performances by the full ensemble under renowned conductor Marin Alsop including an adrenaline-inducing performance of John Adams’ "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" and a newly-commissioned work by composer Gabriela Lena Frank

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" by John Adams (b.1947)

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Kräftig bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell, from Symphony No. 1 "The Titan" by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911)

Four members of NYO-USA (18-year-old violinist Evan Johanson from Seattle, Washington; 18-year-old violinist Andrew Kim from Old Tappan, New Jersey; 18-year-old violist Kayla Cabrera from Crete, Illinois; 17-year-old cellist Isabel Won from Belle Mead, New Jersey) perform the third movement, Scherzo, from the Piano Quintet in G Minor Op. 57 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with pianist Christopher O'Riley

17-year-old flute player Jessica Shand from Colorado Springs, Colorado performs the first movement, Allegro giocoso, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Jindřich Feld (1925-2007) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Prayer, from Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra by Gabriela Lena Frank (b.1972)

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00 00:09:06 Franz Liszt Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255

13:12:00 00:18:19 Franz Anton Hoffmeister Oboe Concerto in C major Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942

13:34:00 00:14:31 Franz Schubert Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D major Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568

13:51:00 00:29:04 Sergei Prokofiev Waltz Suite Op 110 Marin Alsop São Paulo Symphony Naxos 573518

14:25:00 00:08:30 Joaquín Turina La procesión del rocio Op 9 Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574

14:36:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61429

14:49:00 00:08:32 Georg Philipp Telemann Whimsical Symphony in G major Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Henry Peyrebrune, double bass; Tracy Rowell, double bass Koch Intl 7576

15:03:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853

15:35:00 00:09:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

15:48:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos 2419

16:01:00 00:15:19 Jules Massenet Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' Jean-Yves Ossonce New Zealand Symphony Naxos 553125

16:20:00 00:10:02 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

16:33:00 00:16:14 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

16:51:00 00:06:00 Gioacchino Rossini L'inganno felice: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

16:58:31 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Sleeping Beauty Paavo Jaervi Cincinnatti Symphony Telarc 80601

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies

17:01:00 00:11:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448

17:14:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

17:19:00 00:06:55 Arvo Pärt Spiegel im Spiegel Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Koch Intl 7762

17:28:00 00:04:44 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

17:33:00 00:08:49 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80673

17:43:00 00:07:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449

17:51:00 00:03:21 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576

17:55:00 00:02:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43 Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4794970

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Tammy Grimes - She left us two years ago, but she will be remembered for three Broadway musicals—“The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (Tony Award), “High Spirits” and “42nd Street”—and as a scintillating star of New York cabarets. Bill Rudman interviewed her in 1986

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:45 Arthur Freed-Al Hoffman Fit as a Fiddle Tammy Grimes Tammy Grimes AEI AEI2114

18:04:45 00:02:04 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Something Sort of Grandish Tammy Grimes Yip Harburg Revisited Painted Smiles PS1351

18:07:53 00:03:26 Traditional Molly Malone Tammy Grimes Tammy Grimes AEI AEI2114

18:13:35 00:03:11 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Take Him Tammy Grimes Rodgers and Hart Revisited, Vol. 2 Painted Smiles PS1359

18:18:43 00:03:23 Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash Madly in Love Tammy Grimes The Littlest Revue Painted Smiles PSCD-112

18:26:25 00:04:00 Meredith Willson I Ain't Down Yet Tammy Grimes The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-6476124

18:30:22 00:02:18 Meredith Willson My Own Brass Bed Tammy Grimes, Harve Presnell The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-6476124

18:33:21 00:02:13 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray You'd Better Love Me Tammy Grimes High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10767

18:38:01 00:02:54 Hugh Martin-Timothy Grey Home Sweet Heaven Tammy Grimes High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10767

18:44:21 00:02:12 Harry Warren-Al Dubin About a Quarter to Nine Tammy Grimes 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-3891

18:46:30 00:02:00 Harry Warren-Al Dubin You're Getting to Be a Habit With Me Tammy Grimes 42nd Street -- B'way Cast RCA RCD1-3891

18:48:54 00:02:51 Oscar Levant Blame It on My Youth Tammy Grimes Tammy Grimes AEI AEI2114

18:52:42 00:00:18 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:17 00:03:39 Hugh Martin-Timothy Grey Filler: Faster Than Sound Tammy Grimes High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast Angel MCAD-10767

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

19:23:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58 Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522

19:58:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71 Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 8

OTTORINO RESPIGHI: Roman Festivals

OTTORINO RESPIGHI: The Fountains of Rome

OTTORINO RESPIGHI: The Pines of Rome

21:54:08 00:04:57 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401

2 2:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – In April, Tom Lehrer celebrated his 90th birthday. We throw a Weekend Radio birthday party for him from various recorded sources including the three CD set called “The Remains of Tom Lehrer,” the CD based on the NBC program of the 1964 and 1965 “That Was the Week that Was” and the London created review “Tomfoolery”…Richard Howland-Bolton reviews the life and death of Lord Nelson with “Full Nelson”…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation London Symphony Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

23:07:00 00:04:48 Charles Gounod Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023

23:12:00 00:05:17 Marc-André Hamelin Meditation on 'Laura' Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

23:18:00 00:06:20 Frederick Delius Romance Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

23:25:00 00:05:07 Sir Edward Elgar Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85 Royal Philharmonic Michael Halász Maria Kliegel, cello Naxos 503293

23:30:00 00:11:24 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 45 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

23:42:00 00:10:07 Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Orchestral Quartet Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455

23:53:00 00:03:01 Jules Massenet Impromptu 'Eau dormant' Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277

23:57:00 00:02:07 Charles-Valentin Alkan Prelude No. 13 "Cantique des cantiques" Op 31 Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523