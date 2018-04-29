Program Guide 04-29-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hans Zimmer, Inc.

00:01:00 00:05:05 Hans Zimmer Rain Man: Theme Dirk Brossé Brussels Philharmonic Decca 467749

00:07:00 00:05:40 Hans Zimmer Driving Miss Daisy: Driving Dirk Brossé Brussels Philharmonic Decca 467749

00:13:00 00:08:45 Hans Zimmer The Lion King: Suite Liza Grossman Contemporary Youth Orchestra WCLV 1

00:23:00 00:05:43 Klaus Badelt The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

00:29:00 00:06:16 Hans Zimmer Dead Man's Chest: Jack Sparrow Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33

00:39:00 00:08:15 Mancina, Mark Tarzan: Suite Liza Grossman Contemporary Youth Orchestra WCLV 1

00:48:00 00:07:46 Hans Zimmer Thelma and Louise: Thunderbird Dirk Brossé Brussels Philharmonic Decca 467749

00:52:00 00:06:47 Hans Zimmer Gladiator: Am I Not Merciful Brussels Philharmonic Dirk Brossé Chorus Decca 467749

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: John Storgards

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane--Branford Marsalis, soprano saxophone

John Williams: Escapades from ‘Catch Me If You Can’--Branford Marsalis, alto saxophone

Melinda Wagner: Proceed, Moon (2017)

Claude Debussy: Iberia from Images for Orchestra

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun--Christian Macelaru, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Stravinsky’s Philharmonic

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique—Pierre Boulez, conductor

Igor Stravinsky: Three movements from The Firebird--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Igor Stravinsky: Perséphone--Vera Zorina, narrator; Richard Robinson, tenor; Westminster Choir; Igor Stravinsky, conductor (CBS 5196)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring--Alan Gilbert, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: And Three from Harmonia Mundi - A young ensemble in an Italian garden, sacred music of Monteverdi, and Charpentier’s journey into hell with Orpheus

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:00 00:05:05 Thomas Tomkins Celebrate Jehovam Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

06:11:00 00:14:27 Hugh Aston Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

06:26:00 00:03:45 William Byrd Miserere mei, Deus John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 107

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Going on Record - another impromptu scan of some recently received recordings displaying the King of Instruments

WILLIAM HENRY HARRIS: Flourish for an Occasion –Adam Pajan (2004 Kegg/Basilica of St. John the Baptist, Canton, OH)

J. S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in G, BWV 550 –Peter Kofler (2011 Rieger/St. Michael’s Church, Munich, Germany)

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in g, BWV 535a –Benjamin Alard (1718 Andreas Silbrmann/St. Aurelie Church, Strasbourg)

KIT DOWNES: 2 Pieces (Seeing Things & Black is the colour) –Kit Downes (1877 Willis/Union Chapel, London; 2001 Bumstead/St. John’s Bapist Church, Snape, England)

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Cantilene Improvisée –Raymond Chenault (2003 Buzard/All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Atlanta, GA)

DOMENICO SCARLATTI: Sonata in d, K. 52 & Sonata in F, K. 274 –Martin Schmeding (1762 Bosch/Church of Saint Andreu, Santanyi, Mayorca)

P. I. TCHAIKOVSKY (trans. Lemare): Nocturne in c#, Op. 19, no. 4 –Jonathan Vaughn (1911 Harrison/St. Mary Redcliffe, Bristol, England)

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH (arr. Cowan & Welch): Festive Overture –Ken Cowan & Bradley Welch (1996 Casavant/Broadway Baptist Church, Fort Worth, TX)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: New and Recent Releases - So many wonderful new CDs of choral and organ music have been released in recent months! Peter DuBois will share some of the riches from these new recordings from wonderful performers and choirs from the US and Europe.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Leonard Bernstein Centenary Part 1

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms: Parts I & II – Israel Philharmonic Orchestra; Choruses/Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein: Three Dance Episodes from “On the Town” – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: “Gee, Officer Krupke” – Eddie Roll; Grover Dale; Hank Brunjes; David Winter & cast; orchestra/Max Goberman

Leonard Bernstein: Candide Selections: 1. Overture: New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein (from Young People’s Concert video) 2. “Glitter and Be Gay” - Kristin Chenoweth; NY Philharmonic/Marin Alsop; 3. “Make Our Garden Grow” - Kristin Chenoweth; Paul Groves; Patti LuPone; Sir Thomas Allen; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Marin Alsop

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: “Mambo” – Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra/Gustavo Dudamel

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:02:32 Jean-Marie Leclair Recréation de Musique No. 2: Tambourins Florilegium Channel 7595

10:07:00 00:04:41 Marin Marais The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' Guildhall Strings RCA 61275

10:15:00 00:25:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd: Suite Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

10:42:00 00:15:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

10:58:00 00:01:55 Heinrich Schütz Vater unser King's Singers Naxos 572987

11:02:00 00:16:29 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto No.161 in G major CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

11:21:00 00:18:27 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5 in G major Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

11:41:00 00:08:44 George Frideric Handel Messiah: The trumpet shall sound Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 453480

11:50:00 00:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht Augustin Hadelich, violin; Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

BARTOK: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta

SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 9, “The Great”

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Nick Canellakis

Edward Elgar (arr. Zukerman & Neikrug): La Capricieuse, Op. 17 Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Marc Neikrug, piano; Salut d'armour Album: Salut d'amour Philips 416 158 Music: 4:32

Clara Schumann: 3 Romances, Op. 22 Maria Ioudenitch, Violin; Ying Li, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 16:22

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movement 4 Santiago Canon-Valencia, cello; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 11:27

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr. Leopold Auer): Lensky's Aria Pablo de Sarasate: Introduction & Tarantella Maria Ioudenitch, violin; Ying Li, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:08

Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite: Movements 1 & 8 The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor Album: Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite / Couperin: Dance Suite ASV 809 Music: 4:26

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from 'Capriccio', Op. 85 Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nick Canellakis, cello; David Finckel, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center & UGA, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15

Fritz Kreisler: Recitative & Scherzo (solo) Alexander Glazunov: Grand Adagio from "Raymonda" Manuel de Falla (arr. Fritz Kreisler): Danza Espanola Maria Ioudenitch, Violin; Ying Li, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 25:20

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Kullervo Goes to War Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Album: Jean Sibelius: Kullervo, Op. 7 - Olli Kortekangas: Migrations Bis 9048 Music: 9:42

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall on 1/25/1966 and 12/26/1965

BERLIOZ: Damnation of Faust: Three Orchestral Interludes

SCHUBERT (arr SZELL): Octet for Winds and Strings

17:31:00 00:27:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 15, 2017 - From Santa Barbara, California, this week’s From the Top features fantastic musicians who are studying at the prestigious Music Academy of the West, which celebrates its 70th Anniversary this year. We’ll hear a young pianist perform one of Rachmaninoff’s most complex pieces for the piano, a teenage violinist recounts a life-changing realization, and we feature a world-premiere of “Asymptotes”, a newly commissioned work for clarinet, viola, and piano from composer and From the Top alum, Conrad Tao.

20-year-old cellist David Bender from Nashville, Tennessee performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann with Christopher O'Riley, piano

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs the first movement, Allegro agitato, from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

20-year-old oboist Tanavi Prabhu from Wayne, Pennsylvania performs the first movement, Elégie, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc with Christopher O'Riley, piano

22-year-old clarinetist Arianna Beyer from Mount Dora, Florida and 19-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia performs the world premiere of “Asymptotes” for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, by Conrad Tao (b. 1994) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19-year-old violinist Daniel Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43 by Pablo de Sarasate

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs “Vissi d'arte” from Act II of the Opera “Tosca”, by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), transcribed for piano by Michael Davidman

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:00 00:45:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35 Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham Steven Staryk, violin EMI 66998

19:51:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

20:15:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35 Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Lady Evergreen Song (1987) — Rosalind Rees, mezzo; Gregg Smith Singers

Donald Erb: Clarinet Concerto (1985) — Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Grand Rapids Symphony/Catherine Comet, cond.

Howie Smith: Songs for the Children (1986) — Howie Smith, alto saxophone, WX7 MIDI wind controller; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

Nikola Resanovich: The Golden Canon — Solaris Wind Quintet

21:59:00 00:01:01 Pierre Passereau Il est bel et bon Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Thursday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Bipartisan Congressional Redistricting Reform Amendment (Issue 1) – A Panel Discussion

Gerrymandering, the process of manipulating district boundaries to provide an advantage to one political party over another, is facing increased scrutiny. Major partisan gerrymandering cases are ongoing in several states - including a few pending with the United States Supreme Court. Other states, including Ohio, are working on developing legislation to end partisan redistricting. On May 8, Ohioans will vote on Issue 1, the Bipartisan Congressional Redistricting Reform Amendment. The amendment needs a simple majority of votes on May 8 to become part of the Ohio Constitution. The bill, a compromise between Republicans, Democrats, and the Fair Districts=Fair Elections coalition, would require 50 percent of the minority party's votes to approve a congressional district map for 10 years. That map would have to keep 65 counties whole, only split up to 18 counties once, and up to five counties twice. The proposed changes would take effect for the next redistricting process slated for 2021, following the 2020 census. If passed, Issue 1 would make Ohio the first state to require a certain level of support from the two major parties to approve a congressional redistricting plan in the state legislature. Panelists: Larry Obhof, President, Ohio Senate; Catherine Turcer, Executive Director, Common Cause Ohio; Kenny Yuko, Minority Leader, Ohio Senate; Moderated by: Karen Kasler

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:00 00:06:59 Camille Saint-Saëns Romance Op 67 NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63518

23:11:00 00:11:21 Charles Gounod Hymne à Sainte Cécile Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66683

23:23:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

23:30:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:40:00 00:05:39 Alec Wilder Air for Bassoon Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Kenneth Pasmanick, bassoon Newport 85570

23:46:00 00:07:22 Duke Ellington Reflections in D major Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:54:00 00:02:58 Manuel de Falla Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036

23:57:00 00:02:26 Claude Debussy Beau soir Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316