What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-22-2018

Published April 22, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight

 

00:58:00 00:01:53 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 41 in C sharp minor  Op 63   Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9289

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: John Storgards

Edvard Grieg: Suite No. 1 from Peer Gynt

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E Minor; Gil Shaham, violin

Max Raimi: Anger Management (encore); Gil Shaham, violin

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1in E Minor

Sergei Prokofiev: Suite from Lieutenant Kije; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin Conductor: Various; Soloists: Stanley Drucker, clarinet

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, “From the New Word”   Kurt Masur

Aaron Copland: Connotation s for Orchestra   Leonard Bernstein

John Corigliano: Clarinet Concerto   Zubin Mehta

Elliot Carter: A Symphony of Three Orchestras   Pierre Boulez, cond

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: In Excelsis Deo: Music from the Time of the War of the Spanish Succession - While an unhappy series of battles, it was an enormous time of musical growth—and Jordi Savall’s latest book/CD compilation examines it in detail

 

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:04:20 Heinrich Schütz Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium  134

06:10:00 00:16:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo  716

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

06:57:00 00:02:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte  Helmut Müller-Brühl Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos  503293

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Ladies, Be Good! - Across the centuries, women composers have shared their exceptional creativity

FANNY MENDELSSOHN: Prelude  Kimberly Marshall (1987 Rosales/Trinity Cathedral, Portland, OR) Loft 1021

BARBARA HARBACH: A Celebration of Hymns (Erre Gyere; Gloria; Vater unser; Darwall’s 148th)  Barbara Harbach (1965 Aeolian-Skinner/Christ Church Cathedral, Saint Louis, MO) MSR 1254

TRADITIONAL (arr. Shtegman): Nåjden  Yana Mangi, voice; Tobias Broström, percussion; Kristina Shtegman (1987 Grönlund/Parish Church, Jokkmokk, Sweden) JFCD 16-1

ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF: Goodbye  Anna von Hausswolff, voice & organ (1958 Hammarberg/Annedalkyrkan, Göteburg, Sweden) Other Music 006

FLORENCE PRICE: Festal March  Calvert Johnson (1972 Harrison/Christ Church, Savannah, GA) Calcante 14

ETHEL SMYTH: Schwing dich auf zu deinem Gott  Christa Rakich (1932 Kilgen/St. Justin Catholic Church, Hartford, CT) AFKA 527

EMMA LOU DIEMER: Psalm Interpretations (Nos. 18-126-130-123-29)  Joan DeVee Dixon (1991 Reuter/Munger Chapel, University of the Ozarks, Clarksville, AR) RBW 018

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:   Randall Thompson - April 21 marks the 119th birthday of great American choral composer Randall Thompson.  Peter DuBois will offer sacred choral and organ music to honor Thompson and other American choral and organ composers from colonial times to the present  

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Shakespeare’s Birthday

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet “The Montagues and Capulets”   New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Dimitri Mitropoulos (Odyssey 32160038 LP) 5:12

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo & Juliet: Fantasy Overture   Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam/Willem Mengelberg (History 205256-303 CD) 18:31

Hector Berlioz: Romeo & Juliet: A Dramatic Symphony “Queen Mab Scherzo”   Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (RCA 68444 CD) 7:46

Charles Gounod: Romeo & Juliette “Je veux vivre dans ce rêve”   Maria Callas, soprano; Orchestre National de la R.D.F./George Pretre (EMI 101739 CD) 3:36

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story: “Cool” Fugue, Rumble & Finale   New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 47154 CD) 7:42

 

09:57:00 00:03:32 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl   Ayako Uehara, piano EMI  17852

 

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:08:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in G minor    Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi  901871

10:14:00 00:06:42 Hieronymus Praetorius Surge, propera, amica mea Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir Archiv  4794522

10:24:00 00:19:05 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D major    Tempesta di Mare Chandos  783

10:44:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F   Geminiani Ensemble Christoph  74590

10:54:00 00:09:28 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Overture  Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv  413788

11:06:00 00:13:39 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata No. 4 in D minor    Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway  30001

11:22:00 00:12:53 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No.  1 in D major   Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin  92163

11:36:5500:14:01  Antonio Vivaldi         Oboe Concerto RV447             Alex Klein, oboe  Anthony Newman    New Brandeburg Collegium  Cedille  7003

11:52:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie  2208

 

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello

JAMES MACMILLAN: Manfred Honeck 10th Anniversary Commission

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Cello Concerto

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Contretanzes Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12 Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Album: Beethoven: Complete Orchestral Works Simax PSC1281 Music: 4:36

Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 2, Op. 80: Movements 2-4 Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: ~18:30

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Judy Delaney from Rochester, NY Music: 7:50

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in e minor Maurizio Pollini, piano Album: Chopin: 24 Preludes DG 413796 Music: 2:02

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op. 68: Movements 4 & 5 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: ~14:35

George Gershwin (arr. Brad Dechter): Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: Serenade: The Love Album E One 7792 Music: 4:41

Dan Visconti: Lonesome Roads Kristin Lee, violin; Clancy Newman, cello; Michael Mizrahi, piano Astral Artists, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 16:34

George Gershwin (orchestrated by Ferde Grofe): Rhapsody in Blue (jazz band version) Kirill Gerstein, piano; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; David Robertson, conductor Powel Hall, St. Louis, MO Album: Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue & Concerto in F Myrios 22 Music: 16:53

George Gershwin (arr. Earl Wild): Embraceable You from Virtuoso Etudes after Gershwin Kirill Gerstein, piano Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO Album: Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue & Concert in F Myrios 22 Music: 3:04

John A. Ryther: Fanfare for Six  Horn players from International Horn Festival Symphony Orchestra Aula Cher, Sarnen, Switzerland Music: 2:51

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Andrew Davis, conducting

Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Mark Kosower, cello; Wesley, Colllins, viola – recorded live in Severance Hall

FREDERICK DELIUS:  “Brigg Fair;”

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Oboe Concerto

STRAUSS, R.: “Don Quixote”

 

17:35:00 00:23:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D major   George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  768779

 

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - Recorded live in Las Vegas for the very first time, this week’s episode of From the Top comes from the Smith Center and features an outstanding cast of young musicians from Nevada and beyond. A piano duo performs an electrifying piece for four-hands, a teenage guitarist shares his incredibly moving Duo Appassionato (Colin Song, piano, 17, from Glenview, Illinois, and Lauren Kim, piano, 17, from Chicago, Illinois) performing “Variations on a Theme of Paganini” for Two Pianos, by Witold Lutosławski
Jordan Farber, Bassoon, 17 from Henderson, Nevada performing Récit et Allegro by Noël Gallon, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.
Kaia Selden, Violin, 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Hot Canary by Paul Nero, arr. Florian Zabach, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.
Parsa Sabet, Guitar, 18, from Las Vegas, Nevada performing "Recuerdos de la Alhambra" (Memories of the Alhambra), by Francisco Tárrega  and “Danza in E Minor” by Jorge Morel
Colin Aikins, Tenor, 18, from Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania performing: “Non t'amo più” by Francesco Paolo Tosti, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.
Kaia Selden, Violin, Age 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski with Christopher O'Riley, piano.  story about fleeing from his home country to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with two high-flying pieces.

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:00 00:38:16 Jean Sibelius Symphony No.  1 in E minor  Op 39  Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony RCA  7765

19:41:00 00:27:09 Leopold Stokowski Love Night & Transfiguration from  John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips  438867

20:11:00 00:43:48 Johannes Brahms Symphony No.  4 in E minor  Op 98  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony  203

20:57:00 00:02:42 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lesghinka  Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos  8542

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Marcia Kraus: Three Fairy Tales (1997)   Deborah Selig, soprano; Courtney Miller, oboe; Shiela Kibbe, piano (Centaur 3421) 23:13

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra   Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan, conductor (CityMusic 4) (23:50)

 

21:50:00 00:09:32 Herbert Howells Paradise Rondel  Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos  9410

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, the United States is experiencing a rapid and profound transition from an industrial economy to a digital, global, and knowledge-based and service-based economy. Like much of America, our city and region has struggled with this economic transition. The Two Tomorrows, a recent report from the Fund for Our Economic Future, reminds us, “Northeast Ohio’s economy is over-weighted in industries that are not growing nationally. This is largely due to the region’s legacy in manufacturing, an industry that has struggled nationally and even more so locally.”

As the regional economy evolves, a significant portion is still driven by manufacturing and trades. Increasingly, those jobs are changing—depending more and more on computers, technology, and automation. Hospitality and healthcare also contribute to the mix in meaningful ways. In every discussion about the future of our regional economy, one question looms large: how do we ensure we have the workforce ready for the next economic wave?

We're embarking on a three-part series to examine the workforce development challenges and opportunities facing the region. In Northeast Ohio, there is a plethora of job seekers and open positions, yet there is often a disconnect between the workers' skillset and the skills needed for the job. How can we bridge the gap?

Join us for the first forum in the series, a conversation with local leaders implementing innovative job transition, apprenticeship, and workforce development programs:    Bethany Friedlander, President and CEO, NewBridge CLE|CAT; Denise Reading, Ph.D, Chief Executive Officer, GetWorkerFit’ and Terrence S. Robinson, Ed.D, Vice-President, Workforce Development & Economic Inclusion, MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:00 00:10:50 William Alwyn Autumn Legend Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Rachael Pankhurst, Eng. horn Naxos  570704

23:14:00 00:07:17 Henryk Wieniawski Légende in G minor  Op 17 Colonne Orchestra George Enescu Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner  555052

23:23:00 00:05:39 Karl-Birger Blomdahl Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night'  Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos  553715

23:28:00 00:06:26 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Ballade Op 11  Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony RCA  7765

23:36:00 00:04:51 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale  Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA  6231

23:41:00 00:05:18 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book  5: Shepherd Boy Op 54   Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram  437522

23:46:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony  René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi  2908304

23:55:00 00:02:55 Emmerich Kálmán What does a rosy mouth that has never   Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion  67043