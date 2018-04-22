Program Guide 04-22-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight

00:58:00 00:01:53 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 41 in C sharp minor Op 63 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: John Storgards

Edvard Grieg: Suite No. 1 from Peer Gynt

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E Minor; Gil Shaham, violin

Max Raimi: Anger Management (encore); Gil Shaham, violin

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1in E Minor

Sergei Prokofiev: Suite from Lieutenant Kije; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Various; Soloists: Stanley Drucker, clarinet

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, “From the New Word” Kurt Masur

Aaron Copland: Connotation s for Orchestra Leonard Bernstein

John Corigliano: Clarinet Concerto Zubin Mehta

Elliot Carter: A Symphony of Three Orchestras Pierre Boulez, cond

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: In Excelsis Deo: Music from the Time of the War of the Spanish Succession - While an unhappy series of battles, it was an enormous time of musical growth—and Jordi Savall’s latest book/CD compilation examines it in detail

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:04:20 Heinrich Schütz Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:10:00 00:16:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:57:00 00:02:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte Helmut Müller-Brühl Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 503293

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Ladies, Be Good! - Across the centuries, women composers have shared their exceptional creativity

FANNY MENDELSSOHN: Prelude Kimberly Marshall (1987 Rosales/Trinity Cathedral, Portland, OR) Loft 1021

BARBARA HARBACH: A Celebration of Hymns (Erre Gyere; Gloria; Vater unser; Darwall’s 148th) Barbara Harbach (1965 Aeolian-Skinner/Christ Church Cathedral, Saint Louis, MO) MSR 1254

TRADITIONAL (arr. Shtegman): Nåjden Yana Mangi, voice; Tobias Broström, percussion; Kristina Shtegman (1987 Grönlund/Parish Church, Jokkmokk, Sweden) JFCD 16-1

ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF: Goodbye Anna von Hausswolff, voice & organ (1958 Hammarberg/Annedalkyrkan, Göteburg, Sweden) Other Music 006

FLORENCE PRICE: Festal March Calvert Johnson (1972 Harrison/Christ Church, Savannah, GA) Calcante 14

ETHEL SMYTH: Schwing dich auf zu deinem Gott Christa Rakich (1932 Kilgen/St. Justin Catholic Church, Hartford, CT) AFKA 527

EMMA LOU DIEMER: Psalm Interpretations (Nos. 18-126-130-123-29) Joan DeVee Dixon (1991 Reuter/Munger Chapel, University of the Ozarks, Clarksville, AR) RBW 018

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Randall Thompson - April 21 marks the 119th birthday of great American choral composer Randall Thompson. Peter DuBois will offer sacred choral and organ music to honor Thompson and other American choral and organ composers from colonial times to the present

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Shakespeare’s Birthday

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet “The Montagues and Capulets” New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Dimitri Mitropoulos (Odyssey 32160038 LP) 5:12

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo & Juliet: Fantasy Overture Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam/Willem Mengelberg (History 205256-303 CD) 18:31

Hector Berlioz: Romeo & Juliet: A Dramatic Symphony “Queen Mab Scherzo” Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (RCA 68444 CD) 7:46

Charles Gounod: Romeo & Juliette “Je veux vivre dans ce rêve” Maria Callas, soprano; Orchestre National de la R.D.F./George Pretre (EMI 101739 CD) 3:36

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story: “Cool” Fugue, Rumble & Finale New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 47154 CD) 7:42

09:57:00 00:03:32 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl Ayako Uehara, piano EMI 17852

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:08:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in G minor Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871

10:14:00 00:06:42 Hieronymus Praetorius Surge, propera, amica mea Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir Archiv 4794522

10:24:00 00:19:05 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D major Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

10:44:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590

10:54:00 00:09:28 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Overture Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

11:06:00 00:13:39 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata No. 4 in D minor Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001

11:22:00 00:12:53 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 1 in D major Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

11:36:5500:14:01 Antonio Vivaldi Oboe Concerto RV447 Alex Klein, oboe Anthony Newman New Brandeburg Collegium Cedille 7003

11:52:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello

JAMES MACMILLAN: Manfred Honeck 10th Anniversary Commission

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Cello Concerto

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Contretanzes Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12 Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Album: Beethoven: Complete Orchestral Works Simax PSC1281 Music: 4:36

Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 2, Op. 80: Movements 2-4 Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: ~18:30

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Judy Delaney from Rochester, NY Music: 7:50

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in e minor Maurizio Pollini, piano Album: Chopin: 24 Preludes DG 413796 Music: 2:02

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op. 68: Movements 4 & 5 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: ~14:35

George Gershwin (arr. Brad Dechter): Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: Serenade: The Love Album E One 7792 Music: 4:41

Dan Visconti: Lonesome Roads Kristin Lee, violin; Clancy Newman, cello; Michael Mizrahi, piano Astral Artists, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 16:34

George Gershwin (orchestrated by Ferde Grofe): Rhapsody in Blue (jazz band version) Kirill Gerstein, piano; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; David Robertson, conductor Powel Hall, St. Louis, MO Album: Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue & Concerto in F Myrios 22 Music: 16:53

George Gershwin (arr. Earl Wild): Embraceable You from Virtuoso Etudes after Gershwin Kirill Gerstein, piano Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO Album: Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue & Concert in F Myrios 22 Music: 3:04

John A. Ryther: Fanfare for Six Horn players from International Horn Festival Symphony Orchestra Aula Cher, Sarnen, Switzerland Music: 2:51

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Andrew Davis, conducting

Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Mark Kosower, cello; Wesley, Colllins, viola – recorded live in Severance Hall

FREDERICK DELIUS: “Brigg Fair;”

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Oboe Concerto

STRAUSS, R.: “Don Quixote”

17:35:00 00:23:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - Recorded live in Las Vegas for the very first time, this week’s episode of From the Top comes from the Smith Center and features an outstanding cast of young musicians from Nevada and beyond. A piano duo performs an electrifying piece for four-hands, a teenage guitarist shares his incredibly moving Duo Appassionato (Colin Song, piano, 17, from Glenview, Illinois, and Lauren Kim, piano, 17, from Chicago, Illinois) performing “Variations on a Theme of Paganini” for Two Pianos, by Witold Lutosławski

Jordan Farber, Bassoon, 17 from Henderson, Nevada performing Récit et Allegro by Noël Gallon, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Hot Canary by Paul Nero, arr. Florian Zabach, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Parsa Sabet, Guitar, 18, from Las Vegas, Nevada performing "Recuerdos de la Alhambra" (Memories of the Alhambra), by Francisco Tárrega and “Danza in E Minor” by Jorge Morel

Colin Aikins, Tenor, 18, from Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania performing: “Non t'amo più” by Francesco Paolo Tosti, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, Age 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski with Christopher O'Riley, piano. story about fleeing from his home country to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with two high-flying pieces.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:00 00:38:16 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony RCA 7765

19:41:00 00:27:09 Leopold Stokowski Love Night & Transfiguration from John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867

20:11:00 00:43:48 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203

20:57:00 00:02:42 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lesghinka Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Marcia Kraus: Three Fairy Tales (1997) Deborah Selig, soprano; Courtney Miller, oboe; Shiela Kibbe, piano (Centaur 3421) 23:13

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan, conductor (CityMusic 4) (23:50)

21:50:00 00:09:32 Herbert Howells Paradise Rondel Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 9410

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, the United States is experiencing a rapid and profound transition from an industrial economy to a digital, global, and knowledge-based and service-based economy. Like much of America, our city and region has struggled with this economic transition. The Two Tomorrows, a recent report from the Fund for Our Economic Future, reminds us, “Northeast Ohio’s economy is over-weighted in industries that are not growing nationally. This is largely due to the region’s legacy in manufacturing, an industry that has struggled nationally and even more so locally.”

As the regional economy evolves, a significant portion is still driven by manufacturing and trades. Increasingly, those jobs are changing—depending more and more on computers, technology, and automation. Hospitality and healthcare also contribute to the mix in meaningful ways. In every discussion about the future of our regional economy, one question looms large: how do we ensure we have the workforce ready for the next economic wave?

We're embarking on a three-part series to examine the workforce development challenges and opportunities facing the region. In Northeast Ohio, there is a plethora of job seekers and open positions, yet there is often a disconnect between the workers' skillset and the skills needed for the job. How can we bridge the gap?

Join us for the first forum in the series, a conversation with local leaders implementing innovative job transition, apprenticeship, and workforce development programs: Bethany Friedlander, President and CEO, NewBridge CLE|CAT; Denise Reading, Ph.D, Chief Executive Officer, GetWorkerFit’ and Terrence S. Robinson, Ed.D, Vice-President, Workforce Development & Economic Inclusion, MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:00 00:10:50 William Alwyn Autumn Legend Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Rachael Pankhurst, Eng. horn Naxos 570704

23:14:00 00:07:17 Henryk Wieniawski Légende in G minor Op 17 Colonne Orchestra George Enescu Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 555052

23:23:00 00:05:39 Karl-Birger Blomdahl Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night' Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715

23:28:00 00:06:26 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Ballade Op 11 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony RCA 7765

23:36:00 00:04:51 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

23:41:00 00:05:18 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy Op 54 Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522

23:46:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304

23:55:00 00:02:55 Emmerich Kálmán What does a rosy mouth that has never Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043