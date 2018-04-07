Program Guide 04-07-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria Igor Levit, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Performance Today in-studio with VOCES8 (Hosted by Valerie Kahler):

William Byrd: Vigilate

Thomas Tallis: God Grant with Grace

Edward Elgar: They are at Rest

Traditional (arr. Josh Pacey): Danny Boy

Nat King Cole: Straighten up and Fly Right

VOCES8 vocal ensemble Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet, Op. 34: Movement 3 Scherzo, allegro Soyoung Choi, violin; Camille Poirier-Lachance, violin; Aadam Ibrahim, viola; Kevin Mills, cello; Seonmi Lee, piano

Heifetz International Music Institute, Francis Auditorium, Mary Baldwin College, Staunton, VA

Alfonso Montes: Llanura Los Angeles Guitar Quartet 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY

Pierre Jalbert: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra Steven Copes, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Alexander Borodin: Overture to Prince Igor Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 55 'Eroica' (1804)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c K 491 (1786)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Horn Signal' (1765)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 17 in D D 850 (1825)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in g Op 63 (1935)

Franz Liszt: Rapsodie espagnole S 254 (1863)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake Op 62 (1909)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Joaquin Rodrigo: Invocacion y danza (Hommage a Manuel de Falla) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 98361

06:09:17 Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e, Op. 11 Martha Argerich, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra EMI Classics 56798

06:49:46 Alberto M. Alvarado: Recollection (Recuerdo) Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:53:51 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz: Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas XLNT 18008

07:00:45 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Denon 9612

07:19:59 Isaac Albeniz: Evocation, from Iberia (orchestrated by Enrique Fernandez Arbos) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80470

07:25:24 Joaquin Turina: Festival of San Juan Aznalfarache, from Sinfonia Sevillana Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80574

07:35:03 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier Suite Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80371

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Overture (1848)

Frederick Delius: La Quadroöne & Scherzo (1890)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D H 18: 11 (1782)

Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35 (1898)

Sir Arnold Bax: Rogue's Comedy Overture (1936)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c D 899 /1 (1828)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G K 124 (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 'Eroica' (1804)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From the Texas Music Educators Association Conference in San Antonio, Texas, this week’s inspiring recording of From the Top features a line-up of all-Texas performers alongside special guests Black Violin. We’ll hear a powerful piece composed in memory of the siege of Sarajevo performed by a teenage saxophone quartet, and our young performers join the innovative duo Black Violin on stage for their fun reimagining of Shaker folk song "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett

Haeun Moon, Violin, Age 16, from Woodway, Texas performing: Carmen Fantasie by Franz Waxman, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

John Kaiser, Bassoon, Age 17, from Frisco, Texas performing II. Aria from Sonatine for Bassoon and Piano by Alexandre Tansman with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Joanna Kim, Flute, Age 16, from Austin, Texas performing: III. Allegro giocoso from Sonata No. 1 for Flute and Piano, by Eric Ewazen with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet, Ages 15-17, from San Antonio, TX.

(Soprano Saxophone - Ryan Montemayor, 17; Alto Saxophone - Jacob Brockett, 15; Tenor Saxophone - Matt Escobedo, 17; Baritone Saxophone James Pachikara,15) performing ‘Sarajevo’ (Bosnia and Herzegovina) from Ciudades by Guillermo Lago

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet performing “Tango Virtuoso” by Thierry Escaich

Black Violin with From the Top performers performing “Shaker” based on variations of "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett Jr. arranged for Black Violin by Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste. Arranged for From the Top’s performance by Evan Chapman.

Black Violin performing “Brandenburg" (based on I. Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048 by Johann Sebastian Bach), arranged by Wilner Baptiste and Kevin M. Sylvester.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor

Conductor: Roberto Abbado

Production: Mary Zimmerman

Lucia di Lammermoor: Olga Peretyatko-Mariotti, soprano

Edgardo: Vittorio Grigolo, tenor

Enrico: Massimo Cavalletti, baritone

Raimondo: Vitalij Kowaljow, bass

16:45 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Sergei Prokofiev (arr Tamás Batiashvili): Cinderella: Grand Waltz (1944)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Allegro

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:00 00:01:36 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Opening Nathan Gunn, Audra McDonald,Martni Nixon Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:02:15 00:01:27 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Know It Can Happen Again Marni Nixon Allegro – Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:03:54 00:00:35 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Allegro Lisa Kirk Allegro -- Original B'way Cast RCA 52758-2

18:04:26 00:01:53 R.Rodgers-O.Hameerstein Overture from "Allegro" Orchestra Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:07:26 00:03:48 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein One Foot, Other Foot Chorus Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:13:08 00:01:14 R.Rodgers-Trude Rittman Children's Dance Orchestra Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:15:29 00:00:15 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Poor Joe Laura Benanti, Chorus Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:15:43 00:00:38 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Diploma Ensemble Allegro – Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:16:55 00:01:14 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You Are Never Away Patrick Wilson, Chorus Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:19:17 00:01:43 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Fellow Needs a Girl Audra McDonald, Nathan Gunn Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:22:25 00:00:47 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein So Far Judy Kuhn Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:23:44 00:01:12 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Gentleman Is a Dope Liz Callaway Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:26:27 00:02:40 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Scene of Professors Laura Benanti, John Simon Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:30:11 00:02:32 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Finale Act One Company Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:33:30 00:01:04 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Poor Joe (Reprise) Laura Benanti, Chorus Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:34:53 00:02:00 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Yatata Norbert Leo Butz, Chorus Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:37:05 00:01:48 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Allegro Norbert Leo Butz, Patrick Wison, Judy Kuhn Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:40:38 00:03:29 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Come Home Audra McDonald, Chorus Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:47:55 00:02:55 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Finale Ultimo Patrick Wilson, Stephen Sondheim Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:51:31 00:01:16 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Entr'acte Orchestra Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

18:52:41 00:00:19 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:10 00:03:48 R.Rodgers Filler: Overture from "Allegro" Orchestra Allegro -- Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in g Op 63 (1935)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat Op 70 (1945)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Nicholas McGegan, conductor; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

JEAN PHILLIPE RAMEAU: Dardanus Suite

WOLFGANG A. MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 9 “Jeunehomme”

CHRISTOPH WILLIBALD GLUCK: Don Juan Suite

WOLFGANA A. MOZART: Symphony No. 36 “Linz”

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Shirts are Topic One with Marty Fledman’s “My Father’s Shirt,” Donovan’s “I love My Shirt” and the Bonzo Dog Band’s “Shirt”… Severin Darden and other members of the original Second City cast offer “Metaphysical Lecture” and “Great Books”… Richard Howland-Bolton discusses “12 Step Programming”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth S 534 (1880)

Nicolò Paganini (arr Paul Cassidy): Caprice No. 6 in g Op 1/6 (1820)

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Eric Whitacre: The River Cam (2011)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61/7 (1842)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 (1795)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)