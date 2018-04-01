Program Guide 04-01-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Easter Movies

00:01:00 00:21:41 Miklós Rózsa King of Kings: Choral Suite Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631

00:25:00 00:03:17 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

00:28:00 00:04:32 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Love Theme José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

00:34:00 00:02:14 Alfred Newman The Robe: Palm Sunday Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

00:36:00 00:02:52 Alfred Newman The Robe: Hallelujah Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

00:39:00 00:18:15 Miklós Rózsa Quo Vadis: Choral Suite Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Bernard Haitink; Robert Chen, violin; John Sharp, cello; Eugene Izotov, oboe; David McGill, bassoon

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7

Franz Joseph Haydn: Sinfonietta Concertante for Orchestra in B-flat Major

Giovanni Gabrieli (arr Eric Crees): Sacrae Symphoniae No. 6; Sonata Pian e forte--Mark Ridenour, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Leonard Bernstein, cond

Thomas Tallis: Why fum’th in Fight… Harry Christophers/The Sixteen

Ralph Vaughan-Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Dimitri Mitropoulos, cond

Ralph Vaughan-Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves Leonard Bernstein, cond.

Benjamin Britten: Agnus Dei & Libera Me from War Requiem Carol Vannes, sop; Jerry Hadley, ten; Thomas Hampson, bar.; Westminster Choir; American Boychoir; Samuel Wong & Kurt Masur, cond.

Gustav Holst: The Planets NY Choral Artists; Zubin Mehta , conductor

03:57:00 00:02:00 John Playford Wallom Green Barokksolistene Bjarte Eike. violin Rubicon 1017

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The English Consort, Part 2 - The prolific Phantasm Ensemble gives us anthems by Tomkins, consorts by John Jenkins, and a new recording of the complete consort music by Christopher Tye

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:20:54 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 31 'Der Himmel lacht, die Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 98536

06:26:00 00:04:21 Orlando Gibbons I am the Resurrection and the life Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: To Rise and Shine - Celebrations and reflections for the Easter season

SIETZE de VRIES: Overture on Christ lag in Todesbanden Sietze de Vries (1962 Ahrend & Brunzema/St. Martini Church, Bremen, Germany) JSB 151017

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Jesus Christus, unser Heiland (3 verses) James David Christie (1738 Eilert-Köhler/Kreuzkirche, Suhl, Germany) cpo 777 556

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Rapsodie Sacrée, fr Suite for Easter, Op. 56, no. 8, fr L’Orgue Mystique (No. 19) Tjeerd van der Ploeg (1922 Mutin/St. Peter Church, Douai, France) VLS 03/0495

TRADITIONAL (Norwegian): I see you now, sweet Lamb of God Anne-Lise Berntsen, mezzo-soprano; Nils Henrik Asheim (1787 Holzhey/Weissenau Abbey, Germany) Kirkelig Kulturverksted 136

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Surrexit a mortuis Bristol Cathedral Choir/Mark Lee, director; Paul Walton (1907 Walker/Bristol Cathedral, England) Regent 514

WIDOR: Final, fr Symphonie Romane, Op. 73 Pierre Pincemaille (1889 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sernin Basilica, Toulouse, France) Solsltice 185

PIERRE COCHEREAU: Haes dies John Scott Whiteley (York Minster, England) Priory DVD 2

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: An Easter Celebration - Christus Resurrexit: Peter DuBois will share glorious choral and organ music from around the world to celebrate the Resurrection!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Lani Spahr – oboist versatile

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture Lani Spahr, oboe; Apollo’s Fire Baroque Orchestra/Jeannette Sorrell (AF2004 CD) 6:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.140 “Wachet auf, uns ruft die Stimme”: Duet “Mein Freund ist mein” Lani Spahr, oboe; Anne Harley, soprano; Max van Egmond, bass; Publick Musick/Thomas Folan (Musica Omnia CD 204) 6:04

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Ouverture Lani Spahr,oboe; Boston Baroque/Martin Pearlman (Telarc 80619 CD) 5:28

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Mozart’s “La ci darem la mano” Lani Spahr, cor anglais; Marc Schachtman & John Abberger,oboes (Naxos 554550 CD) 9:12

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in B-minor: “Et in spiritum sanctum” Lani Spahr, oboe; Nathan Berg, bass-baritone; Boston Baroque/Martin Pearlman (Telarc 80517 CD) 5:38

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Overture in A Minor: Bourrée Tempesta di Mare/Gwynn Roberts & Richard Stone (Chandos 783 CD) 2:18

09:57:00 00:01:59 Anonymous Xácara from "Flores de Música" Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:04:00 00:10:27 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 2 in D major Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 503293

10:17:00 00:12:25 Leonardo Leo Cello Concerto in A major Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello Atma 2126

10:33:00 00:10:31 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

10:46:00 00:12:54 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 168 "Tue Rechnung! English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Katherine Fuge, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 463590

11:01:00 00:11:56 Heinrich Stölzel Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets in D major Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez Maurice André, trumpet; Bernard Soustrot, trumpet; Guy Touvron, trumpet; Thierry Caens, trumpet EMI 64100

11:14:00 00:12:03 Johann Gottlieb Goldberg Trio Sonata in C major Wilbert Hazelzet, flute; Jacques Ogg, harpsichord; Jaap ter Linden, cello Glossa 920802

11:30:00 00:10:00 Baldassare Galuppi Laetatus sum Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Sergio Foresti, bass; Dresden Vocal Concert Archiv 4776145

11:42:00 00:11:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe Concerto in D minor Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd Douglas Boyd, oboe DeutGram 429225

11:54:00 00:05:54 Henry Purcell Trumpet Sonata No. 2 in D major Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Josh Rzepka, trumpet Rzepka 2010

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Matthias Goerne, baritone

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6

GUSTAV MAHLER: Twelve Songs from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Bassoon & Orchestra in B-flat Major: Movement 3 Willard Elliot, bassoon; Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Claudio Abbado, conductor Album: Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3, Bassoon Concerto, Oboe Concerto DG 415 104 Music: 4:32

Henry Purcell: Suite from King Arthur or The British Worthy, Z. 628 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 12:48

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ted Fisher from Belgrade, Serbia Music: 9:21

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in a minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Chopin: Mazurkas Decca 417584 Music: 4:15

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo in G major for Violin and Viola, K. 423 Ida Kavafian, violin; Yura Lee, viola Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 16:34

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet: Scherzo James Ehnes, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society Album: Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto, Octet Onyx 4060 Music: 4:28

Allison Loggins-Hull and Nathalie Joachim: Flock (Acoustic) Flutronix Album: City of Breath Flutronix Music 250 Music: 4:28

Nathalie Joachim: Overlapping Solos Album: Land Bridge Private Recording Music: 1:00 (excerpt)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 4 in E minor, Op. 44/2 Vega Quartet; Domenic Salerni, violin; Jessica Shuang Wu, violin; Yinzi Kong, viola; Guang Wang, cello Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, Florida Music: 24:33

Allison Loggins-Hull & Nathalie Joachim: Like a Storm (A Tribute to Carol) Flutronix Album: City of Breath Flutronix Music 250 Muic: 5:23

Allison Loggins-Hull & Nathalie Joachim: Brown Squares: Live at The Attucks Theatre Flutronix Album: Live at the Attucks Theatre Flutronix Music 250 Music: 2:44

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Luba Orgonasova, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo; Norbert Ernst, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

ANTONIN DVORAK: Stabat Mater

17:36:03 00:23:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 96 in D "Miracle" Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 21, 2017 - This week From the Top comes from the Bremen Jewish Heritage Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. In honor of that setting, the young performers celebrate Jewish themed music and the music of Jewish composers. We’ll hear a teenage violinist perform Ravel’s gorgeous Kaddish, a wonderful Atlanta-based youth choir sings a piece by a contemporary Jewish composer, and we’ll meet a young guitar player who is one part Texan and one part Israeli.

19-year-old violinist Sein An from Maple Glen, Pennsylvania and 18-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York perform the first movement, Ouverture, the third movement, Jeu, and the fourth movement, Final from Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano, Op. 157b by Darius Milhaud (1892-1974) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs “Kaddish” by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old flutist Jarrett May from Keller, Texas performs III. Lively, with bounce from Duo for Flute and Piano by Aaron Copland (1900-1990), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old guitarist Aytahn Benavi from Austin, Texas performs Songe Capricorne by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

The Atlanta Young Singers perform “Adonai Ro’i” by Judith Shatin (b.1949) and "Donna, Donna”, words by Aaron Zeitlin (1898-1973) and music by Shalom Secunda (1894-1974), arr. by Carl Bertil Agnestig, with pianist, Millie Turek

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs "It Ain't Necessarily So" by George Gershwin (1898-1937), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:41:37 Josef Bohuslav Foerster Symphony No. 4 in C minor Op 54 Václav Smetácek Prague Symphony Orchestra Supraphon 111822

19:47:00 00:20:40 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: Suite Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

20:10:00 00:47:47 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557428

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Thomas Janson: Violin Rapture (1998) Jameson Cooper, violin; Donna Lee, piano (Centaur 3310) 18:28

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Danses Ravissants (2006) George Pope, flute; Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Heidi Albert, cello; Rebekah Efthimiou, harp (CCG 03-15-15) 13:31

Jack Gallagher: Symphony in One Movement: Threnody (1991) London Symphony Orch/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 652) 21:36

21:59:00 00:01:45 Kara Karayev Seven Beauties: Dance of Merriment Rauf Abdullayev Moscow Radio & TV Symphony Delos 2009

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Madhouse Effect: Climate Change Denial in the Age of Trump

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:00 00:07:54 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34 Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Aida Garifullina, soprano Decca 4788305

23:12:00 00:07:39 Alexander Borodin Andante from Symphony No. 1 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

23:21:00 00:06:15 Antonín Dvorák Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

23:28:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114 Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

23:36:00 00:06:39 Peter Tchaikovsky Canzonetta from Violin Concerto Op 35 Royal Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 1

23:43:00 00:11:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829

23:56:00 00:02:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 23 Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701