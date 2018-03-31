Program Guide 03-31-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions: III. Song and Dance Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Jesus Lopez-Cobos, conductor Album: Respighi: Church Windows, Brazilian Impressions, Roman Festivals Telarc 80356 Music: 4:16

Benjamin Britten: Holiday Diary, Op. 5 for solo piano Dejan Lazic, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 16:03

Emily Cooley: Abound Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 8:49

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite, Op. 54 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 17:52

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in G major, K. 285a: Andante Lisa Beznosiuk, flute; Pavlo Beznosiuk, violin: Tom Dunn, viola; Richard Tunnicliffe, cello Album: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in G major K285a Avie 2108 Music: 4:29

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major, Op. 55: Movements 3 & 4 Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 17:42

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano in C major, K. 548 Tessa Lark, violin; Yegor Dyachkov, cello; William Wolfram, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 19:40

Rachel Grimes: The Herald Rachel Grimes, piano; Scott Moore, violin; Christian Frederickson, viola; Jacob Duncan, tenor saxophone Classical 90.5, Performance Studio of Louisville Public Media, Louisville, KY Music: 5:02

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:01:00 00:20:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon VirginClas 59266

02:25:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

02:47:00 00:45:11 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

03:35:00 00:37:50 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 11 in D minor Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Mary Wilson, soprano; Abigail Fisher, mezzo-soprano; Keith Jameson, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass Linn 426

04:17:00 00:25:13 Carlos Chávez Horse-Power: Suite Eduardo Mata Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90211

04:44:00 00:50:12 Franz Schubert String Quintet in C major Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

05:37:00 00:12:30 Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 99 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

05:51:00 00:07:58 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B flat major English Concert Trevor Pinnock David Reichenberg, oboe Archiv 415291

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9868

06:19:59 Lorenzo Palomo: Madrigal and Five Sephardic Songs Maria Bayo, soprano; The Romero Guitar Quartet Naxos 8572139

06:37:08 Osvaldo Golijov: "St. Mark Passion" Selections Luciana Souza, soprano; Reynaldo Gonzáles Fernández, baritone; Samia Ibrahim, soprano; Schola Cantorum de Caracas; Alberto Grau Choir; Orquesta La Pasi Maria Guinand Hänssler Classic 98404

07:00:50 Giovanni Felice Sances: Stabat Mater Carlos Mena, countertenor; Ricercar Consort Philippe Pierlot Mirare 0050

07:14:16 Anonymous: Una tarde de verano Belinda Sykes; Sarband Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77372

07:25:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Selections) Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Dorothea Rõschmann; Vienna Concentus Musicus; Arnold Schoenberg Choir; Wiener Sãnger Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 09132005

07:54:22 Tomás Luis de Victoria: "O vos omnes" (All ye that pass by, behold and see) Choir of Clare College, Cambridge Graham Ross Harmonia Mundi 907616

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Bassoon & Orchestra in B-flat Major: Movement 3 Willard Elliot, bassoon; Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Claudio Abbado, conductor Album: Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3, Bassoon Concerto, Oboe Concerto DG 415 104 Music: 4:32

Henry Purcell: Suite from King Arthur or The British Worthy, Z. 628 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 12:48

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ted Fisher from Belgrade, Serbia Music: 9:21

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in a minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Chopin: Mazurkas Decca 417584 Music: 4:15

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo in G major for Violin and Viola, K. 423 Ida Kavafian, violin; Yura Lee, viola Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 16:34

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet: Scherzo James Ehnes, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society Album: Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto, Octet Onyx 4060 Music: 4:28

Allison Loggins-Hull and Nathalie Joachim: Flock (Acoustic) Flutronix Album: City of Breath Flutronix Music 250 Music: 4:28

Nathalie Joachim: Overlapping Solos Album: Land Bridge Private Recording Music: 1:00 (excerpt)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 4 in E minor, Op. 44/2 Vega Quartet; Domenic Salerni, violin; Jessica Shuang Wu, violin; Yinzi Kong, viola; Guang Wang, cello Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, Florida Music: 24:33

Allison Loggins-Hull & Nathalie Joachim: Like a Storm (A Tribute to Carol) Flutronix Album: City of Breath Flutronix Music 250 Muic: 5:23

Allison Loggins-Hull & Nathalie Joachim: Brown Squares: Live at The Attucks Theatre Flutronix Album: Live at the Attucks Theatre Flutronix Music 250 Music: 2:44

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:02:00 00:11:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 58 in C major Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527

10:16:00 00:07:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 101 Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117

10:27:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

10:46:00 00:08:53 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 38 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

10:55:00 00:03:19 Clarice Assad Impressions: Perpetual Motion New Century Chamber Orch Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music 8

11:07:00 00:06:00 Gioacchino Rossini L'inganno felice: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

11:14:00 00:18:25 Charles Gounod Petite Symphonie for Winds in B flat major Gerard Oskamp Norwegian Winds Victoria 19095

11:35:00 00:05:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Fantasia in C major Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100

11:43:00 00:15:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 22 in E flat major Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 21, 2017 - This week From the Top comes from the Bremen Jewish Heritage Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. In honor of that setting, the young performers celebrate Jewish themed music and the music of Jewish composers. We’ll hear a teenage violinist perform Ravel’s gorgeous Kaddish, a wonderful Atlanta-based youth choir sings a piece by a contemporary Jewish composer, and we’ll meet a young guitar player who is one part Texan and one part Israeli.

19-year-old violinist Sein An from Maple Glen, Pennsylvania and 18-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York perform the first movement, Ouverture, the third movement, Jeu, and the fourth movement, Final from Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano, Op. 157b by Darius Milhaud (1892-1974) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs “Kaddish” by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old flutist Jarrett May from Keller, Texas performs III. Lively, with bounce from Duo for Flute and Piano by Aaron Copland (1900-1990), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old guitarist Aytahn Benavi from Austin, Texas performs Songe Capricorne by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

The Atlanta Young Singers perform “Adonai Ro’i” by Judith Shatin (b.1949) and "Donna, Donna”, words by Aaron Zeitlin (1898-1973) and music by Shalom Secunda (1894-1974), arr. by Carl Bertil Agnestig, with pianist, Millie Turek

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs "It Ain't Necessarily So" by George Gershwin (1898-1937), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte

Conductor: David Robertson

Production: Phelim McDermott

Fiordiligi: Amanda Majeski, soprano

Dorabella: Serena Malfi, mezzo-soprano

Despina: Kelli O’Hara, soprano

Ferrando: Ben Bliss,tenor

Guglielmo: Adam Plachetka, bass-baritone

Don Alfonso: Christopher Maltman, baritone

16:47:00 00:06:12 Carl Maria von Weber Rondo brillante Op 52 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Easter Movies

17:01:00 00:21:41 Miklós Rózsa King of Kings: Choral Suite Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631

17:25:00 00:03:17 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

17:28:00 00:04:32 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Love Theme José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

17:34:00 00:02:14 Alfred Newman The Robe: Palm Sunday Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

17:36:00 00:02:52 Alfred Newman The Robe: Hallelujah Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

17:39:00 00:18:15 Miklós Rózsa Quo Vadis: Choral Suite Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Many Ways to Say 'I Love You’ - Seventeen songs that demonstrate you can fall in love and sing about it ... without falling back on clichés

18:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:20 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg What Can You Say in a Love Song? Rebecca Luker, Phillip Chaffin Life Begins at 8:40 -- Studio Cast PS Classics PS1090

18:02:14 00:01:00 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg What Can You Say in a Love Song? Orchestra Where Have We Met Before? New World NW240

18:03:14 00:02:10 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg Here's to Your Illusions Barbara Cook Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-764764

18:05:24 00:01:47 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Poor You Philip Officer The Yip Collection Harburg Fdn N/A

18:08:20 00:03:54 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Thou Swell William Bolcom, Joan Morris The Rodgers & Hart Album RCA ARL1-4123

18:12:36 00:03:42 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein If I Loved You John Raitt Carousel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10048

18:16:15 00:01:21 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Almost Like Being in Love Gene Kelly Brigadoon -- Original Soundtrack Rhino R271965

18:17:27 00:02:49 Irving Berlin They Say It's Wonderful Ethel Merman, Ray Middleton Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-243-2

18:20:46 00:01:32 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful? John Cypher Cinderella -- Original TV Cast Sony SK60889

18:22:18 00:02:34 Gladys DuBois-Ben Ellison I'm No Angel Mae West Ethel Merman, Lyda Roberti and Mae West Columbia ACL2751

18:25:37 00:01:38 George and Ira Gershwin Let's Call the Whole Thing Off Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and RKO Rhino R272952

18:27:15 00:02:56 Cole Porter You Irritate Me So Louise Carlyle, Bob Shaver Songs by Cole Porter: The Walden Sessions Harbinger HCD1703

18:31:21 00:02:54 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart You Are Too Beautiful Dick Haymes American Songbook Series: Rodgers and Hart Smithsonian RD-048-6

18:34:08 00:02:35 James Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn The Second Time Around Tony Bennett American Songbook Series: James Van Heusen Smithsonian RD-048-16

18:37:08 00:00:33 Johnny Mercer-Robert Emmett Dolan Talk to Me, Baby Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer Sings JJA 1977-5A

18:37:41 00:02:45 Johnny Mercer-Robert Emmett Dolan Talk to Me, Baby Peggy Lee Peggy Lee: Miss Peggy Lee Capitol 7777-97826

18:40:53 00:02:43 Frank Loesser I Believe in You Matthew Broderick How to Succeed in Business… -- Revival Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:44:03 00:03:30 Stephen Sondheim Unworthy of Your Love Greg Germann, Annie Golden Assassins -- Original Cast RCA 60737-2-RC

18:47:56 00:03:52 Stephen Sondheim No One Has Ever Loved Me Donna Murphy, Jere Shea Passion -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-55251

18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:54 Cole Porter Filler: Always True to You in My Fashion Lisa Kirk Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

19:27:00 00:28:23 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes Op 52 Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

19:57:00 00:02:19 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 15 in B flat major Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Maximilian Schmitt, tenor (Evangelist); Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone (Christus); Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Iestyn Davies countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

J.S. BACH - St. John Passion

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - It’s Jazz Time! Henry Jacobs interviews Shorty Pederstein… Mason and Adams and the A & R Man offer an exciting new sound, and from the Bonzo Dog Band serve up “”Jazz Delicious Hot, Disgusting Cold”… Leonard Bernstein explains the blues...Jan C. Snow has “New Names for Old Musicians... This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:06:00 00:08:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 43 Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

23:15:00 00:07:12 Gustav Holst The Planets: Neptune Op 32 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

23:23:00 00:04:36 Joaquín Turina Silueta nocturna Op 65 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

23:28:00 00:08:45 Philip Glass Violin Concerto: Second movement Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 4795448

23:37:00 00:09:50 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

23:47:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

23:56:00 00:02:46 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Bruyères Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477