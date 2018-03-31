© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-31-2018

Published March 31, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions: III. Song and Dance Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Jesus Lopez-Cobos, conductor Album: Respighi: Church Windows, Brazilian Impressions, Roman Festivals Telarc 80356 Music: 4:16

Benjamin Britten: Holiday Diary, Op. 5 for solo piano Dejan Lazic, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 16:03

Emily Cooley: Abound Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 8:49

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite, Op. 54 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 17:52

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in G major, K. 285a: Andante Lisa Beznosiuk, flute; Pavlo Beznosiuk, violin: Tom Dunn, viola; Richard Tunnicliffe, cello Album: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in G major K285a Avie 2108 Music: 4:29

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major, Op. 55: Movements 3 & 4 Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 17:42

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano in C major, K. 548 Tessa Lark, violin; Yegor Dyachkov, cello; William Wolfram, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 19:40

Rachel Grimes: The Herald Rachel Grimes, piano; Scott Moore, violin; Christian Frederickson, viola; Jacob Duncan, tenor saxophone Classical 90.5, Performance Studio of Louisville Public Media, Louisville, KY Music: 5:02

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:01:00 00:20:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon VirginClas  59266

02:25:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca  4782564

02:47:00 00:45:11 Joachim Raff Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 153  Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion  66628

03:35:00 00:37:50 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 11 in D minor  Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Mary Wilson, soprano; Abigail Fisher, mezzo-soprano; Keith Jameson, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass Linn  426

04:17:00 00:25:13 Carlos Chávez Horse-Power: Suite  Eduardo Mata Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian  90211

04:44:00 00:50:12 Franz Schubert String Quintet in C major  Miró Quartet  Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale  2006

05:37:00 00:12:30 Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 99 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO  777658

05:51:00 00:07:58 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B flat major  English Concert Trevor Pinnock David Reichenberg, oboe Archiv  415291

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross  Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall  Alia Vox  9868      

06:19:59 Lorenzo Palomo: Madrigal and Five Sephardic Songs  Maria Bayo, soprano; The Romero Guitar Quartet  Naxos 8572139                                       

06:37:08 Osvaldo Golijov: "St. Mark Passion" Selections  Luciana Souza, soprano; Reynaldo Gonzáles Fernández, baritone; Samia Ibrahim, soprano; Schola Cantorum de Caracas; Alberto Grau Choir; Orquesta La Pasi Maria Guinand           Hänssler Classic  98404                                

07:00:50 Giovanni Felice Sances: Stabat Mater  Carlos Mena, countertenor; Ricercar Consort  Philippe Pierlot  Mirare 0050             

07:14:16 Anonymous: Una tarde de verano  Belinda Sykes; Sarband  Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77372                     

07:25:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Selections)  Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Dorothea Rõschmann; Vienna Concentus Musicus; Arnold Schoenberg Choir; Wiener Sãnger Nikolaus Harnoncourt  Teldec 09132005

07:54:22 Tomás Luis de Victoria: "O vos omnes" (All ye that pass by, behold and see)  Choir of Clare College, Cambridge  Graham Ross  Harmonia Mundi 907616

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Bassoon & Orchestra in B-flat Major: Movement 3 Willard Elliot, bassoon; Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Claudio Abbado, conductor Album: Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3, Bassoon Concerto, Oboe Concerto DG 415 104 Music: 4:32

Henry Purcell: Suite from King Arthur or The British Worthy, Z. 628 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 12:48

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ted Fisher from Belgrade, Serbia Music: 9:21

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in a minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Chopin: Mazurkas Decca 417584 Music: 4:15

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo in G major for Violin and Viola, K. 423 Ida Kavafian, violin; Yura Lee, viola Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 16:34

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet: Scherzo  James Ehnes, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society Album: Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto, Octet Onyx 4060 Music: 4:28

Allison Loggins-Hull and Nathalie Joachim: Flock (Acoustic) Flutronix Album: City of Breath Flutronix Music 250 Music: 4:28

Nathalie Joachim: Overlapping Solos Album: Land Bridge Private Recording Music: 1:00 (excerpt)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 4 in E minor, Op. 44/2  Vega Quartet; Domenic Salerni, violin; Jessica Shuang Wu, violin; Yinzi Kong, viola; Guang Wang, cello Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, Florida Music: 24:33

Allison Loggins-Hull & Nathalie Joachim: Like a Storm (A Tribute to Carol) Flutronix Album: City of Breath Flutronix Music 250 Muic: 5:23

Allison Loggins-Hull & Nathalie Joachim: Brown Squares: Live at The Attucks Theatre Flutronix Album: Live at the Attucks Theatre Flutronix Music 250 Music: 2:44

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:02:00 00:11:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 58 in C major    Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca  4815527

10:16:00 00:07:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 101  Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram  4778117

10:27:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca  4782564

10:46:00 00:08:53 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 38  Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM  71

10:55:00 00:03:19 Clarice Assad Impressions: Perpetual Motion New Century Chamber Orch  Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music  8

11:07:00 00:06:00 Gioacchino Rossini L'inganno felice: Overture  Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos  570934

11:14:00 00:18:25 Charles Gounod Petite Symphonie for Winds in B flat major   Gerard Oskamp Norwegian Winds Victoria  19095

11:35:00 00:05:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Fantasia in C major    Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov  100

11:43:00 00:15:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 22 in E flat major   Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil  2009

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 21, 2017 - This week From the Top comes from the Bremen Jewish Heritage Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. In honor of that setting, the young performers celebrate Jewish themed music and the music of Jewish composers. We’ll hear a teenage violinist perform Ravel’s gorgeous Kaddish, a wonderful Atlanta-based youth choir sings a piece by a contemporary Jewish composer, and we’ll meet a young guitar player who is one part Texan and one part Israeli.

19-year-old violinist Sein An from Maple Glen, Pennsylvania and 18-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York perform the first movement, Ouverture, the third movement, Jeu, and the fourth movement, Final from Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano, Op. 157b by Darius Milhaud (1892-1974) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs “Kaddish” by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old flutist Jarrett May from Keller, Texas performs III. Lively, with bounce from Duo for Flute and Piano by Aaron Copland (1900-1990), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old guitarist Aytahn Benavi from Austin, Texas performs Songe Capricorne by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

The Atlanta Young Singers perform “Adonai Ro’i” by Judith Shatin (b.1949) and "Donna, Donna”, words by Aaron Zeitlin (1898-1973) and music by Shalom Secunda (1894-1974), arr. by Carl Bertil Agnestig, with pianist, Millie Turek

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs "It Ain't Necessarily So" by George Gershwin (1898-1937), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte

Conductor: David Robertson

Production: Phelim McDermott

Fiordiligi: Amanda Majeski, soprano

Dorabella: Serena Malfi, mezzo-soprano

Despina: Kelli O’Hara, soprano

Ferrando: Ben Bliss,tenor

Guglielmo: Adam Plachetka, bass-baritone

Don Alfonso: Christopher Maltman, baritone

16:47:00 00:06:12 Carl Maria von Weber Rondo brillante Op 52   Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque  6584

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Easter Movies

17:01:00 00:21:41 Miklós Rózsa King of Kings: Choral Suite Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc  80631

17:25:00 00:03:17 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers  José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil  17

17:28:00 00:04:32 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Love Theme  José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil  17

17:34:00 00:02:14 Alfred Newman The Robe: Palm Sunday  Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI  63735

17:36:00 00:02:52 Alfred Newman The Robe: Hallelujah  Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI  63735

17:39:00 00:18:15 Miklós Rózsa Quo Vadis: Choral Suite Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc  80631

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Many Ways to Say 'I Love You’ - Seventeen songs that demonstrate you can fall in love and sing about it ... without falling back on clichés

18:00                  00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin            Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:01:20            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           What Can You Say in a Love Song?       Rebecca Luker, Phillip Chaffin     Life Begins at 8:40 -- Studio Cast           PS Classics      PS1090

18:02:14            00:01:00            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           What Can You Say in a Love Song?       Orchestra            Where Have We Met Before?    New World        NW240

18:03:14            00:02:10            Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg           Here's to Your Illusions  Barbara Cook   Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    ZDM-764764

18:05:24            00:01:47            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Poor You          Philip Officer     The Yip Collection            Harburg Fdn     N/A

18:08:20            00:03:54            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Thou Swell        William Bolcom, Joan Morris      The Rodgers & Hart Album   RCA     ARL1-4123

18:12:36            00:03:42            Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein     If I Loved You   John Raitt         Carousel -- Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD-10048

18:16:15            00:01:21            A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe      Almost Like Being in Love          Gene Kelly            Brigadoon -- Original Soundtrack           Rhino    R271965

18:17:27            00:02:49            Irving Berlin       They Say It's Wonderful Ethel Merman, Ray Middleton    Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way     012-159-243-2

18:20:46            00:01:32            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?           John Cypher  Cinderella -- Original TV Cast     Sony    SK60889

18:22:18            00:02:34            Gladys DuBois-Ben Ellison        I'm No Angel     Mae West         Ethel Merman, Lyda Roberti and Mae West   Columbia          ACL2751

18:25:37            00:01:38            George and Ira Gershwin           Let's Call the Whole Thing Off   Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and RKO          Rhino    R272952

18:27:15            00:02:56            Cole Porter       You Irritate Me So         Louise Carlyle, Bob Shaver        Songs by Cole Porter: The Walden Sessions         Harbinger          HCD1703

18:31:21            00:02:54            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     You Are Too Beautiful   Dick Haymes     American Songbook Series: Rodgers and Hart       Smithsonian      RD-048-6

18:34:08            00:02:35            James Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn          The Second Time Around          Tony Bennett            American Songbook Series: James Van Heusen Smithsonian      RD-048-16

18:37:08            00:00:33            Johnny Mercer-Robert Emmett Dolan     Talk to Me, Baby           Johnny Mercer            Johnny Mercer Sings     JJA      1977-5A

18:37:41            00:02:45            Johnny Mercer-Robert Emmett Dolan     Talk to Me, Baby           Peggy Lee            Peggy Lee: Miss Peggy Lee       Capitol  7777-97826

18:40:53            00:02:43            Frank Loesser   I Believe in You Matthew Broderick        How to Succeed in Business… -- Revival Cast         RCA     82876-56051

18:44:03            00:03:30            Stephen Sondheim        Unworthy of Your Love  Greg Germann, Annie Golden            Assassins -- Original Cast          RCA     60737-2-RC

18:47:56            00:03:52            Stephen Sondheim        No One Has Ever Loved Me       Donna Murphy, Jere Shea            Passion -- Original B'way Cast   Angel    2435-55251

18:51:59            00:01:01            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:54            Cole Porter       Filler: Always True to You in My Fashion Lisa Kirk           Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK60536

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major  Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec  16827

19:27:00 00:28:23 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes Op 52  Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc  80347

19:57:00 00:02:19 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 15 in B flat major    Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony  53285

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Maximilian Schmitt, tenor (Evangelist); Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone (Christus); Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Iestyn Davies countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

J.S. BACH - St. John Passion

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - It’s Jazz Time! Henry Jacobs interviews Shorty Pederstein… Mason and Adams and the A & R Man offer an exciting new sound, and from the Bonzo Dog Band serve up “”Jazz Delicious Hot, Disgusting Cold”… Leonard Bernstein explains the blues...Jan C. Snow has “New Names for Old Musicians... This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:06:00 00:08:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 43  Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus  5530

23:15:00 00:07:12 Gustav Holst The Planets: Neptune Op 32  Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos  5086

23:23:00 00:04:36 Joaquín Turina Silueta nocturna Op 65   Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler  98037

23:28:00 00:08:45 Philip Glass Violin Concerto: Second movement Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram  4795448

23:37:00 00:09:50 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20   Angeles Quartet Decca  4783695

23:47:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major  Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA  60244

23:56:00 00:02:46 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Bruyères   Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi  907477