Program Guide 03-20-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia, from Il Sacrifizio di Abramo: Movements 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; Jo Ann Falletta, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.3 Fabio Bidini, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Polonaise, from Eugene Onegin Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Johann Strauss Jr.: "Rosen aus dem Suden" Waltz, Op. 388 Geoff Nuttall, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Geoff Nuttall, conductor Spoleto Festival USA 2015

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No.1 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Franz Schmidt: Intermezzo from Notre Dame Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque: Clair de lune Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano

Tyzen Hsiao: Fantasy Heng-Chhun Melody Amber Sung, violin; Ta-Wei Tsai, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto No. 1 in C Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 15 Kit Armstrong, Piano; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr. Alexander Glazunov): Melodie, from 'Souvenir d'un lieu cher' Op. 42/3 Janine Jansen, violin; Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:10:04 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D major

Zagreb Soloists Antonio Janigro Julius Baker, flute Vanguard 54

02:15:00 00:41:28 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 8 in A major Op 205

Urs Schneider Czecho-Slovak State Phil MarcoPolo 223362

03:00:00 00:15:53 Claude Debussy Printemps

Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

03:19:00 00:59:31 Arnold Schoenberg Gurrelieder: Part 1

Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Karita Mattila, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Thomas Moser, tenor EMI 57303

04:21:00 00:50:14 Arnold Schoenberg Gurrelieder: Parts 2 & 3

Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Thomas Moser, tenor; Thomas Quasthoff, baritone; Philip Langridge, tenor; Berlin Radio Choir; Ernst Senff Choir EMI 57303

05:14:00 00:23:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major Op 24

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780

05:41:00 00:09:10 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major Op 8

Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922

05:52:00 00:05:29 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Bourrée alla Polacca

John Williams, guitar CBS 44518

06:15:00 00:07:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Rondo from Violin Sonata

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780

06:25:00 00:02:31 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

06:26:00 00:02:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Springtime of the Year

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

06:30:00 00:04:50 Percy Grainger My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9554

06:40:00 00:07:54 Frederick Delius Spring Idyll

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

06:49:00 00:03:00 Leroy Anderson The First Day of Spring

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

06:50:00 00:02:42 Sergei Rachmaninoff Lilacs Op 21

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

06:55:00 00:03:13 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March

Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

07:05:00 00:07:09 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489

07:10:00 00:07:55 Carl Orff Carmina burana: In Springtime

London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Jeffrey Black, baritone; London Philharmonic Choir EMI 54054

07:20:00 00:03:07 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch'

New London Consort l'Oiseau 436131

07:25:00 00:02:03 Anonymous Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho'

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

07:30:00 00:04:03 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Lonely Town

Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

07:40:00 00:09:09 Frederick Delius The Walk to the Paradise Garden

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

07:50:00 00:02:16 Leos Janácek Fanfare from Sinfonietta Op 60

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

07:55:00 00:01:46 Percy Grainger Country Gardens

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

07:58:00 00:01:28 Henry Purcell Abdelazer: Rondeau

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

08:07:00 00:04:53 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Mlada: Procession of the Nobles

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 503293

08:15:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Images: Rondes de printemps

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

08:25:00 00:01:55 Francesco Landini Ecco la primavera

Michael Jaffee Waverly Consort Vanguard 8201

08:30:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed

Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187

08:32:00 00:02:30 Dmitri Shostakovich The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

08:40:00 00:06:05 George Butterworth The Banks of Green Willow

Keith Lockhart BBC Concert Orchestra BBC 392

08:47:00 00:05:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269

08:50:00 00:02:34 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Hark, hark, the lark'

Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 435028

08:55:00 00:04:53 Harold Arlen The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow

Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano; Antonio Pappano, piano Erato 551696

08:56:00 00:04:55 Cole Porter Anything Goes: Overture

John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

09:05:00 00:14:49 Vincent d'Indy Fantasy on Popular French Themes Op 31

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

09:35:00 00:04:54 Nicolas Chédeville Allegro from Flute Sonata Op 13

Gary Schocker, flute; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71230

09:45:00 00:09:08 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66295

09:52:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning

JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169

09:55:00 00:01:35 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: The flowers that bloom in the Spring

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Richard Suart, baritone Telarc 80284

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:01:55 Francesco Landini Ecco la primavera

Michael Jaffee Waverly Consort Vanguard 8201

10:04:00 00:01:48 Thomas Morley Now is the month of maying

King's Singers EMI 63052

10:08:00 00:12:23 Hermann Goetz Spring Overture Op 15

Werner Andreas Albert NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999939

10:21:00 00:04:43 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

10:28:00 00:03:01 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

10:32:00 00:03:50 Aaron Copland John Henry

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80117

10:40:00 00:06:25 Randall Thompson Scherzo from Symphony No. 2

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

10:48:00 00:02:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Tarpeja: Triumphal March

John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001

10:52:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59

Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890

11:13:00 00:05:17 Julius Fucik Florentine March Op 214

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

11:22:00 00:08:13 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime

Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Gareth Hulse, oboe ASV 2053

11:32:00 00:07:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

11:41:00 00:07:09 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489

11:49:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869

12:06:00 00:09:44 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture 'In Spring' Op 36

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

12:30:00 00:03:45 Camille Saint-Saëns La jota aragonese Op 64

Geoffrey Simon London Philharmonic Cala 4031

12:37:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

12:45:00 00:10:06 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath

Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

12:56:00 00:02:31 Julius Fucik The Merry Blacksmiths March Op 218

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

13:38:00 00:12:17 Gunnar de Frumerie Pastoral Suite Op 13

Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Sarah Lindloff, flute Naxos 553715

13:53:00 00:06:07 Hans Gál Rondo from Symphony No. 1 Op 30

Thomas Zehetmair Royal Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Romanza (Albumblatt) Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin; Robert Koenig, piano

Gioacchino Rossini: Duo for Cello and Bass in D Major Joel Dallow, cello; Karl Fenner, double bass Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Atlanta Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Elizabeth Priestly Siffert, oboe; Thomas LeGrand, clarinet; Christopher Millard, bassoon; Gail Williams, horn; Sarah Schwartz, violin; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Richard Wagner: Overture to Rienzi National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Asher Fisch, conductor National Orchestral Institute & Festival, Bela Bartok: Two Romanian Dances, Op. 8a, Sz. 43: Allegro vivace György Sandor, piano

Bela Bartok: The Miraculous Mandarin, Sz. 73 London Symphony Orchestra; Valery Gergiev, conductor New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ

Gabriel Faure: Piano Trio in D Minor, Op. 120 Boston Trio: Irina Muresanu, violin; Astrid Schween, cello; Heng-Jin Park, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

John Lennon/Paul McCartney (arr. Chris Dedrick): Penny Lane Canadian Brass University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

16:06:00 00:02:40 Kurt Weill Schickelgruber

Teresa Stratas, soprano; Richard Woitach, piano Nonesuch 79019

16:12:00 00:13:34 Carl Orff Carmina burana: On the Green

London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Choir EMI 54054

16:29:00 00:04:42 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

16:36:00 00:03:15 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from 'Spring' Concerto in E major

English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

16:41:00 00:07:44 Jean Sibelius Spring Song Op 16

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 469376

16:52:00 00:03:19 Christian Sinding Rustles of Spring Op 32

Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300

16:56:00 00:03:09 Clarice Assad Impressions: Dança Brasileira

New Century Chamber Orch Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music 8

17:04:00 00:05:49 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90

Leonard Bernstein Israel Philharmonic DeutGram 27991

17:13:00 00:11:01 César Franck Les Éolides

Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

17:27:00 00:07:58 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

17:40:00 00:03:41 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 1 in E major Op 19

Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155

17:45:00 00:05:03 Michio Miyagi Haru no Umi

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Koch Intl 7762

17:52:00 00:06:55 Ferruccio Busoni Comedy Overture Op 38

Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572922

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:19:13 Frank Bridge Rhapsody 'Enter Spring'

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557167

18:30:00 00:04:06 Jules Massenet Elégie Op 10

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 48260

18:36:00 00:02:21 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 30 in A major Op 62

Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006

18:41:00 00:11:36 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Leonard Bernstein St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 27991

18:54:00 00:04:59 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 11 in C major

Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:12:23 Hermann Goetz Spring Overture Op 15

Werner Andreas Albert NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999939

19:16:00 00:11:20 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1

Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

19:29:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25

National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754

19:57:00 00:02:27 Percy Grainger Country Gardens

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00 00:19:47 Jean Sibelius En saga Op 9

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

20:23:00 00:20:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major Op 24

Henryk Szeryng, violin; Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

20:45:00 00:14:40 Joachim Raff Concert Piece "Ode to Spring" in G Op 76

Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Lawrence Foster Jean-François Antonioli, piano Claves 8806

21:03:00 00:17:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

21:22:00 00:05:01 Eric Whitacre Goodnight, Moon London Symphony Eric Whitacre

Hila Plitmann, soprano Decca 16636

21:29:00 00:10:36 Franz Liszt Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 336

21:41:00 00:05:53 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Teldec 90845

21:50:00 00:32:35 Wilhelm Stenhammar Serenade in F major Op 31

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857

22:24:00 00:17:47 Béla Bartók Dance Suite

Pierre Boulez New York Philharmonic Sony 64100

22:44:00 00:14:55 Jacques Ibert Escales 'Ports of Call'

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 62644

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:13 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime

Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Gareth Hulse, oboe ASV 2053

23:10:00 00:09:00 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

23:21:00 00:16:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending

London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 3026

23:39:00 00:06:53 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

23:45:00 00:08:19 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:55:00 00:02:51 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

23:56:00 00:03:36 Carl Engel Sea Shell

Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc 80695