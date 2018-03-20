Program Guide 03-20-2018

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia, from Il Sacrifizio di Abramo: Movements 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; Jo Ann Falletta, conductor 

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.3 Fabio Bidini, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Polonaise, from Eugene Onegin Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor 

Johann Strauss Jr.: "Rosen aus dem Suden" Waltz, Op. 388 Geoff Nuttall, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Geoff Nuttall, conductor Spoleto Festival USA 2015

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No.1 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Franz Schmidt: Intermezzo from Notre Dame Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor 

Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque: Clair de lune Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano 

Tyzen Hsiao: Fantasy Heng-Chhun Melody Amber Sung, violin; Ta-Wei Tsai, piano 

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto No. 1 in C Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 15 Kit Armstrong, Piano; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor 

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr. Alexander Glazunov): Melodie, from 'Souvenir d'un lieu cher' Op. 42/3 Janine Jansen, violin; Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00    00:10:04    Antonio Vivaldi    Flute Concerto in D major     
Zagreb Soloists    Antonio Janigro    Julius Baker, flute    Vanguard     54

02:15:00    00:41:28    Joachim Raff    Symphony No.  8 in A major  Op 205        
Urs Schneider    Czecho-Slovak State Phil    MarcoPolo     223362

03:00:00    00:15:53    Claude Debussy    Printemps        
Charles Munch    Boston Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

03:19:00    00:59:31    Arnold Schoenberg    Gurrelieder: Part 1    
Berlin Philharmonic    Sir Simon Rattle    Karita Mattila, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Thomas Moser, tenor    EMI     57303

04:21:00    00:50:14    Arnold Schoenberg    Gurrelieder: Parts 2 & 3    
Berlin Philharmonic    Sir Simon Rattle    Thomas Moser, tenor; Thomas Quasthoff, baritone; Philip Langridge, tenor; Berlin Radio Choir; Ernst Senff Choir    EMI     57303

05:14:00    00:23:44    Ludwig van Beethoven    Violin Sonata No.  5 in F major  Op 24            
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano    E1 Music     7780

05:41:00    00:09:10    Antonio Vivaldi    Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major  Op 8    
Zurich Chamber Orchestra    Daniel Hope    Daniel Hope, violin    DeutGram     4796922

05:52:00    00:05:29    Ottorino Respighi    Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     437533

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:03:01    Georg Philipp Telemann    Bourrée alla Polacca            
John Williams, guitar    CBS     44518

06:15:00    00:07:45    Ludwig van Beethoven    Scherzo & Rondo from Violin Sonata            
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano    E1 Music     7780

06:25:00    00:02:31    Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004

06:26:00    00:02:45    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Springtime of the Year        
John Rutter    Cambridge Singers    Collegium     120

06:30:00    00:04:50    Percy Grainger    My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone        
Richard Hickox    City of London Sinfonia    Chandos     9554

06:40:00    00:07:54    Frederick Delius    Spring Idyll        
David Lloyd-Jones    English Northern Philharmonia    Naxos     553535

06:49:00    00:03:00    Leroy Anderson    The First Day of Spring        
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559313

06:50:00    00:02:42    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Lilacs Op 21            
Olga Kern, piano    Harm Mundi     907336

06:55:00    00:03:13    Johann Strauss Jr    The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March        
Daniel Barenboim    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     12569

07:05:00    00:07:09    Johann Strauss Jr    Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410        
Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Berlin Philharmonic    Teldec     24489

07:10:00    00:07:55    Carl Orff    Carmina burana: In Springtime    
London Philharmonic    Franz Welser-Möst    Jeffrey Black, baritone; London Philharmonic Choir    EMI     54054

07:20:00    00:03:07    Tylman Susato    The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch'            
New London Consort    l'Oiseau     436131

07:25:00    00:02:03    Anonymous    Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho'            
Stuttgart Brass Quartet    Hänssler     98623

07:30:00    00:04:03    Leonard Bernstein    On the Town: Lonely Town    
Philharmonia Orchestra    David Zinman    Joshua Bell, violin    Sony     89358

07:40:00    00:09:09    Frederick Delius    The Walk to the Paradise Garden        
John Wilson    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Avie     2194

07:50:00    00:02:16    Leos Janácek    Fanfare from Sinfonietta Op 60        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032

07:55:00    00:01:46    Percy Grainger    Country Gardens            
Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion     66884

07:58:00    00:01:28    Henry Purcell    Abdelazer: Rondeau        
Jeanne Lamon    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Tafelmusik     1001

08:07:00    00:04:53    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    Mlada: Procession of the Nobles        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     503293

08:15:00    00:07:39    Claude Debussy    Images: Rondes de printemps        
Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     435766

08:25:00    00:01:55    Francesco Landini    Ecco la primavera        
Michael Jaffee    Waverly Consort    Vanguard     8201

08:30:00    00:05:15    Wayne Barlow    The Winter's Passed    
Brooklyn Philharmonic    Michael Barrett    Bert Lucarelli, oboe    Koch Intl     7187

08:32:00    00:02:30    Dmitri Shostakovich    The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37        
Constantine Orbelian    Moscow Chamber Orchestra    Delos     3257

08:40:00    00:06:05    George Butterworth    The Banks of Green Willow        
Keith Lockhart    BBC Concert Orchestra    BBC     392

08:47:00    00:05:13    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture        
Thomas Fey    Heidelberg Symphony    Hänssler     98269

08:50:00    00:02:34    Franz Liszt    Schubert Song 'Hark, hark, the lark'            
Evgeny Kissin, piano    DeutGram     435028

08:55:00    00:04:53    Harold Arlen    The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow            
Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano; Antonio Pappano, piano    Erato     551696

08:56:00    00:04:55    Cole Porter    Anything Goes: Overture        
John McGlinn    London Sinfonietta    EMI     54300

09:05:00    00:14:49    Vincent d'Indy    Fantasy on Popular French Themes Op 31    
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Mathias Mönius    Albrecht Mayer, oboe    Decca     4782564

09:35:00    00:04:54    Nicolas Chédeville    Allegro from Flute Sonata Op 13            
Gary Schocker, flute; Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica     71230

09:45:00    00:09:08    Franz Joseph Haydn    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83        
Bruno Weil    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Sony     66295

09:52:00    00:05:00    Lili Boulanger    Of a Spring Morning        
JoAnn Falletta    Women's Philharmonic    Koch Intl     7169

09:55:00    00:01:35    Gilbert & Sullivan    The Mikado: The flowers that bloom in the Spring
Welsh National Opera Orchestra    Sir Charles Mackerras    Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Richard Suart, baritone    Telarc     80284

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00    00:01:55    Francesco Landini    Ecco la primavera        
Michael Jaffee    Waverly Consort    Vanguard     8201

10:04:00    00:01:48    Thomas Morley    Now is the month of maying            
King's Singers    EMI     63052
10:08:00    00:12:23    Hermann Goetz    Spring Overture Op 15        
Werner Andreas Albert    NDR Radio Philharmonic    CPO     999939

10:21:00    00:04:43    Astor Piazzolla    Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring            
Almeda Trio    Albany     1386

10:28:00    00:03:01    Sir Thomas Beecham    The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte        
Yehudi Menuhin    Royal Philharmonic    MCA     6231

10:32:00    00:03:50    Aaron Copland    John Henry        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80117

10:40:00    00:06:25    Randall Thompson    Scherzo from Symphony No. 2        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    Sony     60594

10:48:00    00:02:18    Ludwig van Beethoven    Tarpeja: Triumphal March        
John Storgards    Tapiola Sinfonietta    Ondine     1001

10:52:00    00:19:54    Richard Strauss    Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59        
Lorin Maazel    New York Philharmonic    DeutGram     7890

11:13:00    00:05:17    Julius Fucik    Florentine March Op 214        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     5158

11:22:00    00:08:13    Eric Coates    The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime    
Sinfonia ViVa    Malcolm Nabarro    Gareth Hulse, oboe    ASV     2053

11:32:00    00:07:49    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3            
Olga Kern, piano    Harm Mundi     907336

11:41:00    00:07:09    Johann Strauss Jr    Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410        
Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Berlin Philharmonic    Teldec     24489

11:49:00    00:09:01    Ludwig van Beethoven    Egmont: Overture Op 84        
Gustavo Dudamel    Simón Bolívar Symphony    DeutGram     16869

12:06:00    00:09:44    Karl Goldmark    Concert Overture 'In Spring' Op 36        
Stephen Gunzenhauser    National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos     550745

12:18:00    00:10:04    Antonio Vivaldi    Flute Concerto in D major     
Zagreb Soloists    Antonio Janigro    Julius Baker, flute    Vanguard     54

12:30:00    00:03:45    Camille Saint-Saëns    La jota aragonese Op 64        
Geoffrey Simon    London Philharmonic    Cala     4031

12:37:00    00:05:52    Manuel de Falla    The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance        
Juanjo Mena    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10694

12:45:00    00:10:06    Hector Berlioz    Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath            
Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale     2020

12:56:00    00:02:31    Julius Fucik    The Merry Blacksmiths March Op 218        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     5158

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    00:35:07    Carl Nielsen    Symphony No.  2 in B minor  Op 16        
Alan Gilbert    New York Philharmonic    DaCapo     220623

13:38:00    00:12:17    Gunnar de Frumerie    Pastoral Suite Op 13    
Swedish Chamber Orchestra    Petter Sundkvist    Sarah Lindloff, flute    Naxos     553715

13:53:00    00:06:07    Hans Gál    Rondo from Symphony No. 1 Op 30        
Thomas Zehetmair    Royal Northern Sinfonia    Avie     2224

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Romanza (Albumblatt)  Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin; Robert Koenig, piano 

Gioacchino Rossini: Duo for Cello and Bass in D Major Joel Dallow, cello; Karl Fenner, double bass Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Atlanta Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Elizabeth Priestly Siffert, oboe; Thomas LeGrand, clarinet; Christopher Millard,  bassoon; Gail Williams, horn; Sarah Schwartz, violin; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY 

Richard Wagner: Overture to Rienzi National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Asher Fisch, conductor National Orchestral Institute & Festival, Bela Bartok: Two Romanian Dances, Op. 8a, Sz. 43: Allegro vivace György Sandor, piano 

Bela Bartok: The Miraculous Mandarin, Sz. 73 London Symphony Orchestra; Valery Gergiev, conductor New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ 

Gabriel Faure: Piano Trio in D Minor, Op. 120 Boston Trio: Irina Muresanu, violin; Astrid Schween, cello; Heng-Jin Park, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA 

John Lennon/Paul McCartney (arr. Chris Dedrick): Penny Lane Canadian Brass University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00    00:04:23    Kurt Weill    Lost in the Stars            
Lara Downes, piano    Steinway     30016

16:06:00    00:02:40    Kurt Weill    Schickelgruber            
Teresa Stratas, soprano; Richard Woitach, piano    Nonesuch     79019

16:12:00    00:13:34    Carl Orff    Carmina burana: On the Green    
London Philharmonic    Franz Welser-Möst    London Philharmonic Choir    EMI     54054

16:29:00    00:04:42    Igor Stravinsky    The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance        
Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     4795448

16:36:00    00:03:15    Antonio Vivaldi    Allegro from 'Spring' Concerto in E major     
English Chamber Orchestra    David Lockington    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin    E1 Music     7790

16:41:00    00:07:44    Jean Sibelius    Spring Song Op 16        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     469376

16:52:00    00:03:19    Christian Sinding    Rustles of Spring Op 32            
Daniell Revenaugh, piano    Seraphim     73300

16:56:00    00:03:09    Clarice Assad    Impressions: Dança Brasileira    
New Century Chamber Orch        Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn    NSS Music     8

17:04:00    00:05:49    Felix Mendelssohn    Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90        
Leonard Bernstein    Israel Philharmonic    DeutGram     27991

17:13:00    00:11:01    César Franck    Les Éolides        
Armin Jordan    Basle Symphony Orchestra    Erato     88167

17:27:00    00:07:58    Richard Wagner    Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     570293

17:40:00    00:03:41    Felix Mendelssohn    Song without Words No. 1 in E major  Op 19            
Sergei Babayan, piano    Discover     920155

17:45:00    00:05:03    Michio Miyagi    Haru no Umi            
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano    Koch Intl     7762

17:52:00    00:06:55    Ferruccio Busoni    Comedy Overture Op 38        
Francesco La Vecchia    Rome Symphony Orchestra    Naxos     572922

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:19:13    Frank Bridge    Rhapsody 'Enter Spring'        
James Judd    New Zealand Symphony    Naxos     557167

18:30:00    00:04:06    Jules Massenet    Elégie Op 10        
Eugene Ormandy    Philadelphia Orchestra    Sony     48260

18:36:00    00:02:21    Felix Mendelssohn    Song without Words No. 30 in A major  Op 62            
Daniel Gortler, piano    Jerusalem     2006

18:41:00    00:11:36    Claude Debussy    Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun        
Leonard Bernstein    St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    DeutGram     27991

18:54:00    00:04:59    Franz Schubert    Impromptu No. 11 in C major             
Alfred Brendel, piano    Philips     4788977

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:12:23    Hermann Goetz    Spring Overture Op 15        
Werner Andreas Albert    NDR Radio Philharmonic    CPO     999939

19:16:00    00:11:20    Franz Liszt    Mephisto Waltz No.  1        
Kazuki Yamada    Orch de la Suisse Romande    PentaTone     518

19:29:00    00:26:07    Vincent d'Indy    Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25    
National Symphony of Ireland    Antonio de Almeida    François-Joël Thiollier, piano    Naxos     550754

19:57:00    00:02:27    Percy Grainger    Country Gardens        
Sir Simon Rattle    City of Birmingham Symphony    EMI     56412

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00    00:19:47    Jean Sibelius    En saga Op 9        
Mikko Franck    Swedish Radio Symphony    Ondine     953

20:23:00    00:20:07    Ludwig van Beethoven    Violin Sonata No.  5 in F major  Op 24            
Henryk Szeryng, violin; Arthur Rubinstein, piano    RCA     300350

20:45:00    00:14:40    Joachim Raff    Concert Piece "Ode to Spring" in G Op 76    
Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Lawrence Foster    Jean-François Antonioli, piano    Claves     8806

21:03:00    00:17:06    Peter Tchaikovsky    Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33    
Cleveland Orchestra    Lorin Maazel    Lynn Harrell, cello    Decca     4787779

21:22:00    00:05:01    Eric Whitacre    Goodnight, Moon    London Symphony    Eric Whitacre    
Hila Plitmann, soprano    Decca     16636

21:29:00    00:10:36    Franz Liszt    Legend No.  1 'St Francis of Assisi        
Gianandrea Noseda    BBC Philharmonic    BBC     336

21:41:00    00:05:53    Frederick Delius    On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring        
Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Symphony    Teldec     90845

21:50:00    00:32:35    Wilhelm Stenhammar    Serenade in F major  Op 31        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     445857

22:24:00    00:17:47    Béla Bartók    Dance Suite        
Pierre Boulez    New York Philharmonic    Sony     64100

22:44:00    00:14:55    Jacques Ibert    Escales 'Ports of Call'        
Eugene Ormandy    Philadelphia Orchestra    Sony     62644

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:08:13    Eric Coates    The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime    
Sinfonia ViVa    Malcolm Nabarro    Gareth Hulse, oboe    ASV     2053

23:10:00    00:09:00    George Gershwin    Lullaby for Strings            
Brodsky Quartet    Chandos     10801

23:21:00    00:16:11    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Lark Ascending    
London Symphony    Sir Colin Davis    Hilary Hahn, violin    DeutGram     3026

23:39:00    00:06:53    Richard Wagner    Siegfried: Forest Murmurs        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    CBS     46286

23:45:00    00:08:19    Gustav Mahler    Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major         
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    SF Sym     60

23:55:00    00:02:51    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  3: To Spring Op 43            
Per Tengstrand, piano    Azica     71207

23:56:00    00:03:36    Carl Engel    Sea Shell            
Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano    Telarc     80695