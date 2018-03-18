Program Guide 03-18-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Music of Miklos Rozsa

00:01:00 00:04:12 Miklós Rózsa Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar' Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80631

00:06:00 00:05:29 Miklós Rózsa Ivanhoe: Overture Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81269

00:12:00 00:01:17 Miklós Rózsa Knights of the Round Table: Hawks in Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81269

00:14:00 00:06:46 Miklós Rózsa Beau Brummell: Suite Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056

00:23:00 00:21:33 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Choral Suite Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631

00:46:00 00:10:32 Miklós Rózsa King of Kings: Suite Miklós Rózsa Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Semiramide

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4; Yefim Bronfman, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 “Reformation”

02:32:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – conductors: Xian Zhang; Masaaki Suzuki ; Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Sherezade Panthaki, soprano; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Iestyn Davies, countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Tyler Duncan, baritone; Bach

Collegium Japan; Yale Schola Cantorum

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c minor

Bohuslav Martinu: Incantation, Piano Concerto No.4

Jean Sibelius: Symphony no. 1

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from the Renaissance - From the Brabant Ensemble, sacred music of Obrecht; music of Loyset Compere for the Duke of Milan, and sacred music of Lucrezia Borgia’s daughter, Leonora d’Este

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:39 Felix Mendelssohn Mitten wir im Leben sind Op 23 Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

06:13:00 00:13:08 Felix Mendelssohn Cantata 'O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden' Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Corboz Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; Gulbenkian Choir Erato 45462

06:27:00 00:02:21 Francis Poulenc Ave verum corpus City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Women of the; Cambridge Singers Collegium 108

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: - Danish recitalist Bine Bryndorf focuses on the greatest organ composer before Bach, Dieterich Buxtehude, plus works by his teacher Heinrich Scheidemann and his ‘followers’ Nicolaus Bruhns and Johann Sebastian Bach

HEINRICH SCHEIDEMANN: Praeludium in G (Roskilde)

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in G, BuxWV 162 (Lübeck) Vol 6

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in A, BuxWV 151 (Elsinore) Vol 2

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BuxWV 211 (Elsinore) Vol 1

J.S.BACH: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 660 (Nidaros) Hänssler 92.097

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Magnificat noni toni, BuxWV 205 (Hamburg) Vol 5

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in D, BuxWV 139 (Hamburg) Vol 5

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Durch Adams Fall, BuxWV 183; Canzonetta in a, BuxWV 225 (Helsingborg) Vol 3

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Toccata in F, BuxWV 157 (Stockholm) Vol 4

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 5 - For this fifth Sunday in Lent, we’ll also pay tribute to St. Patrick, Patron Saint of Ireland, with music from Irish choirs, as well as compositions by composers with Celtic roots. Join Peter DuBois as we explore this special repertoire

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with Polish - 1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 9 “Kreutzer” – Adagio sostenuto; presto – Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110736 CD) 10:49

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op.63 No.3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 2:09

Frederic Chopin: Minute Waltz - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 1:22

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op.33 No.3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 2:25

Anonymous (arr. Landowska): Three Polish dances from the 17th century – Wanda Landowska, harpsichord (RCA 2830 LP) 4:00

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole: first movement - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (Opyus Kura 2100 CD) 7:15

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo Tarantelle - Ida Haendel, violin; Alice Kotowska, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 4:23

Karol Szymanowski: Mythes: La Fontaine d’Arethuse – Ida Haendel, violin; Vladimir Ashkenazi, piano (Decca 460657 CD) 4:43

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A Major “Military” – Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 60822 CD) 4:05

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:11:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata in G minor Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402

10:17:00 00:10:42 Francesco Maria Veracini Orchestral Suite No. 6 in B flat Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 439937

10:32:00 00:05:02 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E major Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

10:40:00 00:18:30 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Winds & Strings in G major Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

11:00:00 00:19:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Kyrie Eleison Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Sylvia McNair, soprano; Delores Ziegler, mezzo-soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; John Aler, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass Telarc 80233

11:22:00 00:10:24 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 9 in A major Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

11:36:00 00:07:14 Giovanni Gabrieli Sonata No. 20 à 22 Taverner Consort Andrew Parrott Members of EMI 54265

11:46:00 00:08:41 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 2 in B flat major City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553430

11:55:00 00:04:21 Henry Purcell Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Timothy Walden, cello Naxos 557883

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin

John Adams: Lollapalooza (PSO premiere)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto

Boris Pigovat: …therefore choose life… (Manfred Honeck 10th Anniversary Commission)

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3, “Organ”

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 9 in B Major, Op. 72 Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Fritz Reiner, conductor

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Flute & Piano, FP 164 Sooyun Kim, flute; Pei-Shan Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Anne Nelson from Portland, Maine Music: 10:15

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (Wiegenlied), Op. 49 No. 4 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Antonin Dvorak: String Sextet in A major, Op. 48: Movements 2-4 Accordo The Schubert Club, Christ Church Lutheran, Minneapolis, MN

Frederic Chopin: Preludes Op. 28, No. 13 in F-sharp Major & No. 21 in B Major Martha Argerich, piano

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade in C major, Op. 10 Angela Fuller Heyde, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola; Igor Gefter, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Fritz Kreisler: Schon Rosmarin, waltz Sarah Nemtanu, violin; Martha Argerich, piano Auditorium, Maison de la Radio, Paris, France

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D minor, K. 141 Martha Argerich, piano Auditorium, Maison de la Radio, Paris, France

Arthur Honegger: Concerto da camera, H. 196 Julia Gallego, flute; Viola Wilmsen, horn; Camerata Bern; Antje Weithaas, Music Director Paul Klee Centre, Bern, Switzerland

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Harry Bicket, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A Op 6/11 (1739)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Suite (1764)

Henry Purcell: King Arthur: Suite (1691)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

17:46:00 00:12:23 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances young people have given on From the Top over the past couple of seasons. Amongst the extraordinary young people featured on this episode, we meet the youngest artist ever to record all of the Chopin Etudes with a major label … and a violinist who, at the age of 9, isn’t big enough for a full-sized violin … but the sound produces fills the theater and brings down the house

16-year-old cellist Annie Jacobs Perkins from Pittsfield, NY performs “At the Fountain” Op. 20, No. 2 by Carl Davidoff, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano.

(1810-1849).

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs Etudes, Op. 10, No. 3 in E major and No. 12 in C minor, "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin.

9-year-old violinist Elizabeth Aoki from Cresswood, New Jersey performs “Introduction and Tarantelle,” Op.43 by Pablo de Sarasate with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old oboist, Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California performs Sonata for Oboe and Piano, Mvt. 1 “Elegie” by Francis Poulenc with Christoper O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old soprano, Olivia Cosio from San Francisco California performs “Bucking Bronco” from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen with Chrisopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old guitarist, Bokyung Byun from New York, New York performs Recuerdos De La Alhambra by Francisco Tarraga.

Quartet Lumiere featuring 16-year-old violinist Gallia Kastner from Arlington Heights, Illinois, 18-year-old violinist Rebecca Benjamin from Warsaw, Illinois, 15-year-old violist Mira Williams from Chicago, Illinois, and 15-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo from Northbrook, Illinois performs String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, Mvt I. Un poco andante - Allegro molto ed agitato by Edvard Grieg.

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs La Campanella by Franz Liszt.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:34:02 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 32 André Anichanov St Petersburg State Symphony Naxos 550812

19:39:00 00:26:24 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 458930

20:08:00 00:48:54 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 446715

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Trio for Sax, Violin and Piano Stephen Warner, violin; Carolyn Gadiel Warner, piano; James Umble, alto saxophone (CCG 04-29-07) 10:17

Larry Baker: Yes a Dance Not Sean Gabriel, flute; Mark George, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 12:07

Ty Alan Emerson: Piano Sonata Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 13:59

Katharine O’Connell: Juxtapositions Grethe Nothling, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 5:37

Katharine O’Connell: Two Songs: Letter; Elegy Marla Berg, soprano; Victoria Marra, clarinet; Dana McCormick, piano (CCG 09-25-06) 9:54

21:57:00 00:02:57 Astor Piazzolla Libertango European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, 2018 High School Debate Championship

For more than two decades, The City Club of Cleveland has hosted the annual High School Debate Championship. While most high school students are watching basketball finals and preparing for spring break, these enterprising students prepare for the High School Debate Championship as well as for state and national competitions.

Every year, the top two area high school debaters square off in a classic "Lincoln-Douglas" style debate at a Friday forum. This gives the debaters the opportunity to compete - not only for the judges and the audience in the room - but also for our radio and television audiences. Debate teams from across Northeast Ohio are invited to attend as guests of the City Club and BakerHostetler. The resolution is: The United States ought to provide a universal basic income.

23:13 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:13:00 00:05:10 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

23:18:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011

23:25:00 00:04:39 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A major Op 76 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

23:29:00 00:07:47 Antonín Dvorák Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80610

23:39:00 00:08:17 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 435757

23:47:00 00:03:15 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko: Song of India Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Aida Garifullina, soprano Decca 4788305

23:50:00 00:07:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191