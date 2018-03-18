© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-18-2018

Published March 18, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

 

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Music of Miklos Rozsa

00:01:00 00:04:12 Miklós Rózsa Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar'  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80631

00:06:00 00:05:29 Miklós Rózsa Ivanhoe: Overture  Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA  81269

00:12:00 00:01:17 Miklós Rózsa Knights of the Round Table: Hawks in  Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA  81269

00:14:00 00:06:46 Miklós Rózsa Beau Brummell: Suite  Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva  1056

00:23:00 00:21:33 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Choral Suite Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc  80631

00:46:00 00:10:32 Miklós Rózsa King of Kings: Suite  Miklós Rózsa Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI  63735

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Semiramide

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4; Yefim Bronfman, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 “Reformation”

02:32:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble  Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA  6231

 

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – conductors: Xian Zhang; Masaaki Suzuki ; Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Sherezade Panthaki, soprano; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Iestyn Davies, countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Tyler Duncan, baritone; Bach

Collegium Japan; Yale Schola Cantorum

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c minor

Bohuslav Martinu: Incantation, Piano Concerto No.4

Jean Sibelius: Symphony no. 1

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from the Renaissance - From the Brabant Ensemble, sacred music of Obrecht; music of Loyset Compere for the Duke of Milan, and sacred music of Lucrezia Borgia’s daughter, Leonora d’Este

 

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:39 Felix Mendelssohn Mitten wir im Leben sind Op 23  Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi  2908304

06:13:00 00:13:08 Felix Mendelssohn Cantata 'O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden' Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Corboz Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; Gulbenkian Choir Erato  45462

06:27:00 00:02:21 Francis Poulenc Ave verum corpus City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Women of the; Cambridge Singers Collegium  108

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:  - Danish recitalist Bine Bryndorf focuses on the greatest organ composer before Bach, Dieterich Buxtehude, plus works by his teacher Heinrich Scheidemann and his ‘followers’ Nicolaus Bruhns and Johann Sebastian Bach

HEINRICH SCHEIDEMANN: Praeludium in G (Roskilde)

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in G, BuxWV 162 (Lübeck)   Vol 6

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in A, BuxWV 151 (Elsinore)   Vol 2

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BuxWV 211 (Elsinore)   Vol 1

J.S.BACH: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 660 (Nidaros)   Hänssler 92.097

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Magnificat noni toni, BuxWV 205 (Hamburg)   Vol 5

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in D, BuxWV 139 (Hamburg)   Vol 5

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Durch Adams Fall, BuxWV 183; Canzonetta in a, BuxWV 225 (Helsingborg)   Vol 3

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Toccata in F, BuxWV 157 (Stockholm)   Vol 4

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 5 - For this fifth Sunday in Lent, we’ll also pay tribute to St. Patrick, Patron Saint of Ireland, with music from Irish choirs, as well as compositions by composers with Celtic roots.  Join Peter DuBois as we explore this special repertoire

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with Polish - 1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 9 “Kreutzer” – Adagio sostenuto; presto – Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110736 CD) 10:49

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op.63 No.3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 2:09

Frederic Chopin: Minute Waltz - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 1:22

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op.33 No.3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 2:25

Anonymous (arr. Landowska): Three Polish dances from the 17th century – Wanda Landowska, harpsichord (RCA 2830 LP) 4:00

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole: first movement - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (Opyus Kura 2100 CD) 7:15

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo Tarantelle - Ida Haendel, violin; Alice Kotowska, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 4:23

Karol Szymanowski: Mythes: La Fontaine d’Arethuse – Ida Haendel, violin; Vladimir Ashkenazi, piano (Decca 460657 CD) 4:43

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A Major “Military” – Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 60822 CD) 4:05

 

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:11:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata in G minor    Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos  3402

10:17:00 00:10:42 Francesco Maria Veracini Orchestral Suite No.  6 in B flat  Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv  439937

10:32:00 00:05:02 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E major    Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G  9031587

10:40:00 00:18:30 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Winds & Strings in G major    Tempesta di Mare Chandos  783

11:00:00 00:19:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Kyrie Eleison Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Sylvia McNair, soprano; Delores Ziegler, mezzo-soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; John Aler, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass Telarc  80233

11:22:00 00:10:24 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 9 in A major   Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi  907261

11:36:00 00:07:14 Giovanni Gabrieli Sonata No. 20 à 22 Taverner Consort Andrew Parrott Members of EMI  54265

11:46:00 00:08:41 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 2 in B flat major  City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos  553430

11:55:00 00:04:21 Henry Purcell Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Timothy Walden, cello Naxos  557883

 

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin

John Adams: Lollapalooza (PSO premiere)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto

Boris Pigovat: …therefore choose life… (Manfred Honeck 10th Anniversary Commission)

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3, “Organ”

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 9 in B Major, Op. 72 Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Fritz Reiner, conductor 

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Flute & Piano, FP 164 Sooyun Kim, flute; Pei-Shan Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA 

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Anne Nelson from Portland, Maine Music: 10:15

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (Wiegenlied), Op. 49 No. 4 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano 

Antonin Dvorak: String Sextet in A major, Op. 48: Movements 2-4 Accordo The Schubert Club, Christ Church Lutheran, Minneapolis, MN 

Frederic Chopin: Preludes Op. 28, No. 13 in F-sharp Major & No. 21 in B Major Martha Argerich, piano 

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade in C major, Op. 10 Angela Fuller Heyde, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola; Igor Gefter, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY 

Fritz Kreisler: Schon Rosmarin, waltz Sarah Nemtanu, violin; Martha Argerich, piano Auditorium, Maison de la Radio, Paris, France 

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D minor, K. 141 Martha Argerich, piano Auditorium, Maison de la Radio, Paris, France 

Arthur Honegger: Concerto da camera, H. 196 Julia Gallego, flute; Viola Wilmsen, horn; Camerata Bern; Antje Weithaas, Music Director Paul Klee Centre, Bern, Switzerland 

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Harry Bicket, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A Op 6/11 (1739)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Suite (1764)

Henry Purcell: King Arthur: Suite (1691)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

 

17:46:00 00:12:23 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  62403

 

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances young people have given on From the Top over the past couple of seasons.  Amongst the extraordinary young people featured on this episode, we meet the youngest artist ever to record all of the Chopin Etudes with a major label …  and a violinist who, at the age of 9, isn’t big enough for a full-sized violin … but the sound produces fills the theater and brings down the house

16-year-old cellist Annie Jacobs Perkins from Pittsfield, NY performs “At the Fountain” Op. 20, No. 2 by Carl Davidoff, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano.

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu  from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs Etudes, Op. 10, No. 3 in E major and No. 12 in C minor, "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin.

9-year-old violinist Elizabeth Aoki from Cresswood, New Jersey performs “Introduction and Tarantelle,” Op.43 by Pablo de Sarasate with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old oboist, Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California performs Sonata for Oboe and Piano, Mvt. 1 “Elegie” by Francis Poulenc with Christoper O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old soprano, Olivia Cosio from San Francisco California performs “Bucking Bronco” from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen with Chrisopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old guitarist, Bokyung Byun from New York, New York performs Recuerdos De La Alhambra by Francisco Tarraga.

Quartet Lumiere featuring 16-year-old violinist Gallia Kastner from Arlington Heights, Illinois, 18-year-old violinist Rebecca Benjamin from Warsaw, Illinois, 15-year-old violist Mira Williams from Chicago, Illinois, and 15-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo from Northbrook, Illinois  performs String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, Mvt I. Un poco andante - Allegro molto ed agitato by Edvard Grieg.

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs La Campanella by Franz Liszt. 

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:34:02 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 3 in C major  Op 32  André Anichanov St Petersburg State Symphony Naxos  550812

19:39:00 00:26:24 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No.  4 in G minor  Op 40 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca  458930

20:08:00 00:48:54 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird  Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips  446715

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Trio for Sax, Violin and Piano  Stephen Warner, violin; Carolyn Gadiel Warner, piano; James Umble, alto saxophone (CCG 04-29-07) 10:17

Larry Baker: Yes a Dance Not   Sean Gabriel, flute; Mark George, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 12:07

Ty Alan Emerson: Piano Sonata   Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 13:59

Katharine O’Connell: Juxtapositions   Grethe Nothling, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 5:37

Katharine O’Connell:  Two Songs: Letter; Elegy   Marla Berg, soprano; Victoria Marra, clarinet; Dana McCormick, piano (CCG 09-25-06) 9:54

 

21:57:00 00:02:57 Astor Piazzolla Libertango European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram  17000

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, 2018 High School Debate Championship

For more than two decades, The City Club of Cleveland has hosted the annual High School Debate Championship. While most high school students are watching basketball finals and preparing for spring break, these enterprising students prepare for the High School Debate Championship as well as for state and national competitions.

Every year, the top two area high school debaters square off in a classic "Lincoln-Douglas" style debate at a Friday forum. This gives the debaters the opportunity to compete - not only for the judges and the audience in the room - but also for our radio and television audiences. Debate teams from across Northeast Ohio are invited to attend as guests of the City Club and BakerHostetler.  The resolution is: The United States ought to provide a universal basic income.

 

23:13 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:13:00 00:05:10 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude  Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo  433704

23:18:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra  David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi  906011

23:25:00 00:04:39 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A major  Op 76   Alessio Bax, piano Signum  309

23:29:00 00:07:47 Antonín Dvorák Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96  Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Telarc  80610

23:39:00 00:08:17 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No.  2  Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram  435757

23:47:00 00:03:15 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko: Song of India Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Aida Garifullina, soprano Decca  4788305

23:50:00 00:07:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie  2191

 