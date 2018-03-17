© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-17-2018

Published March 17, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Eugene Bozza: Aria Koryun Asatryan, saxophone; Jang Eun Bae, piano 

Charles V. Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 1, Op. 78 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Case Scaglione, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland 

Eugene Bozza: Image Op. 38 Jessica Sindell, flute Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT 

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B flat, D. 485: Movements 1, 2, & 4 Camerata Bern; Antje Weithaas, music director Paul Klee Centre, Bern, Switzerland 

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D major, Hob.I:101, "The Clock" Finale: Vivace Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Sir Colin Davis, conductor 

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto in D Major Hob. XVIII, No. 11 Rudolf Buchbinder, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Musikverein, Golden Hall, Vienna, Austria 

Aaron Jay Kernis: Air Lorna McGhee, flute; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA 

Maureen Reyes: Mas Alla de la Verdad  Matthew Detrick, violin Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX 

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:01:00 00:18:36 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20  Gustavo Dudamel Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram  4791041

02:21:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony  Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos  8314

03:00:00 00:33:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite  Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips  426714

03:36:00 00:33:45 Robert Schumann Davidsbündlertänze Op 6   Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas  90770

04:15:00 00:34:42 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  2 in F minor  Op 21 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram  4797518

04:53:00 00:41:31 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Symphony No. 3 in F minor   Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos  8545

05:38:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark In Italy Op 49  Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos  550745

05:51:00 00:07:42 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Irish Dances Op 126  Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos  553526

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Tania León: Ballarín  David Starobin, guitar  Bridge 9239         

06:05:34 Felix Luna & Ariel Ramirez: Alfonsina y el mar (arr. Quito Gato)  Lucilla Galeazzi, mezzo-soprano  L'Arpeggiata  Christina Pluhar   Virgin Classics 6785162                                            

06:10:31 Traditional: Venezuela: Montilla (Golpe) Luciana Mancini, mezzo-soprano  L'Arpeggiata  Christina Pluhar   Virgin Classics 6785162                                            

06:13:47 Traditional: Paraguay: Pájaro compana (Polca)  Lincoln Almada, harp; Quito Gato  L'Arpeggiata  Christina Pluhar  Virgin Classics 6785162                                           

06:19:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c, Op. 18  Jorge Bolet, piano  Montreal Symphony Orchestra  Charles Dutoit  Decca 421 181-2                                                                 

07:00:50 Juan de Araujo: Al llanto más tierno  Florilegium, Arakaendar Bolivia  Ashley Solomon  Channel Classics  28009      "                          

07:06:37 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Interlude  Beverly Sills, soprano  New York Phiharmonic  Andre Kostelanetz  Sony 60576                                      

07:09:18 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: La maja y el ruiseñor  Beverly Sills, soprano  New York Phiharmonic   Andre Kostelanetz  Sony 60576                                    

07:18:58 Frédéric Chopin: 24 Preludes, Op. 28   Vanessa Perez, piano  Telarc 33388

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Elena See

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 9 in B Major, Op. 72 Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Fritz Reiner, conductor 

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Flute & Piano, FP 164 Sooyun Kim, flute; Pei-Shan Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA 

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Anne Nelson from Portland, Maine 

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (Wiegenlied), Op. 49 No. 4 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano 

Antonin Dvorak: String Sextet in A major, Op. 48: Movements 2-4 Accordo The Schubert Club, Christ Church Lutheran, Minneapolis, MN 

Frederic Chopin: Preludes Op. 28, No. 13 in F-sharp Major & No. 21 in B Major Martha Argerich, piano 

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade in C major, Op. 10 Angela Fuller Heyde, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola; Igor Gefter, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY 

Fritz Kreisler: Schon Rosmarin, waltz Sarah Nemtanu, violin; Martha Argerich, piano Auditorium, Maison de la Radio, Paris, France 

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D minor, K. 141 Martha Argerich, piano Auditorium, Maison de la Radio, Paris, France 

Arthur Honegger: Concerto da camera, H. 196 Julia Gallego, flute; Viola Wilmsen, horn; Camerata Bern; Antje Weithaas, Music Director Paul Klee Centre, Bern, Switzerland 

 

09:57:00 00:02:26 Traditional The Kerry Dances Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz  14

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:02:50 Traditional The Minstrel Boy  Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA  63646

10:06:00 00:02:15 Traditional Brian Boru's March Marisa Robles Harp Ensemble  Sir James Galway, flute RCA  7892

10:11:00 00:14:27 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 5  Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos  8545

10:28:00 00:12:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude & Fugue in D   Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion  67324

10:44:00 00:13:13 Franz Liszt Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion  67401

11:05:00 00:08:47 William Alwyn Seven Irish Tunes  David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos  570145

11:17:00 00:13:10 Giacomo Meyerbeer Dinorah: Overture  Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos  573195

11:32:00 00:07:40 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat major    Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI  55219

11:42:00 00:15:15 Ignaz Moscheles Recollections of Ireland Op 69 Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion  67430

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances young people have given on From the Top over the past couple of seasons.  Amongst the extraordinary young people featured on this episode, we meet the youngest artist ever to record all of the Chopin Etudes with a major label …  and a violinist who, at the age of 9, isn’t big enough for a full-sized violin … but the sound produces fills the theater and brings down the house

16-year-old cellist Annie Jacobs Perkins from Pittsfield, NY performs “At the Fountain” Op. 20, No. 2 by Carl Davidoff, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano.

 (1810-1849).

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu  from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs Etudes, Op. 10, No. 3 in E major and No. 12 in C minor, "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin.

9-year-old violinist Elizabeth Aoki from Cresswood, New Jersey performs “Introduction and Tarantelle,” Op.43 by Pablo de Sarasate with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old oboist, Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California performs Sonata for Oboe and Piano, Mvt. 1 “Elegie” by Francis Poulenc with Christoper O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old soprano, Olivia Cosio from San Francisco California performs “Bucking Bronco” from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen with Chrisopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old guitarist, Bokyung Byun from New York, New York performs Recuerdos De La Alhambra by Francisco Tarraga.

Quartet Lumiere featuring 16-year-old violinist Gallia Kastner from Arlington Heights, Illinois, 18-year-old violinist Rebecca Benjamin from Warsaw, Illinois, 15-year-old violist Mira Williams from Chicago, Illinois, and 15-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo from Northbrook, Illinois  performs String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, Mvt I. Un poco andante - Allegro molto ed agitato by Edvard Grieg.

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs La Campanella by Franz Liszt. 

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Strauss: Elektra

Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Production: Patrice Chéreau

Elektra: Christine Goerke, soprano

Chrysothemis: Elza van den Heever, soprano

Klytämnestra: Michaela Schuster, mezzo-soprano

Orest: Mikhail Petrenko, bass

Aegisth: Jay Hunter Morris, tenor

 

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:09:00 00:20:21 Leroy Anderson The Irish Suite  Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA  7892

15:32:00 00:10:00 Béla Bartók Rhapsody No. 1 City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle Kyung Wha Chung, violin EMI  54211

15:45:00 00:12:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in A major   Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum  395

 

16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:08:06 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in C major  Op 8 Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Monica Huggett, violin VirginClas  61172

16:13:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu   Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion  67515

16:23:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony  Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos  8314

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Music of Miklos Rozsa

17:01:00 00:04:12 Miklós Rózsa Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar'  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80631

17:06:00 00:05:29 Miklós Rózsa Ivanhoe: Overture  Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA  81269

17:12:00 00:01:17 Miklós Rózsa Knights of the Round Table: Hawks in  Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA  81269

17:14:00 00:06:46 Miklós Rózsa Beau Brummell: Suite  Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva  1056

17:23:00 00:21:33 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Choral Suite Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc  80631

17:46:00 00:10:32 Miklós Rózsa King of Kings: Suite  Miklós Rózsa Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI  63735

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1976 on Stage and Screen - It was the year of America’s Bicentennial, and American themes turn up in musicals as different as “Pacific Overtures,” “1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” “The Robber Bridegroom” and Hollywood’s “A Star Is Born.”

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:06:53            Stephen Sondheim        The Advantages of Floating in the Middle of the Sea        Mako and Company   Pacific Overtures -- Original B'way Cast  RCA     RCD1-4407

18:07:40            00:03:40            Stephen Sondheim        Next     Company          Pacific Overtures -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     RCD1-4407

18:11:28            00:00:35            Various Overture from That's Entertainment 2     Orchestra          That's Entertainment 2-- Original Soundtrack  Rhino    R272182

18:12:03            00:01:48            Nacio Herb Brown-Arthur Freed Temptation        Bing Crosby      That's Entertainment 2 -- Original Soundtrack Rhino    R272182

18:13:48            00:02:14            Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz   Triplets Fred Astaire, Nanette Fabray     The Bandwagon -- Original Soundtrack         Rhino    R272253

18:16:22            00:02:48            Barbra Streisand-Paul Wiliams   Evergreen         Barbra Streisand           Barbra Streisand: Just for the Record    Columbia          C4K44111

18:19:45            00:04:26            Richard Rodgers-Sheldon Harnick          Away From You Nicol Williamson, Penny Fuller            Rex -- Original B'way Cast         RCA     ABL1-1683

18:24:27            00:03:56            Alex Bradford-Micki Grant          The Sermon/Jesus the Stranger Clifton Derricks-Caroll            Your Arms Too Short to Box With God   ABC     AB-1004

18:29:46            00:02:30            Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry      Steal With Style Barry Bostwick  The Robber Bridegroom -- Original B'way Cast          Columbia          P14589

18:32:13            00:03:28            Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry      Sleepy Man       Rhonda Coullet The Robber Bridegroom -- Original B'way Cast          Columbia          P14589

18:36:20            00:06:45            Stephen Schwartz          Meadowlark      Patti LuPone     Patti LuPone Live          RCA            09026-61797

18:43:36            00:03:22            Kurt Weill-Richard Manheim       What Keeps Mankind Alive?       Raul Julia, Ellen Greene  The Threepenny Opera -- Joseph Papp production         Columbia          Col34326

18:47:12            00:04:40            Leonard Bernstein-Alan Jay Lerner         To Make Us Proud        Thomas Hampson            A White House Cantata  Deutsche Grammaphon 289-463446-2

18:52:06            00:00:54            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:17            00:03:31            Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer     Filler: I Wanna Be a Dancin' Man            Fred Astaire            That's Entertainment 2 -- Original Soundtrack     Rhino    R272182

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:00 00:15:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72  Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  429762

19:21:00 00:34:42 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  2 in F minor  Op 21 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram  4797518

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello -   LIVE from Severance Hall

Antonín Dvorák:  The Water Goblin, Op. 107

Samuel Barber: Cello Concerto Op 22 (1945)

Intermission feature - Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Cello Concerto Op 104 (1895)  Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca  19765

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G Op 88 (1889)

 

22:08 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad Stuart McLean tells the story of “Summer of Stars” and we greet the arrival of Spring with Ogden Nash’s “Spring Song,” e.e.cummings “Spring,”  Jonathan and Darlene Edwards’ “Paris in the Spring,” Flanders and Swann’s “Weather”…  Richard Howland- Bolton tells you “All You wanted to know about Linnaean Bi-nominals”…  This Week in the Media

 

23:08 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:08:00 00:05:33 Traditional She Moved Through the Fair Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz  14

23:17:00 00:05:26 Sir John Stevenson The Last Rose of Summer Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz  14

23:22:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River  Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Teldec  90845

23:28:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été  Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony  82849

23:36:00 00:07:51 Frank Bridge An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air'  William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  5366

23:45:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus  5366

23:56:00 00:02:22 Traditional The Star of County Down   Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips  434917

 