Program Guide 03-17-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Eugene Bozza: Aria Koryun Asatryan, saxophone; Jang Eun Bae, piano

Charles V. Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 1, Op. 78 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Case Scaglione, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland

Eugene Bozza: Image Op. 38 Jessica Sindell, flute Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B flat, D. 485: Movements 1, 2, & 4 Camerata Bern; Antje Weithaas, music director Paul Klee Centre, Bern, Switzerland

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D major, Hob.I:101, "The Clock" Finale: Vivace Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Sir Colin Davis, conductor

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto in D Major Hob. XVIII, No. 11 Rudolf Buchbinder, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Musikverein, Golden Hall, Vienna, Austria

Aaron Jay Kernis: Air Lorna McGhee, flute; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Maureen Reyes: Mas Alla de la Verdad Matthew Detrick, violin Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:01:00 00:18:36 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20 Gustavo Dudamel Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4791041

02:21:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

03:00:00 00:33:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

03:36:00 00:33:45 Robert Schumann Davidsbündlertänze Op 6 Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770

04:15:00 00:34:42 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518

04:53:00 00:41:31 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Symphony No. 3 in F minor Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

05:38:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark In Italy Op 49 Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

05:51:00 00:07:42 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Irish Dances Op 126 Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Tania León: Ballarín David Starobin, guitar Bridge 9239

06:05:34 Felix Luna & Ariel Ramirez: Alfonsina y el mar (arr. Quito Gato) Lucilla Galeazzi, mezzo-soprano L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:10:31 Traditional: Venezuela: Montilla (Golpe) Luciana Mancini, mezzo-soprano L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:13:47 Traditional: Paraguay: Pájaro compana (Polca) Lincoln Almada, harp; Quito Gato L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:19:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c, Op. 18 Jorge Bolet, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Decca 421 181-2

07:00:50 Juan de Araujo: Al llanto más tierno Florilegium, Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009 "

07:06:37 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Interlude Beverly Sills, soprano New York Phiharmonic Andre Kostelanetz Sony 60576

07:09:18 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: La maja y el ruiseñor Beverly Sills, soprano New York Phiharmonic Andre Kostelanetz Sony 60576

07:18:58 Frédéric Chopin: 24 Preludes, Op. 28 Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Elena See

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 9 in B Major, Op. 72 Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Fritz Reiner, conductor

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Flute & Piano, FP 164 Sooyun Kim, flute; Pei-Shan Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Anne Nelson from Portland, Maine

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (Wiegenlied), Op. 49 No. 4 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Antonin Dvorak: String Sextet in A major, Op. 48: Movements 2-4 Accordo The Schubert Club, Christ Church Lutheran, Minneapolis, MN

Frederic Chopin: Preludes Op. 28, No. 13 in F-sharp Major & No. 21 in B Major Martha Argerich, piano

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade in C major, Op. 10 Angela Fuller Heyde, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola; Igor Gefter, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Fritz Kreisler: Schon Rosmarin, waltz Sarah Nemtanu, violin; Martha Argerich, piano Auditorium, Maison de la Radio, Paris, France

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D minor, K. 141 Martha Argerich, piano Auditorium, Maison de la Radio, Paris, France

Arthur Honegger: Concerto da camera, H. 196 Julia Gallego, flute; Viola Wilmsen, horn; Camerata Bern; Antje Weithaas, Music Director Paul Klee Centre, Bern, Switzerland

09:57:00 00:02:26 Traditional The Kerry Dances Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:02:50 Traditional The Minstrel Boy Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA 63646

10:06:00 00:02:15 Traditional Brian Boru's March Marisa Robles Harp Ensemble Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7892

10:11:00 00:14:27 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 5 Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

10:28:00 00:12:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude & Fugue in D Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324

10:44:00 00:13:13 Franz Liszt Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

11:05:00 00:08:47 William Alwyn Seven Irish Tunes David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145

11:17:00 00:13:10 Giacomo Meyerbeer Dinorah: Overture Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

11:32:00 00:07:40 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat major Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 55219

11:42:00 00:15:15 Ignaz Moscheles Recollections of Ireland Op 69 Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances young people have given on From the Top over the past couple of seasons. Amongst the extraordinary young people featured on this episode, we meet the youngest artist ever to record all of the Chopin Etudes with a major label … and a violinist who, at the age of 9, isn’t big enough for a full-sized violin … but the sound produces fills the theater and brings down the house

16-year-old cellist Annie Jacobs Perkins from Pittsfield, NY performs “At the Fountain” Op. 20, No. 2 by Carl Davidoff, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano.

(1810-1849).

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs Etudes, Op. 10, No. 3 in E major and No. 12 in C minor, "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin.

9-year-old violinist Elizabeth Aoki from Cresswood, New Jersey performs “Introduction and Tarantelle,” Op.43 by Pablo de Sarasate with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old oboist, Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California performs Sonata for Oboe and Piano, Mvt. 1 “Elegie” by Francis Poulenc with Christoper O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old soprano, Olivia Cosio from San Francisco California performs “Bucking Bronco” from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen with Chrisopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old guitarist, Bokyung Byun from New York, New York performs Recuerdos De La Alhambra by Francisco Tarraga.

Quartet Lumiere featuring 16-year-old violinist Gallia Kastner from Arlington Heights, Illinois, 18-year-old violinist Rebecca Benjamin from Warsaw, Illinois, 15-year-old violist Mira Williams from Chicago, Illinois, and 15-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo from Northbrook, Illinois performs String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, Mvt I. Un poco andante - Allegro molto ed agitato by Edvard Grieg.

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs La Campanella by Franz Liszt.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Strauss: Elektra

Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Production: Patrice Chéreau

Elektra: Christine Goerke, soprano

Chrysothemis: Elza van den Heever, soprano

Klytämnestra: Michaela Schuster, mezzo-soprano

Orest: Mikhail Petrenko, bass

Aegisth: Jay Hunter Morris, tenor

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:09:00 00:20:21 Leroy Anderson The Irish Suite Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 7892

15:32:00 00:10:00 Béla Bartók Rhapsody No. 1 City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle Kyung Wha Chung, violin EMI 54211

15:45:00 00:12:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in A major Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395

16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:08:06 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in C major Op 8 Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Monica Huggett, violin VirginClas 61172

16:13:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

16:23:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Music of Miklos Rozsa

17:01:00 00:04:12 Miklós Rózsa Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar' Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80631

17:06:00 00:05:29 Miklós Rózsa Ivanhoe: Overture Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81269

17:12:00 00:01:17 Miklós Rózsa Knights of the Round Table: Hawks in Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81269

17:14:00 00:06:46 Miklós Rózsa Beau Brummell: Suite Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056

17:23:00 00:21:33 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Choral Suite Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631

17:46:00 00:10:32 Miklós Rózsa King of Kings: Suite Miklós Rózsa Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1976 on Stage and Screen - It was the year of America’s Bicentennial, and American themes turn up in musicals as different as “Pacific Overtures,” “1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” “The Robber Bridegroom” and Hollywood’s “A Star Is Born.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:06:53 Stephen Sondheim The Advantages of Floating in the Middle of the Sea Mako and Company Pacific Overtures -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-4407

18:07:40 00:03:40 Stephen Sondheim Next Company Pacific Overtures -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-4407

18:11:28 00:00:35 Various Overture from That's Entertainment 2 Orchestra That's Entertainment 2-- Original Soundtrack Rhino R272182

18:12:03 00:01:48 Nacio Herb Brown-Arthur Freed Temptation Bing Crosby That's Entertainment 2 -- Original Soundtrack Rhino R272182

18:13:48 00:02:14 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Triplets Fred Astaire, Nanette Fabray The Bandwagon -- Original Soundtrack Rhino R272253

18:16:22 00:02:48 Barbra Streisand-Paul Wiliams Evergreen Barbra Streisand Barbra Streisand: Just for the Record Columbia C4K44111

18:19:45 00:04:26 Richard Rodgers-Sheldon Harnick Away From You Nicol Williamson, Penny Fuller Rex -- Original B'way Cast RCA ABL1-1683

18:24:27 00:03:56 Alex Bradford-Micki Grant The Sermon/Jesus the Stranger Clifton Derricks-Caroll Your Arms Too Short to Box With God ABC AB-1004

18:29:46 00:02:30 Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry Steal With Style Barry Bostwick The Robber Bridegroom -- Original B'way Cast Columbia P14589

18:32:13 00:03:28 Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry Sleepy Man Rhonda Coullet The Robber Bridegroom -- Original B'way Cast Columbia P14589

18:36:20 00:06:45 Stephen Schwartz Meadowlark Patti LuPone Patti LuPone Live RCA 09026-61797

18:43:36 00:03:22 Kurt Weill-Richard Manheim What Keeps Mankind Alive? Raul Julia, Ellen Greene The Threepenny Opera -- Joseph Papp production Columbia Col34326

18:47:12 00:04:40 Leonard Bernstein-Alan Jay Lerner To Make Us Proud Thomas Hampson A White House Cantata Deutsche Grammaphon 289-463446-2

18:52:06 00:00:54 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:17 00:03:31 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer Filler: I Wanna Be a Dancin' Man Fred Astaire That's Entertainment 2 -- Original Soundtrack Rhino R272182

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:00 00:15:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

19:21:00 00:34:42 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello - LIVE from Severance Hall

Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin, Op. 107

Samuel Barber: Cello Concerto Op 22 (1945)

Intermission feature - Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Cello Concerto Op 104 (1895) Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G Op 88 (1889)

22:08 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stuart McLean tells the story of “Summer of Stars” and we greet the arrival of Spring with Ogden Nash’s “Spring Song,” e.e.cummings “Spring,” Jonathan and Darlene Edwards’ “Paris in the Spring,” Flanders and Swann’s “Weather”… Richard Howland- Bolton tells you “All You wanted to know about Linnaean Bi-nominals”… This Week in the Media

23:08 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:08:00 00:05:33 Traditional She Moved Through the Fair Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

23:17:00 00:05:26 Sir John Stevenson The Last Rose of Summer Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

23:22:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Teldec 90845

23:28:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849

23:36:00 00:07:51 Frank Bridge An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:45:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:56:00 00:02:22 Traditional The Star of County Down Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917