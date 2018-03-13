Program Guide 03-13-2018

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

March 13, 2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 4 for the Uncommon Woman Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor 

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D major, Op. 6 No. 5 Owen Dalby, Geoff Nuttall, Luri Lee, Jeffrey Dyrda, and Livia Sohn, violin; Lesley Robertson and Hezekiah Leung, viola;
Christopher Costanza and Jonathan Lo, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord 

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: excerpts from Act I Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Baltimore, MD

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No.3 in C-sharp Minor, Op.39 Anna Han, piano 

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565 Movement 3 and 4 Largo e spiccato and Alle Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe 

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A London Symphony: Movements 2-4 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor 

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G Major for Cello, Strings, and Continuo, RV 413  Daniel McDonough, cello; Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, viola; David Grossman, cello;
Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00    00:25:48    Felix Mendelssohn    Violin Concerto in E minor  Op 64    
Göttingen Symphony Orchestra    Christoph-Mathias Mueller    Rachel Barton Pine, violin    Cedille     144

02:31:00    00:43:26    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Divertimento No. 17 in D major     
Cleveland Orchestra    Louis Lane    Rafael Druian, violin    Sony     86793

03:18:00    00:23:20    Richard Wagner    Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music        
Riccardo Chailly    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Decca     448155

03:45:00    00:23:07    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Piano Sonata No.  2 in B flat minor  Op 36            
Hélène Grimaud, piano    DeutGram     4048

04:12:00    00:29:48    Mauro Giuliani    Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major  Op 30    
Australian Chamber Orchestra    Richard Tognetti    John Williams, guitar    Sony     63385

04:44:00    00:56:02    Gustav Mahler    Symphony No.  1 in D major         
Leonard Bernstein    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    DeutGram     4795448

05:43:00    00:08:30    Félix Godefroid    Danse des sylphes Op 31            
Claire Jones, harp    Silva     6051

05:53:00    00:05:23    Johannes Brahms    Fugue from Handel Variations Op 24            
Vassily Primakov, piano    LP Classic     1004

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:04:26    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Idomeneo: Overture        
Martin Pearlman    Boston Baroque    Telarc     31827

06:13:00    00:09:08    Hector Berlioz    Roman Carnival Overture Op 9        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779

06:24:00    00:08:06    Luigi Boccherini    Symphony No. 12 in D major  Op 21        
Johannes Goritzki    German Chamber Academy Neuss    CPO     999174

06:33:00    00:04:03    Ola Gjeilo    Northern Lights            Voces8    
Decca     24646

06:37:00    00:03:35    Ottorino Respighi    Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana        
Herbert von Karajan    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4796018

06:43:00    00:09:06    Darius Milhaud    Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche'            
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano    Philips     426284

06:52:00    00:04:12    Igor Stravinsky    Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations        
Pierre Boulez    Chicago Symphony    CSO Res     901918

06:57:00    00:02:37    Karl King    March 'Sarasota'        
Col. Lowell Graham    USAF Heritage of America Band    Klavier     11139

07:00:00    00:07:49    Gustav Holst    The Planets: Jupiter Op 32        
Zubin Mehta    Los Angeles Philharmonic    Decca     4785437

07:10:00    00:07:19    Claude Debussy    Images: Gigues        
Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     435766

07:20:00    00:03:14    György Cziffra    Concert Etude No.  2            
Yuja Wang, piano    DeutGram     16606

07:24:00    00:05:41    William Byrd    Mass for Five Voices: Gloria        
Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     106

07:30:00    00:04:09    Franz Schubert    Schwanengesang: Serenade            
Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar    DeutGram     471568

07:35:00    00:10:40    Joseph Joachim    Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 11    
London Philharmonic    Leon Botstein    Elmar Oliveira, violin    IMP     27

07:48:00    00:04:46    Gioacchino Rossini    Il signor Bruschino: Overture        
Christian Benda    Prague Sinfonia    Naxos     570934

07:50:00    00:03:11    Gabriel Fauré    Après un rêve Op 7            
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp    E1 Music     7780

08:07:00    00:07:46    Sir Arthur Sullivan    The Mikado: Overture        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Philips     434916

08:18:00    00:09:15    Sir John Barbirolli    Oboe Concerto after Corelli in A major     
City of London Sinfonia    Nicholas Ward    Anthony Camden, oboe    Naxos     553433

08:30:00    00:07:17    Felix Mendelssohn    Ruy Blas Overture Op 95        
Sir John Eliot Gardiner    London Symphony    LSO Live     775

08:40:00    00:09:37    Johan Wagenaar    Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38        
Riccardo Chailly    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Decca     425833

08:53:00    00:02:41    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    Sadko: Song of India            
Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano    DeutGram     447640

08:56:00    00:03:55    Miklós Rózsa    Ben-Hur: Prelude        
Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    BostonPops     4

09:05:00    00:16:44    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Divertimento for Strings in D major             
Cuarteto Casals    Harm Mundi     987060

09:35:00    00:05:06    Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet            
Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms     867

09:42:00    00:06:30    Lars-Erik Larsson    Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2        
Andrew Manze    Helsingborg Symphony    CPO     777671

09:50:00    00:03:18    Francis Poulenc    Improvisation No. 15 in C minor             
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Steinway     30015

09:55:00    00:03:07    Peter Tchaikovsky    Swan Lake: Scène        
Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Decca     10104

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00    00:02:30    David Guion    Arkansas Traveler        
Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     67067

10:04:00    00:04:14    Lyndol Mitchell    Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree        
Howard Hanson    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Mercury     434324

10:10:00    00:12:03    Karol Szymanowski    Concert Overture Op 12        
Edward Gardner    BBC Symphony    Chandos     5115

10:23:00    00:06:04    Frédéric Chopin    Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les    Sylphides'    
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80625

10:32:00    00:03:49    Dieterich Buxtehude    Fugue in G major             
Alan Feinberg, piano    Steinway     30034

10:40:00    00:05:28    Johann Jacob Froberger    Canzona No. 2 in G minor             
Alan Feinberg, piano    Steinway     30034

10:46:00    00:03:02    John Philip Sousa    March 'The New York Hippodrome'        
Keith Brion    Royal Artillery Band    Naxos     559092

10:52:00    00:21:03    Aaron Copland    Billy the Kid: Suite        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    RCA     63511

11:14:00    00:02:18    Lou Harrison    Western Dance            
Michael Boriskin, piano    Koch Intl     7465

11:18:00    00:08:56    Antonio Vivaldi    Chamber Concerto in D major             
Paula Robison, flute; Douglas Boyd, oboe; Joshua Bell, violin; David Finckel, cello; Kenneth Cooper, harpsichord    MusicMast     60152

11:29:00    00:08:32    Michael Haydn    Symphony No. 36 in B flat major         
Johannes Goritzki    German Chamber Academy Neuss    CPO     999379

11:40:00    00:10:32    Franz Liszt    Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser            
Daniel Barenboim, piano    DeutGram     4779525

11:51:00    00:06:48    Modest Mussorgsky    Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves        
Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     71

12:07:00    00:10:42    Alexander Glazunov    Solemn Overture Op 73        
Igor Golovschin    Moscow Symphony    Naxos     553839

12:19:00    00:11:10    Andrei Schulz-Evler    Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz Op 12            
Kotaro Fukuma, piano    EDP     2

12:32:00    00:03:47    Igor Stravinsky    Fireworks Op 4        
Pierre Boulez    Chicago Symphony    DeutGram     437850

12:39:00    00:04:13    Heitor Villa-Lobos    Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of the Caipira        
Mariss Jansons    Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra    EMI     56576

12:46:00    00:11:06    Roger Quilter    A Children's Overture Op 17        
Adrian Leaper    Slovak Radio Symphony    MarcoPolo     223444

12:59:00    00:01:31    Henry Purcell    Amphitrion: Air        
Kevin Mallon    Aradia Ensemble    Naxos     570149

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00    00:31:35    Nicolò Paganini    Violin Concerto No.  1 in D major  Op 6    
London Symphony    Sir Alexander Gibson    Henryk Szeryng, violin    Philips     4788977

13:36:00    00:17:36    Camille Saint-Saëns    Septet in E flat major  Op 65            
Ensemble Vivant    OpeningDay     9379

13:56:00    00:03:16    Franz Liszt    Schubert Song 'Die Forelle'            
Kotaro Fukuma, piano    EDP     2

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Max Reger: Four Tone-Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128 Movement 4 Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor 

Ernö Dohnányi: Andante rubato, alla zingaresca from Ruralia hungarica, Op. 32c Danbi Um, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton,
CA 

Franz Liszt: Rigoletto Paraphrase Esther Park, piano Lake George Music Festival, Tannery Pong Community Center, Lake George, NY 

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY 

Amy Beach: Le Prince gracieux (The Gracious Prince) Joanne Polk, piano 

Michael Gilbertson: The Cosmos (2016) WindSync; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Amy Beach: Theme and Variations for flute and string quartet, Op. 80 Elizabeth Mann, flute; Steven Copes, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Toby Appel, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Colorado College
Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO 

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Phoenix Avalon, violin; Hsin-I Huang, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00    00:04:31    Eugène Dédé    Bees and Bumblebees Op 562        
Reuben Blundell    Gowanus Arts Ensemble    New Focus     166

16:06:00    00:02:21    Henry Fillmore    March 'The Circus Bee'        
Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Brain     7504

16:11:00    00:13:05    Hugo Alfvén    Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19        
Esa-Pekka Salonen    Swedish Radio Symphony    Sony     46668

16:27:00    00:05:47    Elliot Goldenthal    Batman Forever: Suite        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80437

16:34:00    00:04:31    James Newton Howard    Batman Begins: Eptesicus        
Tolga Kashif    Royal Philharmonic    Royal Phil     33

16:41:00    00:07:36    Gioacchino Rossini    L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture        
James Gaffigan    CityMusic Cleveland    CityMusic     3

16:51:00    00:03:59    Leonard Bernstein    On the Town: New York, New York    
London Symphony    Michael Tilson Thomas    Thomas Hampson, baritone; Kurt Ollmann, baritone; Jon Garrison, tenor    DeutGram     27991

16:57:00    00:02:19    Leos Janácek    Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance        
Antoni Wit    Warsaw Philharmonic    Naxos     572695

17:04:00    00:05:02    Peter Tchaikovsky    Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque Op 53        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9454

17:12:00    00:09:13    Robert Schumann    Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 61        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    SFM     71

17:24:00    00:10:13    Antonio Vivaldi    Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major  Op 8    
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Joshua Bell    Joshua Bell, violin    Sony     11013

17:40:00    00:04:22    Ottorino Respighi    The Birds: The Dove            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     437533

17:46:00    00:03:03    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Turtledove        
Paul Spicer    James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers    Chandos     9425

17:52:00    00:07:21    Luigi Cherubini    Eliza: Overture        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    EMI     54438

17:58:00    00:00:54    Igor Stravinsky    Polka            
Jenny Lin, piano    Steinway     30028

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:28:39    Ludwig van Beethoven    Ode to Joy from Symphony No.  9 Op 125    
Symphony Orchestra    Leonard Bernstein    June Anderson, soprano; Sarah Walker, mezzo-soprano; Klaus König, tenor; Jan-Hendrik Rootering, bass; Chorus    DeutGram     27991

18:39:00    00:03:06    Frédéric Chopin    Waltz No. 8 in A flat major  Op 64            
Garrick Ohlsson, piano    Arabesque     6669

18:44:00    00:02:58    Frédéric Chopin    Waltz No.13 in D flat major  Op 70            
Garrick Ohlsson, piano    Arabesque     6669

18:49:00    00:04:09    Johannes Brahms    Hungarian Dance No.  4 in F sharp minor         
Claudio Abbado    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     4795448

18:56:00    00:02:53    Frédéric Chopin    Waltz No. 9 in A flat major  Op 69            
Alexandre Tharaud, piano    Harm Mundi     2908375

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:24:03    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Tempest Op 18        
Pablo Heras-Casado    Orchestra of St Luke's    Harm Mundi     902220

19:28:00    00:26:45    Felix Mendelssohn    Violin Concerto in E minor  Op 64    
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Riccardo Chailly    Janine Jansen, violin    Decca     7260

19:57:00    00:01:42    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71            
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano    DeutGram     463483

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00    00:18:20    Johann Sebastian Bach    Orchestral Suite No.  2 in B minor     
Cologne Chamber Orchestra    Helmut Müller-Brühl    Karl Kaiser, flute    Naxos     503293

20:21:00    00:23:20    Richard Wagner    Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music        
Riccardo Chailly    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Decca     448155

20:46:00    00:15:03    Hugo Wolf    Scherzo & Finale        
Daniel Barenboim    Orchestra of Paris    Erato     45416

21:04:00    00:13:59    Louis Théodore Gouvy    Symphonie brève in G minor  Op 58        
Jacques Mercier    German Radio Philharmonic    CPO     777382

21:20:00    00:09:13    Franz Schubert    Andante from Symphony No. 4        
Pablo Heras-Casado    Freiburg Baroque Orchestra    Harm Mundi     902154

21:31:00    00:10:18    Peter Tchaikovsky    Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55        
Vladimir Jurowski    Russian National Orchestra    PentaTone     61

21:43:00    00:05:40    Stephen Paulus    Berceuse            
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp    Azica     71281

21:50:00    00:34:10    Zdenek Fibich    Symphony No.  1 in F major  Op 17        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9230

22:26:00    00:15:05    James Hook    Piano Concerto in D major  Op 1    
Parley of Instruments    Paul Nicholson    Paul Nicholson, fortepiano    Hyperion     66700

22:43:00    00:13:23    Frederick Delius    Over the Hills and Far Away        
David Lloyd-Jones    English Northern Philharmonia    Naxos     553535

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:07:49    Peter Warlock    Serenade for String Orchestra        
Vernon Handley    Ulster Orchestra    Chandos     8808

23:09:00    00:08:36    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Six Studies in English Folk Song            
Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano    Chandos     2419

23:20:00    00:09:45    Ludwig van Beethoven    Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74            
Cleveland Quartet    Telarc     80351

23:29:00    00:07:04    Felix Mendelssohn    Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64    
Göttingen Symphony Orchestra    Christoph-Mathias Mueller    Rachel Barton Pine, violin    Cedille     144

23:38:00    00:06:07    Lou Harrison    Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother'        
Dennis Russell Davies    Brooklyn Philharmonic    MusicMast     67089

23:44:00    00:09:43    John Cage    In a Landscape            
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp    Azica     71281

23:55:00    00:02:23    Hugo Wolf    Mörike Lieder: Auf ein altes Bild        
Laurence Equilbey    Accentus Chamber Choir    Naïve     4947