Program Guide 03-13-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 4 for the Uncommon Woman Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D major, Op. 6 No. 5 Owen Dalby, Geoff Nuttall, Luri Lee, Jeffrey Dyrda, and Livia Sohn, violin; Lesley Robertson and Hezekiah Leung, viola;

Christopher Costanza and Jonathan Lo, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: excerpts from Act I Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Baltimore, MD

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No.3 in C-sharp Minor, Op.39 Anna Han, piano

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565 Movement 3 and 4 Largo e spiccato and Alle Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A London Symphony: Movements 2-4 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G Major for Cello, Strings, and Continuo, RV 413 Daniel McDonough, cello; Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, viola; David Grossman, cello;

Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:25:48 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

02:31:00 00:43:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 17 in D major

Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 86793

03:18:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155

03:45:00 00:23:07 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 36

Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048

04:12:00 00:29:48 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 30

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony 63385

04:44:00 00:56:02 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D major

Leonard Bernstein Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

05:43:00 00:08:30 Félix Godefroid Danse des sylphes Op 31

Claire Jones, harp Silva 6051

05:53:00 00:05:23 Johannes Brahms Fugue from Handel Variations Op 24

Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:04:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Overture

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 31827

06:13:00 00:09:08 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

06:24:00 00:08:06 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major Op 21

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999174

06:33:00 00:04:03 Ola Gjeilo Northern Lights Voces8

Decca 24646

06:37:00 00:03:35 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

06:43:00 00:09:06 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche'

Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284

06:52:00 00:04:12 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations

Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony CSO Res 901918

06:57:00 00:02:37 Karl King March 'Sarasota'

Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

07:00:00 00:07:49 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32

Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437

07:10:00 00:07:19 Claude Debussy Images: Gigues

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

07:20:00 00:03:14 György Cziffra Concert Etude No. 2

Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

07:24:00 00:05:41 William Byrd Mass for Five Voices: Gloria

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 106

07:30:00 00:04:09 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade

Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568

07:35:00 00:10:40 Joseph Joachim Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 11

London Philharmonic Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27

07:48:00 00:04:46 Gioacchino Rossini Il signor Bruschino: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

07:50:00 00:03:11 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp E1 Music 7780

08:07:00 00:07:46 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Mikado: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

08:18:00 00:09:15 Sir John Barbirolli Oboe Concerto after Corelli in A major

City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553433

08:30:00 00:07:17 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95

Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775

08:40:00 00:09:37 Johan Wagenaar Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

08:53:00 00:02:41 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko: Song of India

Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640

08:56:00 00:03:55 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Prelude

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

09:05:00 00:16:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D major

Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

09:35:00 00:05:06 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

09:42:00 00:06:30 Lars-Erik Larsson Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2

Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

09:50:00 00:03:18 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 15 in C minor

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

09:55:00 00:03:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Scène

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:30 David Guion Arkansas Traveler

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

10:04:00 00:04:14 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

10:10:00 00:12:03 Karol Szymanowski Concert Overture Op 12

Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Chandos 5115

10:23:00 00:06:04 Frédéric Chopin Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides'

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

10:32:00 00:03:49 Dieterich Buxtehude Fugue in G major

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

10:40:00 00:05:28 Johann Jacob Froberger Canzona No. 2 in G minor

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

10:46:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March 'The New York Hippodrome'

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

10:52:00 00:21:03 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Suite

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

11:14:00 00:02:18 Lou Harrison Western Dance

Michael Boriskin, piano Koch Intl 7465

11:18:00 00:08:56 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in D major

Paula Robison, flute; Douglas Boyd, oboe; Joshua Bell, violin; David Finckel, cello; Kenneth Cooper, harpsichord MusicMast 60152

11:29:00 00:08:32 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 36 in B flat major

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999379

11:40:00 00:10:32 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

11:51:00 00:06:48 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

12:07:00 00:10:42 Alexander Glazunov Solemn Overture Op 73

Igor Golovschin Moscow Symphony Naxos 553839

12:19:00 00:11:10 Andrei Schulz-Evler Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz Op 12

Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2

12:32:00 00:03:47 Igor Stravinsky Fireworks Op 4

Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony DeutGram 437850

12:39:00 00:04:13 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of the Caipira

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576

12:46:00 00:11:06 Roger Quilter A Children's Overture Op 17

Adrian Leaper Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223444

12:59:00 00:01:31 Henry Purcell Amphitrion: Air

Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:31:35 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 6

London Symphony Sir Alexander Gibson Henryk Szeryng, violin Philips 4788977

13:36:00 00:17:36 Camille Saint-Saëns Septet in E flat major Op 65

Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379

13:56:00 00:03:16 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Die Forelle'

Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Max Reger: Four Tone-Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128 Movement 4 Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Ernö Dohnányi: Andante rubato, alla zingaresca from Ruralia hungarica, Op. 32c Danbi Um, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton,

CA

Franz Liszt: Rigoletto Paraphrase Esther Park, piano Lake George Music Festival, Tannery Pong Community Center, Lake George, NY

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Amy Beach: Le Prince gracieux (The Gracious Prince) Joanne Polk, piano

Michael Gilbertson: The Cosmos (2016) WindSync; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Amy Beach: Theme and Variations for flute and string quartet, Op. 80 Elizabeth Mann, flute; Steven Copes, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Toby Appel, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Colorado College

Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Phoenix Avalon, violin; Hsin-I Huang, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:31 Eugène Dédé Bees and Bumblebees Op 562

Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

16:06:00 00:02:21 Henry Fillmore March 'The Circus Bee'

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504

16:11:00 00:13:05 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668

16:27:00 00:05:47 Elliot Goldenthal Batman Forever: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80437

16:34:00 00:04:31 James Newton Howard Batman Begins: Eptesicus

Tolga Kashif Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33

16:41:00 00:07:36 Gioacchino Rossini L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3

16:51:00 00:03:59 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: New York, New York

London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Thomas Hampson, baritone; Kurt Ollmann, baritone; Jon Garrison, tenor DeutGram 27991

16:57:00 00:02:19 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

17:04:00 00:05:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque Op 53

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9454

17:12:00 00:09:13 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 61

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

17:24:00 00:10:13 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major Op 8

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

17:40:00 00:04:22 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Dove

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

17:46:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove

Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425

17:52:00 00:07:21 Luigi Cherubini Eliza: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

17:58:00 00:00:54 Igor Stravinsky Polka

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:28:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 Op 125

Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein June Anderson, soprano; Sarah Walker, mezzo-soprano; Klaus König, tenor; Jan-Hendrik Rootering, bass; Chorus DeutGram 27991

18:39:00 00:03:06 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 8 in A flat major Op 64

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

18:44:00 00:02:58 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.13 in D flat major Op 70

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

18:49:00 00:04:09 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 4 in F sharp minor

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

18:56:00 00:02:53 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 9 in A flat major Op 69

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 2908375

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:03 Peter Tchaikovsky The Tempest Op 18

Pablo Heras-Casado Orchestra of St Luke's Harm Mundi 902220

19:28:00 00:26:45 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, violin Decca 7260

19:57:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00 00:18:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor

Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Karl Kaiser, flute Naxos 503293

20:21:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155

20:46:00 00:15:03 Hugo Wolf Scherzo & Finale

Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris Erato 45416

21:04:00 00:13:59 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphonie brève in G minor Op 58

Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

21:20:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

21:31:00 00:10:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55

Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

21:43:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

21:50:00 00:34:10 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 1 in F major Op 17

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9230

22:26:00 00:15:05 James Hook Piano Concerto in D major Op 1

Parley of Instruments Paul Nicholson Paul Nicholson, fortepiano Hyperion 66700

22:43:00 00:13:23 Frederick Delius Over the Hills and Far Away

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:49 Peter Warlock Serenade for String Orchestra

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

23:09:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song

Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos 2419

23:20:00 00:09:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351

23:29:00 00:07:04 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:38:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother'

Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

23:44:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:55:00 00:02:23 Hugo Wolf Mörike Lieder: Auf ein altes Bild

Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947