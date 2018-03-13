Program Guide 03-13-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 4 for the Uncommon Woman Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D major, Op. 6 No. 5 Owen Dalby, Geoff Nuttall, Luri Lee, Jeffrey Dyrda, and Livia Sohn, violin; Lesley Robertson and Hezekiah Leung, viola;
Christopher Costanza and Jonathan Lo, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: excerpts from Act I Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Baltimore, MD
Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No.3 in C-sharp Minor, Op.39 Anna Han, piano
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565 Movement 3 and 4 Largo e spiccato and Alle Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Ralph Vaughan Williams: A London Symphony: Movements 2-4 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G Major for Cello, Strings, and Continuo, RV 413 Daniel McDonough, cello; Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, viola; David Grossman, cello;
Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
02:02:00 00:25:48 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64
Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144
02:31:00 00:43:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 17 in D major
Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 86793
03:18:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155
03:45:00 00:23:07 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 36
Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048
04:12:00 00:29:48 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 30
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony 63385
04:44:00 00:56:02 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D major
Leonard Bernstein Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra DeutGram 4795448
05:43:00 00:08:30 Félix Godefroid Danse des sylphes Op 31
Claire Jones, harp Silva 6051
05:53:00 00:05:23 Johannes Brahms Fugue from Handel Variations Op 24
Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:04:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Overture
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 31827
06:13:00 00:09:08 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
06:24:00 00:08:06 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major Op 21
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999174
06:33:00 00:04:03 Ola Gjeilo Northern Lights Voces8
Decca 24646
06:37:00 00:03:35 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana
Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018
06:43:00 00:09:06 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche'
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284
06:52:00 00:04:12 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations
Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony CSO Res 901918
06:57:00 00:02:37 Karl King March 'Sarasota'
Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139
07:00:00 00:07:49 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32
Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437
07:10:00 00:07:19 Claude Debussy Images: Gigues
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766
07:20:00 00:03:14 György Cziffra Concert Etude No. 2
Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606
07:24:00 00:05:41 William Byrd Mass for Five Voices: Gloria
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 106
07:30:00 00:04:09 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade
Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568
07:35:00 00:10:40 Joseph Joachim Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 11
London Philharmonic Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27
07:48:00 00:04:46 Gioacchino Rossini Il signor Bruschino: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
07:50:00 00:03:11 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp E1 Music 7780
08:07:00 00:07:46 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Mikado: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
08:18:00 00:09:15 Sir John Barbirolli Oboe Concerto after Corelli in A major
City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553433
08:30:00 00:07:17 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95
Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775
08:40:00 00:09:37 Johan Wagenaar Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833
08:53:00 00:02:41 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko: Song of India
Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640
08:56:00 00:03:55 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Prelude
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
09:05:00 00:16:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D major
Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060
09:35:00 00:05:06 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
09:42:00 00:06:30 Lars-Erik Larsson Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2
Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671
09:50:00 00:03:18 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 15 in C minor
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
09:55:00 00:03:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Scène
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:02:30 David Guion Arkansas Traveler
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067
10:04:00 00:04:14 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324
10:10:00 00:12:03 Karol Szymanowski Concert Overture Op 12
Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Chandos 5115
10:23:00 00:06:04 Frédéric Chopin Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides'
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
10:32:00 00:03:49 Dieterich Buxtehude Fugue in G major
Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034
10:40:00 00:05:28 Johann Jacob Froberger Canzona No. 2 in G minor
Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034
10:46:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March 'The New York Hippodrome'
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
10:52:00 00:21:03 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Suite
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
11:14:00 00:02:18 Lou Harrison Western Dance
Michael Boriskin, piano Koch Intl 7465
11:18:00 00:08:56 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in D major
Paula Robison, flute; Douglas Boyd, oboe; Joshua Bell, violin; David Finckel, cello; Kenneth Cooper, harpsichord MusicMast 60152
11:29:00 00:08:32 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 36 in B flat major
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999379
11:40:00 00:10:32 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser
Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525
11:51:00 00:06:48 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71
12:07:00 00:10:42 Alexander Glazunov Solemn Overture Op 73
Igor Golovschin Moscow Symphony Naxos 553839
12:19:00 00:11:10 Andrei Schulz-Evler Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz Op 12
Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2
12:32:00 00:03:47 Igor Stravinsky Fireworks Op 4
Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony DeutGram 437850
12:39:00 00:04:13 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of the Caipira
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576
12:46:00 00:11:06 Roger Quilter A Children's Overture Op 17
Adrian Leaper Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223444
12:59:00 00:01:31 Henry Purcell Amphitrion: Air
Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:31:35 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 6
London Symphony Sir Alexander Gibson Henryk Szeryng, violin Philips 4788977
13:36:00 00:17:36 Camille Saint-Saëns Septet in E flat major Op 65
Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379
13:56:00 00:03:16 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Die Forelle'
Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Max Reger: Four Tone-Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128 Movement 4 Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Ernö Dohnányi: Andante rubato, alla zingaresca from Ruralia hungarica, Op. 32c Danbi Um, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton,
CA
Franz Liszt: Rigoletto Paraphrase Esther Park, piano Lake George Music Festival, Tannery Pong Community Center, Lake George, NY
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Amy Beach: Le Prince gracieux (The Gracious Prince) Joanne Polk, piano
Michael Gilbertson: The Cosmos (2016) WindSync; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX
Amy Beach: Theme and Variations for flute and string quartet, Op. 80 Elizabeth Mann, flute; Steven Copes, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Toby Appel, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Colorado College
Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Phoenix Avalon, violin; Hsin-I Huang, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:31 Eugène Dédé Bees and Bumblebees Op 562
Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166
16:06:00 00:02:21 Henry Fillmore March 'The Circus Bee'
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504
16:11:00 00:13:05 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668
16:27:00 00:05:47 Elliot Goldenthal Batman Forever: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80437
16:34:00 00:04:31 James Newton Howard Batman Begins: Eptesicus
Tolga Kashif Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33
16:41:00 00:07:36 Gioacchino Rossini L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3
16:51:00 00:03:59 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: New York, New York
London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Thomas Hampson, baritone; Kurt Ollmann, baritone; Jon Garrison, tenor DeutGram 27991
16:57:00 00:02:19 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
17:04:00 00:05:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque Op 53
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9454
17:12:00 00:09:13 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 61
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71
17:24:00 00:10:13 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major Op 8
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013
17:40:00 00:04:22 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Dove
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
17:46:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove
Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425
17:52:00 00:07:21 Luigi Cherubini Eliza: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438
17:58:00 00:00:54 Igor Stravinsky Polka
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:28:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 Op 125
Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein June Anderson, soprano; Sarah Walker, mezzo-soprano; Klaus König, tenor; Jan-Hendrik Rootering, bass; Chorus DeutGram 27991
18:39:00 00:03:06 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 8 in A flat major Op 64
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669
18:44:00 00:02:58 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.13 in D flat major Op 70
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669
18:49:00 00:04:09 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 4 in F sharp minor
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448
18:56:00 00:02:53 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 9 in A flat major Op 69
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 2908375
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:24:03 Peter Tchaikovsky The Tempest Op 18
Pablo Heras-Casado Orchestra of St Luke's Harm Mundi 902220
19:28:00 00:26:45 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, violin Decca 7260
19:57:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:00 00:18:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor
Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Karl Kaiser, flute Naxos 503293
20:21:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155
20:46:00 00:15:03 Hugo Wolf Scherzo & Finale
Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris Erato 45416
21:04:00 00:13:59 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphonie brève in G minor Op 58
Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382
21:20:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
21:31:00 00:10:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55
Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61
21:43:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
21:50:00 00:34:10 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 1 in F major Op 17
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9230
22:26:00 00:15:05 James Hook Piano Concerto in D major Op 1
Parley of Instruments Paul Nicholson Paul Nicholson, fortepiano Hyperion 66700
22:43:00 00:13:23 Frederick Delius Over the Hills and Far Away
David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:07:49 Peter Warlock Serenade for String Orchestra
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808
23:09:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song
Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos 2419
23:20:00 00:09:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351
23:29:00 00:07:04 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64
Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144
23:38:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother'
Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089
23:44:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
23:55:00 00:02:23 Hugo Wolf Mörike Lieder: Auf ein altes Bild
Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947