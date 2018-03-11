© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-11-2018

Published March 11, 2018 at 6:15 AM EDT

00:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37-- Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Franz Liszt: Dante Symphony-- Alison Wahl, soprano; Women of the Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, chorus director

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin Conductor: Christoph von Dohnányi

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante-- Glenn Dicterow, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The English Consort, Part 1 - Consort anthems by Orlando Gibbons, a world-premiere of music by Christopher Simpson, and sacred vocal consort settings by Thomas Tallis

 

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:07:54 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Glen Ellyn Children's Chorus; Chicago Symphony Chorus Decca  425498

06:14:00 00:11:39 Hieronymus Praetorius Magnificat quarti toni Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir Archiv  4794522

06:28:00 00:03:01 Sr. Joseph Andrew Bogdanowicz I am in Thy Hands O Mary   Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca  18696

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Working Women - In celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (3/8/18), a collection of women composers and performers

ERZSÉBET SZÖNYI: Praeambulum, fr 6 Pieces  Frances Nobert (1998 Glatter-Götz & Rosales/United Church of Christ Congregational, Claremont, CA) Raven 550

RACHEL LAURIN: 3 Pieces, fr Op. 68 (Monologue for Solo Pedal; Flight of the Hummingbird; Dialogue of the Mockingbirds)  Rachel Laurin (1998 Casavant/1st Presbyterian Church, Rochester, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/19/17)

ANGELA KRAFT CROSS: Homage to Henri Nouwen - From the House of Fear to the House of Love (2008)  Angela Kraft Cross (2003 Dobson/Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Los Angeles, CA) Compass Audio 7201

PAMELA DECKER: The Freese Collection (Augenmusik-Lirio e amapola-La croix de foi, three musical movements inspired by the work of Nall, the Artist)  Faythe Freese (2008 Alexander Schuke/Magdeburg Cathedral, Germany) Raven 948

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Laetare Sunday - The Fourth Sunday in Lent is often celebrated as Laetare Sunday, from the opening words of the Latin introit for the day, Laetare Jerusalem.  “Laetare” means “rejoice,” and music for this day will provide a brief respite from Lenten introspection and reflection 

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: The Legend of Johanna Martzy II

Antonin Dvorak: Violin Concerto op.53: First movement   Johanna Martzy, violin; RIAS Symphony Orchestra Berlin/Ferenc Fricsay (Intense Media 600638 CD) 11:28

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No.8: Movements II & III   Johanna Martzy, violin; Jean Antonietti, piano (Intense Media 600638 CD) 7:25; 3:18

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra: Movements II & III   Johanna Martzy, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (Intense Media 600638 CD) 10:05; 8:01

Manuel de Falla: Dance espagnole from La vida breve   Johanna Martzy, violin; Jean Antonietti, piano (Intense Media 600638 CD) 3:28

 

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G major   Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl  7576

10:15:00 00:17:59 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite   Tempesta di Mare Chandos  805

10:36:00 00:09:01 Johann Sebastian Bach A Musical Offering: Ricercar a 6   Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway  30034

10:47:00 00:07:58 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in C  Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv  437549

10:57:00 00:17:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Keyboards in C major    Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway  30033

11:16:00 00:08:42 Antonio Vivaldi Trio Sonata in D minor  Op 1  Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua DeutGram  4795448

11:28:00 00:07:07 Louis Antoine Dornel Oboe Sonata Les Délices  Debra Nagy, oboe Délices  2009

11:37:00 00:10:34 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Concerto for 2 Harpsichords in C major  I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Emer Buckley, harpsichord; Claudio Scimone, harpsichord Erato  88172

11:48:00 00:11:23 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No.  2 in G major   Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin  92163

 

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida, oboe; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin

JOHN STAFFORD SMITH: Star Spangled Banner

MIKHIAL GLINKA: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmila

ENNIO MORRICONE: “Gabriel’s Oboe” from “The Mission”

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Violin Concerto

ANTONIN DVORAK: Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

JAMES MACMILLAN: Fanfare for Pittsburgh

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Andante Festivo Oslo Philharmonic; Mariss Jansons, conductor 

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet The Harlem String Quartet Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Kerr Cultural Center, Scottsdale, AZ 

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Stacy Fahrion from Denver, CO 

Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56 Andrew Rangell, piano 

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Op. 11 Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; John Storgards, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany 

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation, Op. 72 No. 5 Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano 

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 Calidore String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA 

Melia Watras: Berceuse (2015) Michael Jinsoo Lim, violin; Melia Watras, viola Classical KING FM's Second Inversion, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA

Marjory Kennedy-Fraser (arr. Mansfield): Eriskay Love Lilt National Collegiate Chorale of Scotland; Christopher Bell, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY 

Jonathan Bailey Holland: Stories from Home Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH 

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Helen Boatwright, soprano; Elaine Bonazzi , mezzo; John McCollum, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - Archival concert observing the 100th anniversary  of the Cleveland Orchestra

Benjamin Britten: Spring Symphony Op 44 (1949)

Luigi Cherubini: Symphony in D (1815)

Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897)

17:45:00 00:14:55 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Michael Sachs, trumpet TCO  1024

 

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2017 - This week’s From the Top comes from Miami, Florida where we got to hear a talented local teenager perform the music of Schumann and enjoy his stories of growing up in the Cuban community of Miami. Also featured on the show is an eleven-year-old pianist who performs two works by Chopin, and a violinist performs the beautiful and dramatic second movement from César Franck's Sonata for Violin and Piano

18-year-old violinist Zachary Brandon from Battle Creek, Michigan performs II. Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (1822-1890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

11-year-old pianist Steven Cui from Bethesda, Maryland performs Impromptu in A-flat Major, Op. 29, No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

17-year-old oboe Elias Medina from Miami, Florida performs I. Nicht schnell from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old soprano Juliet Schlefer from Brooklyn, New York performs "Mein lied ertönt" Op. 55, No. 1 by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) and "Non, je n’irai plus au bois" by Jean-Baptiste Weckerlin (1821-1910), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old composer & pianist Andrew Guo from Chicago, Illinois performs V. Demented Waltz, VI. Premonition, and VII. Festivity from “Seven Images” for piano, by Andrew Guo (b.1998)

17-year-old clarinetist Jonathan Lopez from El Paso, Texas performs V. Fughetta from Five Bagatelles, Op.23, by Gerald Finzi (1901-1956), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

11-year-old pianist Steven Cui from Bethesda, Maryland performs Nocturne op. 9, no. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:26:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.101 in D major   Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram  4778117

19:30:00 00:25:16 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor  St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI  82390

19:57:00 00:57:48 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58  Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos  503293

 

20:57:00 00:03:10 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  5 in A major  Op 46  Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram  4793449

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Legends for Strings: The Mystic Breeze   Baldwin-Wallace String Orchestra/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 3:41

Margaret Brouwer: Voice of the Lake Parts 3 & 4 (2017)   Angela Mitchell, soprano; Merav Eldan, mezzo; Brian Skoog, tenor; Bryant Bush, bass; CIM Children’s Choir; Oberlin Musical Union; Blue Streak Ensemble; chamber orchestra/Domenico Boyagian, cond. (private CD) 34:03

Robert Rollin: American Variations   Natalie Lin, violin; Gideon Whitehead, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 14:26

 

21:58:00 00:01:42 George Enescu Wedding Dance   Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram  4795305

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Game of Loans: Rhetoric & Reality of Student Loan Debt - Matthew M. Chingos, Ph.D., Director, Education Policy, Urban Institute

In an era of rising tuition and student debt, many are beginning to question the value of college. While estimates indicate that the median gap in annual earnings between a high school and college graduate is $19,550, the Class of 2016 enters the workforce with $37,172 in student loan debt. Given this new reality, apprenticeships and early entrance into the workforce are gaining traction as alternatives to the expense of college. Are all college graduates destined to enter the workforce buried in student loan debt? Is higher education still a good investment? Matthew M. Chingos, Ph.D., author of The Game of Loans: The Rhetoric and Reality of Student Debt, written alongside Beth Akers, argues that the narrative of a student buried in unpayable debt is untrue. The amount of student debt is not the crisis, according to their research. Rather – there are many other crises, ranging from students’ lack of knowledge about how much they’ve borrowed, to defaulting on student loans.

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl  7282

23:12:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23  Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World  374

23:24:00 00:06:05 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich   Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway  30033

23:30:00 00:09:14 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Symphony No. 11  Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves  9002

23:40:00 00:03:16 Heitor Villa-Lobos Song of the Black Swan   Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; John Lenehan, piano Philips  434917

23:43:00 00:07:07 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter   Almeda Trio Albany  1386

23:51:00 00:03:03 John Dowland Time stands still La Nef  Michael Slattery, tenor Atma  2650

23:55:00 00:05:24 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major  Op 28   Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram  4791728