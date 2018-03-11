Program Guide 03-11-2018

00:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37-- Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Franz Liszt: Dante Symphony-- Alison Wahl, soprano; Women of the Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, chorus director

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Christoph von Dohnányi

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante-- Glenn Dicterow, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The English Consort, Part 1 - Consort anthems by Orlando Gibbons, a world-premiere of music by Christopher Simpson, and sacred vocal consort settings by Thomas Tallis

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:07:54 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Glen Ellyn Children's Chorus; Chicago Symphony Chorus Decca 425498

06:14:00 00:11:39 Hieronymus Praetorius Magnificat quarti toni Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir Archiv 4794522

06:28:00 00:03:01 Sr. Joseph Andrew Bogdanowicz I am in Thy Hands O Mary Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Working Women - In celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (3/8/18), a collection of women composers and performers

ERZSÉBET SZÖNYI: Praeambulum, fr 6 Pieces Frances Nobert (1998 Glatter-Götz & Rosales/United Church of Christ Congregational, Claremont, CA) Raven 550

RACHEL LAURIN: 3 Pieces, fr Op. 68 (Monologue for Solo Pedal; Flight of the Hummingbird; Dialogue of the Mockingbirds) Rachel Laurin (1998 Casavant/1st Presbyterian Church, Rochester, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/19/17)

ANGELA KRAFT CROSS: Homage to Henri Nouwen - From the House of Fear to the House of Love (2008) Angela Kraft Cross (2003 Dobson/Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Los Angeles, CA) Compass Audio 7201

PAMELA DECKER: The Freese Collection (Augenmusik-Lirio e amapola-La croix de foi, three musical movements inspired by the work of Nall, the Artist) Faythe Freese (2008 Alexander Schuke/Magdeburg Cathedral, Germany) Raven 948

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Laetare Sunday - The Fourth Sunday in Lent is often celebrated as Laetare Sunday, from the opening words of the Latin introit for the day, Laetare Jerusalem. “Laetare” means “rejoice,” and music for this day will provide a brief respite from Lenten introspection and reflection

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: The Legend of Johanna Martzy II

Antonin Dvorak: Violin Concerto op.53: First movement Johanna Martzy, violin; RIAS Symphony Orchestra Berlin/Ferenc Fricsay (Intense Media 600638 CD) 11:28

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No.8: Movements II & III Johanna Martzy, violin; Jean Antonietti, piano (Intense Media 600638 CD) 7:25; 3:18

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra: Movements II & III Johanna Martzy, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (Intense Media 600638 CD) 10:05; 8:01

Manuel de Falla: Dance espagnole from La vida breve Johanna Martzy, violin; Jean Antonietti, piano (Intense Media 600638 CD) 3:28

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

10:15:00 00:17:59 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

10:36:00 00:09:01 Johann Sebastian Bach A Musical Offering: Ricercar a 6 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

10:47:00 00:07:58 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in C Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

10:57:00 00:17:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Keyboards in C major Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

11:16:00 00:08:42 Antonio Vivaldi Trio Sonata in D minor Op 1 Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua DeutGram 4795448

11:28:00 00:07:07 Louis Antoine Dornel Oboe Sonata Les Délices Debra Nagy, oboe Délices 2009

11:37:00 00:10:34 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Concerto for 2 Harpsichords in C major I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Emer Buckley, harpsichord; Claudio Scimone, harpsichord Erato 88172

11:48:00 00:11:23 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 2 in G major Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida, oboe; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin

JOHN STAFFORD SMITH: Star Spangled Banner

MIKHIAL GLINKA: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmila

ENNIO MORRICONE: “Gabriel’s Oboe” from “The Mission”

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Violin Concerto

ANTONIN DVORAK: Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

JAMES MACMILLAN: Fanfare for Pittsburgh

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Andante Festivo Oslo Philharmonic; Mariss Jansons, conductor

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet The Harlem String Quartet Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Kerr Cultural Center, Scottsdale, AZ

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Stacy Fahrion from Denver, CO

Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56 Andrew Rangell, piano

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Op. 11 Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; John Storgards, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation, Op. 72 No. 5 Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 Calidore String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Melia Watras: Berceuse (2015) Michael Jinsoo Lim, violin; Melia Watras, viola Classical KING FM's Second Inversion, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA

Marjory Kennedy-Fraser (arr. Mansfield): Eriskay Love Lilt National Collegiate Chorale of Scotland; Christopher Bell, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Jonathan Bailey Holland: Stories from Home Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Helen Boatwright, soprano; Elaine Bonazzi , mezzo; John McCollum, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - Archival concert observing the 100th anniversary of the Cleveland Orchestra

Benjamin Britten: Spring Symphony Op 44 (1949)

Luigi Cherubini: Symphony in D (1815)

Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897)

17:45:00 00:14:55 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Michael Sachs, trumpet TCO 1024

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2017 - This week’s From the Top comes from Miami, Florida where we got to hear a talented local teenager perform the music of Schumann and enjoy his stories of growing up in the Cuban community of Miami. Also featured on the show is an eleven-year-old pianist who performs two works by Chopin, and a violinist performs the beautiful and dramatic second movement from César Franck's Sonata for Violin and Piano

18-year-old violinist Zachary Brandon from Battle Creek, Michigan performs II. Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (1822-1890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

11-year-old pianist Steven Cui from Bethesda, Maryland performs Impromptu in A-flat Major, Op. 29, No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

17-year-old oboe Elias Medina from Miami, Florida performs I. Nicht schnell from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old soprano Juliet Schlefer from Brooklyn, New York performs "Mein lied ertönt" Op. 55, No. 1 by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) and "Non, je n’irai plus au bois" by Jean-Baptiste Weckerlin (1821-1910), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old composer & pianist Andrew Guo from Chicago, Illinois performs V. Demented Waltz, VI. Premonition, and VII. Festivity from “Seven Images” for piano, by Andrew Guo (b.1998)

17-year-old clarinetist Jonathan Lopez from El Paso, Texas performs V. Fughetta from Five Bagatelles, Op.23, by Gerald Finzi (1901-1956), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

11-year-old pianist Steven Cui from Bethesda, Maryland performs Nocturne op. 9, no. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:26:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.101 in D major Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117

19:30:00 00:25:16 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

19:57:00 00:57:48 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58 Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 503293

20:57:00 00:03:10 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 5 in A major Op 46 Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Legends for Strings: The Mystic Breeze Baldwin-Wallace String Orchestra/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 3:41

Margaret Brouwer: Voice of the Lake Parts 3 & 4 (2017) Angela Mitchell, soprano; Merav Eldan, mezzo; Brian Skoog, tenor; Bryant Bush, bass; CIM Children’s Choir; Oberlin Musical Union; Blue Streak Ensemble; chamber orchestra/Domenico Boyagian, cond. (private CD) 34:03

Robert Rollin: American Variations Natalie Lin, violin; Gideon Whitehead, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 14:26

21:58:00 00:01:42 George Enescu Wedding Dance Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4795305

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Game of Loans: Rhetoric & Reality of Student Loan Debt - Matthew M. Chingos, Ph.D., Director, Education Policy, Urban Institute

In an era of rising tuition and student debt, many are beginning to question the value of college. While estimates indicate that the median gap in annual earnings between a high school and college graduate is $19,550, the Class of 2016 enters the workforce with $37,172 in student loan debt. Given this new reality, apprenticeships and early entrance into the workforce are gaining traction as alternatives to the expense of college. Are all college graduates destined to enter the workforce buried in student loan debt? Is higher education still a good investment? Matthew M. Chingos, Ph.D., author of The Game of Loans: The Rhetoric and Reality of Student Debt, written alongside Beth Akers, argues that the narrative of a student buried in unpayable debt is untrue. The amount of student debt is not the crisis, according to their research. Rather – there are many other crises, ranging from students’ lack of knowledge about how much they’ve borrowed, to defaulting on student loans.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

23:12:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:24:00 00:06:05 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

23:30:00 00:09:14 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

23:40:00 00:03:16 Heitor Villa-Lobos Song of the Black Swan Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; John Lenehan, piano Philips 434917

23:43:00 00:07:07 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:51:00 00:03:03 John Dowland Time stands still La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

23:55:00 00:05:24 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728