Program Guide 03-10-2018

Published March 10, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 1 Canadian Brass 

John Stevens: Seasons: Movement 3 Autumn Tom Hooten, trumpet; Jennifer Marotta, trumpet; Gail Williams, french horn; Michael Mulcahy, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba The Hunter Hereford Ranch, Moose, WY 

Anton Garcia Abril: The Changing of the Leaves, from "Tippet Rise Songs" Emily Helenbrook, soprano; Christopher O'Riley, piano Tippet Rise, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT 

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto No. 4 in F minor, Op. 8, RV 297, L'inverno: Movement 1 Andres Cardenes, violin; Sinfonia da Camera Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL 

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Brandon Ridenour): A Scheherazade Fantasy Brandon Ridenour, trumpet, Cory Smythe, piano Beaches Fine Arts, St. Pauls By The Sea, Jacksonville, FL 

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2, Op. 73: Movement 1 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Antonin Dvorak: Legends, No. 5 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Sir Charles Mackerras, conductor 

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quartet in D Major, Op. 23, B. 53: Movement 1 Mishka Rushdie Momen, piano; Lily Francis, violin; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Tony Rymer, cello Marlboro Music, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro College, Marlboro, VT 

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY 

Freddie Mercury (arr. Vince Peterson): Somebody to Love Chanticleer Virginia Arts Festival, Christ & St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Norfolk, VA 

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D Major Francois Dumont, piano; Texas Festival Orchestra; Ransom Wilson, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX 

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:23:46 Sir Alexander Mackenzie Pibroch Op 42 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch David Davies Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion  66975

02:28:00 00:26:35 Alexander Borodin Symphony No.  2 in B minor   Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos  572786

02:58:00 00:47:53 John Knowles Paine Symphony No.  2 in A major  Op 34  JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos  559748

03:49:00 00:27:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major  Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram  4793449

04:20:00 00:25:11 Arthur Honegger Symphony No. 2 for Strings & Trumpet Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Fritz Wesenigk, trumpet DeutGram  4796018

04:48:00 00:29:23 Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto No.  3 in B minor  Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI  57593

05:20:00 00:28:17 Franz Schubert Symphony No.  5 in B flat major   Karl Böhm Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  4793449

05:50:00 00:08:00 Franz Liszt Ballade No. 1 in D flat major    Roberto Plano, piano Azica  71222

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 José A Morales: Puebilito Viejo (Little Village)  Andres Villamil, guitar  Oehms 778

06:03:22 José A Morales: Bucarelia  Andres Villamil, guitar  Oehms 778

06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía: Bambuco in e  Andres Villamil, guitar  Oehms 778

06:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365  José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano  Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra  José Iturbi  Ivory Classics 70908

06:37:28 Frederic Mompou: Suite Compostelana  Andrés Segovia, guitar  Deutsche Grammophon  471430

07:01:00 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite, Op. 56   Lausanne Chamber Orchestra  Jesús López-Cobos  Denon 78764

07:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo: Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana)  Gregory Allen, piano  Bridge 9027

07:33:43 Francesco Molino: Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56  Pepe Romero, guitar  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields  Iona Brown  Philips 426263   

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Jean Sibelius: Andante Festivo Oslo Philharmonic; Mariss Jansons, conductor Album: Sibelius: Symphony in D No. 2; Valse Triste; Swan of Tuonela; Andante festivo 

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet The Harlem String Quartet Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Kerr Cultural Center, Scottsdale, AZ 

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Stacy Fahrion from Denver, CO 

Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56 Andrew Rangell, piano 

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Op. 11 Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; John Storgards, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany 

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation, Op. 72 No. 5 Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano 

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 Calidore String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA 

Melia Watras: Berceuse (2015) Michael Jinsoo Lim, violin; Melia Watras, viola Classical KING FM's Second Inversion, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA 

Marjory Kennedy-Fraser (arr. Mansfield): Eriskay Love Lilt National Collegiate Chorale of Scotland; Christopher Bell, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY 

Jonathan Bailey Holland: Stories from Home Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH 

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:02:08 Gabriel Pierné Cydalise: March of the Little Fauns  Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA  7716

10:06:00 00:03:38 Arthur Honegger Danse de la chèvre   Werner Zumsteg, flute Nimbus  5327

10:12:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 34  JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos  559748

10:24:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48  Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos  559075

10:33:00 00:21:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major   Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA  1032

10:55:00 00:04:39 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Tonight   Canadian Brass RCA  68633

11:08:00 00:14:23 Lodewijk Mortelmans Morning Mood  Alexander Rahbari Brussels Philharmonic MarcoPolo  223418

11:24:00 00:10:21 Arthur Honegger Concertino for Piano & Orchestra Montreal Symphony  Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca  452448

11:37:00 00:09:08 Franz Xaver Mozart Rondo for Flute & Piano in E minor    Martha Aarons, flute; Frances Renzi, piano Azica  71221

11:48:00 00:10:44 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau  Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2013

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2017 - This week’s From the Top comes from Miami, Florida where we got to hear a talented local teenager perform the music of Schumann and enjoy his stories of growing up in the Cuban community of Miami. Also featured on the show is an eleven-year-old pianist who performs two works by Chopin, and a violinist performs the beautiful and dramatic second movement from César Franck's Sonata for Violin and Piano

18-year-old violinist Zachary Brandon from Battle Creek, Michigan performs II. Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (1822-1890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

11-year-old pianist Steven Cui from Bethesda, Maryland performs Impromptu in A-flat Major, Op. 29, No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

17-year-old oboe Elias Medina from Miami, Florida performs I. Nicht schnell from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old soprano Juliet Schlefer from Brooklyn, New York performs "Mein lied ertönt" Op. 55, No. 1 by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) and "Non, je n’irai plus au bois" by Jean-Baptiste Weckerlin (1821-1910), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old composer & pianist Andrew Guo from Chicago, Illinois performs V. Demented Waltz, VI. Premonition, and VII. Festivity from “Seven Images” for piano, by Andrew Guo (b.1998)

17-year-old clarinetist Jonathan Lopez from El Paso, Texas performs V. Fughetta from Five Bagatelles, Op.23, by Gerald Finzi (1901-1956), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

11-year-old pianist Steven Cui from Bethesda, Maryland performs Nocturne op. 9, no. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849 )

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide

Conductor: Maurizio Benini

Production: John Copley

Semiramide: Angela Meade, soprano

Arsace: Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano

Idreno: Javier Camarena, tenor

Assur: Ildar Abdrazakov, bass

Oroe: Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, a Brit in New York

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite (1967)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Suite (1991)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Four Weddings and a Funeral: Love Scene (1994)--BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 9867 CD)   3:27

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Suite (1974)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Tender is the Night: Nicole's Theme (1985)

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Jule Styne on Broadway (Part 2) - He was the composer of 23 Broadway shows, and in this hour we revisit his later work, including “Funny Girl,” starring the 21-year-old Barbra Streisand. Includes excerpts from Bill Rudman’s 1987 interview

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:29            00:02:53            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    People  Barbra Streisand           Funny Girl -- Original Broadway Cast  Angel    7777-64661

18:05:00            00:02:23            Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green   All You Need Is a Quarter           Orchestra          Do Re Mi in Dance Time     RCA     LPM-2375

18:09:15            00:02:49            Jule Styne-B.Comedn-A.Green   Make Someone Happy  John Reardon   Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     09026-61994

18:13:08            00:03:45            Jule Styne         Overture from Subways Are for Sleeping Orchestra          Subways Are for Sleeping -- Original B'way Cast         Fynsworth Alley FA-001-LE

18:17:44            00:02:45            Jule Styne-BobMerrill     Don't Rain on My Parade           Barbra Streisand            Funny Girl -- Original B'way Cast            Angel    7777-64661

18:20:26            00:03:52            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    The Music That Makes Me Dance          Barbra Streisand            Funny Girl -- Original B'way Cast            Angel    7777-64661

18:25:20            00:04:18            Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green   Talking to Yourself        Leslie Uggams, Allen Case, Robert Hooks   Hallelujah, Baby! -- Original B'way Cast  Sony    SK48218

18:30:45            00:03:00            Jule Styne-Yip Harburg  Let's See What Happens           Patricia Routledge            Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA     09026-63334

18:34:18            00:02:28            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    I'm in a Tree      Angela Lansbury           Prettybelle -- Original B'way Cast        Original Cast     OC8238

18:37:41            00:03:03            Jule Styne-Susan Birkenhead     Hey, Look, No Crying     Frank Sinatra    She Shot Me Down    Reprise 2305

18:42:57            00:03:23            Jule Styne-Carolyn Leigh           Killing Time       Maxine Sullivan Together: Maxine Sulllivan Sings the Music of Jule Styne   Atlantic 81783-2

18:47:52            00:03:40            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    When It Happens to You            Lynn Winterstellar            Unsung Musicals           Varese Sarabande         VSD-5564

18:51:47            00:01:13            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:54            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    Filler: I'm the Greatest Star        Barbra Streisand            Funny Girl -- Film Soundtrack    Columbia          CK85151

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:22:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 53 in D major   Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia Signum  434

19:28:00 00:27:59 Alexander Borodin Symphony No.  2 in B minor   Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI  273

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano – live from Severance Hall

Igor Stravinsky: Scènes de ballet (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g Op 16 (1913)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b Op 74 'Pathétique' (1893)

 

22:28 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad The Stan Freberg Show Episode 7 (08/25/17) including “the Lone Analyst,” “Nose Flute,” “Driving the Golden Spike,” “Banana Boat Song”…  Cleveland is the home of Superman, and we offer views of the Man of Steel, who could leap buildings with a single bound, by Bob Newhart  “Superman and the Dry Cleaners;”  Jim Gearhart  “Super Gearhart;” Don Imus  “Clark Kent”…  Jan C. Snow offers “Some Brave New Words”… This Week in the Media

 

23:29 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:30:00 00:09:12 Erik Satie Trois gymnopédies   Anne Queffélec, piano VirginClas  90754

23:39:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI  57593

23:49:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 London Symphony Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram  431815

23:55:00 00:03:54 Ludwig Schwab Berceuse écossaise   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille  139