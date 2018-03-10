Program Guide 03-10-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 1 Canadian Brass

John Stevens: Seasons: Movement 3 Autumn Tom Hooten, trumpet; Jennifer Marotta, trumpet; Gail Williams, french horn; Michael Mulcahy, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba The Hunter Hereford Ranch, Moose, WY

Anton Garcia Abril: The Changing of the Leaves, from "Tippet Rise Songs" Emily Helenbrook, soprano; Christopher O'Riley, piano Tippet Rise, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto No. 4 in F minor, Op. 8, RV 297, L'inverno: Movement 1 Andres Cardenes, violin; Sinfonia da Camera Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Brandon Ridenour): A Scheherazade Fantasy Brandon Ridenour, trumpet, Cory Smythe, piano Beaches Fine Arts, St. Pauls By The Sea, Jacksonville, FL

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2, Op. 73: Movement 1 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Antonin Dvorak: Legends, No. 5 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Sir Charles Mackerras, conductor

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quartet in D Major, Op. 23, B. 53: Movement 1 Mishka Rushdie Momen, piano; Lily Francis, violin; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Tony Rymer, cello Marlboro Music, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro College, Marlboro, VT

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Freddie Mercury (arr. Vince Peterson): Somebody to Love Chanticleer Virginia Arts Festival, Christ & St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Norfolk, VA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D Major Francois Dumont, piano; Texas Festival Orchestra; Ransom Wilson, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:23:46 Sir Alexander Mackenzie Pibroch Op 42 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch David Davies Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66975

02:28:00 00:26:35 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 2 in B minor Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

02:58:00 00:47:53 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 2 in A major Op 34 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

03:49:00 00:27:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449

04:20:00 00:25:11 Arthur Honegger Symphony No. 2 for Strings & Trumpet Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Fritz Wesenigk, trumpet DeutGram 4796018

04:48:00 00:29:23 Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

05:20:00 00:28:17 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Karl Böhm Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

05:50:00 00:08:00 Franz Liszt Ballade No. 1 in D flat major Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 José A Morales: Puebilito Viejo (Little Village) Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:03:22 José A Morales: Bucarelia Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía: Bambuco in e Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365 José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi Ivory Classics 70908

06:37:28 Frederic Mompou: Suite Compostelana Andrés Segovia, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471430

07:01:00 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite, Op. 56 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 78764

07:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo: Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana) Gregory Allen, piano Bridge 9027

07:33:43 Francesco Molino: Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Jean Sibelius: Andante Festivo Oslo Philharmonic; Mariss Jansons, conductor Album: Sibelius: Symphony in D No. 2; Valse Triste; Swan of Tuonela; Andante festivo

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet The Harlem String Quartet Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Kerr Cultural Center, Scottsdale, AZ

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Stacy Fahrion from Denver, CO

Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56 Andrew Rangell, piano

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Op. 11 Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; John Storgards, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation, Op. 72 No. 5 Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 Calidore String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Melia Watras: Berceuse (2015) Michael Jinsoo Lim, violin; Melia Watras, viola Classical KING FM's Second Inversion, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA

Marjory Kennedy-Fraser (arr. Mansfield): Eriskay Love Lilt National Collegiate Chorale of Scotland; Christopher Bell, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Jonathan Bailey Holland: Stories from Home Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:02:08 Gabriel Pierné Cydalise: March of the Little Fauns Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 7716

10:06:00 00:03:38 Arthur Honegger Danse de la chèvre Werner Zumsteg, flute Nimbus 5327

10:12:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 34 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

10:24:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

10:33:00 00:21:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

10:55:00 00:04:39 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Tonight Canadian Brass RCA 68633

11:08:00 00:14:23 Lodewijk Mortelmans Morning Mood Alexander Rahbari Brussels Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223418

11:24:00 00:10:21 Arthur Honegger Concertino for Piano & Orchestra Montreal Symphony Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 452448

11:37:00 00:09:08 Franz Xaver Mozart Rondo for Flute & Piano in E minor Martha Aarons, flute; Frances Renzi, piano Azica 71221

11:48:00 00:10:44 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2017 - This week’s From the Top comes from Miami, Florida where we got to hear a talented local teenager perform the music of Schumann and enjoy his stories of growing up in the Cuban community of Miami. Also featured on the show is an eleven-year-old pianist who performs two works by Chopin, and a violinist performs the beautiful and dramatic second movement from César Franck's Sonata for Violin and Piano

18-year-old violinist Zachary Brandon from Battle Creek, Michigan performs II. Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (1822-1890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

11-year-old pianist Steven Cui from Bethesda, Maryland performs Impromptu in A-flat Major, Op. 29, No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

17-year-old oboe Elias Medina from Miami, Florida performs I. Nicht schnell from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old soprano Juliet Schlefer from Brooklyn, New York performs "Mein lied ertönt" Op. 55, No. 1 by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) and "Non, je n’irai plus au bois" by Jean-Baptiste Weckerlin (1821-1910), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old composer & pianist Andrew Guo from Chicago, Illinois performs V. Demented Waltz, VI. Premonition, and VII. Festivity from “Seven Images” for piano, by Andrew Guo (b.1998)

17-year-old clarinetist Jonathan Lopez from El Paso, Texas performs V. Fughetta from Five Bagatelles, Op.23, by Gerald Finzi (1901-1956), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

11-year-old pianist Steven Cui from Bethesda, Maryland performs Nocturne op. 9, no. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849 )

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide

Conductor: Maurizio Benini

Production: John Copley

Semiramide: Angela Meade, soprano

Arsace: Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano

Idreno: Javier Camarena, tenor

Assur: Ildar Abdrazakov, bass

Oroe: Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, a Brit in New York

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite (1967)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Suite (1991)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Four Weddings and a Funeral: Love Scene (1994)--BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 9867 CD) 3:27

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Suite (1974)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Tender is the Night: Nicole's Theme (1985)

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Jule Styne on Broadway (Part 2) - He was the composer of 23 Broadway shows, and in this hour we revisit his later work, including “Funny Girl,” starring the 21-year-old Barbra Streisand. Includes excerpts from Bill Rudman’s 1987 interview

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:29 00:02:53 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill People Barbra Streisand Funny Girl -- Original Broadway Cast Angel 7777-64661

18:05:00 00:02:23 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green All You Need Is a Quarter Orchestra Do Re Mi in Dance Time RCA LPM-2375

18:09:15 00:02:49 Jule Styne-B.Comedn-A.Green Make Someone Happy John Reardon Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61994

18:13:08 00:03:45 Jule Styne Overture from Subways Are for Sleeping Orchestra Subways Are for Sleeping -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-001-LE

18:17:44 00:02:45 Jule Styne-BobMerrill Don't Rain on My Parade Barbra Streisand Funny Girl -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64661

18:20:26 00:03:52 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill The Music That Makes Me Dance Barbra Streisand Funny Girl -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64661

18:25:20 00:04:18 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Talking to Yourself Leslie Uggams, Allen Case, Robert Hooks Hallelujah, Baby! -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48218

18:30:45 00:03:00 Jule Styne-Yip Harburg Let's See What Happens Patricia Routledge Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63334

18:34:18 00:02:28 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill I'm in a Tree Angela Lansbury Prettybelle -- Original B'way Cast Original Cast OC8238

18:37:41 00:03:03 Jule Styne-Susan Birkenhead Hey, Look, No Crying Frank Sinatra She Shot Me Down Reprise 2305

18:42:57 00:03:23 Jule Styne-Carolyn Leigh Killing Time Maxine Sullivan Together: Maxine Sulllivan Sings the Music of Jule Styne Atlantic 81783-2

18:47:52 00:03:40 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill When It Happens to You Lynn Winterstellar Unsung Musicals Varese Sarabande VSD-5564

18:51:47 00:01:13 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:54 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Filler: I'm the Greatest Star Barbra Streisand Funny Girl -- Film Soundtrack Columbia CK85151

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:22:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 53 in D major Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia Signum 434

19:28:00 00:27:59 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 2 in B minor Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano – live from Severance Hall

Igor Stravinsky: Scènes de ballet (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g Op 16 (1913)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b Op 74 'Pathétique' (1893)

22:28 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Stan Freberg Show Episode 7 (08/25/17) including “the Lone Analyst,” “Nose Flute,” “Driving the Golden Spike,” “Banana Boat Song”… Cleveland is the home of Superman, and we offer views of the Man of Steel, who could leap buildings with a single bound, by Bob Newhart “Superman and the Dry Cleaners;” Jim Gearhart “Super Gearhart;” Don Imus “Clark Kent”… Jan C. Snow offers “Some Brave New Words”… This Week in the Media

23:29 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:30:00 00:09:12 Erik Satie Trois gymnopédies Anne Queffélec, piano VirginClas 90754

23:39:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

23:49:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 London Symphony Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

23:55:00 00:03:54 Ludwig Schwab Berceuse écossaise Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139