Program Guide 03-03-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Clara Schumann: Two Lieder from "Liebesfruhling" Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Helene Grimaud, piano

Albert Roussel: Concert pour petit Orchestra IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN

Yuko Uebayashi: Misericordia for flute and strings Carol Wincenc, flute; Escher String Quartet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Egberto Gismonti: Baiao malandro Sergio & Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. for strings by Martin Merker): Piano Sonata No. 28 in A, Op. 101 Camerata Bern; Antje Weithaas, conductor Paul Klee Centre, Bern, Switzerland

Paul Lansky: Five Views of an Unfamiliar Tune for Solo Percussion and Chamber Orchestra Matthew McClung, percussion; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Victor Yampolsky, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Manuel de Falla: Nana (Lullaby), from 'Suite populaire espagnole' Leticia Moreno, violin; Barbara Witkowska, harp Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

2:05:00 00:17:07 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Los Angeles Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Leonard Bernstein, piano DeutGram 27991

02:25:00 00:21:42 Alexander Voormolen Baron Hop Suite No. 2 Matthias Bamert The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 9815

02:53:00 01:18:39 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 7 in C major Op 60 Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 376

04:15:00 00:17:38 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2 Sir Neville Marriner London Symphony Philips 4788977

04:36:00 00:39:29 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56 Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

05:18:00 00:25:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.101 in D major Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

05:47:00 00:10:29 Aaron Copland Quiet City New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Philip Smith, trumpet; Thomas Stacey, English horn DeutGram 27991

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 René Touzet: Zapateo Cubano Elena Casanova, piano MSR Classics 1136

06:03:22 René Touzet: Dancita Nos. 1-3 Elena Casanova, piano MSR Classics 1136

06:08:35 Giuseppe Verdi: Act III, scene and aria from "La forza del destino” Plácido Domingo, baritone (Carlo); Gianluca Buratto, bass (chirugo) Valencia Community Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Sony 373312

06:17:40 Joaquin Malats: Serenata española David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576

06:22:00 Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña, Op. 165, No. 3 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80672

06:27:57 Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (Suite sobre cantos gallegos) (1899) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Pablo Gonzalez Naxos 8573263

07:00:46 Antonio Vivaldi: "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons” Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet Ancalagon 134

07:10:34 Francisco Mignone: Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

07:12:53 Francisco Mignone: Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

07:19:49 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in B minor, No. 1, Op. 119, No. 1 Joyce Yang, piano

Macalester College, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, St. Paul, MN

David Bruce: Gumboots Owen Dalby and Geoff Nuttall, violins; Meena Bhasin, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Todd Palmer, clarinet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Andrea Falconieri: Canzone con il basso continuo Tempesta di Mare Chamber Players; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, directors

Tempesta di Mare, Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, PA

Johannes Brahms: Double Concerto in A minor, Op. 102: Movements 2 & 3 Sayaka Shoji, violin; Danjulo Ishizaka, cello; National Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Katowice; Leonard Slatkin, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:02:00 00:02:35 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Schumann's Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

10:05:00 00:02:51 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

10:13:00 00:07:47 Federico Moreno Tórroba Suite castellana David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451

10:24:00 00:09:43 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalm No. 3 Israel Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Vienna Youth Choir DeutGram 27991

10:38:00 00:21:06 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 32 Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

11:11:00 00:12:57 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1 Sir Neville Marriner London Symphony Philips 4788977

11:31:00 00:09:02 Franz Schubert Twelve Waltzes Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

11:48:00 00:11:36 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Leonard Bernstein St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 27991

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; this week, The Best of ‘From the Top’ for WCLV’s Membership Campaign!

16-year-old cellist Annie Jacobs-Perkins from Pittsford, NY performs “At the Fountain,” Op. 20, No. 2 by Carl Davidoff, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

17-year-old oboist, Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California performs the first movement, Elégie, from Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc, with pianist Christopher O'Riley

16-year-old pianist Niu Niu from Fujian Province in China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, Massachusetts performs two Chopin Etudes. Opus 10 No. 3 in E and Opus 10, No. 12 in C minor “The Revolutionary”

17-year-old Mezzo Soprano Olivia Cosio from San Francisco, California introduces and performs "Bucking Bronco" from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

9-year-old violinist Elizabeth Aoki from Cresskill, New Jersey performs “Introduction and Tarantelle,” Op.43 by Pablo de Sarasate.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giacomo Puccini: Madame Butterfly

Conductor: Marco Armiliato

Production: Anthony Minghella

Cio-Cio-San: Ermonela Jaho, soprano

Lieutenant B.F. Pinkerton: Roberto Aronica, tenor

Suzuki: Maria Zifchak, mezzo

Sharpless: Roberto Frontali, baritone

16:30 OPERA GOLD PREVIEW – WCLV’s Angela Mitchell and Bill O’Connell take a closer look at the 2-disc set of Giacomo Puccini’s greatest hits, Puccini Gold, being offered as a thank-you gift for new members during our March campaign

Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro – Renee Fleming as Lauretta

La Boheme: Che gelida manina - Jonas Kaufman as Rodolfo

Tosca: Vissi d’arte - Montserrat Caballe as Tosca

Suor Angelica: Senza mamma – Joan Sutherland as Angelica

Tosca: E lucevanle stele – Placido Domingo as Cavaradossi

Turandot: Nessun dorma – Luciano Pavarotti as Calaf

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Elmer Bernstein—a Life in Movies

Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite (1955)

Elmer Bernstein: The Man with the Golden Arm: Theme (1955)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic: Theme (1964)

Elmer Bernstein: Hawaii: Theme (1966)

Elmer Bernstein: Ghostbusters: Theme (1984)

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite (1989)

Elmer Bernstein: The Babe: The Hero (1992)

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Jule Styne on Broadway (Part 1) - We’ll cover the composer’s theater from the late 1940s (“High Button Shoes” and “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”) through “Gypsy” 12 years later. Includes excerpts from Bill Rudman’s 1987 interview

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:37 00:02:50 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Everything's Coming Up Roses Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60848

18:05:16 00:02:11 Jule Styne Mack Sennett Ballet Orchestra Ballet on Broadway Painted Smiles PSCD149

18:07:26 00:02:59 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Papa, Won't You Dance With Me? Nanette Fabray, Jack McCauley High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast Sepia Sepia 1048

18:11:59 00:03:00 Jule Styne-Carol Channing Diamond's Are a Girl's Best Friend Carol Channing Gentlemen Prefer Blondes -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48013

18:17:22 00:03:05 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green You Can Catch Our Act at the Met Bert Lahr, Dolores Gray Two on the Aisle -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440014-583-2

18:21:56 00:03:24 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Never Never Land Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:27:39 00:02:37 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Just in Time Tony Bennett The Essential Tony Bennett Sony C2L-86634

18:30:08 00:02:43 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green The Party's Over Judy Holiday Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545

18:33:10 00:01:22 Jule Styne Overture from Gypsy Orchestra Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60848

18:38:10 00:03:41 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Some People Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60848

18:41:47 00:03:15 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Small World Bette Midler Gypsy -- TV Cast Atlantic 82551-2

18:46:04 00:05:04 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Rose's Turn Bernadette Peters Gypsy -- Broadway Revival Angel 2435-83858

18:51:43 00:01:17 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:00:39 Jule Styne Filler: Overture from Peter Pan Orchestra Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:53:32 00:03:27 Jule Styne-B.Comen-A.Green Filler: Oh, My Mysterious Lad Mary Martin,Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:05:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 27991

19:17:00 00:40:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902228

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Osmo Vänskä, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin; an archival concert in observance of the Orchestra’s Centenary, a concert from May, 2003

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Leonore Overture No. 3

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Violin Concerto No. 1

CARL NIELSEN: Symphony No. 4 “Inextinguishable”

21:43:00 00:15:04 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436444

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Stan Freberg Show Episode 6 (08/18/57).including “CBS Censor,” “Bob Tainter: Casablanca,” “Face the Funnies,” and “Rock Island Line”… Stefan Bednarczk and Ian Wallace do Flanders and Swann… Flanders and Swann do Flanders and Swann, including “A Song of the Weather,” “Madeira, My Dear” and “Hippopotamus Song”… Mark Levy discusses “Self Driving Cars”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:00 00:06:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins Academy St. Martin in Fields Julia Fischer Julia Fischer, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin Decca 12490

23:07:00 00:07:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30022

23:15:00 00:06:03 Alexander Voormolen Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe Chandos 9815

23:23:00 00:05:49 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Granada Op 47 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

23:29:00 00:06:19 Federico Moreno Tórroba Andante from Concierto de Castilla Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Vicente Coves, guitar Naxos 573503

23:37:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

23:43:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 27991

23:54:00 00:04:44 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Round Dance of the Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434