Program Guide 03-01-2018

02:02:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291

02:18:00 00:34:42 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518

02:56:00 00:45:55 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 131 Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779

03:45:00 00:36:20 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70 Sir Colin Davis Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

04:24:00 00:25:16 Frédéric Chopin Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112

04:53:00 00:43:10 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53 David Zinman Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495

05:39:00 00:09:14 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in E flat Karl Richter Munich Bach Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

05:47:00 00:09:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Symphony No. 6 Op 68 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

05:57:00 00:01:38 Alec Templeton Finale from Pocket-Size Sonata No. 1 Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano ASV 910

06:05:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489

06:12:00 00:05:06 Franz Waxman Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2016

06:23:00 00:06:14 Franz von Suppé The Torments of Tantalus Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

06:35:00 00:03:54 Gustav Holst The Planets: Mercury Op 32 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

06:44:00 00:06:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

06:57:00 00:02:08 John Philip Sousa March 'El Capitán' Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

07:02:00 00:03:52 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance Lorin Maazel Berlin Radio Symphony DeutGram 4796018

07:12:00 00:05:41 Mikhail Glinka Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

07:23:00 00:05:25 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

07:35:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

07:44:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11 Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

08:04:00 00:02:34 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

08:12:00 00:05:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783

08:23:00 00:06:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348

08:35:00 00:04:15 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 27991

08:44:00 00:07:43 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418 Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

09:04:00 00:04:15 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595

09:12:00 00:06:29 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 4 in C minor Op 40 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883

09:25:00 00:04:39 Alfred Newman All About Eve: Suite William Stromberg Moscow Symphony MarcoPolo 223750

09:35:00 00:04:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Minuet Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

09:44:00 00:08:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 1 in D major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

10:00:00 00:06:22 Anatoly Liadov Polonaise No. 1 in C major Op 49 Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

10:13:00 00:05:42 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 4 Op 35 Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

10:24:00 00:05:35 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor Op 66 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518

10:37:00 00:04:15 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 27991

10:47:00 00:09:36 Gioacchino Rossini The Siege of Corinth: Overture Thomas Schippers London Symphony EMI 64335

11:00:00 00:06:24 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

11:14:00 00:05:29 Carl Maria von Weber Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

11:21:00 00:09:26 Richard Wagner The Ring Without Words: Finale Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic Telarc 80154

11:25:00 00:06:06 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36 Leonard Bernstein BBC Symphony DeutGram 27991

11:37:00 00:03:32 Vladimir Horowitz Carmen Variations Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

12:06:00 00:06:26 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 4 in F major Op 46 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

12:18:00 00:05:37 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Make Our Garden Grow London Symphony Leonard Bernstein Jerry Hadley, tenor; June Anderson, soprano; Adolph Green, baritone; London Symphony Chorus DeutGram 27991

12:30:00 00:05:36 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 6 Thomas Zehetmair Royal Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224

12:41:00 00:03:36 Robert Schumann Carnaval: March of the Society of David Op 9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

12:46:00 00:09:24 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691

13:03:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

13:35:00 00:05:45 Giuseppe Verdi Four Seasons Ballet: Winter Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

13:49:00 00:10:29 Aaron Copland Quiet City New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Philip Smith, trumpet; Thomas Stacey, English horn DeutGram 27991

16:04:00 00:02:52 Fernando Bustamante Misionera Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

16:13:00 00:07:53 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor Op 8 Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922

16:27:00 00:04:46 John Williams Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

16:39:00 00:03:55 Franz Schubert The Twin Brothers: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

16:49:00 00:05:12 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling Bavarian Radio Symphony Leonard Bernstein Judith Blegen, soprano; Thomas Moser, tenor; Kurt Moll, bass; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 27991

17:04:00 00:02:00 Morton Gould Boogie Woogie Etude Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

17:13:00 00:07:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

17:25:00 00:04:11 Johann Christian Bach La clemenza di Scipione: Overture Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488

17:34:00 00:02:09 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

17:42:00 00:02:59 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 5 in E major Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529

17:51:00 00:04:05 Leonard Bernstein Slava! [A Political Overture] Leonard Bernstein Israel Philharmonic DeutGram 27991

18:05:00 00:05:09 Maurice Ravel Jeux d'eau Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 24427

18:15:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar The Crown of India: March Op 66 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus Chandos 10570

18:26:00 00:05:54 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 64 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431

18:36:00 00:05:52 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64 Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190

18:48:00 00:06:53 Alan Hovhaness Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128 Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755

19:02:00 00:17:26 Frédéric Chopin Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2 NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4796824

19:21:00 00:35:07 Felix Draeseke Symphony No. 1 in G major Op 12 Jörg-Peter Weigle NDR Symphony Orchestra CPO 999746

20:01:00 00:15:35 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

20:18:00 00:23:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 11 in F major English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 422458

20:44:00 00:14:14 George Szell Variations on an Original Theme Op 4 Carl Topilow CIM Orchestra CIM 2152

21:03:00 00:12:52 John Alden Carpenter Krazy Kat Calvin Simmons Los Angeles Philharmonic New World 80228

21:17:00 00:08:05 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32 Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437

21:27:00 00:09:56 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Sirènes Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 417488

21:39:00 00:08:39 Frédéric Chopin Rondo in C major Op 73 Daniil Trifonov, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano DeutGram 4797518

21:51:00 00:37:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 3 Op 27 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo 220623

22:30:00 00:19:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Violin Concerto No. 1 in C major Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin VirginClas 59266

22:51:00 00:07:41 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 1 in E flat minor Op 33 Konstantin Soukhovetski, piano CIPC 2003

23:02:00 00:07:26 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 17 in B major Op 62 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870

23:09:00 00:05:39 Karl-Birger Blomdahl Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night' Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715

23:15:00 00:04:32 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

23:22:00 00:04:22 Leo Brouwer Una día de noviembre Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

23:26:00 00:10:50 William Alwyn Autumn Legend Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Rachael Pankhurst, Eng. horn Naxos 570704

23:39:00 00:04:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio Op 11 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977

23:43:00 00:12:32 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

23:57:00 00:02:30 Howard Hanson Slumber Song Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207