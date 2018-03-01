© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-01-2018

Published March 1, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

MIDNIGHT - 2:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WITH ELENA SEE

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

02:02:00    00:12:47    George Frideric Handel    Concerto Grosso in C major         Trevor Pinnock    English Concert    Archiv     415291
02:18:00    00:34:42    Frédéric Chopin    Piano Concerto No.  2 in F minor  Op 21    Mahler Chamber Orchestra    Mikhail Pletnev    Daniil Trifonov, piano    DeutGram     4797518
02:56:00    00:45:55    Ludwig van Beethoven    String Quartet No. 14 in C sharp minor  Op 131        Leonard Bernstein    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     435779
03:45:00    00:36:20    Antonín Dvorák    Symphony No.  7 in D minor  Op 70        Sir Colin Davis    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Philips     4788977
04:24:00    00:25:16    Frédéric Chopin    Cello Sonata in G minor  Op 65            Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano    Sony     53112
04:53:00    00:43:10    Richard Strauss    Sinfonia domestica Op 53        David Zinman    Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra    ArteNova     98495
05:39:00    00:09:14    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    Sinfonia in E flat        Karl Richter    Munich Bach Orchestra    DeutGram     4795448
05:47:00    00:09:53    Ludwig van Beethoven    Allegro from Symphony No. 6 Op 68        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     373715
05:57:00    00:01:38    Alec Templeton    Finale from Pocket-Size Sonata No. 1            Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano    ASV     910

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:05:00    00:02:31    Johann Strauss Jr    Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214        Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Berlin Philharmonic    Teldec     24489
06:12:00    00:05:06    Franz Waxman    Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno        Carl Topilow    Cleveland Pops Orchestra    ClevPops     2016
06:23:00    00:06:14    Franz von Suppé    The Torments of Tantalus        Zubin Mehta    Vienna Philharmonic    CBS     44932
06:35:00    00:03:54    Gustav Holst    The Planets: Mercury Op 32        Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     5086
06:44:00    00:06:17    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau        Michael Stern    Kansas City Symphony    Reference     129
06:57:00    00:02:08    John Philip Sousa    March 'El Capitán'        Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983
07:02:00    00:03:52    Manuel de Falla    El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance        Lorin Maazel    Berlin Radio Symphony    DeutGram     4796018
07:12:00    00:05:41    Mikhail Glinka    Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80657
07:23:00    00:05:25    Richard Wagner    Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    CBS     46286
07:35:00    00:04:14    Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov    Procession of the Sardar        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80657
07:44:00    00:07:01    Peter Tchaikovsky    Andante cantabile Op 11        Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     99

BBC NEWS

08:04:00    00:02:34    Johannes Brahms    Hungarian Dance No.  5 in G minor         Herbert von Karajan    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4796018
08:12:00    00:05:37    Johann Sebastian Bach    Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air        Pinchas Zukerman    National Arts Centre Orchestra    Analekta     8783
08:23:00    00:06:15    Ludwig van Beethoven    Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 Op 18            Cypress String Quartet    Avie     2348
08:35:00    00:04:15    Leonard Bernstein    Candide: Overture        Leonard Bernstein    Los Angeles Philharmonic    DeutGram     27991
08:44:00    00:07:43    Johann Strauss Jr    The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418        Daniel Barenboim    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     12569
09:04:00    00:04:15    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'        Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Decca     414595
09:12:00    00:06:29    Frédéric Chopin    Polonaise No.  4 in C minor  Op 40            Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram     18883
09:25:00    00:04:39    Alfred Newman    All About Eve: Suite        William Stromberg    Moscow Symphony    MarcoPolo     223750
09:35:00    00:04:06    Sergei Prokofiev    Romeo and Juliet: Minuet        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779
09:44:00    00:08:10    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Horn Concerto No. 1 in D major     Scottish Chamber Orchestra    Sir Charles Mackerras    Eric Ruske, horn    Telarc     80367

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:00:00    00:06:22    Anatoly Liadov    Polonaise No. 1 in C major  Op 49        Enrique Bátiz    Mexico City Philharmonic    ASV     657
10:13:00    00:05:42    Edvard Grieg    Norwegian Dance No. 4 Op 35        Petri Sakari    Iceland Symphony    Chandos     9028
10:24:00    00:05:35    Frédéric Chopin    Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor  Op 66            Daniil Trifonov, piano    DeutGram     4797518
10:37:00    00:04:15    Leonard Bernstein    Candide: Overture        Leonard Bernstein    Los Angeles Philharmonic    DeutGram     27991
10:47:00    00:09:36    Gioacchino Rossini    The Siege of Corinth: Overture        Thomas Schippers    London Symphony    EMI     64335
11:00:00    00:06:24    Isaac Albéniz    Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47            Milos Karadaglic, guitar    DeutGram     15579
11:14:00    00:05:29    Carl Maria von Weber    Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits'        Roy Goodman    Hanover Band    Nimbus     5154
11:21:00    00:09:26    Richard Wagner    The Ring Without Words: Finale        Lorin Maazel    Berlin Philharmonic    Telarc     80154
11:25:00    00:06:06    Sir Edward Elgar    Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36        Leonard Bernstein    BBC Symphony    DeutGram     27991
11:37:00    00:03:32    Vladimir Horowitz    Carmen Variations            Yuja Wang, piano    DeutGram     16606

BBC NEWS

12:06:00    00:06:26    Antonín Dvorák    Slavonic Dance No.  4 in F major  Op 46        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    CBS/Sony     209
12:18:00    00:05:37    Leonard Bernstein    Candide: Make Our Garden Grow    London Symphony    Leonard Bernstein    Jerry Hadley, tenor; June Anderson, soprano; Adolph Green, baritone; London Symphony Chorus    DeutGram     27991
12:30:00    00:05:36    Franz Schubert    Andante from Symphony No. 6        Thomas Zehetmair    Royal Northern Sinfonia    Avie     2224
12:41:00    00:03:36    Robert Schumann    Carnaval: March of the Society of David Op 9            Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur     3177
12:46:00    00:09:24    Peter Tchaikovsky    Scherzo from Symphony No.  6 Op 74            Arcadi Volodos, piano    Sony     62691

BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:00    00:21:36    Franz Schubert    Fantasy in C major     Budapest Symphony Orchestra    Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Leslie Howard, piano    Hyperion     67403
13:35:00    00:05:45    Giuseppe Verdi    Four Seasons Ballet: Winter        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779
13:49:00    00:10:29    Aaron Copland    Quiet City    New York Philharmonic    Leonard Bernstein    Philip Smith, trumpet; Thomas Stacey, English horn    DeutGram     27991

2:00 - 4:00 - PERFORMANCE TODAY WITH FRED CHILD

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:04:00    00:02:52    Fernando Bustamante    Misionera            Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica     71287
16:13:00    00:07:53    Antonio Vivaldi    Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor  Op 8    Zurich Chamber Orchestra    Daniel Hope    Daniel Hope, violin    DeutGram     4796922
16:27:00    00:04:46    John Williams    Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone:        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80600
16:39:00    00:03:55    Franz Schubert    The Twin Brothers: Overture        Christian Benda    Prague Sinfonia    Naxos     570329
16:49:00    00:05:12    Franz Joseph Haydn    The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling    Bavarian Radio Symphony    Leonard Bernstein    Judith Blegen, soprano; Thomas Moser, tenor; Kurt Moll, bass; Bavarian Radio Chorus    DeutGram     27991
17:04:00    00:02:00    Morton Gould    Boogie Woogie Etude            Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca     4785334
17:13:00    00:07:33    Ludwig van Beethoven    Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     373715
17:25:00    00:04:11    Johann Christian Bach    La clemenza di Scipione: Overture        Anthony Halstead    Hanover Band    CPO     999488
17:34:00    00:02:09    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's    San Francisco Symphony    Michael Tilson Thomas    Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar.    RCA     68931
17:42:00    00:02:59    Franz Liszt    Paganini Etude No. 5 in E major             Daniil Trifonov, piano    DeutGram     4795529
17:51:00    00:04:05    Leonard Bernstein    Slava! [A Political Overture]        Leonard Bernstein    Israel Philharmonic    DeutGram     27991

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:05:00    00:05:09    Maurice Ravel    Jeux d'eau            Hélène Grimaud, piano    DeutGram     24427
18:15:00    00:05:06    Sir Edward Elgar    The Crown of India: March Op 66    BBC Philharmonic    Sir Andrew Davis    Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus    Chandos     10570
18:26:00    00:05:54    Edvard Grieg    Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 64        Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     419431
18:36:00    00:05:52    Peter Tchaikovsky    Waltz from Symphony No.  5 Op 64        Daniel Barenboim    West-Eastern Divan Orchestra    Warner     62190
18:48:00    00:06:53    Alan Hovhaness    Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128        Gerard Schwarz    Eastern Music Festival Orch    Naxos     559755

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00    00:17:26    Frédéric Chopin    Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2    NDR Symphony Orchestra    Krzysztof Urbanski    Jan Lisiecki, piano    DeutGram     4796824
19:21:00    00:35:07    Felix Draeseke    Symphony No. 1 in G major  Op 12        Jörg-Peter Weigle    NDR Symphony Orchestra    CPO     999746

NIGHT MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

20:01:00    00:15:35    Franz Liszt    Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes'        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032
20:18:00    00:23:33    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 11 in F major     English Chamber Orchestra    Jeffrey Tate    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Philips     422458
20:44:00    00:14:14    George Szell    Variations on an Original Theme Op 4        Carl Topilow    CIM Orchestra    CIM     2152
21:03:00    00:12:52    John Alden Carpenter    Krazy Kat        Calvin Simmons    Los Angeles Philharmonic    New World     80228
21:17:00    00:08:05    Gustav Holst    The Planets: Venus Op 32        Zubin Mehta    Los Angeles Philharmonic    Decca     4785437
21:27:00    00:09:56    Claude Debussy    Three Nocturnes: Sirènes    Cleveland Orchestra    Vladimir Ashkenazy    Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    Decca     417488
21:39:00    00:08:39    Frédéric Chopin    Rondo in C major  Op 73            Daniil Trifonov, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano    DeutGram     4797518
21:51:00    00:37:10    Carl Nielsen    Symphony No.  3 Op 27    New York Philharmonic    Alan Gilbert    Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone    DaCapo     220623
22:30:00    00:19:24    Franz Joseph Haydn    Violin Concerto No. 1 in C major     Orch of Age of Enlightenment    Elizabeth Wallfisch    Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin    VirginClas     59266
22:51:00    00:07:41    Gabriel Fauré    Nocturne No.  1 in E flat minor  Op 33            Konstantin Soukhovetski, piano    CIPC     2003

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH ROB GRIER

23:02:00    00:07:26    Frédéric Chopin    Nocturne No. 17 in B major  Op 62            Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram     10870
23:09:00    00:05:39    Karl-Birger Blomdahl    Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night'        Petter Sundkvist    Swedish Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     553715
23:15:00    00:04:32    Claude Debussy    Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums            Pascal Rogé, piano    Decca     4785437
23:22:00    00:04:22    Leo Brouwer    Una día de noviembre            Milos Karadaglic, guitar    DeutGram     17000
23:26:00    00:10:50    William Alwyn    Autumn Legend    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    David Lloyd-Jones    Rachael Pankhurst, Eng. horn    Naxos     570704
23:39:00    00:04:58    Ludwig van Beethoven    Adagio from Piano Trio Op 11            Beaux Arts Trio    Philips     4788977
23:43:00    00:12:32    Frédéric Chopin    Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11    Polish Festival Orchestra    Krystian Zimerman    Krystian Zimerman, piano    DeutGram     459684
23:57:00    00:02:30    Howard Hanson    Slumber Song            Lara Downes, piano    Sono Lumin     92207