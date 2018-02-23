Program Guide 02-23-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Carl Nielsen: At the Coffin of a Young Artist Orchestra of the Mill; Andrew Penny, conductor

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4, Op. 29, FS 76, "The Inextinguishable" Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Artosphere Festival, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: "Figaro" a concert transcription after Rossini's "Barber of Seville" Vadim Gluzman, violin; Angela Yoffee, piano The Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Wolfe Recital Hall, Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, TX

Jacob Druckman: Reflections on the Nature of Water Movement 2, 4, 6 Fleet, Gently Swelling, Relentless Jisu Jung, marimba Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Black History Spotlight: Francis "Frank" B. Johnson

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in C minor, Op. 18, No. 4: Movement 4 Allegro Tokyo String Quartet

Franz Schubert: Introduction and Variations on 'Trockne Blumen', D. 802, Op. 160 Stefan Ragnar Hoskuldsson, flute; Michael McHale, piano University of Georgia, Ramsey Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra: Movements 2 & 3 Tianwa Yang, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Louis Armstrong (arr. Anderson and Roe): What a Wonderful World Anderson and Roe Piano Duo: Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:26:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 13 in C major Chamber Players of Canada Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532

02:31:00 00:32:56 George Frideric Handel Dixit Dominus in G minor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Kiera Duffy, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

03:07:00 00:31:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat major Op 20 Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142

03:42:00 00:37:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 3 Op 27 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo 220623

04:22:00 00:39:03 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 11 in C major Op 61 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

05:04:00 00:36:31 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557430

05:43:00 00:04:30 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

05:53:00 00:06:10 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Granada Op 47 Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony MCA 25887

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

06:08:00 00:03:42 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

06:14:00 00:09:49 Josef Strauss Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

06:27:00 00:07:02 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

06:33:00 00:01:51 George Frideric Handel Acis and Galatea: Happy We! Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

06:39:00 00:11:04 Camille Saint-Saëns Africa Fantasie Op 89 London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Gwendolyn Mok, piano Cala 4031

06:53:00 00:02:39 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Shall We Dance? Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

06:57:00 00:03:06 George Frideric Handel Rinaldo: Battle & March Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5123

07:04:00 00:04:00 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: But as for his people English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

07:11:00 00:09:47 Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz No. 2 in F major Op 51 Neeme Järvi Bamberg Symphony Orfeo 157101

07:24:00 00:10:38 Sir Thomas Beecham Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

07:40:00 00:06:46 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie Michelangeli, piano DeutGram 4795448

07:50:00 00:02:54 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Lift up your heads Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80344

07:54:00 00:04:30 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on Gershwin's 'Oh Lady Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090

08:17:00 00:08:17 George Frideric Handel Selections from 'Terpsichore' Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

08:28:00 00:07:28 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

08:40:00 00:12:45 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 13 in F major Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

08:54:00 00:05:39 Francis Poulenc Scherzo from Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

09:06:00 00:15:15 Earl Wild Variations on Gershwin's 'Someone to Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090

09:27:00 00:07:06 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 503293

09:37:00 00:04:58 Ben Folds The Luckiest Voces8 Decca 22601

09:44:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat major Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1530

09:55:00 00:01:59 Percy Grainger Shepherd's Hey! Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

09:57:00 00:01:51 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

10:00:00 00:02:41 Reynaldo Hahn Danse from Piano Concerto BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897

10:03:00 00:02:22 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Tango Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80581

10:08:00 00:11:58 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in B flat major Op 4 Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541

10:20:00 00:04:33 George Frideric Handel Semele: Where'er you walk Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 453480

10:26:00 00:03:47 Otto Nicolai The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Singverein DeutGram 4763793

10:31:00 00:04:26 Giacomo Meyerbeer L'Africaine: Overture Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

10:41:00 00:05:58 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

10:50:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

11:13:00 00:04:07 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy Op 54 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524

11:19:00 00:10:31 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Overture Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80039

11:31:00 00:09:08 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 Hephzibah Menuhin, piano; Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Maurice Gendron, cello Warner 1

11:43:00 00:08:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lucio Silla: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47014

11:52:00 00:08:01 Julius Fucik Little Ballerinas Waltz Op 226 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:00 00:11:17 Friedrich Kuhlau Elisa: Overture Op 29 Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648

12:21:00 00:11:21 Felix Mendelssohn Rondo brilliant in E flat Op 29 Sinfonia da Camera Ian Hobson Ian Hobson, piano Arabesque 6688

12:35:00 00:04:19 George Frideric Handel Jephtha: When his loud voice in thunder Academy Ancient Music Berlin Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus BerlinClas 1057

12:43:00 00:05:57 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis London Chorus EMI 28379

12:51:00 00:09:04 Max Reger Fugue from Variations on a Theme of Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:35:21 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78 Rotterdam Philharmonic Edo de Waart Daniel Chorzempa, organ Philips 4788977

13:39:00 00:15:51 Charles Gounod Faust: Ballet Music Sir Georg Solti Orch of the Royal Opera House Decca 4785437

13:56:00 00:03:46 Léo Delibes Naïla: Intermezzo Richard Bonynge London Symphony Decca 433863

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Thomas Wiggins: The Rainstorm John Davis, piano

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Jonny Greenwood: Water Australian Chamber Orchestra Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Black History Spotlight: Thomas "Blind Tom" Wiggins

Thomas Wiggins: Sewing Song (Imitation Of A Sewing Machine) John Davis, piano

Thomas Wiggins: Cyclone Galop John Davis, piano

Francois Couperin: Les Rozeaux & L'Atalante Alexandre Tharaud, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet No. 16 in E-Flat Major, K. 428 Tetzlaff Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, Georgia

Thomas Ades: Three Studies from Couperin (2006) Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland

Charlie Chaplin (arr. Bob James): Smile Bob James piano; Nancy Stagnitta, flute Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

15:58:00 00:04:07 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on Gershwin's 'Liza' Joanne Polk, piano

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

16:06:00 00:02:58 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on Gershwin's 'The Man Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090

16:12:00 00:12:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 55 Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone 157

16:31:00 00:04:43 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

16:41:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

16:50:00 00:03:27 George Frideric Handel Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Murray Perahia, piano Sony 62785

16:55:00 00:04:58 George Frideric Handel The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Catherine Mackintosh Orch of Age of Enlightenment BBC 201

17:04:00 00:05:53 Josef Suk Toward a New Life Op 35 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

17:13:00 00:09:56 Carl Nielsen Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 27 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

17:24:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 1 Op 27 Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867

17:38:00 00:04:58 Jack Gallagher Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Naxos 559652

17:44:00 00:03:48 Thomas Tomkins A Sad Pavan for these distracted times Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

17:52:00 00:06:30 George Frideric Handel Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Catherine Denley, mezzo; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; ASMF Chorus Philips 412733

17:58:00 00:01:25 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:14:25 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1 in F major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

18:25:00 00:05:28 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 6 in D major Op 46 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

18:32:00 00:03:06 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 15 in C major Op 72 Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449

18:37:00 00:15:22 Franz Liszt Réminiscences de Don Juan Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30022

18:55:00 00:03:40 Percy Grainger Handel in the Strand City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9554

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:12:25 Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67 Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

19:16:00 00:39:37 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00 00:15:55 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80344

20:08:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

20:18:00 00:23:43 John Ireland Piano Concerto in E flat major Ulster Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67296

20:43:00 00:16:25 Zoltán Kodály Summer Evening Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

21:03:00 00:14:11 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

21:19:00 00:09:08 Carl Nielsen Andante pastorale from Symphony No. 3 Op 27 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo 220623

21:30:00 00:07:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Trio in C major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

21:39:00 00:06:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Serenade Op 25 Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094

21:46:00 00:46:45 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390

22:35:00 00:09:50 Carl Maria von Weber Polonaise brillante Op 72 Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

22:47:00 00:10:35 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 BBC Symphony Hugh Wolff Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460503

23:09:00 00:10:10 Federico Moreno Tórroba Andante from Tonada concertante Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Pepe Romero, guitar Naxos 573503

23:21:00 00:03:48 George Frideric Handel Berenice: Minuet Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47027

23:24:00 00:10:03 Remo Giazotto Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Wolfgang Meyer, organ DeutGram 4796018

23:36:00 00:06:55 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 6 in G minor Op 1 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

23:42:00 00:09:56 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

23:54:00 00:03:09 Manuel Ponce Por ti mi corazon Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287