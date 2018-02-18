Program Guide 02-18-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hans Zimmer, Inc.

Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)

Hans Zimmer: Rain Man: Theme (1988)

Hans Zimmer: Driving Miss Daisy: Driving (1989)

Hans Zimmer: The Lion King: Suite (1994)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

Hans Zimmer: Dead Man's Chest: Jack Sparrow (2006)

Mancina, Mark: Tarzan: Suite (1999)

Hans Zimmer: Thelma and Louise: Thunderbird (1991)

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Am I Not Merciful (2000)

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Ludovic Morlot

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand--Denis Kozhukhin, piano

Igor Stravinsky: Jeu de cartes

Maurice Ravel: La valse

Claude Debussy: Jeux--Christian Macelaru

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnol

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo at Juliette’s Tomb--Lorin Maazel, conductor

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 “Romantic” mvmt IV--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Jules Massenet: Pourquoi me reveiller--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Leone Magiera, conductor

Alexander Scriabin: Symphony No. 4 ‘Poem of Ecstasy’--Dimitri Mitropoulos, conductor

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Lorin Maazel, conductor

Arnold Schoenberg: Pelléas et Mélisande, I--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture-- Alan Gilbert, conductor

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Sleeping Beauty--André Kostelanetz, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Norwegian Renaissance - For their 20th anniversary, this superb Norwegian vocal ensemble (in collaboration with the director of the New Victoria Edition) chose to perform six-voice works by Tomas Luis de Victoria; plus Lamentation settings from the Renaissance. Once again, we turn back to a collaboration with the Royal Norwegian Embassy in the presentation of some recent remarkable works in the field of early music with Norwegian composers and performers

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:05:00 00:05:49 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Blossom Festival Chorus MAA 40602

06:12:00 00:15:20 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Blossom Festival Chorus MAA 40602

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Longwood Laurels - Prizewinners perform during the 2016 Longwood International Organ Competition

LEO SOWERBY: Comes Autumn Time Joshua Stafford (Pierre S. DuPont 1st Prize)

GABRIEL FAURÉ (trans. Robilliard): Prelude, fr Pelléas et Mélisande.

ART TATUM (arr. Chriss): Blue Skies Alcee Chriss III (Firmin Swinnen 2nd Prize)

EDWARD ELGAR: Andante espressivo (iii.), fr Sonata in G, Op.28

LOUIS VIERNE: Impromptu, fr Pieces de Fantasie, Op. 54, no. 2 Colin MacKnight (Clarence Snyder 3rd Prize)

ERNESTO LECUONA (trans. Zelek): Malagueña Greg Zelek (Audience Choice Prize)

LOUIS VIERNE: Romance, fr Symphony No. 4, Op. 32.

SETH BINGHAM: Roulade, Op. 9, no. 3 Joshua Stafford (1st Prize)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 1 - The First Sunday in Lent marks the beginning of the season of reflection and preparation for Holy Week and Easter. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to powerful music to begin the six-week journey

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality - Mark Kosower and Ensemble 207

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in g minor BWV542: Fugue (excerpt) – Marie-Clair Alain, organ (Erato 88004 CD) 1:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in g minor BWV542: Fugue – Ensemble 207/Mark Kosower (private recording Mark Kosower) 6:40

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite- Air & Rigaudon - Ensemble 207/Mark Kosower (private recording Mark Kosower) 5:22; 4:20

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No.2 – Chaconne (excerpt): Ensemble 207/Mark Kosower (private recording Mark Kosower) 6:46

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No.4 – Bourrées 1 & 2; Gigue – Mark Kosower, cello (private recording Mark Kosower) 8:03

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:06:07 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F sharp major Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138

10:10:00 00:10:08 Johann Friedrich Fasch Sinfonia for Strings in G minor Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

10:23:00 00:16:31 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 6 en sextuor Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845

10:42:00 00:11:38 Ottorino Respighi Three Chorales by J. S. Bach Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3098

10:55:00 00:11:42 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 12 in D minor Concerto Cologne Archiv 4794481

11:09:00 00:12:03 Johann Gottlieb Goldberg Trio Sonata in C major Wilbert Hazelzet, flute; Jacques Ogg, harpsichord; Jaap ter Linden, cello Glossa 920802

11:29:00 00:08:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Fürchte dich nicht' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

11:39:00 00:11:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe Concerto in D minor Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd Douglas Boyd, oboe DeutGram 429225

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Dmitri Shostakovich Playlist for Parts 1 and 2

Symphony No.1 in f Op 10 (1924-25)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427632 CD)

Symphony No.5 in d Op 47 (1937)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 61841 CD)

Symphony No.7 in C Op 60 "Leningrad" (1941)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427632 CD)

Symphony No.8 in C Op 60 "Stalingrad" (1943)--London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (LSO 0527 CD)

Symphony No.9 in E-Flat Op 70 (1971)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 61841 CD)

Symphony No.15 in A Op 141 (1945)--Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra/Neeme Järvi (DeutGram 427616 CD)

Five Preludes for Piano Op 2d (1920-21)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Telarc 80042 CD)

Three Fantastic Dances for Piano Op 5 (1922)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Telarc 80042 CD)

Piano Concerto No.2 in F Op 102 (1957)--Michael Houstoun, piano; New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Christopher Lyndon-Gee (Naxos 553126 CD)

Festive Overture Op 96 (1954)--Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Neeme Järvi (Chandos 10088 CD)

Sonata for Cello and Piano in d Op 40 (1934)--Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Monitor Records MCS 2021 CD)

Waltz No.1 Op 99 (1956)--Moscow Chamber Orchestra/Constantine Orbelian (Naxos DE3257 CD)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan Op 57 "The Tsarinain a Barrel at Sea" (1899-1900)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Vladimir Ashkenazy (Decca 417301 CD)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Jade Simmons

Germaine Tailleferre: Sonata No. 2: Movement 2 Adagietto Ransom Wilson, flute; Christopher O'Riley, piano

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Three Trumpets in D Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Richard Watkins, horn; Lukas Christinat, horn International Horn Festival Symphony Orchestra; Philippe Bach, conductor Aula Cher, Sarnen, Switzlerand

Germaine Tailleferre: Harp Sonata (1953): Movement 2. Lento Sophie Baird-Daniel, harp 98.1 KING FM Northwest Focus Live, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA

Eileen Ivers: Bygone Days Michael Newman, guitar; Laura Oltman, guitar Mannes School of Music, Ernst C. Stiefel Concert Hall, New York, NY

R. Nathaniel Dett: The Ordering of Moses (excerpts) Donnie Ray Albert, baritone; Latonia Moore, soprano; Ronnita Nicole Miller, mezzo soprano; Rodrick Dixon, tenor May Festival Chorus and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; James Conlon, conductor

Black History Spotlight: R. Nathaniel Dett Music: 3:00

Erwin Schulhoff: Alla Tango Milonga Mira Wang, Colin Jacobsen, violins; Nicholas Cords, viola; Jan Vogler, cello

Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Trio Sonata No. 4 in C minor Sonnambula: Jude Ziliak and Toma Iliev, violins; Amy Domingues, bass viol; James Kennerley, harpsichord; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland

Erwin Schulhoff: Sonata for alto saxophone & piano "Hot Sonata" Sean Meyers, alto saxophone; Teodora Adzharova, piano Summer Chamber Music in Roland Park, Roland Park Presbyterian Church, Baltimore, MD

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; 2017 Cooper International Violin Competition: Final Round - recorded live on 7/21/2017 in Severance Hall

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35 (1878) - Christina Jihee Nam, Ohio

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in g Op 63 (1935) – Quing Yu Chen, New York City

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35 (1878) – Johan Dalene, Sweden

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 30, 2016 - From the town of Kea’au on the “Big Island” of Hawaii, this week’s program features a young Hawaiian vocal ensemble performing segments from an opera inspired by Hawaiian myth and sung in the Hawaiian language. Also a young violinist who grew up in a very unusual home deep in the woods and totally off the power grid, performs the lyrical music of William Grant Still

17-year-old cellist William Suh from Honolulu, Hawaii performs the third movement, Allegro passionate from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs “Concert Praphrase on Rigoletto” S.434 by Franz Liszt.

Students from the Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i Hō’ike A Ha’l perform selections from the Hawaiian Opera “Hā’upu” with music by Herb Mahelona and libretto by Eric Stack.

16-year-old clarinetist Jack Li from Vancouver, British Columbia performs the third movement, Rondo, from Grand Duo Concertant, op. 48 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old violinist Maria Sanderson from Morgantown, Indiana performs “Summerland” for violin and piano by William Grant Still with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs Étude Op. 25 in A-flat major by Frédéric Chopin.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:00 00:20:51 Carl Maria von Weber Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in F minor Op 73 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet Philips 432146

19:25:00 00:31:18 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos 3099

20:00 THE PRICE OF ADMISSION

Music of Florence Price, a special program for Black History Month

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Winter; I Found My Heart; Maggie, Milly, Molly and Meg Ithaca High School Singers (private CD) 10:03

Ryan Charles Ramer: Piano Sonatina No. 6 Leah Frank, piano (private CD) 16:41

Frederick Koch: Sonata fr Cello and Piano Regina Mushabac, cello; Anne Epperson, piano (Dimension 1004) 10:14

Richard Rinehart: Ocean Depths (second movement) Michael Schneider, piano (private CD) 10:35

Mary Ann Griebling: Mother and Child St. Cecilia Chorus of Akron/Nancy Robinson, cond. (private CD) 2:00

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Art Weighs In, Panel Discussion

Throughout human history, artists are often the vanguard of social commentary, helping us see the narratives of our communities in new ways (think Gilgamesh, Frida Kahlo, Aeschylus or Toni Morrison). Whether on the stage, on the page, or elsewhere, artists shape the conversations we have about social and political issues. Sometimes they do this quietly and sometimes they work with explicitly provocative intentions.

This season, Cleveland Public Theatre brings to Cleveland two important, civically and politically engaged works--How to End Poverty in 90 Minutes (with 119 People You May or May Not Know) and American Dreams -- challenging the audience to rethink their perceptions on issues of poverty and immigration. Meanwhile, local artist Donald Black Jr. has contributed murals and public art around Greater Cleveland, forcing us to rethink our relationships to one another.

Panel participants: Donald Black, Jr., Artist and Educator; Leila Buck, Author, "American Dreams"; Rebecca Martinez, Ensemble Member, Sojourn Theatre; Tamilla Woodard, Director, Producer, and Co-Founder, Popup Theatrics; Jennifer Coleman, Senior Program Officer for the Arts at The George Gund Foundation

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:00 00:05:40 Sir Edward Elgar Romance Op 62 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

23:10:00 00:11:45 Antonín Dvorák Romance in F minor Op 11 Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 353

23:23:00 00:07:22 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701

23:30:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

23:40:00 00:04:28 Astor Piazzolla Introducción al angel Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Koch Intl 7762

23:45:00 00:05:49 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Blossom Festival Chorus MAA 40602

23:51:00 00:04:04 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Litanei' Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527

23:56:00 00:02:42 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes: Prophet Bird Op 82 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4796018