Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-17-2018

Published February 17, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Antonin Dvorak (arr. Fritz Kreisler): Sonatina for violin and piano, Op. 100: ii: Larghetto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Patricia Zander, piano Album: Kreisler, Paganini: Works Sony 37280 Music: 4:32

Bruce Broughton: Fanfares, Marches, Hymns, and Finale Grand Teton Music Festival Brass; Michael Mulcahy, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 18:56

Andy Akiho: In/Exchange, for string quartet and steel pan Friction Quartet; Andy Ahiko, steel pan Classical KING FM, The Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center, Seattle, WA Music: 10:38

Black History Spotlight: Will Marion Cook Music: 3:00

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96 "American": Movements 3 & 4 Attacca Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, St. John's  Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 8:59

Camille Saint-Saens: Une Nuit a Lisbonne (A Night in Lisbon) Orchestre Symphonique Francais; Laurent Petitgirard, conductor Album: Saint-Saens Adda 590064 Music: 4:32

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33 Sol Gabetta, cello; Houston Symphony; John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 20:24

Robert Schumann: Marchenerzahlungen for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, Op. 132 David Shifrin, clarinet; Paul Neubauer, viola; Gloria Chien, piano

String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 15:32

Astor Piazzolla: Resurreccion del Angel Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 6:30

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:31:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48   East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music  7784

02:36:00 00:37:55 César Franck Symphony in D minor   Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779

03:19:00 01:02:26 Gustav Mahler Das klagende Lied Hallé Orchestra Kent Nagano Eva Urbanová, soprano; Jadwiga Rappé, alto; Hans-Peter Blochwitz, tenor; Hakan Hagegard, baritone; Hallé Choir Erato  21664

04:24:00 00:19:05 Sir Edward German Welsh Rhapsody  Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo  223726

04:47:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite  Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony  68257

05:12:00 00:24:09 Ernö Dohnányi .Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos  572303

05:39:00 00:10:02 Arcangelo Corelli St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia in D minor   Adrian Chandler La Serenissima Avie  2371

05:50:00 00:08:37 Lars-Erik Larsson Lyric Fantasy Op 54  Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO  777671

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas cubanas (selection) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 001593702

06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b  Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall  Alia Vox 9890

06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba: Puertas de Madrid  Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca  Jorge Ledezma Bradley  Verso  2013

06:55:31 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics 00234

06:56:59 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics 00234

07:00:42 Remo Pignoni: Por el sur (By the South) Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012

07:02:59 Remo Pignoni: Como queriendo (Like Loving) Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012

07:05:06 Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars) Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012

07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50  Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria  Carlos Miguel Prieto  Avanticlassic 10362

07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca: Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs)  Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar  Deutsche Grammophon 426602

07:51:34 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Luis Herrera de la Fuente  Spartacus 21004                                

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Jade Simmons

Germaine Tailleferre: Sonata No. 2: Movement 2 Adagietto Ransom Wilson, flute; Christopher O'Riley, piano Album: Flute Music by Les Six Etcetera 1073 Music: 4:27

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Three Trumpets in D Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Richard Watkins, horn; Lukas Christinat, horn International Horn Festival Symphony Orchestra; Philippe Bach, conductor Aula Cher, Sarnen, Switzlerand Music: 11:13

Germaine Tailleferre: Harp Sonata (1953): Movement 2. Lento Sophie Baird-Daniel, harp 98.1 KING FM Northwest Focus Live, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 4:26

Eileen Ivers: Bygone Days Michael Newman, guitar; Laura Oltman, guitar Mannes School of Music, Ernst C. Stiefel Concert Hall, New York, NY

Music: 2:43

R. Nathaniel Dett: The Ordering of Moses (excerpts) Donnie Ray Albert, baritone; Latonia Moore, soprano; Ronnita Nicole Miller, mezzo soprano; Rodrick Dixon, tenor May Festival Chorus and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; James Conlon, conductor Bridge 9462 Music: 20:33

Black History Spotlight: R. Nathaniel Dett Music: 3:00

Erwin Schulhoff: Alla Tango Milonga Mira Wang, Colin Jacobsen, violins; Nicholas Cords, viola; Jan Vogler, cello Album: Tango! Sony 32803

Music: 4:17

Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Trio Sonata No. 4 in C minor Sonnambula: Jude Ziliak and Toma Iliev, violins; Amy Domingues, bass viol; James Kennerley, harpsichord; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 9:07

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland Music: 18:09

Erwin Schulhoff: Sonata for alto saxophone & piano "Hot Sonata" Sean Meyers, alto saxophone; Teodora Adzharova, piano Summer Chamber Music in Roland Park, Roland Park Presbyterian Church, Baltimore, MD Music: 14:54

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:02:00 00:02:35 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 2 Op 101   Orion Weiss, piano Bridge  9355

10:06:00 00:03:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from String Quartet No. 30 Op 33   Angeles Quartet Decca  4783695

10:11:00 00:10:02 Arcangelo Corelli St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia in D minor   Adrian Chandler La Serenissima Avie  2371

10:24:00 00:12:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 14 for Winds in B flat major    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  415669

10:39:00 00:15:00 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No.  2  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony  489

10:55:00 00:03:48 Sir Edward Elgar March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66  James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos  503293

11:06:00 00:19:05 Sir Edward German Welsh Rhapsody  Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo  223726

11:28:00 00:08:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante favori in F major    Peter Takács, piano Cambria  1175

11:38:00 00:05:51 Johann Christian Bach Zanaida: Overture  Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO  999488

11:46:00 00:11:17 César Franck Finale from Symphony in d  Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma  2647

 

12:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Wagner: Parsifal

Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Production: François Girard

Parsifal: Klaus Florian Vogt, tenor

Kundry: Evelyn Herlitzius, soprano

King Amfortas: Peter Mattei, baritone

Gurnemanz: René Pape, bass

Klingsor: Evgeny Nikitin, bass-baritone

17:50:52        00:08:02        Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Concerto No. 5:  Adagio    Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta    Norman Kreiger, piano    Decca 4815 583

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1956 on Stage and Screen - “My Fair Lady” alone would be a fine way to spend the hour ... but there’s also “The Most Happy Fella,” “Candide” and the movie versions of “The King and I” and “Carousel.”

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:09            00:02:41            A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe     The Rain in Spain          Rex Harrison, Julie Andrews, Robert Coote   My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK66128

18:04:26            00:02:44            A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe       Get Me to the Church on Time    Stanley Holloway           My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony    SK66128

18:07:21            00:01:27            Frank Loesser   Overture from The Most Happy Fella      Orchestra          The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast         Sony    S2K48010

18:08:48            00:02:58            Frank Loesser   My Heart Is So Full of You         Robert Weede, Mimi Benzell      The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony    S2K48010

18:12:28            00:02:31            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        If I Loved You   Gordon McCrae Carousel -- Film Soundtrack       Angel    7777-64692

18:14:56            00:03:20            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Shall We Dance?           Marni Nixon      The King and I -- Film Soundtrack       Angel    7777-64693

18:19:00            00:02:08            Cole Porter       High Society Calypso    Louis Armstrong            High Society -- Film Soundtrack       Blue Moon        BMCD3506

18:21:08            00:02:58            Cole Porter       Well, Did You Evah!       Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby        High Society -- Film Soundtrack          Blue Moon        BMCD3506

18:26:17            00:03:11            Harold Karr-Matt Dubey Mr. Livingstone Ethel Merman    Happy Hunting -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     RCA1152

18:29:32            00:04:12            Leonard Bernstein-Richard Wilbur          Best of All Possible Worlds        Max Adrian, Barbara Cook, Robert Rounseville          Candide -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK48017

18:34:10            00:02:24            Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul     The Country's in the Very Best of Hands Stubby Kaye, Peter Palmer     L'il Abner -- Original B'way Cast CBS     CBS-A5150

18:37:04            00:03:47            Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash         You're Far From Wonderful        Joel Grey          The Littlest Revue -- Origina Cast     Painted Smiles  PSCD-112

18:41:06            00:03:32            A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe     I Could Have Danced All Night   Julie Andrews    My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK66128

18:44:32            00:02:21            Cole Porter       True Love         Bing Crosby      High Society -- Original Soundtrack            Blue Moon        BMCD3506

18:46:45            00:02:16            J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green       The Party's Over           Judy Holiday     Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    CK2006

18:48:55            00:02:45            Frank Loesser   Big D    Susan Johnson, Shorty Long     The Most Happy Feller -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    S2K48010

18:52:05            00:00:55            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy            Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:55            Leonard Bernstein         Overture from Candide  Orchestra          Candide -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK48017

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:00 00:24:09 Ernö Dohnányi .Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos  572303

19:27:00 00:27:57 Franz Krommer Symphony No. 2 in D major  Op 40  Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos  9275

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Vienna 2017 Tour Concert

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Nuages et Fêtes (1897)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 in a ‘Tragic’ (1905)

 

21:47:00 00:11:35 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22  Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Stan Freberg Show Episode 4 (08/04/57)…Commercials from the Vatican Radio – “Hits of the 11th Century,” “Hits of the Future” from the Vestibles, “Radio Classical Record Offer,” and “Sixteen Golden Bits”… Mark Levy opines about “Generals”… This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:17 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie   Les Délices Délices  2013

23:07:00 00:04:10 Arcangelo Corelli Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 6  Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Sony  87771

23:11:00 00:05:23 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande in G   Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc  80715

23:19:00 00:06:35 George I. Gurdjieff Night Procession   Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM  2367

23:26:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi  902146

23:36:00 00:06:41 Gabriel Fauré Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium  109

23:43:00 00:11:10 César Franck Allegretto from Symphony in D minor   Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma  2647

23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana   Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI  54576