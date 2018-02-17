Program Guide 02-17-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Antonin Dvorak (arr. Fritz Kreisler): Sonatina for violin and piano, Op. 100: ii: Larghetto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Patricia Zander, piano Album: Kreisler, Paganini: Works Sony 37280 Music: 4:32

Bruce Broughton: Fanfares, Marches, Hymns, and Finale Grand Teton Music Festival Brass; Michael Mulcahy, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 18:56

Andy Akiho: In/Exchange, for string quartet and steel pan Friction Quartet; Andy Ahiko, steel pan Classical KING FM, The Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center, Seattle, WA Music: 10:38

Black History Spotlight: Will Marion Cook Music: 3:00

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96 "American": Movements 3 & 4 Attacca Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, St. John's Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 8:59

Camille Saint-Saens: Une Nuit a Lisbonne (A Night in Lisbon) Orchestre Symphonique Francais; Laurent Petitgirard, conductor Album: Saint-Saens Adda 590064 Music: 4:32

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33 Sol Gabetta, cello; Houston Symphony; John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 20:24

Robert Schumann: Marchenerzahlungen for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, Op. 132 David Shifrin, clarinet; Paul Neubauer, viola; Gloria Chien, piano

String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 15:32

Astor Piazzolla: Resurreccion del Angel Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 6:30

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:31:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

02:36:00 00:37:55 César Franck Symphony in D minor Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

03:19:00 01:02:26 Gustav Mahler Das klagende Lied Hallé Orchestra Kent Nagano Eva Urbanová, soprano; Jadwiga Rappé, alto; Hans-Peter Blochwitz, tenor; Hakan Hagegard, baritone; Hallé Choir Erato 21664

04:24:00 00:19:05 Sir Edward German Welsh Rhapsody Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726

04:47:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

05:12:00 00:24:09 Ernö Dohnányi .Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos 572303

05:39:00 00:10:02 Arcangelo Corelli St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia in D minor Adrian Chandler La Serenissima Avie 2371

05:50:00 00:08:37 Lars-Erik Larsson Lyric Fantasy Op 54 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas cubanas (selection) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 001593702

06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9890

06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba: Puertas de Madrid Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso 2013

06:55:31 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

06:56:59 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:00:42 Remo Pignoni: Por el sur (By the South) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:02:59 Remo Pignoni: Como queriendo (Like Loving) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:05:06 Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50 Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 10362

07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca: Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs) Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 426602

07:51:34 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Jade Simmons

Germaine Tailleferre: Sonata No. 2: Movement 2 Adagietto Ransom Wilson, flute; Christopher O'Riley, piano Album: Flute Music by Les Six Etcetera 1073 Music: 4:27

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Three Trumpets in D Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Richard Watkins, horn; Lukas Christinat, horn International Horn Festival Symphony Orchestra; Philippe Bach, conductor Aula Cher, Sarnen, Switzlerand Music: 11:13

Germaine Tailleferre: Harp Sonata (1953): Movement 2. Lento Sophie Baird-Daniel, harp 98.1 KING FM Northwest Focus Live, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 4:26

Eileen Ivers: Bygone Days Michael Newman, guitar; Laura Oltman, guitar Mannes School of Music, Ernst C. Stiefel Concert Hall, New York, NY

R. Nathaniel Dett: The Ordering of Moses (excerpts) Donnie Ray Albert, baritone; Latonia Moore, soprano; Ronnita Nicole Miller, mezzo soprano; Rodrick Dixon, tenor May Festival Chorus and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; James Conlon, conductor Bridge 9462 Music: 20:33

Black History Spotlight: R. Nathaniel Dett Music: 3:00

Erwin Schulhoff: Alla Tango Milonga Mira Wang, Colin Jacobsen, violins; Nicholas Cords, viola; Jan Vogler, cello Album: Tango! Sony 32803

Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Trio Sonata No. 4 in C minor Sonnambula: Jude Ziliak and Toma Iliev, violins; Amy Domingues, bass viol; James Kennerley, harpsichord; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 9:07

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland Music: 18:09

Erwin Schulhoff: Sonata for alto saxophone & piano "Hot Sonata" Sean Meyers, alto saxophone; Teodora Adzharova, piano Summer Chamber Music in Roland Park, Roland Park Presbyterian Church, Baltimore, MD Music: 14:54

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:02:00 00:02:35 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 2 Op 101 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

10:06:00 00:03:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from String Quartet No. 30 Op 33 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

10:11:00 00:10:02 Arcangelo Corelli St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia in D minor Adrian Chandler La Serenissima Avie 2371

10:24:00 00:12:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 14 for Winds in B flat major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

10:39:00 00:15:00 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 489

10:55:00 00:03:48 Sir Edward Elgar March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66 James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 503293

11:06:00 00:19:05 Sir Edward German Welsh Rhapsody Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726

11:28:00 00:08:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante favori in F major Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

11:38:00 00:05:51 Johann Christian Bach Zanaida: Overture Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488

11:46:00 00:11:17 César Franck Finale from Symphony in d Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

12:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Wagner: Parsifal

Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Production: François Girard

Parsifal: Klaus Florian Vogt, tenor

Kundry: Evelyn Herlitzius, soprano

King Amfortas: Peter Mattei, baritone

Gurnemanz: René Pape, bass

Klingsor: Evgeny Nikitin, bass-baritone

17:50:52 00:08:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5: Adagio Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Norman Kreiger, piano Decca 4815 583

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1956 on Stage and Screen - “My Fair Lady” alone would be a fine way to spend the hour ... but there’s also “The Most Happy Fella,” “Candide” and the movie versions of “The King and I” and “Carousel.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:09 00:02:41 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe The Rain in Spain Rex Harrison, Julie Andrews, Robert Coote My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK66128

18:04:26 00:02:44 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe Get Me to the Church on Time Stanley Holloway My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK66128

18:07:21 00:01:27 Frank Loesser Overture from The Most Happy Fella Orchestra The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:08:48 00:02:58 Frank Loesser My Heart Is So Full of You Robert Weede, Mimi Benzell The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:12:28 00:02:31 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein If I Loved You Gordon McCrae Carousel -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64692

18:14:56 00:03:20 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Marni Nixon The King and I -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64693

18:19:00 00:02:08 Cole Porter High Society Calypso Louis Armstrong High Society -- Film Soundtrack Blue Moon BMCD3506

18:21:08 00:02:58 Cole Porter Well, Did You Evah! Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby High Society -- Film Soundtrack Blue Moon BMCD3506

18:26:17 00:03:11 Harold Karr-Matt Dubey Mr. Livingstone Ethel Merman Happy Hunting -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCA1152

18:29:32 00:04:12 Leonard Bernstein-Richard Wilbur Best of All Possible Worlds Max Adrian, Barbara Cook, Robert Rounseville Candide -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48017

18:34:10 00:02:24 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul The Country's in the Very Best of Hands Stubby Kaye, Peter Palmer L'il Abner -- Original B'way Cast CBS CBS-A5150

18:37:04 00:03:47 Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash You're Far From Wonderful Joel Grey The Littlest Revue -- Origina Cast Painted Smiles PSCD-112

18:41:06 00:03:32 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe I Could Have Danced All Night Julie Andrews My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK66128

18:44:32 00:02:21 Cole Porter True Love Bing Crosby High Society -- Original Soundtrack Blue Moon BMCD3506

18:46:45 00:02:16 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green The Party's Over Judy Holiday Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK2006

18:48:55 00:02:45 Frank Loesser Big D Susan Johnson, Shorty Long The Most Happy Feller -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:52:05 00:00:55 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Leonard Bernstein Overture from Candide Orchestra Candide -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48017

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:00 00:24:09 Ernö Dohnányi .Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos 572303

19:27:00 00:27:57 Franz Krommer Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 40 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9275

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Vienna 2017 Tour Concert

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Nuages et Fêtes (1897)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 in a ‘Tragic’ (1905)

21:47:00 00:11:35 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Stan Freberg Show Episode 4 (08/04/57)…Commercials from the Vatican Radio – “Hits of the 11th Century,” “Hits of the Future” from the Vestibles, “Radio Classical Record Offer,” and “Sixteen Golden Bits”… Mark Levy opines about “Generals”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:17 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie Les Délices Délices 2013

23:07:00 00:04:10 Arcangelo Corelli Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 6 Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Sony 87771

23:11:00 00:05:23 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande in G Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

23:19:00 00:06:35 George I. Gurdjieff Night Procession Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

23:26:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

23:36:00 00:06:41 Gabriel Fauré Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 109

23:43:00 00:11:10 César Franck Allegretto from Symphony in D minor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576