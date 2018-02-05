Program Guide 02-05-2018
00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University: Ars Futura Ensemble plays the music of Greg D'Alessio and Andrew Rindfleisch - recorded Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8:00 pm, Drinko Recital Hall; Ars Futura: Madeline Lucas Tolliver, flute; Gunner Hirthe, clarinet; Victor Beyens, violin; Daniel Pereira, cello; William Bender, viola; Shuai Wang, piano; Luke Rinderkneckt, percussion; special Guest Dr. John Perrine, Saxophone
Greg D'Alessio: Sona Solo
Greg D'Alessio: Veil
Andrew Rindfleisch: Reverie
Greg D'Alessio: Now’s the Time
Greg D'Alessio: Thread
Greg D'Alessio: End after End
02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
José de Jesus Martinez: Magdelena Mig
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 (finale)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana Suite
Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G. 448
Ricardo Castro: Waltz Caprice
Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini Op. 32 Symphonic Fantasy after Dante
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
04:02:00 00:37:20 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 3 in E minor Op 53
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9328
04:43:00 00:18:02 Michael Easton Beasts of the Bush
State Orchestra of Victoria Brett Kelly Margaret Haggart, narrator Naxos 554368
05:04:00 00:29:04 Edward Burlingame Hill Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Op 47
Peter Bay Austin Symphony Bridge 9443
05:36:00 00:05:03 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 10 in F minor
Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100
05:51:00 00:07:40 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat major
Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 55219
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:03:37 Alessandro Marcello Andante from Oboe Concerto in D minor
American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108
06:10:00 00:02:55 Giovanni Palestrina Ad te levavi animam meam
Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300
06:15:00 00:10:10 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 60
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698
06:25:00 00:02:34 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Act 2 Finale 'Oath Duet'
Vienna Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Mario del Monaco, tenor; Aldo Protti, baritone Decca 4785437
06:30:00 00:04:51 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée
Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 503293
06:40:00 00:06:55 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15
Takács Quartet Decca 452854
06:50:00 00:05:42 Giuseppe Torelli Trumpet Concerto in D major
German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213
06:55:00 00:02:31 Henry Fillmore March "The Footlifter"
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85
07:03:00 00:07:30 Jerry Goldsmith Star Trek: The New Enterprise
John Mauceri London Philharmonic LPO 86
07:10:00 00:05:54 Leopold Kozeluch Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 5
London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 68154
07:20:00 00:03:23 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari School for Fathers: Intermezzo
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
07:25:00 00:02:03 Arcangelo Corelli Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6
Joel Smirnoff CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011
07:30:00 00:04:05 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11
Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437
07:40:00 00:08:57 Max Bruch Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26
BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2375
07:50:00 00:04:45 Ola Gjeilo The Spheres
Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100
07:55:00 00:01:43 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Dance
Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
08:07:00 00:06:08 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
08:15:00 00:06:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #64 Op 76
Kodály Quartet Naxos 503293
08:25:00 00:03:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Contredanse
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
08:30:00 00:05:59 Sergei Rachmaninoff Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19
Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120
08:40:00 00:09:27 Joaquín Rodrigo Zapateado & Finale from Concierto
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Pepe Romero, guitar; Sir Angel Romero, guitar Philips 4788977
08:50:00 00:04:49 Ottorino Respighi Prelude No. 1 on Gregorian Themes
Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224517
08:58:00 00:03:02 Max Steiner King Kong: Main Title & Entrance of Kong
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708
09:05:00 00:16:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Sir John Barbirolli Sinfonia of London EMI 67264
09:25:00 00:04:24 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Main Title
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 432109
09:35:00 00:05:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 32 in C sharp minor Op 50
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289
09:48:00 00:01:30 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: Three little maids from school we are
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Marie McLaughlin, soprano; Anne Howells, mezzo-soprano; Janice Watson, soprano Telarc 80284
09:51:00 00:06:41 Gaetano Donizetti Don Pasquale: Overture
Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:40 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Fuoco di gioia
Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus DeutGram 4796018
10:03:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Ballet Music
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
10:11:00 00:12:57 Sir Edward Elgar Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61
BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2375
10:25:00 00:03:42 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36
Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506
10:30:00 00:03:48 George Frideric Handel Berenice: Minuet
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47027
10:38:00 00:05:12 George Frideric Handel Musette from Concerto Grosso Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
10:53:00 00:22:12 Manuel de Falla Nights In the Gardens of Spain
BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10694
11:16:00 00:04:16 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune
Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181
11:21:00 00:07:50 Luigi Cherubini Medea: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438
11:31:00 00:06:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 19 in G minor Op 49
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
11:40:00 00:09:42 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Overture
Carlos Kleiber Dresden State Orchestra DeutGram 4796018
11:52:00 00:06:34 Cole Porter The Snake in the Grass Ballet
John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300
12:06:00 00:11:52 Johan Halvorsen Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2
Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Simax 1085
12:20:00 00:08:48 Franz Lehár Waltz 'Gold and Silver' Op 79
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
12:30:00 00:03:47 Alexander Voormolen Baron Hop Suite No. 1: March
Matthias Bamert The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 9815
12:38:00 00:04:13 Paul Hindemith March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis'
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
12:44:00 00:11:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Overture on Russian Themes Op 28
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
12:58:00 00:03:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic
Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:03:00 00:29:40 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Concerto No. 6 in A flat major Op 113
London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Chandos 9558
13:34:00 00:14:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 27 in G major
Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762
13:49:00 00:10:13 Georg Matthias Monn Symphony in G
Michi Gaigg L'arpa festante CPO 999273
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:01:34 Max Reger Wiegenlied Op 79
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
16:03:00 00:08:26 Max Reger Fugue from Variations on a Mozart Theme Op 132
Kurt Masur New York Philharmonic Teldec 74007
16:14:00 00:10:19 Francesco Salieri Symphony in B flat major
Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88176
16:28:00 00:05:41 Tomás Luis de Victoria Alma Redemptoris mater
Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380
16:36:00 00:03:32 Tomás Luis de Victoria Popule meus
Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300
16:41:00 00:08:22 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9
Mariss Jansons Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra EMI 54479
16:52:00 00:03:01 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231
16:57:00 00:02:21 Antonín Dvorák Romantic Pieces: Allegro maestoso Op 75
Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano Ars Prod. 38536
17:04:00 00:05:55 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen
Jerzy Maksymiuk BBC Scottish Symphony Naxos 550864
17:18:00 00:07:41 Max Bruch Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26
BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2375
17:30:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
17:40:00 00:04:15 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595
17:46:00 00:04:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits: Jolly Rutterkin
New Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722
17:52:00 00:07:10 Ole Bull Memories of Havana Dalasinfoniettan
Bjarte Engeset Henning Kraggerud, violin Naxos 503293
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:18:00 Sir Edward Elgar Allegro from Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61
BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2375
18:29:00 00:04:30 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in E flat major Op 119
Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171
18:35:00 00:03:50 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in B minor Op 119
Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171
18:42:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite
Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869
18:55:00 00:03:19 Johannes Brahms Ballade in G minor Op 118
Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
19:23:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9
Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:00 00:15:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 22 in E flat major
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009
20:18:00 00:25:07 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26
BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2375
20:46:00 00:12:32 Anton Webern Im Sommerwind
Eckart Preu Spokane Symphony E1 Music 7725
21:03:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153
Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628
21:14:00 00:04:54 Zdenek Fibich Poème
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orfeo 180891
21:22:00 00:13:44 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in F major Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
21:39:00 00:13:48 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Symphony for Strings in D minor
Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 557298
21:51:00 00:33:28 Eduard Tubin Symphony No. 3
Neeme Järvi Swedish Radio Symphony Bis 342
22:24:00 00:06:58 Arvo Pärt Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony CSOM 946
22:34:00 00:20:01 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner Byron Janis, piano RCA 300350
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:06:36 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906
23:08:00 00:10:50 Antonín Dvorák Poco adagio from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 65
Tempest Trio Naxos 503293
23:21:00 00:04:35 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324
23:25:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain
Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132
23:28:00 00:05:01 Charles Wilfrid Orr A Cotswold Hill Tune
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186
23:35:00 00:07:43 Emmanuel Chabrier Lamento
Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Alexandre Emard, English horn Chandos 5122
23:42:00 00:11:14 César Franck Sleep of Psyché
Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167
23:55:00 00:02:35 Richard Strauss Träumerei Op 9
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391
23:56:00 00:03:18 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Feuilles mortes
Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477