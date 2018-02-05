© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-05-2018

Published February 5, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University: Ars Futura Ensemble plays the music of Greg D'Alessio and Andrew Rindfleisch - recorded Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8:00 pm, Drinko Recital Hall; Ars Futura: Madeline Lucas Tolliver, flute; Gunner Hirthe, clarinet; Victor Beyens, violin; Daniel Pereira, cello; William Bender, viola; Shuai Wang, piano; Luke Rinderkneckt, percussion; special Guest Dr. John Perrine, Saxophone

Greg D'Alessio: Sona Solo

Greg D'Alessio: Veil

Andrew Rindfleisch: Reverie

Greg D'Alessio:  Now’s the Time

Greg D'Alessio: Thread

Greg D'Alessio: End after End

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

José de Jesus Martinez: Magdelena Mig

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 (finale) 

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana Suite 

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G. 448 

Ricardo Castro: Waltz Caprice 

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini Op. 32 Symphonic Fantasy after Dante  

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

04:02:00    00:37:20    Zdenek Fibich    Symphony No.  3 in E minor  Op 53        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9328

04:43:00    00:18:02    Michael Easton    Beasts of the Bush    
State Orchestra of Victoria    Brett Kelly    Margaret Haggart, narrator    Naxos     554368

05:04:00    00:29:04    Edward Burlingame Hill    Symphony No. 4 in E flat major  Op 47        
Peter Bay    Austin Symphony    Bridge     9443

05:36:00    00:05:03    Franz Liszt    Transcendental Etude No. 10 in F minor             
Marina Lomazov, piano    Lomazov     100

05:51:00    00:07:40    Franz Schubert    Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat major             
Stephen Kovacevich, piano    EMI     55219
 

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:03:37    Alessandro Marcello    Andante from Oboe Concerto in D minor     
American Classical Orchestra    Thomas Crawford    Marc Schachman, oboe    Centaur     3108

06:10:00    00:02:55    Giovanni Palestrina    Ad te levavi animam meam        
Massimo Palombella    Sistine Chapel Choir    DeutGram     4795300

06:15:00    00:10:10    Antonín Dvorák    Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 60        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572698

06:25:00    00:02:34    Giuseppe Verdi    Otello: Act 2 Finale 'Oath Duet'    
Vienna Philharmonic    Herbert von Karajan    Mario del Monaco, tenor; Aldo Protti, baritone    Decca     4785437

06:30:00    00:04:51    George Frideric Handel    Water Music Suite No.  1: Bourrée         
Kevin Mallon    Aradia Ensemble    Naxos     503293

06:40:00    00:06:55    Franz Schubert    Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15            
Takács Quartet    Decca     452854

06:50:00    00:05:42    Giuseppe Torelli    Trumpet Concerto in D major     
German Chamber Philharmonic        Alison Balsom, trumpet    EMI     16213

06:55:00    00:02:31    Henry Fillmore    March "The Footlifter"        
Frederick Fennell    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     85

07:03:00    00:07:30    Jerry Goldsmith    Star Trek: The New Enterprise        
John Mauceri    London Philharmonic    LPO     86

07:10:00    00:05:54    Leopold Kozeluch    Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 5    
London Mozart Players    Howard Shelley    Howard Shelley, piano    Hyperion     68154

07:20:00    00:03:23    Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    School for Fathers: Intermezzo        
Gianandrea Noseda    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10634

07:25:00    00:02:03    Arcangelo Corelli    Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6        
Joel Smirnoff    CityMusic Cleveland    CityMusic     2011

07:30:00    00:04:05    Jean Sibelius    Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11        
Lorin Maazel    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437

07:40:00    00:08:57    Max Bruch    Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26    
BBC Symphony    Andrew Litton    Rachel Barton Pine, violin    Avie     2375

07:50:00    00:04:45    Ola Gjeilo    The Spheres        
Charles Bruffy    Phoenix Chorale    Chandos     5100

07:55:00    00:01:43    Dmitri Shostakovich    Ballet Suite No. 1: Dance        
Constantine Orbelian    Moscow Chamber Orchestra    Delos     3257

08:07:00    00:06:08    Astor Piazzolla    Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn        
Almeda Trio    Albany     1386

08:15:00    00:06:52    Franz Joseph Haydn    Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #64 Op 76            
Kodály Quartet    Naxos     503293

08:25:00    00:03:00    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Les Boréades: Contredanse        
Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Archiv     4478

08:30:00    00:05:59    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19            
Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano    Cedille     120

08:40:00    00:09:27    Joaquín Rodrigo    Zapateado & Finale from Concierto    
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Sir Neville Marriner    Pepe Romero, guitar; Sir Angel Romero, guitar    Philips     4788977

08:50:00    00:04:49    Ottorino Respighi    Prelude No. 1 on Gregorian Themes        
Sergei Babayan, piano    ProPiano     224517

08:58:00    00:03:02    Max Steiner    King Kong: Main Title & Entrance of Kong    
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80708

09:05:00    00:16:10    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis        
Sir John Barbirolli    Sinfonia of London    EMI     67264

09:25:00    00:04:24    Max Steiner    Gone with the Wind: Main Title        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     432109

09:35:00    00:05:11    Frédéric Chopin    Mazurka No. 32 in C sharp minor  Op 50            
Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9289

09:48:00    00:01:30    Gilbert & Sullivan    The Mikado: Three little maids from school we are
Welsh National Opera Orchestra    Sir Charles Mackerras    Marie McLaughlin, soprano; Anne Howells, mezzo-soprano; Janice Watson, soprano    Telarc     80284

09:51:00    00:06:41    Gaetano Donizetti    Don Pasquale: Overture        
Myung-Whun Chung    St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    DeutGram     471566

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:02:40    Giuseppe Verdi    Otello: Fuoco di gioia    
Orchestra of La Scala    Claudio Abbado    La Scala Chorus    DeutGram     4796018

10:03:00    00:05:55    Giuseppe Verdi    Otello: Ballet Music        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779

10:11:00    00:12:57    Sir Edward Elgar    Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61    
BBC Symphony    Andrew Litton    Rachel Barton Pine, violin    Avie     2375

10:25:00    00:03:42    Sir Edward Elgar    Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36        
Howard Griffiths    Brandenburg State Orchestra    Klanglogo     1506

10:30:00    00:03:48    George Frideric Handel    Berenice: Minuet        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    EMI     47027

10:38:00    00:05:12    George Frideric Handel    Musette from Concerto Grosso Op 6            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     447733

10:53:00    00:22:12    Manuel de Falla    Nights In the Gardens of Spain    
BBC Philharmonic    Juanjo Mena    Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano    Chandos     10694

11:16:00    00:04:16    Claude Debussy    Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune
Alexander Schimpf, piano    Genuin     10181

11:21:00    00:07:50    Luigi Cherubini    Medea: Overture        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    EMI     54438

11:31:00    00:06:56    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 19 in G minor  Op 49            
Peter Takács, piano    Cambria     1175

11:40:00    00:09:42    Carl Maria von Weber    Der Freischütz: Overture        
Carlos Kleiber    Dresden State Orchestra    DeutGram     4796018

11:52:00    00:06:34    Cole Porter    The Snake in the Grass Ballet        
John McGlinn    London Sinfonietta    EMI     54300

12:06:00    00:11:52    Johan Halvorsen    Norwegian Rhapsody No.  2        
Ole Kristian Ruud    Trondheim Symphony Orchestra    Simax     1085

12:20:00    00:08:48    Franz Lehár    Waltz 'Gold and Silver' Op 79        
Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     463185

12:30:00    00:03:47    Alexander Voormolen    Baron Hop Suite No. 1: March        
Matthias Bamert    The Hague Philharmonic    Chandos     9815

12:38:00    00:04:13    Paul Hindemith    March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis'        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032

12:44:00    00:11:29    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    Overture on Russian Themes Op 28        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572788

12:58:00    00:03:00    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  5: Norwegian Rustic            
Andrei Gavrilov, piano    DeutGram     437522

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:00    00:29:40    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Piano Concerto No. 6 in A flat major  Op 113    
London Mozart Players    Howard Shelley    Howard Shelley, piano    Chandos     9558

13:34:00    00:14:06    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 27 in G major         
Jane Glover    London Mozart Players    ASV     762

13:49:00    00:10:13    Georg Matthias Monn    Symphony in G        
Michi Gaigg    L'arpa festante    CPO     999273

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00    00:01:34    Max Reger    Wiegenlied Op 79            
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille     139

16:03:00    00:08:26    Max Reger    Fugue from Variations on a Mozart Theme Op 132        
Kurt Masur    New York Philharmonic    Teldec     74007

16:14:00    00:10:19    Francesco Salieri    Symphony in B flat major         
Claudio Scimone    I Solisti Veneti    Erato     88176

16:28:00    00:05:41    Tomás Luis de Victoria    Alma Redemptoris mater        
Ralph Woodward    Fairhaven Singers    Guild     7380

16:36:00    00:03:32    Tomás Luis de Victoria    Popule meus        
Massimo Palombella    Sistine Chapel Choir    DeutGram     4795300

16:41:00    00:08:22    Hector Berlioz    Roman Carnival Overture Op 9        
Mariss Jansons    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    EMI     54479

16:52:00    00:03:01    Sir Thomas Beecham    The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte        
Yehudi Menuhin    Royal Philharmonic    MCA     6231

16:57:00    00:02:21    Antonín Dvorák    Romantic Pieces: Allegro maestoso Op 75            
Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano    Ars Prod.     38536

17:04:00    00:05:55    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen
Jerzy Maksymiuk    BBC Scottish Symphony    Naxos     550864

17:18:00    00:07:41    Max Bruch    Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26    
BBC Symphony    Andrew Litton    Rachel Barton Pine, violin    Avie     2375

17:30:00    00:05:05    Sir Arthur Sullivan    The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Philips     434916

17:40:00    00:04:15    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Decca     414595

17:46:00    00:04:18    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Five Tudor Portraits: Jolly Rutterkin    
New Philharmonia Orchestra    Sir David Willcocks    John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir    EMI     64722

17:52:00    00:07:10    Ole Bull    Memories of Havana    Dalasinfoniettan    
Bjarte Engeset    Henning Kraggerud, violin    Naxos     503293

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:18:00    Sir Edward Elgar    Allegro from Violin Concerto in B minor  Op 61    
BBC Symphony    Andrew Litton    Rachel Barton Pine, violin    Avie     2375

18:29:00    00:04:30    Johannes Brahms    Rhapsody in E flat major  Op 119            
Jorge Federico Osorio, piano    Cedille     171

18:35:00    00:03:50    Johannes Brahms    Intermezzo in B minor  Op 119            
Jorge Federico Osorio, piano    Cedille     171

18:42:00    00:11:57    Georges Bizet    The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite        
Daniel Barenboim    Orchestra of Paris    EMI     64869

18:55:00    00:03:19    Johannes Brahms    Ballade in G minor  Op 118            
Jorge Federico Osorio, piano    Cedille     171

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:19:22    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 35 in D major         
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     86793

19:23:00    00:32:32    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    Symphony No.  2 Op 9        
Dmitri Kitayenko    Bergen Philharmonic    Chandos     9178

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00    00:15:30    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 22 in E flat major         
Zubin Mehta    Vienna Philharmonic    ViennaPhil     2009

20:18:00    00:25:07    Max Bruch    Violin Concerto No.  1 in G minor  Op 26    
BBC Symphony    Andrew Litton    Rachel Barton Pine, violin    Avie     2375

20:46:00    00:12:32    Anton Webern    Im Sommerwind        
Eckart Preu    Spokane Symphony    E1 Music     7725

21:03:00    00:09:38    Joachim Raff    In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153        
Hilary Davan Wetton    Milton Keynes City Orchestra    Hyperion     66628

21:14:00    00:04:54    Zdenek Fibich    Poème        
Václav Neumann    Czech Philharmonic    Orfeo     180891

21:22:00    00:13:44    George Frideric Handel    Concerto Grosso in F major  Op 6            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     447733

21:39:00    00:13:48    Giovanni Battista Sammartini    Symphony for Strings in D minor         
Kevin Mallon    Aradia Ensemble    Naxos     557298

21:51:00    00:33:28    Eduard Tubin    Symphony No.  3        
Neeme Järvi    Swedish Radio Symphony    Bis     342

22:24:00    00:06:58    Arvo Pärt    Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten        
Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    CSOM     946

22:34:00    00:20:01    Richard Strauss    Burleske in D minor  Op 11    
Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Fritz Reiner    Byron Janis, piano    RCA     300350

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:06:36    Robert Schumann    Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47            
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello    DeutGram     22906

23:08:00    00:10:50    Antonín Dvorák    Poco adagio from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 65            
Tempest Trio    Naxos     503293

23:21:00    00:04:35    Lyndol Mitchell    Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad        
Howard Hanson    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Mercury     434324

23:25:00    00:02:34    Ole Bull    Solitude on the Mountain        
Andrew Penny    Orchestra of the Mill    Lydian     18132

23:28:00    00:05:01    Charles Wilfrid Orr    A Cotswold Hill Tune        
David Lloyd-Jones    Royal Ballet Sinfonia    Naxos     554186

23:35:00    00:07:43    Emmanuel Chabrier    Lamento    
Orch de la Suisse Romande    Neeme Järvi    Alexandre Emard, English horn    Chandos     5122

23:42:00    00:11:14    César Franck    Sleep of Psyché        
Armin Jordan    Basle Symphony Orchestra    Erato     88167

23:55:00    00:02:35    Richard Strauss    Träumerei Op 9            
John O'Conor, piano    Telarc     80391

23:56:00    00:03:18    Claude Debussy    Preludes Book 2: Feuilles mortes            
Spencer Myer, piano    Harm Mundi     907477