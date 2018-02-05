Elgar Violin Concerto; Bruch Violin Concerto No.1 —Rachel Barton Pine; BBC Symphony/Andrew Litton (Avie 2375)

One of our favorite violinists in her 36th album and fourth for Avie and her first recordings of two repertory staples, concertos by Edward Elgar and Max Bruch. The two works – Elgar’s only concerto for violin and Bruch’s first – straddle the turn of the 20th century but have in common a Romantic hue, which Rachel probes with her rich, soulful tone. The album is dedicated to “the memory of a musical hero and generous friend, Sir Neville Marriner,” who was to have reunited with Rachel on this album. She was fortunate to work with him on the scores, with Sir Neville vividly relating accounts of his teacher Billy Reed, former leader of the London Symphony Orchestra, who collaborated with Elgar on the creation of his violin concerto. Also involved in the project was celebrated producer Andrew Keener who himself has overseen award winning versions of the Elgar and Bruch concertos.