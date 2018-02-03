Program Guide 02-03-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo a la russe Russian National Orchestra; Mikhail Pletnev, conductor Album: Stravinsky: Symphony in E-flat, Op. 1/"Firebird" Suite/Scherzo a la russe DG 453434 Music: 4:32

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro assai, from Violin Sonata No. 3 in C, BWV 1005 (encore) Gil Shaham, violin Gstaad Musical Summits, Church, Rougemont, Switzerland Music: 3:29

Tatsunosuke Koshitani (arr. Takeshi Moriuchi): Hatsukoi Mari Moriya, soprano; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Duncan Ward, conductor

National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 3:52

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella, suite from the ballet Czech Philharmonic; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor Rudolfinum, Dvorak Hall, Prague, Czech Republic Music: 22:52

Zaid Jabri: Song without Words 1 for Cello and Symphony Orchestra (2005) Athil Hamdan, cello; Members of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra and WDR Radio Orchestra; Wayne Marshall, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne Music: 7:54

**BHS series: Joseph Douglass** Music: 3:00

Leonard Bernstein (arr. Sid Ramin): Sonata for Clarinet Movement 1 Grazio Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; London Symphony Orchestra; Eric Stern, conductor Album: Copland Clarinet Concerto, Bernstein Clarinet Sonata Music RCA 61790 Music: 4:17

Bela Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E Major, Sz. 119 Yefim Bronfman, piano; London Symphony Orchestra; Valery Gergiev, conductor New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ Music: 23:16

Leonard Bernstein (arr. Kenji Bunch): West Side Story Medley Intersection: John Novacek, piano; Laura Frautschi, violin; Christine Lamprea, cello

Tuesday Musical Club, Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, San Antonio, TX Music: 10:15

Mily Balakirev: Islamey (Oriental Fantasy) Vadym Kholodenko, piano University of Georgia, Hugh Hogson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 8:47

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:20:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat major English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058

02:24:00 00:40:03 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 2 in G major Op 36 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

03:09:00 00:16:01 Germaine Tailleferre Concertino for Harp & Orchestra Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Gillian Benet, harp Koch Intl 7169

03:28:00 01:07:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 52 Bamberg Symphony Claus Peter Flor Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus RCA 60248

04:40:00 00:31:57 Giovanni Palestrina Mass 'Pope Marcellus' Simon Preston Westminster Abbey Choir Archiv 415517

05:13:00 00:19:04 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

05:36:00 00:12:00 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and George Szell New York Philharmonic Unitd Arch 13

05:51:00 00:08:48 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 12 in C minor Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 José de Jesus Martinez: Magdelena Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:07:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 (finale) Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin, Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony Classical 93071

06:16:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana Suite Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 555844

07:00:50 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G. 448 Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble ADDA 581038

07:20:48 Ricardo Castro: Waltz Caprice Eva Suk, piano; Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 893

07:32:39 Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini Op. 32 Symphonic Fantasy after Dante Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4778022

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Pablo de Sarasate: Danzas Espanolas, Op. 22 No. 3 Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Album: Julia Fischer: Sarasate Decca 4785950 Music: 4:17

Michael Daugherty: Trail of Tears Amy Porter, flute; Billings Symphony Orchestra; Anne Harrigan, conductor Billings Symphony Orchestra, Alberta Bair Theater, Billings, MT Music: 21:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ray Lancaster, Columbia Hill, SC Music: 8:35

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude, Op. 34 No. 8 Allegretto Tatiana Nikolayeva, piano Album: Shostakovich Preludes Hyperion 66620 Music: 1:19

Pablo de Sarasate (arr. Nicolas Baldeyrou): Carmen Fantasy Sang Yoon Kim, Clarinet; Vivian Fan, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:40

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:02:00 00:01:56 Henry Fillmore March "Rolling Thunder" Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505

10:05:00 00:03:17 Henry Fillmore March 'King Karl King' Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

10:10:00 00:10:37 Felix Mendelssohn Overture 'The Fair Melusina' Op 32 Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225

10:23:00 00:14:22 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 20 in B flat Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668

10:39:00 00:14:04 Don Gillis Symphony No. 5 1/2 'A Symphony for Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

10:53:00 00:06:15 Bohuslav Martinu Serenade No. 2 Kenneth Sillito, violin; Malcolm Latchem, violin; Robert Smissen, viola Chandos 8771

11:08:00 00:20:44 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795448

11:31:00 00:11:10 Gioacchino Rossini Semiramide: Overture Piero Gamba London Symphony Decca 4785437

11:44:00 00:06:30 Felix Mendelssohn Rondo capriccioso in E major Op 14 Murray Perahia, piano CBS 42401

11:52:00 00:07:02 Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi Enrique Bátiz Festival Orchestra of Mexico Naxos 550838

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - With all new music and interviews with From the Top alumni who are now professional musicians, this Where are They Now episode features a From the Topper who's now performing with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, two alumni who are married and both have exciting careers and a brilliant new work by an award composer who performed his first composition on From the Top over 10 years ago

28-year-old pianist Peter Dugan from New York, New York performs the fourth movement, Toccata, from Le Tombeau de Couperin, M. 68 by Maurice Ravel.

25-year-old mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan from New York, New York performs the second movement, Er, der Herrlichste von allen, from Frauenliebe und -leben, Op. 42 by Robert Schumann.

24-year-old violist Leah Ferguson from Boston, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Romanza, from Serenade in C Major for String Trio, Op. 10 by Ernst von Dohnanyi.

31-year-old oboist Elizabeth Koch Tiscione from Atlanta, Georgia performs the third movement, Vivace, from Oboe Quintet by Arthur Bliss.

33-year-old composer Erin Nathan from Providence, Rhode Island presents Omaggio a Gesualdo (for string orchestra) by Eric Nathan.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: Il Trovatore

Conductor: Marco Armiliato

Production: Sir David McVicar

Leonora: Jennifer Rowley

Azucena: Anita Rachvelishvili

Manrico: Yonghoon Lee

di Luna: Quinn Kelsey

Ferrando: Štefan Kocán

16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

6:01:00 00:11:50 Gioacchino Rossini Semiramide: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

16:18:00 00:10:16 Ottorino Respighi Fantasia slava BBC Philharmonic Sir Edward Downes Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9311

16:32:00 00:26:19 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90 Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Maurice Jarre, a Place in Cinema

17:00:00 00:01:17 Maurice Jarre A Passage to India: Bombay March Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 35607

17:01:00 00:16:31 Maurice Jarre Georges Franju Suite Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 35607

17:19:00 00:02:10 Maurice Jarre Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme John Mauceri London Philharmonic LPO 86

17:20:00 00:12:47 Maurice Jarre Lawrence of Arabia: Suite Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 10131

17:34:00 00:04:59 Maurice Jarre Witness: Building the Barn Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 35607

17:39:00 00:05:09 Maurice Jarre Fatal Attraction: Theme Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 35607

17:45:00 00:05:13 Maurice Jarre Dead Poet's Society: Themes Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 35607

17:51:00 00:04:11 Maurice Jarre Ghost: Love Theme Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 35607

17:55:00 00:02:36 Maurice Jarre Gorillas in the Mist Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 35607

17:57:00 00:01:17 Maurice Jarre A Passage to India: Bombay March Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 35607

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on ‘Pipe Dream’ - Ted Chapin, president of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, guides us on a tour of the team’s captivating but little-known musica.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:05 Richard Rodgers Overture from Pipe Dream Orchestra Pipe Dream -- 2012 Encores! production Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:05:49 00:03:12 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein All Kinds of People Will Chase Pipe Dream Ghostligh GH8-4463

18:10:24 00:01:37 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Everybody's Got a Home but Me Laura Osnes Pipe Dream Ghostight GH8-4463

18:14:16 00:01:55 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Lopsided Bus Tom Wopat and Men Pipe Dream Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:18:15 00:03:02 Richard Rodgers-O.Hamerstein The Man I Used to Be Will Chase Pipe Dream Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:24:37 00:02:01 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Sweet Thursday Leslie Uggams Pipe Dream Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:28:28 00:05:41 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Suzy Is a Good Thing Leslie Uggams, Laura Osnes Pipe Dream Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:35:21 00:02:06 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein All at Once You Love Her Laura Osnes, Will Chase Pipe Dream Ghostlight GH8-4463

1837:53 00:02:47 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein All at Once You Love Her Leslie Uggams Pipe Dream Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:43:53 00:01:33 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein How Long? Leslie Uggams and Company Pipe Dream Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:46:15 00:03:28 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Next Time It Happens Laura Osnes, Will Chase Pipe Dream Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:50:19 00:01:34 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Finale from Pipe Dream Company Pipe Dream Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:51:56 00:01:04 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Entr'acte from Pipe Dream Orchestra Pipe Dream Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:53:03 00:01:21 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstin Filler: Overture from Pipe Dream Orchestra Pipe Dream Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:54:20 00:02:31 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: The Tide Pool Tom Wopat, Will Chase Pipe Dream Ghostlight GH8-4463

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:20:47 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 83 in G minor Yehudi Menuhin Menuhin Festival Orchestra EMI 69383

19:26:00 00:30:33 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for 2 Pianos & Orchestra in E major BBC Scottish Symphony Jerzy Maksymiuk Stephen Coombs, piano; Ian Munro, piano Hyperion 66567

19:58:00 00:01:41 Jean-Marie Leclair Tambourin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of DeutGram 4795448

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conducting; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus; Beverly Sills, soprano; Jill Denison Weller, soprano; Helen Vanni, mezzo; Elaine Bonazzi, mezzo; Mark Deller, counter-tenor; Seth McCoy, tenor; Melvin Hakola, baritone; Thomas Paul, baritone - Archival concert in observance of the Centennial of the Orchestra (12/28/67)

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL: Semele

22:24 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The first of our annual All-Request Programs

23:25 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:26:00 00:07:31 Franz Liszt Harmonies poétiques: Hymne de L' enfant Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479

23:35:00 00:06:14 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49 Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

23:43:00 00:07:31 Jean Sibelius Suite champêtre Op 98 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5169

23:51:00 00:02:35 Giovanni Palestrina Alma Redemptoris Mater Ralph Allwood Rodolfus Choir BBC 326

23:55:00 00:05:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variation No. 25 Adagio Peter Serkin, piano RCA 68188