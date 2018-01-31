Program Guide 01-31-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room and Finale Denver Brass

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in G minor, Op. 6, No. 8 Soovin Kim, Arnaud Sussmann, Aaron Boyd, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Keith Robinson, cello; Scott Pingel, double bass Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole, S.254, R.90 Jenny Chen, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

John Williams: Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra Alan Baer, tuba; New York Philharmonic; David Robertson, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY

Anton Reicha: Sonata on a Theme of Mozart: Movement 3 Ivan Ilic, piano

Vilem Tausky: Coventry-Meditation for String Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Anton Reicha: Quintet in F minor, Op. 99, No. 2 Olmos Ensemble: Martha Long, flute; Paul Lueders, oboe; Ilya Shterenberg, clarinet; Sharon Kuster, bassoon; Jeff Garza, horn First Unitarian Universalist Church, San Antonio, TX

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne, Op. 27 No. 2 Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:01:00 00:20:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 33 in B flat major Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

02:24:00 00:36:02 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 21 in B flat major Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

03:03:00 00:30:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Suite Op 20 Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra Alexander Lazarev Sergei Girshenko, violin Erato 45963

03:39:00 00:53:19 Franz Schubert Mass No. 6 in E flat major Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Benita Valente, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Jon Humphrey, tenor; Glenn Siebert, tenor; Myron Myers, bass Telarc 80212

04:34:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431

05:08:00 00:26:03 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80091

05:37:00 00:08:09 Eugène Ysaÿe Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca 433519

05:46:00 00:08:47 Franz Schubert Thirteen Ländler Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

05:56:00 00:03:34 William Grant Still Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:03 Alan Hovhaness Fugue from Symphony No. 48 Op 355 Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755

06:15:00 00:08:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 Berlin Philharmonic Wolfgang Schneiderhan Wolfgang Schneiderhan, violin DeutGram 4796018

06:25:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437

06:30:00 00:05:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: January Op 37 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758

06:40:00 00:03:46 Anonymous Ballad 'Johnny Faa' Barokksolistene Bjarte Eike. violin Rubicon 1017

06:45:00 00:08:37 Lars-Erik Larsson Lyric Fantasy Op 54 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

06:55:00 00:03:17 Josef Franz Wagner March 'Under the Double Eagle' John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

07:03:00 00:04:45 Philip Glass Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

07:10:00 00:08:45 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92 Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

07:20:00 00:03:02 Karl Jenkins Pie Jesu Stephen Layton Polyphony DeutGram 4793232

07:25:00 00:02:22 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Tango Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80581

07:30:00 00:05:52 David Diamond Allegretto from Symphony No. 4 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

07:40:00 00:07:18 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

07:50:00 00:05:08 Mikhail Glinka Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

07:55:00 00:02:04 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Torch Dance Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

07:56:00 00:02:26 Claude Debussy Beau soir Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

08:07:00 00:06:04 Frédéric Chopin Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

08:15:00 00:02:06 Traditional The Keel Row City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

08:17:00 00:06:21 Franz von Suppé The Jolly Robbers: Overture Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

08:28:00 00:07:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 101 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

08:40:00 00:08:43 George Gershwin Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

08:50:00 00:08:16 Greg Anderson Over the Rainbow The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041

08:58:00 00:01:47 Burton Lane Royal Wedding: Too Late Now Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

09:05:00 00:17:11 François Devienne Flute Concerto No. 8 in G major London Mozart Players Sir James Galway Sir James Galway, flute RCA 63701

09:25:00 00:06:56 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: Selections José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

09:35:00 00:07:22 John Field Rondeau in A flat major London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9534

09:48:00 00:02:30 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 20 in E minor Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

09:50:00 00:07:10 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Renaissance Dances Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas 1090

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:41 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Prelude Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

10:04:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132

10:12:00 00:11:06 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 7 in B flat major Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172

10:26:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

10:38:00 00:05:26 Domenico Cimarosa I nemici generosi: Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Denitsa Laffchieva, clarinet Naxos 572734

10:44:00 00:05:47 Giovanni Paisiello Proserpine: Overture Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031

10:53:00 00:21:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D major Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

11:19:00 00:10:52 Franz Schubert Andante in B minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

11:32:00 00:07:33 Lukas Foss Salomon Rossi Suite Lukas Foss Brooklyn Philharmonic New World 375

11:42:00 00:08:31 Maurice Ravel Scarbo from 'Gaspard de la nuit' Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

11:51:00 00:09:35 Franz Schubert Finale from String Quartet No. 14 Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813

12:08:00 00:10:26 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

12:20:00 00:11:40 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 4 in F minor Op 52 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443

12:32:00 00:04:05 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813

12:41:00 00:06:55 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449

12:50:00 00:08:47 Camille Saint-Saëns Fantaisie for Harp Op 95 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:43:57 Franz Schubert Symphony 'Grand Duo' in C major Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 423655

13:47:00 00:10:35 Franz Schubert Konzertstück in D major Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Pablo de Sarasate: Danzas Espanolas, Op. 22 No. 3 Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano

Michael Daugherty: Trail of Tears Amy Porter, flute; Billings Symphony Orchestra; Anne Harrigan, conductor Billings Symphony Orchestra, Alberta Bair Theater, Billings, MT

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ray Lancaster, Columbia Hill, SC

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude, Op. 34 No. 8 Allegretto Tatiana Nikolayeva, piano

Pablo de Sarasate (arr. Nicolas Baldeyrou): Carmen Fantasy Sang Yoon Kim, Clarinet; Vivian Fan, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazeppa: Cossack Dance Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Erich Kunzel, conductor

Gabriel Faure: Pelleas and Melisande Suite IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Trio in A Minor, Op. 50 Inon Barnatan, piano; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Anthony Holborne (arr. Fred Mills): Muy Linda Canadian Brass University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:02:15 Franz Schubert Die Forelle Barbara Bonney, soprano; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61964

16:04:00 00:03:02 Franz Schubert Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Hubert Giesen, piano DeutGram 4793449

16:10:00 00:14:42 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 9 in E flat minor Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550

16:29:00 00:03:20 Benjamin Frankel Battle of the Bulge: Prelude Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1094

16:35:00 00:02:44 Benjamin Frankel Carriage and Pair Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

16:41:00 00:07:48 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in D major Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

16:52:00 00:03:28 Turlough O'Carolan Carolan's Cup Barokksolistene Bjarte Eike. violin Rubicon 1017

16:57:00 00:02:27 Henry Purcell Come Ye Sons of Art: Duet 'Sound the Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Charles Brett, counter-tenor; John Williams, counter-tenor Erato 45123

17:04:00 00:05:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia English Chamber Orchestra Simon Preston Philippe Racine, flute Novalis 150088

17:13:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

17:27:00 00:08:14 Philip Glass Harpsichord Concerto: Movement I West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

17:40:00 00:05:39 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 10 in E minor Op 72 Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449

17:47:00 00:03:10 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 5 in A major Op 46 Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449

17:52:00 00:07:01 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

17:59:00 00:00:54 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 4 in G major Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano Sony 506416

18:30:00 00:04:50 François Devienne Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7 Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1359

18:37:00 00:03:17 Francis Poulenc Finale from Flute Sonata The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

18:42:00 00:09:17 Julius Fucik Winter Storms Waltz Op 184 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

18:54:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34 Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

18:09:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano Sony 506416

18:30:00 00:04:50 François Devienne Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7 Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1359

18:37:00 00:03:17 Francis Poulenc Finale from Flute Sonata The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

18:42:00 00:09:17 Julius Fucik Winter Storms Waltz Op 184 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

18:54:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34 Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University: Ars Futura Ensemble plays the music of Greg D'Alessio and Andrew Rindfleisch - recorded Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8:00 pm, Drinko Recital Hall; Ars Futura: Madeline Lucas Tolliver, flute; Gunner Hirthe, clarinet; Victor Beyens, violin; Daniel Pereira, cello; William Bender, viola; Shuai Wang, piano; Luke Rinderkneckt, percussion; special Guest Dr. John Perrine, Saxophone

Greg D'Alessio: Sona Solo

Greg D'Alessio: Veil

Andrew Rindfleisch: Reverie

Greg D'Alessio: Now’s the Time

Greg D'Alessio: Thread

Greg D'Alessio: End after End

21:30:00 00:29:01 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite Op 86 Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3127

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Martina Arroyo, soprano

Verdi: Me pellegrina ed organa

Verdi: Son giunta!

Verdi: La vergina deghli angeli

Verdi: Pace pace mio Dio

Burleigh, arr: Weepin' Mary

Burleigh, arr: Sometimes I feel like a motherlsess child

Burleigh, arr: Little David, play on your harp

Burleigh, arr: Nobody knows the trouble I've seen

Burleigh, arr: I stood on the hills of Jordan

Burleigh, arr: Oh, didn't it rain

Hall Johnson, arr: Horror, horror!

Hall Johnson, arr: Witness

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:00 00:14:18 Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

23:15:00 00:06:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641

23:23:00 00:04:03 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Carlton Woods Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Blue Water 2010

23:27:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

23:38:00 00:03:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Flute Sonata No. 1 Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402

23:42:00 00:10:08 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171

23:52:00 00:03:30 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4770832

23:56:00 00:03:07 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Sarah Chang, violin; Charles Abramovic, piano EMI 56791