What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-27-2018

Published January 27, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child  

Alexander Scriabin: Enigme No. 2 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in D minor, Op. 39 No. 8 Arcadi Volodos, piano Album: Arcadi Volodos Live at Carnegie Hall Sony 60893 Music: 4:37

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Concerto in F-sharp minor, Op. 20 Alexei Volodin, piano; Sinfonia Varsovia; Robert Trevino, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 27:28

Steve Reich: Cello Counterpoint Rose Bellini, cello; Maya Beiser, 7 pre-recorded cello tracks Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA Music: 11:33

Franz Lehar: Gern hab ich gefrau'n gekusst from Paganini Jack Swanson, tenor; Roderick Phipps-Kettlewell, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:24

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet in B-flat Major: Movement 2 Andante scherzando Ian Swensen, violin; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Geraldine Walther, viola; David Finckel, cello Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo 20052 Music: 4:17

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 6:15

Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 21:38

Felix Mendelssohn: from A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61 Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 14:17

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major   Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv  6506

02:41:00 00:34:29 Édouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI  57593

03:20:00 00:30:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A major  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm Alfred Prinz, clarinet DeutGram  4795448

03:53:00 00:20:01 Darius Milhaud Le Boeuf sur le toit Op 58  Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato  45820

04:18:00 00:54:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Judith Raskin, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  75

05:14:00 00:19:51 Jacques Ibert Flute Concerto Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI  57563

05:37:00 00:07:52 Juan Arriaga Los esclavos felices: Overture  Jordi Savall Le Concert des Nations Astrée  8532

05:48:00 00:11:02 Franz Schubert Sixteen German Dances   Alfred Brendel, piano Philips  422229

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:30 Arturo Sandoval Andante cantabile, from Trumpet Concerto Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza

06:05:07 Arturo Sandoval Mambo Caliente The London Trumpet Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Cala 4113 "

06:10:32 Eugenio Toussaint Concierto para piano improvisado y orquesta (ii. Largo) Alex Brown, piano Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

06:17:24 Paquito D'Rivera Vals Venezolano Todd Levy, clarinet; Jeannie Yu, piano Avie 2367

06:23:50 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F Michel Camilo; Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Telarc 83611

07:01:15 Johann Strauss, Jr. On the Beautiful Blue Danube, waltz, Op. 314 Vienna Philharmonic (Live at the 2017 New Year's Concert) Gustavo Dudamel Sony Classical 537618

07:12:06 Ricardo Castro Vals Capricho, Op. 1 (Waltz Caprice) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille Records 132

07:19:13 Angel J. Garrido When You Hear This Waltz Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

0723:37 Maurice Ravel Noble and Sentimental Waltzes Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80171

07:43:30 Isaac Albeniz Champagne, vals de salon Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1973

07:48:37 Agustin Barrios Vals de primavera (Spring Waltz) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471 532-2

07:54:00 Antonio Lauro Vals Venezolano No. 3 (Venezuelan Waltz No. 3) Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

07:56:23 Felipe Villanueva Poetic Waltz Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 894

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite: Movements 1 & 8 The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor Album: Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite / Couperin: Dance Suite ASV 809 Music: 4:26

Serge Koussevitzky: Concerto for Double Bass in F-sharp minor, Op. 3 Robin Kesselman, double bass; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:29

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Matthew Johnson from Chattanooga, TN Music: 8:44

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2: Prelude & Fugue No. 15 in G Major András Schiff, piano Album: Bach: The Well-

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from 'Capriccio', Op. 85 Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; David Finckel, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center & University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15

Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119: Movement 2. Moderato Truls Mork, cello; Lars Vogt, piano Album: Shostakovich, Stravinsky, Prokofiev Virgin 45274 Music: 4:38

Federico Moreno Torroba: Suite castellana for Guitar Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 7:55

Christopher Rogerson: River Songs Esther Park, piano; Moni Simeonov, violin; Chang Pan, cello Lake George Music Festival, Zankel Hall,  Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY Music: 20:20

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25 "Classical" IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN Music: 14:00

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:02:00 00:01:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance 'The Hero Coburg's   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  429783

10:04:00 00:02:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet in D major    András Schiff, piano Decca  421369

10:08:00 00:10:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony in C major   Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc  80273

10:21:00 00:14:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major  English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Richard Berry, horn Avie  35

10:38:00 00:12:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on Sarti's "Come un agnello"   Alessio Bax, piano Signum  321

10:51:00 00:07:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart La finta semplice: Overture  Mario Bernardi Calgary Philharmonic CBC  5149

11:06:00 00:18:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major   Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA  70904

11:27:00 00:07:54 Édouard Lalo Romance-Sérénade Frankfurt State Orchestra Nikos Athinäos Juri Toschmakow, violin Signum  6600

11:36:00 00:08:18 Sir William Walton Scapino Comedy Overture  John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie  2194

11:46:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  457634

11:55:00 00:04:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Porgi, amor Philharmonia Orchestra Sir John Pritchard Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI  18459

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 16, 2016 - From Boston Massachusetts this week’s episode features a 12-year-old cellist performing a show piece by David Popper, we hear a moving setting of a Newfoundland folks song performed by the Young Women’s Chamber Choir of Boston’s famous Handel and Haydn Society … and we’ll meet a Boston teenager so zealous about studying classical music, he managed to cram 4 instruments, 2 Boston orchestras and a chorus into his life

12-year-old cellist Sean Yu, from Rye, NY. performs Polonaise de Concert, Op.14 by David Popper (1843-1913) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old French Horn player Helen Wargelin, from Concord, MA performs Nocturno, Op. 7 by Franz Strauss (1822-1905) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The Handel Haydn Young Women’s Chamber Choir, ages 15-18 performs “Early Spring” (est. 4:15) - Traditional Newfoundland Folk Song - Arr. Kathleen Allan.

16-year-old pianist Wenfang Han from New York/China. performs V. Sonata Tragica from Forgotten Melodies II, Op.39 by Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951).

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. performs I. Allegro vivo from the sonata for violin and piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. peforms Tambourin Chinois, Op.3 (est. 3:40) by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with Christopher O’Riley.

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca

Conductor: Emmanuel Villaume

Production: Sir David McVicar

Tosca: Sonya Yoncheva, soprano

Mario Cavaradossi: Vittorio Grigolo, tenor

Scarpia: Željko Lučić, baritone

 

16:20 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:20:00 00:11:45 Édouard Lalo Le roi d'Ys: Overture  Armin Jordan Orchestre National de France Erato  45015

16:36:00 00:07:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Scherzando No. 2 in C major  Haydn Ensemble Berlin  Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI  56577

16:47:00 00:11:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 17 in G major   Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato  45714

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Egyptian, a Hollywood Case Study

17:02:00 00:07:02 Bernard Herrmann The Egyptian: Nefer-Nefer-Nefer  William Stromberg Moscow Symphony MarcoPolo  225078

17:10:00 00:07:49 Alfred Newman The Egyptian: Valley of the Kings  William Stromberg Moscow Symphony MarcoPolo  225078

17:20:00 00:11:46 Alfred Newman The Egyptian: Suite  William Stromberg Moscow Symphony MarcoPolo  225078

17:34:00 00:22:45 Bernard Herrmann The Egyptian: Suite  William Stromberg Moscow Symphony MarcoPolo  225078

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Party Down! - Musicals are filled with songs about all kinds of get-togethers: weddings and birthdays, clambakes, masquerades, reunions ... even block parties!

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:08            00:02:19            Jerry Herman     It's Today          Angela Lansbury           Mame -- Original Bway Cast            Sony    CK-3000

18:03:27            00:00:58            Michael John LaChiusa  Welcome to My Party    Toni Collete      The Wild Party -- Original Cast     Decca B'way     012-159003

18:04:25            00:02:09            Fats Waller-James C. Johnson  The Joint Is Jumpin       Nell Carter         Ain't Misbehavin -- Original Cast        RCA     2965-2-RC

18:06:34            00:00:50            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Hollywood Party            Bobby Short     Bobby Short Celebrates Rodgers & Hart        Atlantic 813201-2

18:08:29            00:02:08            Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein     The Party That We're Gonna Have Tomorrow Night    Tom Wopat       Pipe Dream -- 2012 City Center Encores Ghostlight         GH8-4463

18:10:34            00:01:54            Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein     This Was a Real Nice Clambake Company            Carousel -- 1994 Revival            Angel    CDQ5-5-55199

18:12:54            00:02:55            L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  Conversation Piece       Roz Russell, Edie Adams            Wonderful Town -- Original Bway Cast    MCA     MCAD-10050

18:16:09            00:02:59            Burt Bacharach-Hal David         Turkey Lurkey Time       Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee       Promises, Promises -- Original Bway Cast          Ryko    RCD10750

18:19:33            00:02:58            Charles K. Harris           After the Ball     Fredrica Von Stade, Robert Nichols        Show Boat -- 1988 Studio Cast            Angel    7777-491082

18:22:48            00:02:24            Harold Rome     Birthday Song   Company          Fanny -- Original Bway Cast       RCA            09026-68074

18:25:26            00:01:50            Stephen Sondheim        Don't Look at Me           John McMartin, Dorothy Collins            Follies -- Original Bway Cast      Angel    ZDM-764666

18:28:15            00:01:27            Irving Berlin       Hostess with the Mostes on the Ball       Ethel Merman    Ethel Merman Sings Call         MCA     MCAD-10523

18:30:17            00:02:01            Cole Porter       Well, Did You Evah!       Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby        High Society -- Film Soundtrack          Blue Moon        BMCD3506

18:32:09            00:02:16            J. Styne-B.Comden-A.Green      Drop That Name            Judy Holiday     Bells Are Ringing -- Original Bway Cast     Sony    CK2006

18:34:44            00:01:47            Andrew Lloyd Webber-Charles Hart        Masquerade      Company          The Phantom of the Opera -- Original London Cast      Polydor CD831273

18:36:27            00:03:08            A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe       You Did It          Rex Harrison, Robert Coote       My Fair Lady -- Original Bway Cast     Sony    SK66128

18:39:46            00:01:20            Richard Rodgers           Waltz for a Ball  Orchestra          Cinderella -- Original TV Cast            Sony    SK53538

18:41:06            00:02:10            Leonard Bernstein         Dance at the Gym         Orchestra          West Side Story -- Original Bway Cast        Sony    CK53152

18:43:11            00:00:54            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    Henry Street      Company          Funny Girl -- Original Bway Cast     Angel    ZDM764661-2

18:44:05            00:00:36            Frank Loesser   Spozalizio         Company          The Most Happy Fella    Sony    S2K-48010

018:44:41          00:02:06            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        The Farmer and the Cowman     Mary Wickes, Company          Oklahoma! -- 1979 Bway Revival            RCA     RCD1-3572

18:47:07            00:02:22            A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe        My Mother's Wedding Day         Susan Johnson Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast           Columbia          LPOS2540

18:49:41            00:02:01            Hoagy Carmichael-Johnny Mercer          In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening    Bing Crosby, Jane Wyman     American Songbook Series: Hoagy Carmichael   Smithsonian      RD048-9

18:51:55            00:01:05            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:54            Noel Coward     Filler: A Marvelous Party            Roderick Cook  Oh, Coward! -- Original Cast     Bell       P9001

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:24:16 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No.  9 in C major    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  437528

19:20:00 00:27:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor   Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM  75736

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Nikolai Znaider, violin - Miami concert

20:06:00 00:34:25 Carl Nielsen Violin Concerto Op 33 

20:49:00 00:42:02 Jean Sibelius Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43 

21:36:00 00:22:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat major  

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad The Stan Freberg Show Episode 3 (07/28/57)… Some National Lampoon material: “Deterolata,” “Catch it if You Can,” “Lady Windemere’s Fan”…  Jan C. Snow talks about “Seating Options”… This Week in the Media.”

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major  Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA  60244

23:10:00 00:09:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 40  Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie  2159

23:22:00 00:11:07 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No.  9 in A flat major    Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram  4795529

23:33:00 00:11:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 2 in G   Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Christoph Poppen, violin; Hariolf Schlichtig, viola; Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello EMI  56829

23:45:00 00:06:43 Michael Haydn Adagio from Notturno in F major    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  437782

23:52:00 00:04:02 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1  Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference  120

23:55:00 00:02:48 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 5   Cypress String Quartet Avie  2275