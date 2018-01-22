For Seasons--Daniel Hope, violin; Zurich Chamber Orchestra & Friends

Following his acclaimed performance on Max Richter’s Vivaldi Recomposed album, Daniel Hope has recorded For Seasons, featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, recorded by Hope for the first time. To complement the Four Seasons, For Seasons includes a selection of short pieces dedicated to different months of the year, spanning from neoclassical hits by Nils Frahm, Max Richter and Chilly Gonzales to Romantic pieces by Brahms and Schumann. The Strad online described the program as “Colorful Vivaldi thrills amid an eclectic mix of miniatures.” First featured in July 2017, For Seasons is one of WCLV's favorite releases from last year.