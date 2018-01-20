Program Guide 01-20-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonata in a minor, D. 385: Movement 4 Allegro Andrew Manze, violin; Richard Egarr, fortepiano Album: Schubert Sonatas for Violin and Piano Harmonia Mundi 907 445 Music: 4:36

Witold Lutoslawski: Paganini Variations for Solo Piano and Orchestra Stephen Hough, piano; Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 8:04

Franz Schubert: Quartet in D Minor, D. 810 "Death and the Maiden: Movement 4 Presto Belcea Quartet: Corina Belcea, Axel Schacher, violin; Krzysztof Chorzelski, viola; Antoine Lederlin, cello Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 9:10

Sheridan Seyfried: Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra Nikki and Timothy Chooi, violins; Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra; Roger Kalia, music director Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, NY Music: 24:54

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor, Op. 93: Movement 2 Allegro Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 4:20

Mark Dancigers: Everness yMusic Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA Music: 6:37

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1 in D minor Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 31:27

Thierry Escaich: Tango Virtuoso Equus Saxophone Quartet Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 4:43

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:23:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 90 in C major Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253

02:28:00 00:40:11 Ernest Chausson Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D major Op 21 Cleveland Orch String Quartet Lorin Maazel, violin; Israela Margalit, piano Telarc 80046

03:11:00 00:13:50 Guillaume Lekeu Molto Adagio for Strings Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455

03:28:00 00:24:22 Walter Piston Symphony No. 4 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559162

03:56:00 00:53:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 7 in D major Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161

04:53:00 00:40:09 Alexander Zemlinsky Die Seejungfrau Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 417450

05:36:00 00:13:02 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

05:50:00 00:07:55 Riccardo Drigo Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' Richard Bonynge London Symphony Decca 433862

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Traditional Mexican: La Petenera Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676

06:05:25 Traditional Ecuadorian: La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel) Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676

06:11:42 Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 06322

06:28:42 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D ‘The Hunt’ Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 18079

06:48:59 Federico Mompou: Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival) Pierre Huybregts, piano Centaur Records 2055

07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt.) James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe James Galway RCA Victor Red Seal 7861

07:12:55 Isaac Albéniz: Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña Jaime Martin Tritó 00078

07:25:08 Claude Debussy: Lindaraja Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036

07:29:48 Claude Debussy: La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2 Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036

07:36:10 Astor Piazzolla: Three Symphonic Movements Santa Barbara Symphony Gisele Ben-Dor Delos 3345

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780: Movement 4. Moderato Shai Wosner, piano Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:25

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco Overture Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Gimeno, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 7:12

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY Music: 7:50

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine: 3 Anime Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Ravel: L'oeuvre Pour Piano Seul / Jean-Yves Thibaudet Decca 433515 Music: 3:37

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C major for Violin and Piano, D. 934, Op. 159 Benjamin Beilman, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 24:00

Ernst von Dohnányi: Humoresques, Op. 17: Movement 2 Jenő Jandó, piano Album: Ernst von Dohnányi: Piano Works Vol. 2 Koch Schwann 312192 Music: 4:18

Ernst von Dohnányi: Sextet for Piano, Strings, and Winds in C Major, Op. 37 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Stewart Rose, horn; Beth Guterman, viola; Emily Bruskin, violin; Julia Bruskin, cello; Andrea Lam, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 29:22

Joaquin Turina: Ante Las lanzas, de Velazquez, from Contemplacion, Op. 99 Liza Stepanova, piano Hugh Hodgson School of Music and UGA Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 4:07

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Symphony No. 1: Movements 2 & 3 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: ~8:32

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:02:00 00:01:54 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

10:05:00 00:04:33 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Intermezzo Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

10:11:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

10:31:00 00:11:06 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 7 in B flat major Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172

10:44:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

11:07:00 00:19:12 Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

11:27:00 00:03:44 Carl Maria von Weber Turandot: Overture Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

11:33:00 00:10:25 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C sharp minor Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

11:46:00 00:07:58 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B flat major English Concert Trevor Pinnock David Reichenberg, oboe Archiv 415291

11:50:00 00:08:30 Arthur Foote Air and Gavotte Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

11:55:00 00:03:39 Dmitri Shostakovich Hamlet: Ball at the Palace Op 116 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 3, 2017 - From McLean, Virginia, this week’s program features a wild performance by 14-year-old violist who tackles a piece written by Hindemith with the extraordinary tempo marking of 600-640 beats per minute… a tender performance of the song “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed on the marimba … and we’ll hear how studying music helped one young musician grow up and cope with Tourette’s Syndrome.

14-year-old violinist, Daniel Bae, from Lubbock, TX, performs the first movement Allegro moderato and second movement, Allegro maestoso from Romantic Pieces, Op 75 by Antonín Dvorák with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old violist, Beatrice Chen, from Chicago, IL performs the fourth movement Rasendes Zeitmaß. Wild. Tonschönheit ist Nebensache from Solo Viola Sonata Op. 25, No. 1 by Paul Hindemith, and Bourrée I and Bourrée II from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for viola.

18-year-old guitarist Kathleen Cho, from Potomac, MD performs movement III . La Toccata de Pasquini from the Sonata for solo guitar by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old clarinetist, Daniel Solowey, from Sarasota, FL performs the second movement, Allegro animato from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19-year-old cellist, Gabriel Martins from Los Angeles, CA. performs the Prélude and Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach

18-year-old percussionist Alvin Chung, from Potomac, MD performs Pure Imagination by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; arranged for marimba by Alex Stopa, and The Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arranged by Pius Cheung

14-year-old violist Beatrice Chen and 19-year-old cellist Gabriel Martins perform movement I. Allegro (from "Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern", WoO 32 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Jules Massenet: Thaïs

Conductor: Emmanuel Villaume

Thais: Ailyn Pérez, soprano

Athanaël: Gerald Finley, baritone

Nicias: Jean-François Borras, tenor

Palémon: David Pittsinger, bass-baritone

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:00:00 00:19:30 Jules Massenet Le Cid: Ballet Suite Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 4785437

16:22:00 00:31:20 Gabriel Fauré Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

16:54:00 00:04:58 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dances Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E. M. Forster Trilogy

17:02:00 00:17:06 Richard Robbins A Room with a View: Suite Symphony Orchestra Angel/EMI 28956

17:22:00 00:15:44 Richard Robbins Maurice: Suite Harry Rabinowitz Symphony Orchestra Angel/EMI 28956

17:39:00 00:18:02 Richard Robbins Howard's End: Suite Symphony Orchestra Harry Rabinowitz Martin Jones, piano Angel/EMI 28956

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Robert Preston - This guy (the one and only Harold Hill) had no training in musical theater, but he became one of our greatest leading men ... an electrifying actor who owned the musical stage

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:23 00:01:52 Meredith Willson 76 Trombones Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM76466323

18:03:41 00:02:54 Henry Mancini-Leslie Bricusse You and Me Robert Preston, Julie Andrews Victor/Victoria -- Film Soundtrack Crescendo GNPD8038

18:06:40 00:05:00 Meredith Willson Trouble Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM76466323

18:12:35 00:02:44 Meredith Willson Marian the Librarian Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM76466323

18:16:02 00:01:48 Maredith Willson The Sadder-But-Wiser Girl Robert Preston The Music Man -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. LP223

18:17:45 00:01:39 Meredith Willson Goodnight, My Someone Robert Preston The Music Man -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. LP223

18:19:54 00:02:32 Matt Dubey-Harold Karr I Don't Know How to Love Her Robert Preston Forgotten Broadway, Vol. 2 Take Home Tunes T102

18:22:59 00:02:36 Mark Sandrich, Jr. I Invented Myself Robert Preston Ben Franklin in Paris -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7651342

18:26:15 00:04:38 Mark Sandrich, Jr. Look for Small Pleasures Robert Preston, Ulla Sallert Ben Franklin in Paris -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7651342

18:32:35 00:02:05 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt I Love My Wife Robert Preston I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1128-2-RC

18:34:36 00:02:14 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt My Cup Runneth Over Robert Preston, Mary Martin I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1128-2-RC

18:37:55 00:02:08 Jerry Herman I Want to Make the World Laugh Robert Preston Mack & Mabel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10523

18:40:20 00:03:09 Jerry Herman I Won't Send Roses Robert Preston Mack & Mabel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10523

18:44:32 00:02:35 Henry Mancini-Leslie Bricusse Gay Paree Robert Preston Victor/Victoria -- Original Film Soundtrack Crescendo GNPD8038

18:47:54 00:03:48 Meredith Willson Finale from The Music Man Robert Preston The Music Man -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. LP223

18:51:51 00:01:09 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

19:22:00 00:31:11 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Golda Schultz, soprano; Maximillian Schmitt, tenor; Alexander Dobson, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - live from Severance Hall

20:06:00 02:17:00 Franz Joseph Haydn The Seasons

22:38 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Stan Freberg Show, Episode 2 (07/12/57)... Some BBC items including “Football Results,” 8“BBC.BC” and the mysterious “Some Enchanted Wavelength”… Richard Howland-Bolton offers “Note Fest Advisory”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:39:00 00:03:41 Alfredo Catalani La Wally: Act 3 Prelude Riccardo Chailly La Scala Philharmonic Decca 4831148

23:43:00 00:10:07 Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Orchestral Quartet Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455

23:54:00 00:04:33 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Connais-tu le pays? Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962