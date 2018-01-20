Program Guide 01-20-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Franz Schubert: Violin Sonata in a minor, D. 385: Movement 4 Allegro Andrew Manze, violin; Richard Egarr, fortepiano Album: Schubert Sonatas for Violin and Piano Harmonia Mundi 907 445 Music: 4:36
Witold Lutoslawski: Paganini Variations for Solo Piano and Orchestra Stephen Hough, piano; Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 8:04
Franz Schubert: Quartet in D Minor, D. 810 "Death and the Maiden: Movement 4 Presto Belcea Quartet: Corina Belcea, Axel Schacher, violin; Krzysztof Chorzelski, viola; Antoine Lederlin, cello Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 9:10
Sheridan Seyfried: Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra Nikki and Timothy Chooi, violins; Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra; Roger Kalia, music director Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, NY Music: 24:54
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor, Op. 93: Movement 2 Allegro Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 4:20
Mark Dancigers: Everness yMusic Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA Music: 6:37
Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1 in D minor Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 31:27
Thierry Escaich: Tango Virtuoso Equus Saxophone Quartet Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 4:43
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
02:02:00 00:23:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 90 in C major Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253
02:28:00 00:40:11 Ernest Chausson Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D major Op 21 Cleveland Orch String Quartet Lorin Maazel, violin; Israela Margalit, piano Telarc 80046
03:11:00 00:13:50 Guillaume Lekeu Molto Adagio for Strings Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455
03:28:00 00:24:22 Walter Piston Symphony No. 4 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559162
03:56:00 00:53:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 7 in D major Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161
04:53:00 00:40:09 Alexander Zemlinsky Die Seejungfrau Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 417450
05:36:00 00:13:02 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
05:50:00 00:07:55 Riccardo Drigo Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' Richard Bonynge London Symphony Decca 433862
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Traditional Mexican: La Petenera Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676
06:05:25 Traditional Ecuadorian: La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel) Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676
06:11:42 Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 06322
06:28:42 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D ‘The Hunt’ Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 18079
06:48:59 Federico Mompou: Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival) Pierre Huybregts, piano Centaur Records 2055
07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt.) James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe James Galway RCA Victor Red Seal 7861
07:12:55 Isaac Albéniz: Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña Jaime Martin Tritó 00078
07:25:08 Claude Debussy: Lindaraja Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036
07:29:48 Claude Debussy: La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2 Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036
07:36:10 Astor Piazzolla: Three Symphonic Movements Santa Barbara Symphony Gisele Ben-Dor Delos 3345
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Franz Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780: Movement 4. Moderato Shai Wosner, piano Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:25
Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco Overture Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Gimeno, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 7:12
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY Music: 7:50
Maurice Ravel: Sonatine: 3 Anime Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Ravel: L'oeuvre Pour Piano Seul / Jean-Yves Thibaudet Decca 433515 Music: 3:37
Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C major for Violin and Piano, D. 934, Op. 159 Benjamin Beilman, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 24:00
Ernst von Dohnányi: Humoresques, Op. 17: Movement 2 Jenő Jandó, piano Album: Ernst von Dohnányi: Piano Works Vol. 2 Koch Schwann 312192 Music: 4:18
Ernst von Dohnányi: Sextet for Piano, Strings, and Winds in C Major, Op. 37 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Stewart Rose, horn; Beth Guterman, viola; Emily Bruskin, violin; Julia Bruskin, cello; Andrea Lam, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 29:22
Joaquin Turina: Ante Las lanzas, de Velazquez, from Contemplacion, Op. 99 Liza Stepanova, piano Hugh Hodgson School of Music and UGA Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 4:07
Einojuhani Rautavaara: Symphony No. 1: Movements 2 & 3 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: ~8:32
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell
10:02:00 00:01:54 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
10:05:00 00:04:33 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Intermezzo Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
10:11:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160
10:31:00 00:11:06 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 7 in B flat major Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172
10:44:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438
11:07:00 00:19:12 Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
11:27:00 00:03:44 Carl Maria von Weber Turandot: Overture Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766
11:33:00 00:10:25 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C sharp minor Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
11:46:00 00:07:58 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B flat major English Concert Trevor Pinnock David Reichenberg, oboe Archiv 415291
11:50:00 00:08:30 Arthur Foote Air and Gavotte Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166
11:55:00 00:03:39 Dmitri Shostakovich Hamlet: Ball at the Palace Op 116 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735
12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 3, 2017 - From McLean, Virginia, this week’s program features a wild performance by 14-year-old violist who tackles a piece written by Hindemith with the extraordinary tempo marking of 600-640 beats per minute… a tender performance of the song “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed on the marimba … and we’ll hear how studying music helped one young musician grow up and cope with Tourette’s Syndrome.
14-year-old violinist, Daniel Bae, from Lubbock, TX, performs the first movement Allegro moderato and second movement, Allegro maestoso from Romantic Pieces, Op 75 by Antonín Dvorák with Christopher O’Riley, piano.
14-year-old violist, Beatrice Chen, from Chicago, IL performs the fourth movement Rasendes Zeitmaß. Wild. Tonschönheit ist Nebensache from Solo Viola Sonata Op. 25, No. 1 by Paul Hindemith, and Bourrée I and Bourrée II from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for viola.
18-year-old guitarist Kathleen Cho, from Potomac, MD performs movement III . La Toccata de Pasquini from the Sonata for solo guitar by Leo Brouwer
16-year-old clarinetist, Daniel Solowey, from Sarasota, FL performs the second movement, Allegro animato from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O’Riley, piano.
19-year-old cellist, Gabriel Martins from Los Angeles, CA. performs the Prélude and Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach
18-year-old percussionist Alvin Chung, from Potomac, MD performs Pure Imagination by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; arranged for marimba by Alex Stopa, and The Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arranged by Pius Cheung
14-year-old violist Beatrice Chen and 19-year-old cellist Gabriel Martins perform movement I. Allegro (from "Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern", WoO 32 by Ludwig van Beethoven.
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK
Jules Massenet: Thaïs
Conductor: Emmanuel Villaume
Thais: Ailyn Pérez, soprano
Athanaël: Gerald Finley, baritone
Nicias: Jean-François Borras, tenor
Palémon: David Pittsinger, bass-baritone
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:00:00 00:19:30 Jules Massenet Le Cid: Ballet Suite Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 4785437
16:22:00 00:31:20 Gabriel Fauré Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066
16:54:00 00:04:58 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dances Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429
FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E. M. Forster Trilogy
17:02:00 00:17:06 Richard Robbins A Room with a View: Suite Symphony Orchestra Angel/EMI 28956
17:22:00 00:15:44 Richard Robbins Maurice: Suite Harry Rabinowitz Symphony Orchestra Angel/EMI 28956
17:39:00 00:18:02 Richard Robbins Howard's End: Suite Symphony Orchestra Harry Rabinowitz Martin Jones, piano Angel/EMI 28956
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Robert Preston - This guy (the one and only Harold Hill) had no training in musical theater, but he became one of our greatest leading men ... an electrifying actor who owned the musical stage
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:23 00:01:52 Meredith Willson 76 Trombones Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM76466323
18:03:41 00:02:54 Henry Mancini-Leslie Bricusse You and Me Robert Preston, Julie Andrews Victor/Victoria -- Film Soundtrack Crescendo GNPD8038
18:06:40 00:05:00 Meredith Willson Trouble Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM76466323
18:12:35 00:02:44 Meredith Willson Marian the Librarian Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM76466323
18:16:02 00:01:48 Maredith Willson The Sadder-But-Wiser Girl Robert Preston The Music Man -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. LP223
18:17:45 00:01:39 Meredith Willson Goodnight, My Someone Robert Preston The Music Man -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. LP223
18:19:54 00:02:32 Matt Dubey-Harold Karr I Don't Know How to Love Her Robert Preston Forgotten Broadway, Vol. 2 Take Home Tunes T102
18:22:59 00:02:36 Mark Sandrich, Jr. I Invented Myself Robert Preston Ben Franklin in Paris -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7651342
18:26:15 00:04:38 Mark Sandrich, Jr. Look for Small Pleasures Robert Preston, Ulla Sallert Ben Franklin in Paris -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7651342
18:32:35 00:02:05 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt I Love My Wife Robert Preston I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1128-2-RC
18:34:36 00:02:14 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt My Cup Runneth Over Robert Preston, Mary Martin I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1128-2-RC
18:37:55 00:02:08 Jerry Herman I Want to Make the World Laugh Robert Preston Mack & Mabel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10523
18:40:20 00:03:09 Jerry Herman I Won't Send Roses Robert Preston Mack & Mabel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10523
18:44:32 00:02:35 Henry Mancini-Leslie Bricusse Gay Paree Robert Preston Victor/Victoria -- Original Film Soundtrack Crescendo GNPD8038
18:47:54 00:03:48 Meredith Willson Finale from The Music Man Robert Preston The Music Man -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. LP223
18:51:51 00:01:09 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
19:22:00 00:31:11 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Golda Schultz, soprano; Maximillian Schmitt, tenor; Alexander Dobson, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - live from Severance Hall
20:06:00 02:17:00 Franz Joseph Haydn The Seasons
22:38 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Stan Freberg Show, Episode 2 (07/12/57)... Some BBC items including “Football Results,” 8“BBC.BC” and the mysterious “Some Enchanted Wavelength”… Richard Howland-Bolton offers “Note Fest Advisory”… This Week in the Media
QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:39:00 00:03:41 Alfredo Catalani La Wally: Act 3 Prelude Riccardo Chailly La Scala Philharmonic Decca 4831148
23:43:00 00:10:07 Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Orchestral Quartet Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455
23:54:00 00:04:33 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Connais-tu le pays? Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962