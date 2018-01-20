Program Guide 01-20-2018

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published January 20, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonata in a minor, D. 385: Movement 4 Allegro Andrew Manze, violin; Richard Egarr, fortepiano Album: Schubert Sonatas for Violin and Piano Harmonia Mundi 907 445 Music: 4:36

Witold Lutoslawski: Paganini Variations for Solo Piano and Orchestra Stephen Hough, piano; Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 8:04

Franz Schubert: Quartet in D Minor, D. 810 "Death and the Maiden: Movement 4 Presto Belcea Quartet: Corina Belcea, Axel Schacher, violin; Krzysztof Chorzelski, viola; Antoine Lederlin, cello Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 9:10

Sheridan Seyfried: Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra Nikki and Timothy Chooi, violins; Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra; Roger Kalia, music director Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, NY Music: 24:54

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor, Op. 93: Movement 2 Allegro Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 4:20

Mark Dancigers: Everness yMusic Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA Music: 6:37

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1 in D minor Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 31:27

Thierry Escaich: Tango Virtuoso Equus Saxophone Quartet Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 4:43

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00            00:23:10            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 90 in C major                  Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Sony    66253

02:28:00            00:40:11            Ernest Chausson           Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D major  Op 21            Cleveland Orch String Quartet                Lorin Maazel, violin; Israela Margalit, piano         Telarc   80046

03:11:00            00:13:50            Guillaume Lekeu           Molto Adagio for Strings                        Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi      901455

03:28:00            00:24:22            Walter Piston    Symphony No.  4                       Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Naxos   559162

03:56:00            00:53:41            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  7 in D major        Prague Chamber Orchestra          Sir Charles Mackerras   Oldrich Vlcek, violin       Telarc   80161

04:53:00            00:40:09            Alexander Zemlinsky     Die Seejungfrau            Riccardo Chailly            Deutsches Symphonie Berlin          Decca   417450

05:36:00            00:13:02            Jules Mouquet  Suite for Winds             Robert J. Ambrose        Atlanta Chamber Winds   Albany  1127

05:50:00            00:07:55            Riccardo Drigo  Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire'                  Richard Bonynge            London Symphony        Decca   433862

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Traditional Mexican: La Petenera Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676                      

06:05:25 Traditional Ecuadorian: La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel) Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676                       

06:11:42 Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 06322                                     

06:28:42 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D ‘The Hunt’ Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 18079            

06:48:59 Federico Mompou: Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival) Pierre Huybregts, piano Centaur Records 2055                                                 

07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt.)  James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe James Galway RCA Victor Red Seal 7861                                    

07:12:55 Isaac Albéniz: Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña Jaime Martin Tritó 00078                               

07:25:08 Claude Debussy: Lindaraja Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036                                              

07:29:48 Claude Debussy: La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2 Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036                                              

07:36:10 Astor Piazzolla: Three Symphonic Movements Santa Barbara Symphony Gisele Ben-Dor Delos 3345                                               

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780: Movement 4. Moderato Shai Wosner, piano Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:25

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco Overture Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Gimeno, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 7:12

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY Music: 7:50

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine: 3 Anime Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Ravel: L'oeuvre Pour Piano Seul / Jean-Yves Thibaudet Decca 433515 Music: 3:37

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C major for Violin and Piano, D. 934, Op. 159 Benjamin Beilman, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 24:00

Ernst von Dohnányi: Humoresques, Op. 17: Movement 2 Jenő Jandó, piano Album: Ernst von Dohnányi: Piano Works Vol. 2 Koch Schwann 312192 Music: 4:18

Ernst von Dohnányi: Sextet for Piano, Strings, and Winds in C Major, Op. 37 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Stewart Rose, horn; Beth Guterman, viola; Emily Bruskin, violin; Julia Bruskin, cello; Andrea Lam, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 29:22

Joaquin Turina: Ante Las lanzas, de Velazquez, from Contemplacion, Op. 99 Liza Stepanova, piano Hugh Hodgson School of Music and UGA Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 4:07

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Symphony No. 1: Movements 2 & 3 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: ~8:32

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:02:00            00:01:54            Zoltán Kodály   Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock                  Iván Fischer            Budapest Festival Orchestra      Philips  462824

10:05:00            00:04:33            Zoltán Kodály   Háry János: Intermezzo              Iván Fischer      Budapest Festival Orchestra          Philips  462824

10:11:00            00:17:48            Walter Piston    The Incredible Flutist: Suite        Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz            Scott Goff, flute Naxos   559160

10:31:00            00:11:06            Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 7 in B flat major                          Shai Wosner, piano            Onyx    4172

10:44:00            00:08:31            Luigi Cherubini  Anacréon: Overture                    Sir Neville Marriner        Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI      54438

11:07:00            00:19:12            Paul Hindemith  Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes               Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

11:27:00            00:03:44            Carl Maria von Weber    Turandot: Overture                    Neeme Järvi     Philharmonia Orchestra          Chandos           8766

11:33:00            00:10:25            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No.  2 in C sharp minor                  Iván Fischer            Budapest Festival Orchestra      DeutGram         4779525

11:46:00            00:07:58            George Frideric Handel  Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B flat major       English Concert            Trevor Pinnock  David Reichenberg, oboe          Archiv   415291

11:50:00            00:08:30            Arthur Foote     Air and Gavotte             Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble         New Focus       166

11:55:00            00:03:39            Dmitri Shostakovich      Hamlet: Ball at the Palace Op 116                      Theodore Kuchar  National Symphony of Ukraine   Brilliant 6735

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 3, 2017 - From McLean, Virginia, this week’s program features a wild performance by 14-year-old violist who tackles a piece written by Hindemith with the extraordinary tempo marking of 600-640 beats per minute… a tender performance of the song “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed on the marimba … and we’ll hear how studying music helped one young musician grow up and cope with Tourette’s Syndrome. 

14-year-old violinist, Daniel Bae, from Lubbock, TX, performs the first movement Allegro moderato and second movement, Allegro maestoso from Romantic Pieces, Op 75 by Antonín Dvorák with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old violist, Beatrice Chen, from Chicago, IL performs the fourth movement Rasendes Zeitmaß. Wild. Tonschönheit ist Nebensache from Solo Viola Sonata Op. 25, No. 1 by Paul Hindemith, and Bourrée I and Bourrée II from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for viola.

18-year-old guitarist Kathleen Cho, from Potomac, MD performs movement III . La Toccata de Pasquini from the Sonata for solo guitar by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old clarinetist, Daniel Solowey, from Sarasota, FL performs the second movement, Allegro animato from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19-year-old cellist, Gabriel Martins from Los Angeles, CA. performs the Prélude and Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach

18-year-old percussionist Alvin Chung, from Potomac, MD performs Pure Imagination by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; arranged for marimba by Alex Stopa, and The Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arranged by Pius Cheung

14-year-old violist Beatrice Chen and 19-year-old cellist Gabriel Martins perform movement I. Allegro (from "Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern", WoO 32 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Jules Massenet: Thaïs

Conductor: Emmanuel Villaume

Thais: Ailyn Pérez, soprano

Athanaël: Gerald Finley, baritone

Nicias: Jean-François Borras, tenor

Palémon: David Pittsinger, bass-baritone

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:00:00            00:19:30            Jules Massenet Le Cid: Ballet Suite                    Richard Bonynge          National Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

16:22:00            00:31:20            Gabriel Fauré    Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor  Op 15                            Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony    48066

16:54:00            00:04:58            Johannes Brahms          Hungarian Dances         Marin Alsop      London Philharmonic            Naxos   557429

 

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E. M. Forster Trilogy

17:02:00            00:17:06            Richard Robbins           A Room with a View: Suite                                 Symphony Orchestra          Angel/EMI         28956

17:22:00            00:15:44            Richard Robbins           Maurice: Suite               Harry Rabinowitz           Symphony Orchestra          Angel/EMI         28956

17:39:00            00:18:02            Richard Robbins           Howard's End: Suite      Symphony Orchestra     Harry Rabinowitz        Martin Jones, piano       Angel/EMI         28956

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Robert Preston - This guy (the one and only Harold Hill) had no training in musical theater, but he became one of our greatest leading men ... an electrifying actor who owned the musical stage

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:23            00:01:52            Meredith Willson           76 Trombones   Robert Preston  The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast        Angel    ZDM76466323

18:03:41            00:02:54            Henry Mancini-Leslie Bricusse   You and Me      Robert Preston, Julie Andrews            Victor/Victoria -- Film Soundtrack           Crescendo        GNPD8038

18:06:40            00:05:00            Meredith Willson           Trouble Robert Preston  The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast            Angel    ZDM76466323

18:12:35            00:02:44            Meredith Willson           Marian the Librarian       Robert Preston  The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    ZDM76466323

18:16:02            00:01:48            Maredith Willson           The Sadder-But-Wiser Girl         Robert Preston  The Music Man -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros.    LP223

18:17:45            00:01:39            Meredith Willson           Goodnight, My Someone           Robert Preston  The Music Man -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros.    LP223

18:19:54            00:02:32            Matt Dubey-Harold Karr I Don't Know How to Love Her    Robert Preston  Forgotten Broadway, Vol. 2           Take Home Tunes         T102

18:22:59            00:02:36            Mark Sandrich, Jr.         I Invented Myself           Robert Preston  Ben Franklin in Paris -- Original B'way Cast     Angel    ZDM7651342

18:26:15            00:04:38            Mark Sandrich, Jr.         Look for Small Pleasures           Robert Preston, Ulla Sallert            Ben Franklin in Paris -- Original B'way Cast        Angel    ZDM7651342

18:32:35            00:02:05            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       I Love My Wife  Robert Preston  I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     1128-2-RC

18:34:36            00:02:14            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       My Cup Runneth Over   Robert Preston, Mary Martin            I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast            RCA     1128-2-RC

18:37:55            00:02:08            Jerry Herman     I Want to Make the World Laugh Robert Preston  Mack & Mabel -- Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD-10523

18:40:20            00:03:09            Jerry Herman     I Won't Send Roses       Robert Preston  Mack & Mabel -- Original B'way Cast        MCA     MCAD-10523

18:44:32            00:02:35            Henry Mancini-Leslie Bricusse   Gay Paree         Robert Preston  Victor/Victoria -- Original Film Soundtrack            Crescendo        GNPD8038

18:47:54            00:03:48            Meredith Willson           Finale from The Music Man        Robert Preston  The Music Man -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros.    LP223

18:51:51            00:01:09            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy            Sony    SK60659

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:18:08            Gabriel Fauré    Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80           Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony        SeattleSM         1004

19:22:00            00:31:11            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 97              Yannick Nézet-Séguin     Chamber Orchestra of Europe   DeutGram         4792437

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Golda Schultz, soprano; Maximillian Schmitt, tenor; Alexander Dobson, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - live from Severance Hall

20:06:00            02:17:00            Franz Joseph Haydn     The Seasons   

 

22:38 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Stan Freberg Show, Episode 2 (07/12/57)... Some BBC items including “Football Results,” 8“BBC.BC” and the mysterious “Some Enchanted Wavelength”…  Richard Howland-Bolton offers “Note Fest Advisory”…  This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:39:00            00:03:41            Alfredo Catalani La Wally: Act 3 Prelude              Riccardo Chailly            La Scala Philharmonic     Decca   4831148

23:43:00            00:10:07            Guillaume Lekeu           Adagio for Orchestral Quartet                             Ensemble Musique Oblique           Harm Mundi      901455

23:54:00            00:04:33            Ambroise Thomas         Mignon: Connais-tu le pays?      Prague Philharmonic Orchestra          Charles Olivieri-Munroe  Sol Gabetta, cello          RCA     735962

 

 

 