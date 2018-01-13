© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 01-13-2018

Published January 13, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D major, K479 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Album: Domenico Scarlatti: 18 Sonatas Bis 2138 Music: 4:35

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia, Op. 26 Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:18

Louis Spohr: Double String Quartet No. 1 in D minor, Op. 65 Adam Barnett-Hart, Jessica Lee, Aaron Boyd, Soovin Kim, violins; Roberto Diaz, Pierre Lapointe, violas; Dmitri Atapine, Brook Speltz, cellos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 24:44

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Tragica in C minor, Op. 39 No. 5 (from "Forgotten Melodies") Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 9:14

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor: Movement 3 Scherzo Lahti Symphony Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Album: Sibelius: The  Complete Symphonies Bis 1286 Music: 4:31

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5, Op. 82 The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 28:22

Kenji Bunch: Velocity Emma Resmini, flute; Bora Lee, piano New York Flute Club, Engelman Recital Hall, Baruch Performing Arts Center, New York, NY Music: 7:44

William McGibbon: Sonata No. 3 in B minor Early Music Underground: Joshua Romatowski, flute; Christine Wilkinson Beckman, baroque violin; Henry Lebedinsky, harpsichord KING FM Northwest Focus Live, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 6:24

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00            00:11:56            Heinrich Stölzel Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets in D major        Paris Orchestral Ensemble         Jean-Pierre Wallez        Maurice André, trumpet; Bernard Soustrot, trumpet; Guy Touvron, trumpet; Thierry Caens, trumpet  EMI      64100

02:17:00            00:46:02            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  5 in B flat major  Op 100             Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4785437

03:07:00            00:42:40            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11 Mahler Chamber Orchestra            Mikhail Pletnev  Daniil Trifonov, piano     DeutGram         4797518

03:53:00            00:39:49            Vasily Kalinnikov           Symphony No. 2 in A major                    Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   553417

04:36:00            00:31:41            Camille Saint-Saëns      Piano Quartet in B flat major  Op 41       Fine Arts Quartet                        Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of           Naxos   572904

05:11:00            00:30:08            Édouard Lalo    Symphony in G minor                Nikos Athinäos  Frankfurt State Orchestra          Signum 6600

05:44:00            00:08:30            Félix Godefroid Danse des sylphes Op 31                                  Claire Jones, harp            Silva     6051

05:50:00            00:07:00            Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance                       Jesús López-Cobos  Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80149

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Bedrich Smetana: Overture to "The Bartered Bride"  Gran Orquesta Sinfónica  Ataúlfo Argenta  Ica 5087      

06:08:31 Samuel Gardner: Jazzetto  Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano  Ocean 103                    

06:11:27 Samuel Gardner: Coquetterie  Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano  Ocean 103                    

06:15:00 Samuel Gardner: From the Canebreak  Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano  Ocean Records 103                  

06:19:00 Franz Schubert: Entr'acte No. 3 and Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde  Berlin Philharmonic  Daniel Barenboim    Sony 7714392        

06:34:27 Joaquín Turina: Rincón mágico: Desfile en forma de sonata  (Magical Corner: Parade in sonata form)  Jordi Masó, piano  Naxos 8557438               

07:00:50 Vicente Emilio Sojo: Five Pieces from Venezuela  Cecilio Perera, guitar  Naxos 8573025  

07:08:33 Morton Gould: Pieces of China:The Great Wall, Fable, China Blue, Puppets, Slow Dance-Lotus, China Chips  Mirian Conti, piano  Albany Records 0299          

07:23:39 Manuel Blasco: De uno en uno vayan entrando; Ventezillo traviesso; La chacona me pieden vaya  Ensemble Villancico  Peter Pontvik   CPO 777568-2      

07:34:08 Antonio Soler: Quintet No. 4 in a  Rosa Torres-Pardo, piano  Columna Musica 1CM0319

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in C minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Album: Hilary Hahn, Bach Concertos DG 986 Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr. Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness The Astor Quartet: Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim  Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Album: Live at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411 Music: 2:13

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass; Astor Quartet Nonesuch 531411 Album: Astor Quartet: Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, TX Time: 9:03

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 András Schiff, piano Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 Decca 414388 Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, K. 238 Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN American Air Label: MPR 01 Music: 4:20

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Fuga elegiaca: Preludio and Fuga Brasil Guitar Duo Album: CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO, M.: Music for Two Guitars, Vol. 2 Naxos 570779 Music: 4:30

Leos Janacek: Piano Sonata 1.X.1905, "From The Street" Deirbhile Brennan, piano The Seventh Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition, Van Cliburn Recital Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 11:50

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Carter Brey, cello; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 23:24

Egberto Gismonti (arr. Joao Luiz): A fala da paixao Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY Music: 6:38

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00            00:04:19            Vasily Kalinnikov           Intermezzo No. 2 in G major                  Neeme Järvi            London Symphony        Chandos           8614

10:07:00            00:07:31            Modest Mussorgsky      Intermezzo 'In modo classico' in B minor                         Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic        Sony    62034

10:18:00            00:08:49            Richard Addinsell          Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto      BBC Symphony Orchestra          Hugh Wolff       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   460503

10:29:00            00:13:56            Johann Christian Bach   Sinfonia Concertante in D major             Hanover Band            Anthony Halstead          Rachel Brown, flute; Utako Ikeda, flute; Graham Cracknell, violin; Peter Hanson, violin; Sebastian Comberti, cello          CPO     999628

10:46:00            00:07:43            Ludwig van Beethoven   Coriolan Overture Op 62                        Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      TCO      1022

10:55:00            00:03:31            John Stanley     Trumpet Voluntary         English Chamber Orchestra       Anthony Newman            Wynton Marsalis, trumpet          Sony    66244

11:06:00            00:12:29            Vasily Kalinnikov           The Cedar and the Palm                        Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           7093

11:20:00            00:08:34            Sergei Prokofiev           Allegro from Symphony No.  5 Op 100                Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4785437

11:32:00            00:08:01            Oskar Nedbal    The Winegrower's Bride: Overture                      Douglas Bostock            Carlsbad Symphony      Classico           192

11:42:00            00:09:44            Carl Maria von Weber    Andante & Hungarian Rondo Op 35        Academy St. Martin in Fields   Sir Neville Marriner        Klaus Thunemann, bassoon      Philips  432081

11:50:00            00:08:20            Karl Goldmark   Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26               Stephen Gunzenhauser   National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos   550745

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 23, 2017 - This week’s From the Top from Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room will feature, for only the second time in From the Top’s history,  a teenage counter-tenor.  He performs two beautiful art songs with his teenage guitar-playing collaborator. Also on the program, a piece by a young composer is given its radio premiere by a quintet of From the Top alums, and a 16-year-old pianist who could give Yuja wang a run for her money performs a fiery piece by Alberto Ginastera

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs the first movement, Allegro vivo, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old oboist Kate Wegener performs the second movement, Einfach, innig, from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old counter-tenor Benjamin Wenzelberg and 17-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin perform "Can She Excuse My Wrongs" by John Dowland (1563-1626) and "La Tarara" by Federico García Lorca (1898–1936).

16-year-old composer Justin Zeitlinger’s piece “Fantasy for String Quintet” is given its radio premiere by the From the Top Alumni Quintet: Violin I, Valerie Kim, Violin II, Jieming Tang, Viola, Jasper Snow, Viola, Erin Pitts, and Cello, Eddie Pogossian

16-year-old pianist Coco Ma performs II. "Danza de la moza donosa" and III. "Danza del gaucho matrero" from Danzas Argentinas, Op. 2 by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983).

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs Scherzo Capriccioso, Op.18 by František Ondříček (1857-1922), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana

Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci

CONDUCTOR: Nicola Luisotti

PRODUCTION: Sir David McVicar

SANTUZZA: Ekaterina Semenchuk

TURIDDU: Roberto Alagna

ALFIO: George Gagnidze

NEDDA: Danielle Pastin

CANIO: Roberto Alagna

TONIO: George Gagnidze

SILVIO: Alexey Lavrov

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:17:00            00:04:49            Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo                        Gianandrea Noseda      BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10634

16:24:00            00:05:09            Gaetano Donizetti         La Favorita: Spirto gentil            Orch of Valencian Community            Daniel Oren       Juan Diego Flórez, tenor            Decca   4780135

16:31:00            00:09:06            Vasily Kalinnikov           Finale from Symphony No. 1                  Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   553417

16:42:00            00:13:14            Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No.  1 in A minor            Academy St. Martin in Fields   Joshua Bell       Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    308779

 

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies

17:01:00            00:11:51            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18            Warsaw Philharmonic     Stanislaw Wislocki        Sviatoslav Richter, piano           DeutGram         4795448

17:14:00            00:04:33            Erik Satie          Gnossienne No.  1                                 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   470290

17:19:00            00:06:55            Arvo Pärt          Spiegel im Spiegel                                Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano       Koch Intl           7762

17:28:00            00:04:44            Richard Wagner            Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries                      Franz Welser-Möst     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         4778773

17:33:00            00:08:49            Samuel Barber  Adagio for Strings Op 11                        Robert Spano   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra     Telarc   80673

17:43:00            00:07:11            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21      Camerata Salzburg           Géza Anda       Géza Anda, piano         DeutGram         4793449

17:51:00            00:03:21            Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo             Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra  EMI      56576

17:55:00            00:02:46            Sergei Rachmaninoff     18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43    Philadelphia Orchestra          Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Daniil Trifonov, piano     DeutGram         4794970

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "1968 on Stage and Screen" - “Hair” may have gotten most of the attention, but the year also included three other contemporary shows: “Your Own Thing,” “Jacques Brel ...” and the marvelous “Promises, Promises,” plus “Zorba” on stage and “Funny Girl” on screen

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:17:05            Robert Schumann          Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52                   Thomas Dausgaard        Swedish Chamber Orchestra      Bis       1569

19:21:00            00:32:38            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No.103 in E flat major                       Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Philharmonic      ViennaPhil         2009

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; LIVE from Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:15:00            Johannes Maria Staud   Stromab

20:44:00            01:19:59            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  9 in D major                  

 

22:06 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stuart McLean tells the story of the “Cat in the Car”… A concert is introduced by Anna Russell… In addition, “The Maggie Tayte Encore Song,” and Joan Morris and William Bolcolm offer “Lime Jello, Marshmallow, Cottage Cheese Surprise”… Mark Levy muses on “Costly Comestibles”…  This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:08:00            00:06:14            Felix Mendelssohn        Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49                             Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello         Sony    52192

23:14:00            00:09:45            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74                                    Cleveland Quartet          Telarc   80351

23:25:00            00:05:20            Carl Stamitz      Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1       Prague Chamber Orchestra            Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello    Naxos   550865

23:31:00            00:09:46            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17      Cleveland Orchestra          Franz Welser-Möst        Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            MAA     10406

23:42:00            00:05:04            Martin Mailman  Autumn Landscape Op 4                       Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra      Mercury            434347

23:47:00            00:11:53            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Romanza from Symphony No. 5             Robert Spano            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80676

23:59:00            00:02:55            Peter Tchaikovsky         Valse sentimentale Op 51                                  Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano        Decca   4789377

 

 