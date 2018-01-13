Program Guide 01-13-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D major, K479 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Album: Domenico Scarlatti: 18 Sonatas Bis 2138 Music: 4:35

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia, Op. 26 Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:18

Louis Spohr: Double String Quartet No. 1 in D minor, Op. 65 Adam Barnett-Hart, Jessica Lee, Aaron Boyd, Soovin Kim, violins; Roberto Diaz, Pierre Lapointe, violas; Dmitri Atapine, Brook Speltz, cellos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 24:44

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Tragica in C minor, Op. 39 No. 5 (from "Forgotten Melodies") Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 9:14

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor: Movement 3 Scherzo Lahti Symphony Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Album: Sibelius: The Complete Symphonies Bis 1286 Music: 4:31

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5, Op. 82 The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 28:22

Kenji Bunch: Velocity Emma Resmini, flute; Bora Lee, piano New York Flute Club, Engelman Recital Hall, Baruch Performing Arts Center, New York, NY Music: 7:44

William McGibbon: Sonata No. 3 in B minor Early Music Underground: Joshua Romatowski, flute; Christine Wilkinson Beckman, baroque violin; Henry Lebedinsky, harpsichord KING FM Northwest Focus Live, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 6:24

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:11:56 Heinrich Stölzel Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets in D major Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez Maurice André, trumpet; Bernard Soustrot, trumpet; Guy Touvron, trumpet; Thierry Caens, trumpet EMI 64100

02:17:00 00:46:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4785437

03:07:00 00:42:40 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518

03:53:00 00:39:49 Vasily Kalinnikov Symphony No. 2 in A major Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417

04:36:00 00:31:41 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Quartet in B flat major Op 41 Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

05:11:00 00:30:08 Édouard Lalo Symphony in G minor Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt State Orchestra Signum 6600

05:44:00 00:08:30 Félix Godefroid Danse des sylphes Op 31 Claire Jones, harp Silva 6051

05:50:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Bedrich Smetana: Overture to "The Bartered Bride" Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica 5087

06:08:31 Samuel Gardner: Jazzetto Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean 103

06:11:27 Samuel Gardner: Coquetterie Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean 103

06:15:00 Samuel Gardner: From the Canebreak Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

06:19:00 Franz Schubert: Entr'acte No. 3 and Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Sony 7714392

06:34:27 Joaquín Turina: Rincón mágico: Desfile en forma de sonata (Magical Corner: Parade in sonata form) Jordi Masó, piano Naxos 8557438

07:00:50 Vicente Emilio Sojo: Five Pieces from Venezuela Cecilio Perera, guitar Naxos 8573025

07:08:33 Morton Gould: Pieces of China:The Great Wall, Fable, China Blue, Puppets, Slow Dance-Lotus, China Chips Mirian Conti, piano Albany Records 0299

07:23:39 Manuel Blasco: De uno en uno vayan entrando; Ventezillo traviesso; La chacona me pieden vaya Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568-2

07:34:08 Antonio Soler: Quintet No. 4 in a Rosa Torres-Pardo, piano Columna Musica 1CM0319

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in C minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Album: Hilary Hahn, Bach Concertos DG 986 Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr. Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness The Astor Quartet: Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Album: Live at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411 Music: 2:13

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass; Astor Quartet Nonesuch 531411 Album: Astor Quartet: Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, TX Time: 9:03

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 András Schiff, piano Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 Decca 414388 Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, K. 238 Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN American Air Label: MPR 01 Music: 4:20

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Fuga elegiaca: Preludio and Fuga Brasil Guitar Duo Album: CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO, M.: Music for Two Guitars, Vol. 2 Naxos 570779 Music: 4:30

Leos Janacek: Piano Sonata 1.X.1905, "From The Street" Deirbhile Brennan, piano The Seventh Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition, Van Cliburn Recital Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 11:50

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Carter Brey, cello; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 23:24

Egberto Gismonti (arr. Joao Luiz): A fala da paixao Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY Music: 6:38

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:04:19 Vasily Kalinnikov Intermezzo No. 2 in G major Neeme Järvi London Symphony Chandos 8614

10:07:00 00:07:31 Modest Mussorgsky Intermezzo 'In modo classico' in B minor Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034

10:18:00 00:08:49 Richard Addinsell Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto BBC Symphony Orchestra Hugh Wolff Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460503

10:29:00 00:13:56 Johann Christian Bach Sinfonia Concertante in D major Hanover Band Anthony Halstead Rachel Brown, flute; Utako Ikeda, flute; Graham Cracknell, violin; Peter Hanson, violin; Sebastian Comberti, cello CPO 999628

10:46:00 00:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture Op 62 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1022

10:55:00 00:03:31 John Stanley Trumpet Voluntary English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 66244

11:06:00 00:12:29 Vasily Kalinnikov The Cedar and the Palm Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 7093

11:20:00 00:08:34 Sergei Prokofiev Allegro from Symphony No. 5 Op 100 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4785437

11:32:00 00:08:01 Oskar Nedbal The Winegrower's Bride: Overture Douglas Bostock Carlsbad Symphony Classico 192

11:42:00 00:09:44 Carl Maria von Weber Andante & Hungarian Rondo Op 35 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Philips 432081

11:50:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26 Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 23, 2017 - This week’s From the Top from Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room will feature, for only the second time in From the Top’s history, a teenage counter-tenor. He performs two beautiful art songs with his teenage guitar-playing collaborator. Also on the program, a piece by a young composer is given its radio premiere by a quintet of From the Top alums, and a 16-year-old pianist who could give Yuja wang a run for her money performs a fiery piece by Alberto Ginastera

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs the first movement, Allegro vivo, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old oboist Kate Wegener performs the second movement, Einfach, innig, from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old counter-tenor Benjamin Wenzelberg and 17-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin perform "Can She Excuse My Wrongs" by John Dowland (1563-1626) and "La Tarara" by Federico García Lorca (1898–1936).

16-year-old composer Justin Zeitlinger’s piece “Fantasy for String Quintet” is given its radio premiere by the From the Top Alumni Quintet: Violin I, Valerie Kim, Violin II, Jieming Tang, Viola, Jasper Snow, Viola, Erin Pitts, and Cello, Eddie Pogossian

16-year-old pianist Coco Ma performs II. "Danza de la moza donosa" and III. "Danza del gaucho matrero" from Danzas Argentinas, Op. 2 by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983).

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs Scherzo Capriccioso, Op.18 by František Ondříček (1857-1922), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana

Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci

CONDUCTOR: Nicola Luisotti

PRODUCTION: Sir David McVicar

SANTUZZA: Ekaterina Semenchuk

TURIDDU: Roberto Alagna

ALFIO: George Gagnidze

NEDDA: Danielle Pastin

CANIO: Roberto Alagna

TONIO: George Gagnidze

SILVIO: Alexey Lavrov

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:17:00 00:04:49 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

16:24:00 00:05:09 Gaetano Donizetti La Favorita: Spirto gentil Orch of Valencian Community Daniel Oren Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 4780135

16:31:00 00:09:06 Vasily Kalinnikov Finale from Symphony No. 1 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417

16:42:00 00:13:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies

17:01:00 00:11:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448

17:14:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

17:19:00 00:06:55 Arvo Pärt Spiegel im Spiegel Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Koch Intl 7762

17:28:00 00:04:44 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

17:33:00 00:08:49 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80673

17:43:00 00:07:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449

17:51:00 00:03:21 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576

17:55:00 00:02:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43 Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4794970

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "1968 on Stage and Screen" - “Hair” may have gotten most of the attention, but the year also included three other contemporary shows: “Your Own Thing,” “Jacques Brel ...” and the marvelous “Promises, Promises,” plus “Zorba” on stage and “Funny Girl” on screen

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:05 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52 Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569

19:21:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; LIVE from Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:15:00 Johannes Maria Staud Stromab

20:44:00 01:19:59 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 9 in D major

22:06 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stuart McLean tells the story of the “Cat in the Car”… A concert is introduced by Anna Russell… In addition, “The Maggie Tayte Encore Song,” and Joan Morris and William Bolcolm offer “Lime Jello, Marshmallow, Cottage Cheese Surprise”… Mark Levy muses on “Costly Comestibles”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:08:00 00:06:14 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49 Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

23:14:00 00:09:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351

23:25:00 00:05:20 Carl Stamitz Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

23:31:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406

23:42:00 00:05:04 Martin Mailman Autumn Landscape Op 4 Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

23:47:00 00:11:53 Ralph Vaughan Williams Romanza from Symphony No. 5 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

23:59:00 00:02:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse sentimentale Op 51 Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377