Program Guide 01-07-2018

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight

00:01:00 00:06:46 Dimitri Tiomkin The High and the Mighty: Suite Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

00:08:00 00:04:39 Elmer Bernstein Airplane!: Suite Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

00:14:00 00:08:42 Sir William Walton Prelude & Fugue 'The Spitfire' Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

00:24:00 00:06:22 John Barry Out of Africa: Flying Over Africa Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

00:32:00 00:04:02 John Williams E.T.: Flying Theme Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

00:36:00 00:02:25 Henry Mancini The Great Waldo Pepper: March Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

00:39:00 00:04:58 Ron Goodwin Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

00:46:00 00:05:19 Lee Holdridge The Tuskegee Airmen: Suite Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

00:53:00 00:04:20 Franz Waxman The Spirit of St. Louis: Ireland Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Harry Bicket

Jean Philippe Rameau: Platee Suite

Francis Poulenc: Concert champetre; Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord

Jean Phillippe Rameau: Gavotte and Variations (Encore); Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord

J.S. Bach-I. Stravinsky: Four Preludes and Fugues from the Well-Tempered Clavier

J.S. Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3

J.S. Bach-Crees: Passacaglia and Fugue in C Minor; CSO Brass; Mark Ridenour, conductor

01:57:00 00:01:32 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 21 in E minor Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Sir Andrew Davis; Kent Tritle, organ

Hector Berlioz: Overture to Les francs juges

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 ‘Organ’

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique-- Leonard Bernstein, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Gates of Glory and Ockeghem - The superb series from the Eton Choirbook with Christ Church cathedral continues, and excepts from a live concert by Blue Heron

Browne: O Regina Mundi Clara The Choir of Christ Church Cathedral Oxford The Gate of Glory: Music from the Eton Choirbook Vol. 5 Avie

Busnois: O pulcherrima Blue Heron The Music of Ockeghem Blue Heron

Ockeghem: D'un autre amer Blue Heron The Music of Ockeghem Blue Heron

Ockeghem: Tant fuz gentement Blue Heron The Music of Ockeghem Blue Heron

Regis: Clangat plebs Blue Heron The Music of Ockeghem Blue Heron

Ockeghem: Permanent vierge Blue Heron The Music of Ockeghem Blue Heron

Lambe: Gaude Flore Virginali A 4 The Choir of Christ Church Cathedral Oxford The Gate of Glory: Music from the Eton Choirbook Vol. 5 Avie

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:02:21 Francis Poulenc Ave verum corpus City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Women of the; Cambridge Singers Collegium 108

06:08:00 00:18:16 Francis Poulenc Mass in G major Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

06:27:00 00:03:35 William Byrd Mass for Five Voices: Sanctus Suzi Digby Ora Harm Mundi 906102

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Belgian Bounty - Assessing the historic instrumental resources of the Flemish and Waloon regions of Belgium

ABRAHAM van den KERCKHOVEN: Preludium Primo Tono.

CLEMENT LORET: Etude No. 11 in d Jean Ferrard (2000 Grenzing/St. Michael & St. Gudula Cathedral, Brussels) Cypres 7507

ANONYMOUS: Chasse, fr Handschrift der Alexianen.

PETER CORNET: Fantasia Secundi Toni Joris Verdin (1682 Goltfus/Begijnhof, Leuven) Rene Gailly 88806

FRANÇOIS FETIS: Versets, fr Messe des Dimanches.

PHILIP LOOTS: Finale Johan Huys (1847 Van Peteghem/Our Lady & St. Peter’s Church & 1894 Schyven/Carmelite Church Ghent) Rene Gailly 88802

EDGAR TINEL: Improvisation in C Jozef Sluys (1898 van Bever/St. Peter’s Church, Brussels) Prezioso 820-201

JOSEPH JONGEN: Pastorale, Op. 5, no. 2 John Scott Whiteley (1912 van Bever/Our Lady of the Lake Church, Brussels) Priory 324

FLOR PEETERS: Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 58 Peter Van de Velde (1891 Schyven/Our Lady’s Cathedral, Antwerp) Aeolus 10711

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Epiphany 2018 - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to wonderful sacred choral and organ music to mark Epiphany, that brings the Christmas season to a close, with the traditional arrival of the Three Kings

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Don Rosenberg on “The Magic They Wove Part I”

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Love Scene (1938): selection Utah Symphony Orchestra/Varujan Kojian (Varese Sarabande 47202 CD) 3:34

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper (1937) Soundtrack suite Opening Warner Brothers Studio Orchestra/Erich Wolfgang Korngold (Rhino 72243 CD) 2:50

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto (1945): last movement selection Jascha Heifetz, violin; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Efrem Kurtz (Music & Art 1101) 3:06

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara’s Theme (1939) Warner Studio Orchestra/Max Steiner (Rhino 72269 CD) 4:04

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager (1942) selection National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 80136 CD) 2:43

Franz Waxman: The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) Creation of the Female Monster National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 7017 CD) 3:10

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard (1950) selections Paramount Symphony Orchestra/Franz Waxman (Counterpoint 1001 CD) 3:07

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound (1945) Main theme Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra/Allan Wilson (Intrada 7100 CD) 4:41

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto Opening Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra/Miklos Rosza (EMI 63735 CD) 4:00

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur (1959): Chariot Procession (Movie soundtrack orchestra/Miklos Rosza) 3:43

09:56:00 00:03:11 Cécile Chaminade Autrefois Op 87 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037

IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:14:10 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti in G major Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891

10:19:00 00:08:09 Girolamo Frescobaldi Aria detto Balletto Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130

10:30:00 00:11:16 Hieronymus Praetorius Magnificat quinti toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575

10:43:00 00:09:20 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 4 Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Paul Nicholson, organ Hyperion 67291

10:54:00 00:14:37 Georg Philipp Telemann Ouverture burlesque in B flat Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

11:10:00 00:11:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after the Easter Oratorio in D major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 471150

11:24:00 00:10:37 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner ASMF Chorus Philips 412733

11:36:00 00:07:07 William Boyce Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

11:44:00 00:16:03 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 3 in F major Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of violinist Jascha Heifetz

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F: Movement 4 Finale Berlin Philharmonic; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Haydn Symphonies 88-92 EMI 94237 Music: 4:27

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Lily Maisky, piano; Mischa Maisky, cello CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 9:39

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants: Beau Smith & Sylvia Pacheco from Addleboro, MA Music: 10:36

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 1 Op. 119 Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:16

Joseph Haydn: Quartet in D Major, Op. 76, No. 5 Takacs Quartet Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 18:21

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Shadow Dances Deutsche Grammophon 453 458-2 Music: 4:36

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15 Wu Han, piano, Chad Hoopes, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 30:31

Traditional Catalan: Song of the Birds Amit Peled, cello; Noreen Polera, piano Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson, SC Music: 2:36

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 3:37

Shawn Conley: Yann's Flight (2013) sybarite5: Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney, violins; Angela Pickett, viola; Laura Metcalf, cello; Louis Levitt, bass Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 5:40

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano: Brahms Cycle – recorded in Severance Hall and at the BBC Proms

16:05:00 00:46:30 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

16:57:00 00:39:37 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

17:43:00 00:17:37 George Gershwin An American in Paris Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 1, 2017 - From our hometown, Boston, Massachusetts, this program features the genre-bending string trio, Time for Three, as special guest artists alongside extraordinary young musicians from Boston and beyond. We enjoy a movement of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat major performed by 3 musicians under the age of 13, a teenage cellist describes how performing Schumann has helped her express herself emotionally, and Time for Three joins our kids to perform a hauntingly beautiful new work that combines a Chopin Ballade with the Beatles classic, "Norwegian Wood."

17-year-old violinist Julian Rhee from Brookfield, Wisconsin performs “Subito” by Witold Lutosławski with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Shannon Ross of Dover, Massachusetts performs I. Zart und mit Ausdruck from Fantasiestücke Op. 73 by Robert Schumann with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old violist Yong-Ha Jung performs Allegro Appassionato for Viola and Piano, by Frank Bridge and "Minnelied" by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Special Guest Artists Time for Three performs "Norwegian Ballade" with Julian Rhee, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; and Shannon Ross, cello. Time for Three features Nick Kendall, Charles Yang, violins and Ranaan Meyer, bassTime for Three performs an original composition, “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve and Camille Saint Saens arranged by Time for Three.

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:31 Jean Sibelius En saga Op 9 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

19:33:00 01:19:26 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 8 in E flat major Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Orla Boylan, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Barry Banks, tenor; Madeleine Choir School; Mormon Tabernacle Choir Reference 725

20:55:00 00:04:11 Percy Grainger Walking Tune Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Rathbun: Phases (2007) Marisela Sager, flute; Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Daniel McKelway, clarinet; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Richard King, horn (Kent/Blossom CD) 16:01

Katherine O’Connell: Wing Beth Woodside, Sae Shiragami, violins (CCG 11-18-07) 7:52

Nicholas Underhill: Sextet (1997) Sean Gabriel, flute; Laura Martin, Mary Beth Ions, violin; Nikki Duval, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8736) 14:22

Donald Erb: Sunlit Peaks and Dark Valleys (1995) Verdehr Trio (Musart Recording 71217) 16:02

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded October 20 th at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Why Border Enforcement Backfired – Douglas Massey, Ph.D., Henry G. Bryant Professor of Sociology and Public Affairs, Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:08:27 Max Bruch Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola Decca 7260

23:10:00 00:09:58 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

23:22:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

23:28:00 00:07:16 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10 Melos Quartet DeutGram 4796018

23:37:00 00:06:03 Alexander Voormolen Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe Chandos 9815

23:43:00 00:04:53 William Pursell Christ Looking Over Jerusalem Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

23:47:00 00:04:43 Richard Dubugnon Hypnos Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

23:54:00 00:03:04 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12 Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4795305

23:57:00 00:02:51 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207