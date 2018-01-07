© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 01-07-2018

Published January 7, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight

00:01:00            00:06:46            Dimitri Tiomkin  The High and the Mighty: Suite              Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

00:08:00            00:04:39            Elmer Bernstein Airplane!: Suite              Richard Kaufman          London Symphony            Varese Sar        704

00:14:00            00:08:42            Sir William Walton         Prelude & Fugue 'The Spitfire'               Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

00:24:00            00:06:22            John Barry        Out of Africa: Flying Over Africa             Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

00:32:00            00:04:02            John Williams    E.T.: Flying Theme                     Richard Kaufman          London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

00:36:00            00:02:25            Henry Mancini   The Great Waldo Pepper: March                        Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

00:39:00            00:04:58            Ron Goodwin    Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying                Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

00:46:00            00:05:19            Lee Holdridge   The Tuskegee Airmen: Suite                  Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

00:53:00            00:04:20            Franz Waxman  The Spirit of St. Louis: Ireland                Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Harry Bicket

Jean Philippe Rameau: Platee Suite

Francis Poulenc: Concert champetre; Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord

Jean Phillippe Rameau: Gavotte and Variations (Encore); Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord

J.S. Bach-I. Stravinsky: Four Preludes and Fugues from the Well-Tempered Clavier

J.S. Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3

J.S. Bach-Crees: Passacaglia and Fugue in C Minor; CSO Brass; Mark Ridenour, conductor

01:57:00            00:01:32            Johannes Brahms          Hungarian Dance No. 21 in E minor                                Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony    53285

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Sir Andrew Davis; Kent Tritle, organ

Hector Berlioz: Overture to Les francs juges      

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 ‘Organ’   

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique-- Leonard Bernstein, conductor

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Gates of Glory and Ockeghem - The superb series from the Eton Choirbook with Christ Church cathedral continues, and excepts from a live concert by Blue Heron

Browne: O Regina Mundi Clara  The Choir of Christ Church Cathedral Oxford  The Gate of Glory: Music from the Eton Choirbook Vol. 5  Avie

Busnois: O pulcherrima  Blue Heron  The Music of Ockeghem  Blue Heron

Ockeghem: D'un autre amer  Blue Heron  The Music of Ockeghem  Blue Heron

Ockeghem: Tant fuz gentement    Blue Heron  The Music of Ockeghem  Blue Heron

Regis: Clangat plebs  Blue Heron  The Music of Ockeghem  Blue Heron

Ockeghem: Permanent vierge  Blue Heron  The Music of Ockeghem  Blue Heron

Lambe: Gaude Flore Virginali A 4  The Choir of Christ Church Cathedral Oxford  The Gate of Glory: Music from the Eton Choirbook Vol. 5  Avie

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:02:21            Francis Poulenc Ave verum corpus         City of London Sinfonia John Rutter            Women of the; Cambridge Singers         Collegium         108

06:08:00            00:18:16            Francis Poulenc Mass in G major                        Marcus Creed    RIAS Chamber Chorus  Harm Mundi      2908304

06:27:00            00:03:35            William Byrd     Mass for Five Voices: Sanctus               Suzi Digby        Ora       Harm Mundi   906102

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Belgian Bounty - Assessing the historic instrumental resources of the Flemish and Waloon regions of Belgium

ABRAHAM van den KERCKHOVEN: Preludium Primo Tono.

CLEMENT LORET: Etude No. 11 in d  Jean Ferrard (2000 Grenzing/St. Michael & St. Gudula Cathedral, Brussels) Cypres 7507

ANONYMOUS: Chasse, fr Handschrift der Alexianen.

PETER CORNET: Fantasia Secundi Toni  Joris Verdin (1682 Goltfus/Begijnhof, Leuven) Rene Gailly 88806

FRANÇOIS FETIS: Versets, fr Messe des Dimanches.

PHILIP LOOTS: Finale Johan Huys (1847 Van Peteghem/Our Lady & St. Peter’s Church & 1894 Schyven/Carmelite Church Ghent) Rene Gailly 88802

EDGAR TINEL: Improvisation in C Jozef Sluys (1898 van Bever/St. Peter’s Church, Brussels) Prezioso 820-201

JOSEPH JONGEN: Pastorale, Op. 5, no. 2  John Scott Whiteley (1912 van Bever/Our Lady of the Lake Church, Brussels) Priory 324

FLOR PEETERS: Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 58  Peter Van de Velde (1891 Schyven/Our Lady’s Cathedral, Antwerp) Aeolus 10711

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Epiphany 2018 -  On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to wonderful sacred choral and organ music to mark Epiphany, that brings the Christmas season to a close, with the traditional arrival of the Three Kings

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Don Rosenberg on “The Magic They Wove Part I”

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Love Scene (1938): selection   Utah Symphony Orchestra/Varujan Kojian (Varese Sarabande 47202 CD) 3:34

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper (1937) Soundtrack suite Opening   Warner Brothers Studio Orchestra/Erich Wolfgang Korngold (Rhino 72243 CD) 2:50

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto (1945): last movement selection   Jascha Heifetz, violin; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Efrem Kurtz (Music & Art 1101) 3:06

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara’s Theme (1939)   Warner Studio Orchestra/Max Steiner (Rhino 72269 CD) 4:04

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager (1942) selection  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 80136 CD) 2:43

Franz Waxman: The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) Creation of the Female Monster   National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 7017 CD) 3:10

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard (1950)  selections   Paramount Symphony Orchestra/Franz Waxman (Counterpoint 1001 CD) 3:07

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound (1945) Main theme   Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra/Allan Wilson (Intrada 7100 CD) 4:41

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto Opening   Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra/Miklos Rosza (EMI 63735 CD) 4:00

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur (1959): Chariot Procession (Movie soundtrack   orchestra/Miklos Rosza) 3:43                   

09:56:00            00:03:11            Cécile Chaminade         Autrefois Op 87                         Joanne Polk, piano            Steinway           30037

 

IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00            00:14:10            Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No.  2 after Scarlatti in G major                        Roy Goodman         Brandenburg Consort    Hyperion           66891

10:19:00            00:08:09            Girolamo Frescobaldi    Aria detto Balletto                                  Eliot Fisk, guitar            MusicMast        67130

10:30:00            00:11:16            Hieronymus Praetorius  Magnificat quinti toni                              Stile Antico       Harm Mundi   807575

10:43:00            00:09:20            George Frideric Handel  Organ Concerto No. 2 in B flat major  Op 4         Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman   Paul Nicholson, organ    Hyperion           67291

10:54:00            00:14:37            Georg Philipp Telemann Ouverture burlesque in B flat                 Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire      Koch Intl           7576

11:10:00            00:11:31            Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after the Easter Oratorio in D major                  Reinhard Goebel           Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   471150

11:24:00            00:10:37            George Frideric Handel  Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall        Academy St. Martin in Fields   Sir Neville Marriner        ASMF Chorus   Philips  412733

11:36:00            00:07:07            William Boyce   Symphony No. 1 in B flat major  Op 2                 Christopher Hogwood            Academy of Ancient Music         l'Oiseau 436761

11:44:00            00:16:03            Jan Dismas Zelenka      Capriccio No.  3 in F major                     Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia            Sono Lumin       92163

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of violinist Jascha Heifetz

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F: Movement 4 Finale Berlin Philharmonic; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Haydn Symphonies 88-92 EMI 94237 Music: 4:27

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Lily Maisky, piano; Mischa Maisky, cello CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 9:39

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants: Beau Smith & Sylvia Pacheco from Addleboro, MA Music: 10:36

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 1 Op. 119 Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:16

Joseph Haydn: Quartet in D Major, Op. 76, No. 5 Takacs Quartet Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 18:21

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Shadow Dances Deutsche Grammophon 453 458-2 Music: 4:36

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15 Wu Han, piano, Chad Hoopes, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 30:31

Traditional Catalan: Song of the Birds Amit Peled, cello; Noreen Polera, piano Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson, SC Music: 2:36

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 3:37

Shawn Conley: Yann's Flight (2013) sybarite5: Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney, violins; Angela Pickett, viola; Laura Metcalf, cello; Louis Levitt, bass Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 5:40

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano: Brahms Cycle – recorded in Severance Hall and at the BBC Proms

16:05:00            00:46:30            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  1 in D minor  Op 15

16:57:00            00:39:37            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68       

17:43:00            00:17:37            George Gershwin           An American in Paris                 Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   4787779

 

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 1, 2017 - From our hometown, Boston, Massachusetts, this program features the genre-bending string trio, Time for Three, as  special guest artists alongside extraordinary young musicians from Boston and beyond.  We enjoy a movement of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat major performed by 3 musicians under the age of 13, a teenage cellist describes how performing Schumann has helped her express herself emotionally, and Time for Three joins our kids to perform a hauntingly beautiful new work  that combines a Chopin Ballade with the Beatles classic, "Norwegian Wood."

17-year-old violinist Julian Rhee from Brookfield, Wisconsin performs “Subito” by Witold Lutosławski with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Shannon Ross of Dover, Massachusetts performs I. Zart und mit Ausdruck from Fantasiestücke Op. 73 by Robert Schumann with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old violist Yong-Ha Jung performs Allegro Appassionato for Viola and Piano, by Frank Bridge and "Minnelied" by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Special Guest Artists Time for Three performs "Norwegian Ballade" with Julian Rhee, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; and Shannon Ross, cello.  Time for Three features Nick Kendall, Charles Yang, violins and Ranaan Meyer, bassTime for Three performs an original composition, “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve and Camille Saint Saens arranged by Time for Three.

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:18:31            Jean Sibelius    En saga Op 9                George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      MAA            97

19:33:00            01:19:26            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  8 in E flat major Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer  Orla Boylan, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Barry Banks, tenor; Madeleine Choir School; Mormon Tabernacle Choir            Reference         725

20:55:00            00:04:11            Percy Grainger  Walking Tune                            Marc-André Hamelin, piano            Hyperion           66884

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Rathbun: Phases (2007)   Marisela Sager, flute; Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Daniel McKelway, clarinet; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Richard King, horn (Kent/Blossom CD) 16:01

Katherine O’Connell: Wing   Beth Woodside, Sae Shiragami, violins (CCG 11-18-07) 7:52

Nicholas Underhill: Sextet (1997)   Sean Gabriel, flute; Laura Martin, Mary Beth Ions, violin; Nikki Duval, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8736) 14:22

Donald Erb: Sunlit Peaks and Dark Valleys (1995)   Verdehr Trio (Musart Recording 71217) 16:02

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded October 20 th at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Why Border Enforcement Backfired – Douglas Massey, Ph.D., Henry G. Bryant Professor of Sociology and Public Affairs, Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:08:27            Max Bruch        Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Riccardo Chailly            Janine Jansen, viola      Decca   7260

23:10:00            00:09:58            Peter Tchaikovsky         Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48                           East Coast Chamber Orch     E1 Music          7784

23:22:00            00:06:33            Francis Poulenc Mélancolie                                Paul Crossley, piano     CBS     44921

23:28:00            00:07:16            Claude Debussy           Andantino from String Quartet Op 10                              Melos Quartet DeutGram         4796018

23:37:00            00:06:03            Alexander Voormolen    Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes          The Hague Philharmonic     Matthias Bamert            Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe   Chandos           9815

23:43:00            00:04:53            William Pursell  Christ Looking Over Jerusalem               Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra      Mercury            434347

23:47:00            00:04:43            Richard Dubugnon        Hypnos                         Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano    Decca   15249

23:54:00            00:03:04            Sir Edward Elgar           Salut d'amour Op 12      Basel Chamber Orchestra            Daniel Hope      Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano        DeutGram         4795305

23:57:00            00:02:51            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Pieces Book  3: To Spring Op 43                            Per Tengstrand, piano         Azica    71207

 

 