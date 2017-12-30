Program Guide 12-30-17

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in C RV 447 (1720)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26 (1938)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 in E (1883)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C Op 56 'Triple' (1804)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Horn Signal' (1765)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)

Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Act 2 (1860)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g Op 7 (1892)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: Suite Op 33 (1919)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 2 in D (1783)

Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Sirènes (1897)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Passepied (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 45 'Waltz' (1940)

Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March (1919)

Claude Debussy (arr Henri Büsser): Petite Suite: Menuet (1889)

Frederick Loewe (arr Robert Russell Bennett): Camelot: Suite (1960)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo Op 61/5 (1842)

James Horner (arr Michael Starobin): Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997)

Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)--Royal Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox (EMI 49933 CD) 4:19

Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)--Sinfonia ViVa/Malcolm Nabarro (ASV 2053 CD) 3:59

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Handel and Mattheson Bury the Hatchet - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Firsts for the New Year

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104 'London' (1795)

Georges Bizet: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 64 (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 41 K 551 'Jupiter' (1788)

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

Franz Lehar: The Merry Widow

16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Franz Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds in B-Flat H 2: 46 (1784)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d RV 540 (1740)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C Op 48 (1880)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad –

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 (1880)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Gerald Finzi: Introit in F Op 6 (1936)

Manuel de Falla (arr Paul Kochanski): Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana (1914)