Program Guide 12-30-17
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in C RV 447 (1720)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26 (1938)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 in E (1883)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C Op 56 'Triple' (1804)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Horn Signal' (1765)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)
Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Act 2 (1860)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g Op 7 (1892)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: Suite Op 33 (1919)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 2 in D (1783)
Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Sirènes (1897)
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Passepied (1905)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 45 'Waltz' (1940)
Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March (1919)
Claude Debussy (arr Henri Büsser): Petite Suite: Menuet (1889)
Frederick Loewe (arr Robert Russell Bennett): Camelot: Suite (1960)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo Op 61/5 (1842)
James Horner (arr Michael Starobin): Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997)
Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)--Royal Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox (EMI 49933 CD) 4:19
Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)--Sinfonia ViVa/Malcolm Nabarro (ASV 2053 CD) 3:59
11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded
12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Handel and Mattheson Bury the Hatchet - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Firsts for the New Year
Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104 'London' (1795)
Georges Bizet: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 64 (1888)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 41 K 551 'Jupiter' (1788)
13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA
Franz Lehar: The Merry Widow
16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: Suite Op 33 (1919)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds in B-Flat H 2: 46 (1784)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d RV 540 (1740)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26 (1938)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C Op 48 (1880)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad –
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 (1880)
Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 7 (1883)
Gerald Finzi: Introit in F Op 6 (1936)
Manuel de Falla (arr Paul Kochanski): Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana (1914)