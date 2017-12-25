Program Guide 12-25-2017

00:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Christmas Music All Night

Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Christmas Oratorio Op 12 (1858)

Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony (1947)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata "Hodie" (1954)

Michael Praetorius (arr Paul McCreesh): Christmas Mass (1620)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g Op 6/8 'Christmas' (1713)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 1 BWV 248 (1734)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 (c.1700)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D K 334 (1779)

Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale in G (1740)

Various: Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas Vespers--Apollo's Singers; Apollo's Fire/Jeannette Sorrell

07:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber

Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra

J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin

H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio

S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra

H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland

Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band

Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers

Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé

Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett

J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms

L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio

L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters

Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer

08:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming

Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem

Traditional: For Christ is Born

Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light

Holst: Christmas Day—Mormon Tabernacle Choir/Richard P. Condie

Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks

Brahms: Ave Maria

Praetorius: Psallite

Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer

Mantovani: Christmas Bells

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child

Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra

09:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: St. Olaf Christmas Festival - This service in song and word has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra. Host Alison Young shares the sights and sounds of this choral favorite.

11:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71 (1892)

12:00pm WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with Jenny Northern

Isaac Watts: Joy to the World -- Julie Andrews, Firestone Orchestra and Chorus/André Previn

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music -- The Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here -- Vince Guaraldi Trio and Glenn Mendelson’s Sixth Grade Class

G.F. Handel: Messiah (selections) -- Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Amanda Forsyth

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium - - Voces8

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride -- Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi

Thad Jones and Alec Wilder: A Child Is Born -- Maureen McGovern

Ned Rorem: While All Things Were In Quiet Silence - - The New York Concert Singers, Judith Clurman

Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria -- Arturo Delmoni and Friends

Traditional arr: Overton: Past Three O’clock -- James Galway, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Singers

John Henry Hopkins arr: Ian Anderson: We Five Kings -- Jethro Tull

Maria Schneider/Ted Kooser: Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning -- Dawn Upshaw, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Maria Schneider

Adolph Adam (arr Stevan Pasero): O Holy Night -- Stevan Pasero, Michael Ludwig, Brad White, Anna Maria Mendietta

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas -- Mel Tormé

Leslie Bricusse: Sing a Christmas Carol

13:00 SPECIAL: Messiah – The Cleveland Orchestra & Chamber Chorus, Robert Porco, conductor; Mary Wilson, soprano; Anthony Roth Costanza, counter tenor; Alek Shrader, tenor; John Relya, bass-baritone – recorded in Severance Hall, 2010

George Frideric Handel: Messiah (1741)

15:10 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL

Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978)

15:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas with the Conrad Family

Meredith Willson: It’s Beginning to look Like Christmas – Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell

The Night Before Christmas – Read by the Conrad Family Grandchildren

Percy Faith (arr Warrington): Brazilian Sleigh Bells - Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival - Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell

Newell H. Long: The Night Before Christmas - Robert Conrad, narrator; Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell

16:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Bethlehem Bach Festival: Magnificat - Johann Sebastian Bach’s great setting of ‘My Soul Doth Magnify the Lord’ from the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, the oldest American Bach Choir, founded in 1898

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D BWV 243 (1723)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria in D RV 589 (1708)

17:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Mark Satola

Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer

Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams

Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox

Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox

Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Vaughan Williams: Hodie - Richard Hickox leads the Choristers of St. Paul’s Cathedral and the London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus in the splendid Christmas cantata of Ralph Vaughan Williams

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata "Hodie" (1954)

19:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D K 334 (1779)

20:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with John Simna

Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic (Decca 1821)

21:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: St. Olaf Christmas Festival – A repeat airing of this service in song and word that has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra. Host Alison Young shares the sights and sounds of this choral favorite.

23:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: QUIET HOUR

Ludwig Bonvin: Christmas Night's Dream Op 10 (1900)

Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings in B Op 40 (1875)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Erik Satie (arr Claude Debussy): Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite" (1909)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883)