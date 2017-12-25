Program Guide 12-25-2017
00:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Christmas Music All Night
Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Christmas Oratorio Op 12 (1858)
Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony (1947)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata "Hodie" (1954)
Michael Praetorius (arr Paul McCreesh): Christmas Mass (1620)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g Op 6/8 'Christmas' (1713)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 1 BWV 248 (1734)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 (c.1700)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D K 334 (1779)
Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale in G (1740)
Various: Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas Vespers--Apollo's Singers; Apollo's Fire/Jeannette Sorrell
07:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber
Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra
J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin
H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr
Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio
S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra
H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland
Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band
Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers
Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé
Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett
J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms
L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio
L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters
Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer
08:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Bill O’Connell
Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming
Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem
Traditional: For Christ is Born
Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light
Holst: Christmas Day—Mormon Tabernacle Choir/Richard P. Condie
Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks
Brahms: Ave Maria
Praetorius: Psallite
Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer
Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer
Mantovani: Christmas Bells
Traditional: Deck the Halls
Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child
Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City
Traditional: While Shepherds Watched
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra
09:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: St. Olaf Christmas Festival - This service in song and word has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra. Host Alison Young shares the sights and sounds of this choral favorite.
11:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts (1892)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71 (1892)
12:00pm WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with Jenny Northern
Isaac Watts: Joy to the World -- Julie Andrews, Firestone Orchestra and Chorus/André Previn
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music -- The Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia
Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here -- Vince Guaraldi Trio and Glenn Mendelson’s Sixth Grade Class
G.F. Handel: Messiah (selections) -- Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Amanda Forsyth
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium - - Voces8
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride -- Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi
Thad Jones and Alec Wilder: A Child Is Born -- Maureen McGovern
Ned Rorem: While All Things Were In Quiet Silence - - The New York Concert Singers, Judith Clurman
Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria -- Arturo Delmoni and Friends
Traditional arr: Overton: Past Three O’clock -- James Galway, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Singers
John Henry Hopkins arr: Ian Anderson: We Five Kings -- Jethro Tull
Maria Schneider/Ted Kooser: Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning -- Dawn Upshaw, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Maria Schneider
Adolph Adam (arr Stevan Pasero): O Holy Night -- Stevan Pasero, Michael Ludwig, Brad White, Anna Maria Mendietta
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas -- Mel Tormé
Leslie Bricusse: Sing a Christmas Carol
13:00 SPECIAL: Messiah – The Cleveland Orchestra & Chamber Chorus, Robert Porco, conductor; Mary Wilson, soprano; Anthony Roth Costanza, counter tenor; Alek Shrader, tenor; John Relya, bass-baritone – recorded in Severance Hall, 2010
George Frideric Handel: Messiah (1741)
15:10 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL
Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978)
15:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas with the Conrad Family
Meredith Willson: It’s Beginning to look Like Christmas – Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell
The Night Before Christmas – Read by the Conrad Family Grandchildren
Percy Faith (arr Warrington): Brazilian Sleigh Bells - Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell
Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival - Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell
Newell H. Long: The Night Before Christmas - Robert Conrad, narrator; Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell
16:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Bethlehem Bach Festival: Magnificat - Johann Sebastian Bach’s great setting of ‘My Soul Doth Magnify the Lord’ from the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, the oldest American Bach Choir, founded in 1898
Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D BWV 243 (1723)
Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria in D RV 589 (1708)
17:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Mark Satola
Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer
Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams
Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox
Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox
Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Vaughan Williams: Hodie - Richard Hickox leads the Choristers of St. Paul’s Cathedral and the London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus in the splendid Christmas cantata of Ralph Vaughan Williams
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata "Hodie" (1954)
19:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D K 334 (1779)
20:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with John Simna
Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem
Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy
John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic (Decca 1821)
21:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: St. Olaf Christmas Festival – A repeat airing of this service in song and word that has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra. Host Alison Young shares the sights and sounds of this choral favorite.
23:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: QUIET HOUR
Ludwig Bonvin: Christmas Night's Dream Op 10 (1900)
Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings in B Op 40 (1875)
Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)
Erik Satie (arr Claude Debussy): Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)
Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite" (1909)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883)