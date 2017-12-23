Program Guide 12-23-2017
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61 (1806)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 in G Op 55 (1884)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D BWV 243 (1723)
Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f Op 36 (1878)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)
Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66 'The Prophets' (1931)
Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in b Op 115 (1891)
Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Isaac Albeniz (arr. Celedonio Romero): Piezas caracteristicas, Op 92: No. 12 Serenata-- Pepe Romero, guitar
John Jacob Niles (arr. Matthew D. Nielsen): I Wonder as I Wander-- BYU Combined Choirs, Philharmonic Orchestra; Kory Katseanes, conductor Brigham Young University, de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT
Traditional (arr. Joey Hoelscher): Still, Still, Still-- Brigham Young University Singers; Ronald Staheli, conductor Brigham Young University, de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10, No. 3: Movement 4 Rondo-- Stephen Kovacevich, piano
Massimo Paris: X'mas Suite-- Pepe, Celin, Lito, Celino and Angel Romero, guitars; Concerto Malaga; Massimo Paris, conductor
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Traditional: Cantemos, cantemos-- Marco Granados, flute
Julio Mendez: La Encantadora-- Marco Granados, flute; Un Mundo Ensemble
Traditional: Si la Virgen fuera Andina-- Marco Granados, flute
Andre Mehmari: Sonata for Viola and Piano-- Tatjana Chamis, viola; Andre Mehmari, piano
Gabriela Montero: Latin Concerto: Movement 3 Allegro venezolano-- Gabriela Montero, piano; YOA Orchestra of the Americas; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor Teatro del Lag, Frutillar, Chile
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Gabriela Montero): Improvisation on Sheep May Safely Graze-- Gabriela Montero, piano
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (1966)
Randol Alan Bass: Christmas Ornaments (1988)
Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Gloria (1550)
Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)
Traditional (arr Richard Lind): Fum, fum, fum
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 (c.1700)
Anonymous: Riu, riu, chiu (1556)
11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 25, 2017 - From Longview, Texas this week’s program features a 12-year-old pianist from East Texas performing the music of Paderewski, a heartfelt performance of Faure's “Elegy” performed by a teenager from the Chicago area and we’ll hear a moving from the young flutist on the program who’s rancher grandfather sold much of his herd of cattle to support her musical studies
14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro molto ed appassionato from Sonata No. 3, Op. 45 for Violin and Piano by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907) with Christopher O'Riley, piano.
12-year-old pianist Antonio Ajero from Nacogdoches, Texas performs Caprice à la Scarlatti in G major, Op. 14 No. 3 by Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1860-1941)
16-year-old flutist Olivia Elerson from Waxahachie, TX performs III. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989) with Christopher O'riley, piano
17-year-old cellist David Caplan from Skokie, Illinois performs Élégie, Op.24 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Christopher O'Riley, piano
Quartet Diamant, comprised of Masha Lakisova (15), violin, Rebecca Moy (16), violin, Natalie Clarke (17), viola, and Adam Lee (16), cello, from Chicago, Illinois performs I. Allegro violento ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983)
14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs "Por Una Cabeza" by Carlos Gardel (1890-1935), arr. John Williams, with Christopher O'Riley, piano
12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mozart, Salieri, and Beethoven in Vienna - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Harmonic Texture in the Farandole by Bizet
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 (1869)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK live
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro
Conductor: Harry Bicket
Production: Sir Richard Eyre
Figaro: Adam Plachetka
Countess Almaviva: Rachel Willis-Sørensen
Susanna: Christiane Karg
Cherubino: Serena Malfi
Count Almaviva: Luca Pisaroni
16:36 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
John Taverner: Magnificat à 5 (c.1540)
Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Part 2
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1983 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, including "La Cage aux Folles," "My One and Only" and on screen, Streisand's "Yentl."
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat K 543 (1788)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a Op 132 (1825)
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Our Christmas celebration this week with Don Richmond’s “12 Calls of Christmas,”Allan Sherman’s “12 Gifts of Christmas,” and Frank Kelley’s “Irish Christmas Countdown”… Richard Howland-Bolton talks about “Bovver Boy”… This Week in the Media
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds
Claude Debussy (arr André Caplet): Estampes: Pagodes (1903)
William Grant Still: Mother and Child (1943)
Jean Sibelius: Romance in C Op 42 (1903)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 (1926)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Berceuse in A-Flat Op 72/2 (1893)
Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20/1 (1888)