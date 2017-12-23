Program Guide 12-23-2017

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61 (1806)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 in G Op 55 (1884)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D BWV 243 (1723)

Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f Op 36 (1878)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66 'The Prophets' (1931)

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in b Op 115 (1891)

Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Isaac Albeniz (arr. Celedonio Romero): Piezas caracteristicas, Op 92: No. 12 Serenata-- Pepe Romero, guitar

John Jacob Niles (arr. Matthew D. Nielsen): I Wonder as I Wander-- BYU Combined Choirs, Philharmonic Orchestra; Kory Katseanes, conductor Brigham Young University, de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT

Traditional (arr. Joey Hoelscher): Still, Still, Still-- Brigham Young University Singers; Ronald Staheli, conductor Brigham Young University, de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10, No. 3: Movement 4 Rondo-- Stephen Kovacevich, piano

Massimo Paris: X'mas Suite-- Pepe, Celin, Lito, Celino and Angel Romero, guitars; Concerto Malaga; Massimo Paris, conductor

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Traditional: Cantemos, cantemos-- Marco Granados, flute

Julio Mendez: La Encantadora-- Marco Granados, flute; Un Mundo Ensemble

Traditional: Si la Virgen fuera Andina-- Marco Granados, flute

Andre Mehmari: Sonata for Viola and Piano-- Tatjana Chamis, viola; Andre Mehmari, piano

Gabriela Montero: Latin Concerto: Movement 3 Allegro venezolano-- Gabriela Montero, piano; YOA Orchestra of the Americas; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor Teatro del Lag, Frutillar, Chile

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Gabriela Montero): Improvisation on Sheep May Safely Graze-- Gabriela Montero, piano

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (1966)

Randol Alan Bass: Christmas Ornaments (1988)

Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Gloria (1550)

Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)

Traditional (arr Richard Lind): Fum, fum, fum

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 (c.1700)

Anonymous: Riu, riu, chiu (1556)

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 25, 2017 - From Longview, Texas this week’s program features a 12-year-old pianist from East Texas performing the music of Paderewski, a heartfelt performance of Faure's “Elegy” performed by a teenager from the Chicago area and we’ll hear a moving from the young flutist on the program who’s rancher grandfather sold much of his herd of cattle to support her musical studies

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro molto ed appassionato from Sonata No. 3, Op. 45 for Violin and Piano by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907) with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

12-year-old pianist Antonio Ajero from Nacogdoches, Texas performs Caprice à la Scarlatti in G major, Op. 14 No. 3 by Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1860-1941)

16-year-old flutist Olivia Elerson from Waxahachie, TX performs III. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989) with Christopher O'riley, piano

17-year-old cellist David Caplan from Skokie, Illinois performs Élégie, Op.24 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Quartet Diamant, comprised of Masha Lakisova (15), violin, Rebecca Moy (16), violin, Natalie Clarke (17), viola, and Adam Lee (16), cello, from Chicago, Illinois performs I. Allegro violento ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983)

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs "Por Una Cabeza" by Carlos Gardel (1890-1935), arr. John Williams, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mozart, Salieri, and Beethoven in Vienna - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Harmonic Texture in the Farandole by Bizet

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 (1869)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK live

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro

Conductor: Harry Bicket

Production: Sir Richard Eyre

Figaro: Adam Plachetka

Countess Almaviva: Rachel Willis-Sørensen

Susanna: Christiane Karg

Cherubino: Serena Malfi

Count Almaviva: Luca Pisaroni

16:36 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Taverner: Magnificat à 5 (c.1540)

Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Part 2

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1983 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, including "La Cage aux Folles," "My One and Only" and on screen, Streisand's "Yentl."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat K 543 (1788)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a Op 132 (1825)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Our Christmas celebration this week with Don Richmond’s “12 Calls of Christmas,”Allan Sherman’s “12 Gifts of Christmas,” and Frank Kelley’s “Irish Christmas Countdown”… Richard Howland-Bolton talks about “Bovver Boy”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds

Claude Debussy (arr André Caplet): Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

William Grant Still: Mother and Child (1943)

Jean Sibelius: Romance in C Op 42 (1903)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 (1926)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Berceuse in A-Flat Op 72/2 (1893)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20/1 (1888)