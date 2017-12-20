Program Guide 12-20-2017
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Incidental Music D 797 (1823)
John Rutter: Dancing Day (1973)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 in B-Flat Op 97 'Archduke' (1811)
Max Bruch: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat Op 28 (1870)
Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria in D RV 589 (1708)
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 13 in a D 804 'Rosamunde' (1824)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19 in F K 459 (1784)
Niels Gade: Hamlet Op 37 (1861)
Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz Op 226 (1909)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 (1784)
Michael Praetorius (arr Jeannette Sorrell): Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)
Eric Whitacre: little tree (1996)
Robert Browne Hall: March "Gardes du Corps" (1896)
"PDQ Bach": A Consort of Choral Christmas Carols S 359
Anonymous: There is no Rose of Such Virtue (c.1420)
Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D Op 1/10 'Pastoral' (1735)
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: This Little Babe (1942)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 Op 18/6 (1800)
Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)
David Willcocks, Myron Roberts: Two Settings of 'God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen'
Adolphe Adam (arr John Rutter): O Holy Night (1847)
Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons (2007)
Michael Head: The Little Road to Bethlehem (1948)
Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 in A (1781)
Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)-
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 25 for Piano & Violin in F K 377 (1781)
Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)
Traditional (arr Howard Cable): The Twelve Days of Christmas
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances D 783 (1824)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus D 797 /7 (1823)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G D 797 /9 (1823)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Franz Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
Traditional (arr Carmen Dragon): God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Gregg Smith: Fear Not Good Shepherds (c.1970)
C. E. F. Weyse (arr Mack Wilberg): O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day (1830)
William Mathias: A Babe is Born Op 55 (1971)
John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963)
John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)
Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High
12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G D 797 /9 (1823)
Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)
Claudio Monteverdi (arr Arthur Frackenpohl): Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)
Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 3/12 'Christmas' (1718)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria in D RV 589 (1708)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp K 299 (1778)
David Diamond: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 in G K 199 (1773)
Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale in D (c.1735)
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)
John Foster: While shepherds watched their flocks (c.1800)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Mouret's Masterpiece?
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Lucien Cailliet): Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement (1892)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)
Traditional: Noël nouvelet 'Sing We Now of Christmas'
Tchaikovsky & Ellington (arr Billy Strayhorn): The Nutcracker: Overture (1892/1960)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)
Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)
Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)
Louis-Claude Daquin: Noel No. 10 'Grand jeu et Duo' (1757)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)
Traditional (arr Arthur Harris): The First Nowell (1833)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: March (1892)
Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 (1820)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B-Flat D 797 /5 (1823)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-Flat K 456 (1784)
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Holiday Concert
Johann Ernst Altenburg: Fanfare
Trad. Arr. Josh Sparkman: Here We Come A-Caroling
Tomas Luis De Victoria: O Magnum Mysterium
Francis Poulenc: O Magnum Mysterium
Coreen Duffy: Chanukah Fanasia
Peter Yarrow: Light One Candle
Craig Courtney: A Musicological Journey Through the Twelve Days of Christmas
J. Pierpont arr. Audrey Snyder: Jingle Bells
Trad. Arr. Whit Dudley: Carol of the Bells
Peter Tchaikovsky arr. Frank Voltz: Waltz of the Flowers
Trad. Arr. Dudley: Greensleeves
Peter Tchaikovsky arr. Ellington & Strayhorn: The Nutcracker Suite: Overture & Dance of the Floreadores
Matthew Sklar/Chad Beguelin: Never Fall in Love With an Elf
Jerry Herman: We Need a Little Christmas
Michael Markowski: Joyride
Trad. Arr. Charles Wiley: Old Scottish Melody (Auld Lang Syne)
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride
Leroy Anderson arr. Russell Robinson: A Christmas Festival
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Leontyne Price singing Christmas music
Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria
Adam: O Holy Night
Schubert: Ave Maria
Mozart: Alleluja
Mendelssohn: Hark! The herald angels sing
John Hopkins: We three kings of Orient are
Traditional: Angels we have heard on high
Traditional: O Tannenbaum
Traditional: God rest ye merry gentlemen
Franz Gruber: Silent Night
Handel: He shall feed His flock, Come Unto Him, How Beautiful are the Feet
Traditional: What child is this?
James R. Murray: Away in a manger
John F. Wade: O come, all ye faithful
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)
Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34/2 (1881)
Frederick Delius (arr Eric Fenby): Late Swallows (1919)
Ludwig van Beethoven (arr Leopold Stokowski): Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27/2 'Moonlight' (1801)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9 K 271 (1777)