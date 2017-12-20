© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-20-2017

Published December 20, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Incidental Music D 797 (1823)

John Rutter: Dancing Day (1973)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 in B-Flat Op 97 'Archduke' (1811)

Max Bruch: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat Op 28 (1870)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria in D RV 589 (1708)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 13 in a D 804 'Rosamunde' (1824)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19 in F K 459 (1784)

Niels Gade: Hamlet Op 37 (1861)

Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz Op 226 (1909)

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 (1784)

Michael Praetorius (arr Jeannette Sorrell): Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)

Eric Whitacre: little tree (1996)

Robert Browne Hall: March "Gardes du Corps" (1896)

"PDQ Bach": A Consort of Choral Christmas Carols S 359

Anonymous: There is no Rose of Such Virtue (c.1420)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D Op 1/10 'Pastoral' (1735)

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: This Little Babe (1942)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 Op 18/6 (1800)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)

David Willcocks, Myron Roberts: Two Settings of 'God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen'

Adolphe Adam (arr John Rutter): O Holy Night (1847)

Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons (2007)

Michael Head: The Little Road to Bethlehem (1948)

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 in A (1781)

Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)-

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 25 for Piano & Violin in F K 377 (1781)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

Traditional (arr Howard Cable): The Twelve Days of Christmas

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances D 783 (1824)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus D 797 /7 (1823)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G D 797 /9 (1823)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)

 

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

Traditional (arr Carmen Dragon): God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Gregg Smith: Fear Not Good Shepherds (c.1970)

C. E. F. Weyse (arr Mack Wilberg): O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day (1830)

William Mathias: A Babe is Born Op 55 (1971)

John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High

 

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G D 797 /9 (1823)

Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)

Claudio Monteverdi (arr Arthur Frackenpohl): Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)

Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 3/12 'Christmas' (1718)

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria in D RV 589 (1708)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)

 

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp K 299 (1778)

David Diamond: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 in G K 199 (1773)

Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale in D (c.1735)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

John Foster: While shepherds watched their flocks (c.1800)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Mouret's Masterpiece?

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Lucien Cailliet): Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement (1892)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)

Traditional: Noël nouvelet 'Sing We Now of Christmas'

Tchaikovsky & Ellington (arr Billy Strayhorn): The Nutcracker: Overture (1892/1960)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)

Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)

Louis-Claude Daquin: Noel No. 10 'Grand jeu et Duo' (1757)

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Traditional (arr Arthur Harris): The First Nowell (1833)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: March (1892)

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 (1820)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B-Flat D 797 /5 (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-Flat K 456 (1784)

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Holiday Concert

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Fanfare

Trad. Arr. Josh Sparkman: Here We Come A-Caroling

Tomas Luis De Victoria: O Magnum Mysterium

Francis Poulenc: O Magnum Mysterium

Coreen Duffy: Chanukah Fanasia

Peter Yarrow: Light One Candle

Craig Courtney: A Musicological Journey Through the Twelve Days of Christmas

J. Pierpont arr. Audrey Snyder: Jingle Bells

Trad. Arr. Whit Dudley: Carol of the  Bells

Peter Tchaikovsky arr. Frank Voltz: Waltz of the Flowers

Trad. Arr. Dudley: Greensleeves

Peter Tchaikovsky arr. Ellington & Strayhorn: The Nutcracker Suite: Overture & Dance of the Floreadores

Matthew Sklar/Chad Beguelin: Never Fall in Love With an Elf

Jerry Herman: We Need a Little Christmas

Michael Markowski: Joyride

Trad. Arr. Charles Wiley: Old Scottish Melody (Auld Lang Syne)

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Leroy Anderson arr. Russell Robinson: A Christmas Festival

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Leontyne Price singing Christmas music

Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria

Adam: O Holy Night

Schubert: Ave Maria

Mozart: Alleluja

Mendelssohn: Hark! The herald angels sing

John Hopkins: We three kings of Orient are

Traditional: Angels we have heard on high

Traditional: O Tannenbaum

Traditional: God rest ye merry gentlemen

Franz Gruber: Silent Night

Handel: He shall feed His flock, Come Unto Him, How Beautiful are the Feet

Traditional: What child is this? 

James R. Murray: Away in a manger

John F. Wade: O come, all ye faithful

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34/2 (1881)

Frederick Delius (arr Eric Fenby): Late Swallows (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr Leopold Stokowski): Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27/2 'Moonlight' (1801)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9 K 271 (1777)

 

 

 