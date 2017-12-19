Program Guide 12-19-2017

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:37:10 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76

Witold Rowicki London Symphony Philips 4788977

00:42:00 00:36:46 Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A major

Cleveland Quartet John O'Conor, piano; James Vandemark, bass; Members of Telarc 80225

01:21:00 00:35:31 Jacob Clemens non Papa Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575

02:00:00 00:35:21 Sir Edward Elgar Falstaff Op 68

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

02:38:00 00:41:30 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853

03:23:00 00:23:05 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Te Deum

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

03:49:00 00:26:13 Samuel Barber Cello Concerto Op 22

St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68283

04:19:00 00:23:03 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 4 in C minor Op 18

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80414

04:45:00 00:36:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Suite Op 57

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939

05:24:00 00:14:21 Ottorino Respighi Poema autunnale Monte Carlo Philharmonic

Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

05:42:00 00:06:12 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 82849

05:49:00 00:06:54 Michel Corrette Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D major

Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:02:42 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Lift up your heads

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

06:10:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Personet hodie

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

06:15:00 00:12:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Pas de deux

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

06:30:00 00:04:09 Jerry Herman Mame: We Need a Little Christmas

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

06:33:00 00:02:15 Vince Guaraldi O Tannenbaum

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

06:40:00 00:12:35 Bryan Kelly Improvisations on Christmas Carols

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

06:52:00 00:02:13 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful

Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

06:55:00 00:03:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams March 'Sea Songs'

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

07:03:00 00:05:43 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Solemn March

Evgeny Svetlanov Russian State Symphony RCA 68406

07:10:00 00:11:09 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 6

Bath Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin Robert Masters, violin; Derek Simpson, cello Warner 555053

07:22:00 00:03:18 Traditional Wexford Carol

Paul O'Shaughnessy, fiddle Sony 87771

07:26:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

07:40:00 00:10:33 John Taverner Magnificat à 5

Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 81829

07:50:00 00:04:23 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sérénade Op 37

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134

07:55:00 00:03:10 Raymond Scott The Toy Trumpet New London Orchestra

Ronald Corp Mark Calder, trumpet Hyperion 67067

07:58:00 00:01:16 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells

Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

08:07:00 00:05:38 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major

Andrew Parrott Taverner Players EMI 54208

08:15:00 00:11:18 Johann Melchior Molter Concerto Pastorale in G major

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

08:25:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9169

08:40:00 00:02:55 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

08:44:00 00:03:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

08:48:00 00:02:21 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

08:53:00 00:07:14 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex:

Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3010

09:05:00 00:16:08 Alan Danson A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale

Mainstreet Brass Alan Danson, narrator MSR 1325

09:25:00 00:04:06 Vic Mizzy Green Acres: Theme

Grant Gershon Hollywood Chamber Orchestra Delos 3222

09:32:00 00:07:08 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No. 1 in D

European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613

09:45:00 00:04:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

09:50:00 00:06:41 Gustav Holst Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Bay Brass

A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120

09:55:00 00:03:14 King Henry VIII Green grow'th the Holly

Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907079

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:54 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

10:04:00 00:02:44 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor

Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138

10:09:00 00:12:59 Zdenek Fibich Spring Op 13

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

10:24:00 00:06:44 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14

10:36:00 00:03:48 George Frideric Handel Berenice: Minuet

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47027

10:39:00 00:06:19 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 901308

11:01:00 00:14:08 Franz Schubert Rondo in A major

Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840

11:17:00 00:05:44 George Frederick Bristow Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 26

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9169

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:02:57 Traditional Il est né le divin enfant

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:27:00 00:02:57 Traditional Sans Day Carol Cleveland Orchestra

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:30:00 00:01:10 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

11:32:00 00:02:06 Edmund Walters As Joseph was a walking Cleveland Orchestra

Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993

11:34:00 00:03:15 Traditional Of the Father's Love Begotten

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993

11:41:00 00:04:29 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:45:00 00:01:31 Traditional Patapan

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

11:47:00 00:05:16 Irving Berlin White Christmas Cleveland Orchestra

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:52:00 00:03:34 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:00 00:11:27 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485

12:19:00 00:06:19 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 901308

12:28:00 00:03:50 William Billings A Virgin Unspotted

Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

12:32:00 00:03:37 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: December Op 37

Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758

12:39:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride'

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Collegium 133

12:47:00 00:13:51 Mack Wilberg Christmas Carol Medley

Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano Bonneville 9402

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:35:01 Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30

Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Michel Schwalbé, violin DeutGram 4793449

13:38:00 00:16:28 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa'

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 336

13:55:00 00:04:00 John Rutter What Sweeter Music?

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:30 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13

Empire Brass Telarc 80204

14:03:00 00:02:49 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2

Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Cleveland Brass Ensemble Sony 87771

14:08:00 00:10:56 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

14:21:00 00:09:46 George Frederick Bristow Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30

Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768

14:45:00 00:12:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied'

Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215

15:01:00 00:14:08 Darius Milhaud Suite provençale Op 152

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 7031

15:14:00 00:08:48 Francesco Manfredini Concerto Grosso in C major Op 3

Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 634

15:22:00 00:03:45 Orlande de Lassus Resonet in laudibus

Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

15:26:00 00:03:40 Hieronymus Praetorius O quam pulcha es

Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir Archiv 4794522

15:27:00 00:02:30 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo

Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: A Griffes Premiere in Philadelphia

15:58:00 00:04:44 Traditional Greensleeves

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Michel Legrand, celeste Sony 87771

16:07:00 00:02:18 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium

Canadian Brass Sony 87771

16:12:00 00:12:20 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for String Orchestra

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

16:28:00 00:06:16 Maurice Jarre Prancer: Theme

Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 35607

16:36:00 00:03:48 H. Walford Davies O Little Town of Bethlehem

John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Nimbus 5310

16:41:00 00:04:12 Traditional The Coventry Carol

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

16:45:00 00:03:00 Daniel Read While Shepherds Watched

Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

16:52:00 00:02:49 Joseph Beal & James Boothe Jingle Bell Rock

Chamber Ensemble Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692

16:55:00 00:03:39 Julie Giroux Christmas and Sousa Forever

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

17:04:00 00:05:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Sanctus

Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter Munich Bach Choir DeutGram 4795448

17:13:00 00:09:16 Various 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

17:24:00 00:10:51 Otto Nicolai Christmas Overture

Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony Chorus VirginClas 91079

17:40:00 00:03:55 Jan Sandström Lo, how a Rose e'er blooming

Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380

17:46:00 00:04:02 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming

André Previn Frederica von Stade, mezzo; American Boychoir; Christmas Concert Chorus Sony 87771

17:52:00 00:06:43 Scott Joplin Solace

Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

17:58:00 00:01:03 Traditional Boar's Head Carol

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:09:46 George Frederick Bristow Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30

Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768

18:20:00 00:04:33 Franz Gruber Silent Night Philadelphia Brass Ensemble

Richard Condie Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Alexander Schreiner, organ Sony 87771

18:26:00 00:03:38 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Pie Jesu

Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Lucia Popp, soprano Sony 87771

18:32:00 00:18:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 89 in F major

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253

18:53:00 00:05:58 Traditional Watts Nativity Carol

Martin Neary Emma Kirkby, soprano; Westminster Abbey Choir Sony 87771

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 119

NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63518

19:22:00 00:30:43 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

19:54:00 00:04:55 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 13 in A minor Op 17

Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:16:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Iona Brown, violin Decca 414595

20:20:00 00:12:49 Alfred Burt A Christmas Greeting

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Philips 416287

20:35:00 00:21:51 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez

Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Norbert Kraft, guitar Naxos 503293

20:57:00 00:01:54 Max Reger Mariä Wiegenlied Op 76

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: A Griffes Premiere in Philadelphia

21:03:00 00:36:39 Various 'Celebration' - Christmas Fanfares, Carols and Readings Pt. 1

Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; Aled Jones, narrator Nimbus 5310

21:41:00 00:04:27 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20

Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142

21:46:00 00:04:35 Harold Darke In the Bleak Midwinter

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

21:53:00 00:02:29 Charles Wood The Lamb

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

21:57:00 00:32:18 Various 'Celebration' - Christmas Fanfares, Carols and Readings Pt. 2

Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; Aled Jones, narrator Nimbus 5310

22:31:00 00:14:31 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments

Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

22:47:00 00:11:29 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

22:48:00 00:11:00 Cyril J. Mockridge Miracle on 34th Street: Suite

David Newman Royal Philharmonic Telarc 88801

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:00 Woldemar Bargiel Adagio in G major Op 38

German Chamber Philharmonic Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63665

23:09:00 00:10:17 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

23:21:00 00:05:22 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Evocatión

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470

23:26:00 00:10:10 Federico Moreno Tórroba Andante from Tonada concertante

Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Pepe Romero, guitar Naxos 573503

23:38:00 00:04:25 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Menuetto

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

23:42:00 00:08:08 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

23:53:00 00:02:54 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

23:57:00 00:02:46 Frank Bridge Entr'acte "Canzonetta"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:58:00 00:02:31 Vince Guaraldi Christmas is Coming

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027