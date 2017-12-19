© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 12-19-2017

Published December 19, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00    00:37:10    Antonín Dvorák    Symphony No.  5 in F major  Op 76        
Witold Rowicki    London Symphony    Philips     4788977

00:42:00    00:36:46    Franz Schubert    Piano Quintet in A major     
Cleveland Quartet        John O'Conor, piano; James Vandemark, bass; Members of    Telarc     80225

01:21:00    00:35:31    Jacob Clemens non Papa    Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis            
Stile Antico    Harm Mundi     807575

02:00:00    00:35:21    Sir Edward Elgar    Falstaff Op 68        
Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Symphony Orchestra    Teldec     98436

02:38:00    00:41:30    Johannes Brahms    Symphony No.  4 in E minor  Op 98        
Vladimir Ashkenazy    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     436853

03:23:00    00:23:05    Marc-Antoine Charpentier    Te Deum        
William Christie    Les Arts Florissants    Harm Mundi     2908304

03:49:00    00:26:13    Samuel Barber    Cello Concerto Op 22    
St. Louis Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    Steven Isserlis, cello    RCA     68283

04:19:00    00:23:03    Ludwig van Beethoven    String Quartet No.  4 in C minor  Op 18            
Cleveland Quartet    Telarc     80414

04:45:00    00:36:08    Alexander Glazunov    Raymonda: Suite Op 57        
José Serebrier    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Warner     61939

05:24:00    00:14:21    Ottorino Respighi    Poema autunnale    Monte Carlo Philharmonic    
Yakov Kreizberg    Julia Fischer, violin    Decca     15535

05:42:00    00:06:12    Felix Mendelssohn    A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     82849

05:49:00    00:06:54    Michel Corrette    Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D major             
Arion Baroque Orchestra    early-mus     7768

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:02:42    George Frideric Handel    Messiah: Lift up your heads        
William Christie    Les Arts Florissants    Harm Mundi     2908304

06:10:00    00:03:01    Anonymous    Personet hodie    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2005

06:15:00    00:12:58    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Pas de deux        
Fritz Reiner    Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

06:30:00    00:04:09    Jerry Herman    Mame: We Need a Little Christmas        
Petri Juutilainen    Northern Lights Orch    WSchatz     5

06:33:00    00:02:15    Vince Guaraldi    O Tannenbaum            
Canadian Brass    Steinway     30027

06:40:00    00:12:35    Bryan Kelly    Improvisations on Christmas Carols        
Gavin Sutherland    City of Prague Philharmonic    Naxos     557099

06:52:00    00:02:13    John Francis Wade    O Come, All Ye Faithful        
Robert Page    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999

06:55:00    00:03:57    Ralph Vaughan Williams    March 'Sea Songs'        
Frederick Fennell    Cleveland Symphonic Winds    Telarc     80099

07:03:00    00:05:43    Modest Mussorgsky    Khovanshchina: Solemn March        
Evgeny Svetlanov    Russian State Symphony    RCA     68406

07:10:00    00:11:09    Arcangelo Corelli    Concerto Grosso in G minor  Op 6    
Bath Festival Orchestra    Yehudi Menuhin    Robert Masters, violin; Derek Simpson, cello    Warner     555053

07:22:00    00:03:18    Traditional    Wexford Carol            
Paul O'Shaughnessy, fiddle    Sony     87771

07:26:00    00:07:51    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     414421

07:40:00    00:10:33    John Taverner    Magnificat à 5        
Joseph Jennings    Chanticleer    Teldec     81829

07:50:00    00:04:23    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    Sérénade Op 37    
Chamber Orchestra of Europe    Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Steven Isserlis, cello    VirginClas     91134

07:55:00    00:03:10    Raymond Scott    The Toy Trumpet    New London Orchestra    
Ronald Corp    Mark Calder, trumpet    Hyperion     67067

07:58:00    00:01:16    Mikola Leontovich    Carol of the Bells        
Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     429732

08:07:00    00:05:38    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto for Strings in G major         
Andrew Parrott    Taverner Players    EMI     54208

08:15:00    00:11:18    Johann Melchior Molter    Concerto Pastorale in G major     
La Pietà    Angèle Dubeau    Angèle Dubeau, violin    Analekta     8730

08:25:00    00:08:44    George Frederick Bristow    Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor  Op 26        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9169

08:40:00    00:02:55    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80068

08:44:00    00:03:26    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80068

08:48:00    00:02:21    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80068

08:53:00    00:07:14    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex:        
Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic    Silva     3010

09:05:00    00:16:08    Alan Danson    A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale    
Mainstreet Brass        Alan Danson, narrator    MSR     1325

09:25:00    00:04:06    Vic Mizzy    Green Acres: Theme        
Grant Gershon    Hollywood Chamber Orchestra    Delos     3222

09:32:00    00:07:08    Georg Philipp Telemann    Wind Quartet No.  1 in D            
European Baroque Soloists    Denon     9613

09:45:00    00:04:28    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'        
Michael Stern    Kansas City Symphony    Reference     129

09:50:00    00:06:41    Gustav Holst    Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas    Bay Brass    
A. David Krehbiel    John Fenstermaker, organ    Gothic     49120

09:55:00    00:03:14    King Henry VIII    Green grow'th the Holly        
Paul Hillier    Theatre of Voices    Harm Mundi     907079

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:02:54    George Frideric Handel    Messiah: Pastoral Symphony        
William Christie    Les Arts Florissants    Harm Mundi     2908304

10:04:00    00:02:44    Domenico Scarlatti    Sonata in D minor             
Yevgeny Sudbin, piano    Bis     2138

10:09:00    00:12:59    Zdenek Fibich    Spring Op 13        
Marek Stilec    Czech National Symphony    Naxos     573197

10:24:00    00:06:44    Benjamin Britten    A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols        
Patrick Dupré Quigley    Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp    SFM     14

10:36:00    00:03:48    George Frideric Handel    Berenice: Minuet        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    EMI     47027

10:39:00    00:06:19    Henry Purcell    The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony        
William Christie    Les Arts Florissants    Harm Mundi     901308

11:01:00    00:14:08    Franz Schubert    Rondo in A major     
Brandenburg Orchestra    Roy Goodman    Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin    Hyperion     66840

11:17:00    00:05:44    George Frederick Bristow    Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 26        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9169

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00    00:02:57    Traditional    Il est né le divin enfant    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2014

11:27:00    00:02:57    Traditional    Sans Day Carol    Cleveland Orchestra    
Gareth Morrell    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1996

11:30:00    00:01:10    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance        
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2002

11:32:00    00:02:06    Edmund Walters    As Joseph was a walking    Cleveland Orchestra    
Gareth Morrell    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus    MAA     1993

11:34:00    00:03:15    Traditional    Of the Father's Love Begotten    
Cleveland Orchestra    Gareth Morrell    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1993

11:41:00    00:04:29    Hugh Martin    Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2014

11:45:00    00:01:31    Traditional    Patapan        
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2011

11:47:00    00:05:16    Irving Berlin    White Christmas    Cleveland Orchestra    
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2008

11:52:00    00:03:34    Mel Tormé    The Christmas Song    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Page    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:00    00:11:27    Felix Mendelssohn    A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    CBS/Sony     485

12:19:00    00:06:19    Henry Purcell    The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony        
William Christie    Les Arts Florissants    Harm Mundi     901308

12:28:00    00:03:50    William Billings    A Virgin Unspotted        
Peter Bennett    Quire Cleveland    Quire     101

12:32:00    00:03:37    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Seasons: December Op 37            
Lang Lang, piano    Sony     511758

12:39:00    00:05:45    Frederick Delius    Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride'        
John Rutter    Royal Philharmonic    Collegium     133

12:47:00    00:13:51    Mack Wilberg    Christmas Carol Medley    
Symphony Orchestra    Jerold Ottley    Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano    Bonneville     9402

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00    00:35:01    Richard Strauss    Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30    
Berlin Philharmonic    Herbert von Karajan    Michel Schwalbé, violin    DeutGram     4793449

13:38:00    00:16:28    Franz Liszt    Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa'        
Gianandrea Noseda    BBC Philharmonic    BBC     336

13:55:00    00:04:00    John Rutter    What Sweeter Music?        
John Rutter    Royal Philharmonic    Decca     1821

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00    00:02:30    Giovanni Gabrieli    Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13            
Empire Brass    Telarc     80204

14:03:00    00:02:49    Giovanni Gabrieli    Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2    
Philadelphia Brass Ensemble        Cleveland Brass Ensemble    Sony     87771

14:08:00    00:10:56    Robert Russell Bennett    The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80087

14:21:00    00:09:46    George Frederick Bristow    Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30        
Rebecca Miller    Royal Northern Sinfonia    New World     80768

14:45:00    00:12:25    Johann Sebastian Bach    Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied'    
Chamber Ensemble    Anton Armstrong    St. Olaf Choir    St.Olaf     3215

15:01:00    00:14:08    Darius Milhaud    Suite provençale Op 152        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     7031

15:14:00    00:08:48    Francesco Manfredini    Concerto Grosso in C major  Op 3        
Simon Standage    Collegium Musicum 90    Chandos     634

15:22:00    00:03:45    Orlande de Lassus    Resonet in laudibus        
Peter Bennett    Quire Cleveland    Quire     101

15:26:00    00:03:40    Hieronymus Praetorius    O quam pulcha es    
Balthasar Neumann Ensemble    Pablo Heras-Casado    Balthasar Neumann Choir    Archiv     4794522

15:27:00    00:02:30    Franz Liszt    Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo            
Leslie Howard, piano    Hyperion     66388

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: A Griffes Premiere in Philadelphia

15:58:00    00:04:44    Traditional    Greensleeves            
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Michel Legrand, celeste    Sony     87771

16:07:00    00:02:18    Claudio Monteverdi    Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium        
Canadian Brass    Sony     87771

16:12:00    00:12:20    Leroy Anderson    Suite of Carols for String Orchestra        
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559356

16:28:00    00:06:16    Maurice Jarre    Prancer: Theme        
Maurice Jarre    Royal Philharmonic    Milan     35607

16:36:00    00:03:48    H. Walford Davies    O Little Town of Bethlehem        
John Hugh Thomas    BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ    Nimbus     5310

16:41:00    00:04:12    Traditional    The Coventry Carol        
Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     105

16:45:00    00:03:00    Daniel Read    While Shepherds Watched        
Peter Bennett    Quire Cleveland    Quire     101

16:52:00    00:02:49    Joseph Beal & James Boothe    Jingle Bell Rock    
Chamber Ensemble        Vienna Boys' Choir    DeutGram     23692

16:55:00    00:03:39    Julie Giroux    Christmas and Sousa Forever        
Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     126

17:04:00    00:05:47    Johann Sebastian Bach    Mass in b: Sanctus    
Munich Bach Orchestra    Karl Richter    Munich Bach Choir    DeutGram     4795448

17:13:00    00:09:16    Various    'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2        
Robert Shaw    Robert Shaw Chamber Singers    Telarc     80377

17:24:00    00:10:51    Otto Nicolai    Christmas Overture    
Bamberg Symphony    Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Bamberg Symphony Chorus    VirginClas     91079

17:40:00    00:03:55    Jan Sandström    Lo, how a Rose e'er blooming        
Ralph Woodward    Fairhaven Singers    Guild     7380

17:46:00    00:04:02    Michael Praetorius    Lo, how a rose e'er blooming        
André Previn    Frederica von Stade, mezzo; American Boychoir; Christmas Concert Chorus    Sony     87771

17:52:00    00:06:43    Scott Joplin    Solace            
Joshua Rifkin, piano    Nonesuch     79159

17:58:00    00:01:03    Traditional    Boar's Head Carol        
Robert Shaw    Robert Shaw Chamber Singers    Telarc     80377

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:09:46    George Frederick Bristow    Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30        
Rebecca Miller    Royal Northern Sinfonia    New World     80768

18:20:00    00:04:33    Franz Gruber    Silent Night    Philadelphia Brass Ensemble    
Richard Condie    Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Alexander Schreiner, organ    Sony     87771

18:26:00    00:03:38    Gabriel Fauré    Requiem: Pie Jesu    
Philharmonia Orchestra    Sir Andrew Davis    Lucia Popp, soprano    Sony     87771

18:32:00    00:18:28    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 89 in F major         
Bruno Weil    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Sony     66253

18:53:00    00:05:58    Traditional    Watts Nativity Carol        
Martin Neary    Emma Kirkby, soprano; Westminster Abbey Choir    Sony     87771

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:18:06    Camille Saint-Saëns    Cello Concerto No.  2 in D minor  Op 119    
NDR Symphony Orchestra    Christoph Eschenbach    Steven Isserlis, cello    RCA     63518

19:22:00    00:30:43    Robert Schumann    Symphony No.  4 in D minor  Op 120        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    SFM     71

19:54:00    00:04:55    Frédéric Chopin    Mazurka No. 13 in A minor  Op 17            
Yundi, piano    Mercury     4812443

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:16:03    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Lark Ascending    
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Sir Neville Marriner    Iona Brown, violin    Decca     414595

20:20:00    00:12:49    Alfred Burt    A Christmas Greeting    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Philips     416287

20:35:00    00:21:51    Joaquín Rodrigo    Concierto de Aranjuez    
Northern Chamber Orchestra    Nicholas Ward    Norbert Kraft, guitar    Naxos     503293

20:57:00    00:01:54    Max Reger    Mariä Wiegenlied Op 76        
Stephen Cleobury    Choir King's College Cambridge    King'sColl     1

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: A Griffes Premiere in Philadelphia

21:03:00    00:36:39    Various    'Celebration' - Christmas Fanfares, Carols and Readings Pt. 1    
Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards    John Hugh Thomas    BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; Aled Jones, narrator    Nimbus     5310

21:41:00    00:04:27    Felix Mendelssohn    Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20    
Cleveland Quartet        Meliora String Quartet    Telarc     80142

21:46:00    00:04:35    Harold Darke    In the Bleak Midwinter    
City of London Sinfonia    John Rutter    Cambridge Singers    Collegium     106

21:53:00    00:02:29    Charles Wood    The Lamb        
Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     105

21:57:00    00:32:18    Various    'Celebration' - Christmas Fanfares, Carols and Readings Pt. 2    
Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards    John Hugh Thomas    BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; Aled Jones, narrator    Nimbus     5310

22:31:00    00:14:31    Marc-Antoine Charpentier    Noëls for Instruments        
Bernard Labadie    Les Violons du Roy    Dorian     90180

22:47:00    00:11:29    Robert Russell Bennett    The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80087

22:48:00    00:11:00    Cyril J. Mockridge    Miracle on 34th Street: Suite        
David Newman    Royal Philharmonic    Telarc     88801

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:07:00    Woldemar Bargiel    Adagio in G major  Op 38    
German Chamber Philharmonic    Christoph Eschenbach    Steven Isserlis, cello    RCA     63665

23:09:00    00:10:17    Robert Schumann    Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    SFM     71

23:21:00    00:05:22    Isaac Albéniz    Iberia: Evocatión        
Jesús López-Cobos    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80470

23:26:00    00:10:10    Federico Moreno Tórroba    Andante from Tonada concertante    
Extremadura Symphony    Manuel Coves    Pepe Romero, guitar    Naxos     573503

23:38:00    00:04:25    André Grétry    Céphale et Procris: Menuetto        
Stefan Sanderling    Orchestre de Bretagne    ASV     1095

23:42:00    00:08:08    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    Largo from Flute Concerto    
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra    Peter Schreier    Patrick Gallois, flute    DeutGram     439895

23:53:00    00:02:54    George Frideric Handel    Messiah: Pastoral Symphony        
William Christie    Les Arts Florissants    Harm Mundi     2908304

23:57:00    00:02:46    Frank Bridge    Entr'acte "Canzonetta"        
William Boughton    English String Orchestra    Nimbus     5366

23:58:00    00:02:31    Vince Guaraldi    Christmas is Coming            
Canadian Brass    Steinway     30027