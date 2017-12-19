Program Guide 12-19-2017
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:37:10 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76
Witold Rowicki London Symphony Philips 4788977
00:42:00 00:36:46 Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A major
Cleveland Quartet John O'Conor, piano; James Vandemark, bass; Members of Telarc 80225
01:21:00 00:35:31 Jacob Clemens non Papa Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575
02:00:00 00:35:21 Sir Edward Elgar Falstaff Op 68
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436
02:38:00 00:41:30 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853
03:23:00 00:23:05 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Te Deum
William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304
03:49:00 00:26:13 Samuel Barber Cello Concerto Op 22
St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68283
04:19:00 00:23:03 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 4 in C minor Op 18
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80414
04:45:00 00:36:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Suite Op 57
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939
05:24:00 00:14:21 Ottorino Respighi Poema autunnale Monte Carlo Philharmonic
Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535
05:42:00 00:06:12 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 82849
05:49:00 00:06:54 Michel Corrette Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D major
Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:02:42 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Lift up your heads
William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304
06:10:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Personet hodie
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
06:15:00 00:12:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Pas de deux
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
06:30:00 00:04:09 Jerry Herman Mame: We Need a Little Christmas
Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5
06:33:00 00:02:15 Vince Guaraldi O Tannenbaum
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
06:40:00 00:12:35 Bryan Kelly Improvisations on Christmas Carols
Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099
06:52:00 00:02:13 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful
Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
06:55:00 00:03:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams March 'Sea Songs'
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
07:03:00 00:05:43 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Solemn March
Evgeny Svetlanov Russian State Symphony RCA 68406
07:10:00 00:11:09 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 6
Bath Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin Robert Masters, violin; Derek Simpson, cello Warner 555053
07:22:00 00:03:18 Traditional Wexford Carol
Paul O'Shaughnessy, fiddle Sony 87771
07:26:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421
07:40:00 00:10:33 John Taverner Magnificat à 5
Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 81829
07:50:00 00:04:23 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sérénade Op 37
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134
07:55:00 00:03:10 Raymond Scott The Toy Trumpet New London Orchestra
Ronald Corp Mark Calder, trumpet Hyperion 67067
07:58:00 00:01:16 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells
Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
08:07:00 00:05:38 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major
Andrew Parrott Taverner Players EMI 54208
08:15:00 00:11:18 Johann Melchior Molter Concerto Pastorale in G major
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730
08:25:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9169
08:40:00 00:02:55 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
08:44:00 00:03:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
08:48:00 00:02:21 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
08:53:00 00:07:14 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex:
Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3010
09:05:00 00:16:08 Alan Danson A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale
Mainstreet Brass Alan Danson, narrator MSR 1325
09:25:00 00:04:06 Vic Mizzy Green Acres: Theme
Grant Gershon Hollywood Chamber Orchestra Delos 3222
09:32:00 00:07:08 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No. 1 in D
European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613
09:45:00 00:04:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
09:50:00 00:06:41 Gustav Holst Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Bay Brass
A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120
09:55:00 00:03:14 King Henry VIII Green grow'th the Holly
Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907079
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:54 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony
William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304
10:04:00 00:02:44 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor
Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138
10:09:00 00:12:59 Zdenek Fibich Spring Op 13
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197
10:24:00 00:06:44 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14
10:36:00 00:03:48 George Frideric Handel Berenice: Minuet
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47027
10:39:00 00:06:19 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony
William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 901308
11:01:00 00:14:08 Franz Schubert Rondo in A major
Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840
11:17:00 00:05:44 George Frederick Bristow Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 26
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9169
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:02:57 Traditional Il est né le divin enfant
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:27:00 00:02:57 Traditional Sans Day Carol Cleveland Orchestra
Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:30:00 00:01:10 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002
11:32:00 00:02:06 Edmund Walters As Joseph was a walking Cleveland Orchestra
Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993
11:34:00 00:03:15 Traditional Of the Father's Love Begotten
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993
11:41:00 00:04:29 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:45:00 00:01:31 Traditional Patapan
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
11:47:00 00:05:16 Irving Berlin White Christmas Cleveland Orchestra
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:52:00 00:03:34 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:06:00 00:11:27 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485
12:19:00 00:06:19 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony
William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 901308
12:28:00 00:03:50 William Billings A Virgin Unspotted
Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101
12:32:00 00:03:37 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: December Op 37
Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758
12:39:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride'
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Collegium 133
12:47:00 00:13:51 Mack Wilberg Christmas Carol Medley
Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano Bonneville 9402
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:35:01 Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30
Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Michel Schwalbé, violin DeutGram 4793449
13:38:00 00:16:28 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa'
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 336
13:55:00 00:04:00 John Rutter What Sweeter Music?
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:02:30 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13
Empire Brass Telarc 80204
14:03:00 00:02:49 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2
Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Cleveland Brass Ensemble Sony 87771
14:08:00 00:10:56 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087
14:21:00 00:09:46 George Frederick Bristow Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30
Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768
14:45:00 00:12:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied'
Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215
15:01:00 00:14:08 Darius Milhaud Suite provençale Op 152
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 7031
15:14:00 00:08:48 Francesco Manfredini Concerto Grosso in C major Op 3
Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 634
15:22:00 00:03:45 Orlande de Lassus Resonet in laudibus
Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101
15:26:00 00:03:40 Hieronymus Praetorius O quam pulcha es
Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir Archiv 4794522
15:27:00 00:02:30 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo
Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O'Connell
15:58:00 00:04:44 Traditional Greensleeves
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Michel Legrand, celeste Sony 87771
16:07:00 00:02:18 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium
Canadian Brass Sony 87771
16:12:00 00:12:20 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for String Orchestra
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
16:28:00 00:06:16 Maurice Jarre Prancer: Theme
Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 35607
16:36:00 00:03:48 H. Walford Davies O Little Town of Bethlehem
John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Nimbus 5310
16:41:00 00:04:12 Traditional The Coventry Carol
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
16:45:00 00:03:00 Daniel Read While Shepherds Watched
Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101
16:52:00 00:02:49 Joseph Beal & James Boothe Jingle Bell Rock
Chamber Ensemble Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692
16:55:00 00:03:39 Julie Giroux Christmas and Sousa Forever
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
17:04:00 00:05:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Sanctus
Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter Munich Bach Choir DeutGram 4795448
17:13:00 00:09:16 Various 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
17:24:00 00:10:51 Otto Nicolai Christmas Overture
Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony Chorus VirginClas 91079
17:40:00 00:03:55 Jan Sandström Lo, how a Rose e'er blooming
Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380
17:46:00 00:04:02 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming
André Previn Frederica von Stade, mezzo; American Boychoir; Christmas Concert Chorus Sony 87771
17:52:00 00:06:43 Scott Joplin Solace
Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159
17:58:00 00:01:03 Traditional Boar's Head Carol
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:09:46 George Frederick Bristow Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30
Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768
18:20:00 00:04:33 Franz Gruber Silent Night Philadelphia Brass Ensemble
Richard Condie Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Alexander Schreiner, organ Sony 87771
18:26:00 00:03:38 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Pie Jesu
Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Lucia Popp, soprano Sony 87771
18:32:00 00:18:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 89 in F major
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253
18:53:00 00:05:58 Traditional Watts Nativity Carol
Martin Neary Emma Kirkby, soprano; Westminster Abbey Choir Sony 87771
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 119
NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63518
19:22:00 00:30:43 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71
19:54:00 00:04:55 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 13 in A minor Op 17
Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:16:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Iona Brown, violin Decca 414595
20:20:00 00:12:49 Alfred Burt A Christmas Greeting
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Philips 416287
20:35:00 00:21:51 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez
Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Norbert Kraft, guitar Naxos 503293
20:57:00 00:01:54 Max Reger Mariä Wiegenlied Op 76
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
21:03:00 00:36:39 Various 'Celebration' - Christmas Fanfares, Carols and Readings Pt. 1
Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; Aled Jones, narrator Nimbus 5310
21:41:00 00:04:27 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20
Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142
21:46:00 00:04:35 Harold Darke In the Bleak Midwinter
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106
21:53:00 00:02:29 Charles Wood The Lamb
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
21:57:00 00:32:18 Various 'Celebration' - Christmas Fanfares, Carols and Readings Pt. 2
Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; Aled Jones, narrator Nimbus 5310
22:31:00 00:14:31 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments
Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180
22:47:00 00:11:29 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087
22:48:00 00:11:00 Cyril J. Mockridge Miracle on 34th Street: Suite
David Newman Royal Philharmonic Telarc 88801
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:07:00 Woldemar Bargiel Adagio in G major Op 38
German Chamber Philharmonic Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63665
23:09:00 00:10:17 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71
23:21:00 00:05:22 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Evocatión
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470
23:26:00 00:10:10 Federico Moreno Tórroba Andante from Tonada concertante
Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Pepe Romero, guitar Naxos 573503
23:38:00 00:04:25 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Menuetto
Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095
23:42:00 00:08:08 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
23:53:00 00:02:54 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony
William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304
23:57:00 00:02:46 Frank Bridge Entr'acte "Canzonetta"
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
23:58:00 00:02:31 Vince Guaraldi Christmas is Coming
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027