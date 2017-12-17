Program Guide 12-17-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances by young people From the Top has presented over the past couple of seasons. An irresistibly charming 11-year-old violinist performs the music of Claude Debussy, a teenage soprano describes her charmed meeting with the great opera diva Renee Fleming, and we’ll hear one of the greatest young trumpet players we’ve ever had on the program perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue

11-year-old violinist Elli Choi from San Diego, California, performs the first movement, I. Allegro vivo, from the Sonata in G minor for Violin and Piano, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old guitarist Xavier Jara from Arlington, Minnesota, performs Sonata in D major, K. 53, by Domenico Scarlatti (1685–1757).

17-year-old pianist Dong Won Lee from Redmond, Washington, performs Prelude No. 8, “Un reflet dans le vent,” by Olivier Messiaen (1908–1992).

16-year-old trumpeter Elmer Churampi from Lima, Peru, performs “Rhapsody in Blue” for Trumpet and Piano by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Timofei Dokshitser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Taeguk Mun from Westbury, New York, performs Humoresque, Op. 5, by Mstislav Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Miriam Liske-Coorandish from Eggleston, Virginia, 18-year-old cellist Taeguk Mun from Westbury, New York, and special guest artist and world-renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz perform Requiem, for Three Cellos and Piano, Op. 66, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Emily Helenbrook from Alexander, New York, performs “O luce di quest’anima” (Oh! Star that guid’st my fervent love) from the opera Linda di Chamounix, by Gaetano Donizetti (1797–1848), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The American Boychoir from Princeton, New Jersey, performs “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa (1854–1932), arranged by John Kuzman.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Charles Dutoit

Igor Stravinsky: Chant Funebre

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B Mino; Truls Mork, cello

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B Major

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to King Stephen; Esa Pekka Salonen, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Ton Koopman; Sunhae Im, soprano; Andreas Scholl, countertenor; Jorg Durmuller, tenor; Detlef Roth, baritone; Westminster Symphonic Choir; Joe Miller, director

George Fredric Handel: Messiah

03:58:00 00:01:38 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido Suite: Musette Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A French Christmas - The late Renaissance and Baroque ways of saying Joyeux Noël!

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

06:11:00 00:06:00 William Byrd Lullaby, My Sweet Little Baby Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

06:19:00 00:08:21 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers: Processional Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

06:27:00 00:02:54 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An American Organist’s Christmas - Soloists, composers and instrument builders all around our country celebrate the holiday season

TRADITIONAL: Adeste fidelis Hector Olivera (1991 Casavant-1996 Rodgers/Bel Air Presbyterian Church, Los Angeles, CA) Rodgers 00876015

TRADITIONAL (arr. DiLorenzo): Joy to the World Musicians of 1st-Plymouth Congregational Church, Lincoln, NE/Jeremy Bankson, director; Tom Trenny (1997 Schoenstein) FPUCC 2014

SETH BINGHAM: Annunciation Christopher Marks (1997 Schoenstein/1st Plymouth Congregational Church, Lincoln, NE) Raven 991

ROBIN MILFORD: Pastoral Dance, On Christmas Night.

RICHARD ELLIOTT: I saw three ships Larry Visser (1996 Austin/LKaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church, Grand Rapids, MI) LaGrave 2013

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Greensleeves.

SAMUEL BARBER: Silent night.

LOUIS CLAUDE DAQUIN: Noël No. 10 Jonathan Biggers (1992 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 12/14/2001)

DAVID CONTE: The snow lay on the ground Christ Church Schola/Stephen Kennedy, director; Kathleen Bride, harp; David Higgs (1955 Austin/St. Mary’s Church, Rochester, NY) Arsis 159

J.S. BACH: Rejoice, beloved Christians, BWV 734.

TRADITIONAL: 2 Carols (The First Noël & It came upon a midnight clear) Virgil Fox (Rodgers Touring Organ/Carnegie Hall, NYC) RCA 68816

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 3 - My Soul Magnifies the Lord: Peter DuBois will feature various choral and organ settings of the Magnificat on this broadcast, which will focus on Mary, mother of Jesus, as we draw nearer to Christmas

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Richter live at Carnegie Hall 1960 Part II

Franz Joseph Haydn: Sonata in C Major, Hob.XVI:50: Allegro Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 9:30

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No.4 in E-Major Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 11:41

Claude Debussy: Claire de Lune Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 5:39

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata No.8: Finale Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 9:38

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Minor, Op.23/5 Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 4:02

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in C Major, Op.24/2 Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 2:46

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from The Sleeping Beauty-- New York Philharmonic; Kurt Masur, conductor Album: Pas De Deux Teldec 94571 Music: 4:40

English Carol (arr. Mack Wilberg): I Saw Three Ships-- Massed Choirs of St. Olaf College and the St. Olaf Orchestra; James Bobb, conductor

2013 St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 2:56

Giacomo Puccini (arr. Howard Arman): Sogno d'oro-- Munich Radio Orchestra, Bavarian Radio Chorus; Howard Arman, conductor Day of Christmas Music, Prinzregententheater, Munich, Germany Music: 3:43

Traditional (arr Howard Arman): Les Anges dans nos campagnes-- Munich Radio Orchestra, Bavarian Radio Chorus; Howard Arman, conductor Day of Christmas Music, Prinzregententheater, Munich, Germany Music: 4:09

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beatrice "Bee" Newman from Kapaa, Hawaii Music: 11:19

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe: Am leuchtenden Sommermorg Andreas Schmidt, voice; Rudolf Jansen, piano Album: Andreas Schmidt sings Schumann Hanssler 98159 Music: 2:43

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7: Movement 5 Rondo-Finale: Tempo-- New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:12

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edvard Grieg: Selections from 'Lyric Pieces'-- Joyce Yang, piano Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, Georgia Music: 12:22

Walter Rollins (arr. Ensemble Galilei): Frosty the Snowman-- Ensemble Galilei Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 2:32

Johnny Marks (arr. Sae Chonabayashi): Holly Jolly Christmas-- Jasper String Quartet Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 2:11

Leo Weiner: Suite for Orchestra, Op. 18 (Hungarian Folk Dances)-- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 26:18

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky

Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (Naxos 9.80068 CD)

Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Seasons Op 37a (1875)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Violin Concerto in D (1878)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/ Fritz Reiner (RCA 67896 CD)

Romeo and Juliet fantasy overture for orchestra (1870)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 47179 CD)

1812 Overture Op 49 (1880)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Vienna State Opera Chorus/ Lorin Maazel (CBS Masterworks 37252 CD)

Scene from Swan Lake Op 20a (1874-75)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Symphony No.6 in b Op 74 (1893)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 417 1708-2 CD)

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:30 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388

14:02:00 00:02:31 Peter Tchaikovsky The Crown of Roses Ralph Allwood Rodolfus Choir BBC 326

14:05:00 00:15:30 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4785437

14:20:00 00:06:13 Johann David Heinichen Pastorale in A major Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe Archiv 447644

14:26:00 00:07:57 Otto Klemperer Das Ziel: Merry Waltz Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

14:50:00 00:22:19 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite Op 39 Sir John Eliot Gardiner NDR Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437506

15:12:00 00:08:35 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

15:20:00 00:17:58 Domenico Cimarosa Concerto for 2 Flutes in G major London Mozart Players Sir James Galway Sir James Galway, flute; Jeanne Galway, flute RCA 63701

15:38:00 00:12:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

15:51:00 00:05:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Sorcerer: Overture Alexander Faris Scottish Chamber Orchestra Nimbus 5066

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano – Archival concert in memory of Pierre Boulez – recorded live in Severance Hall 2/06/2010

16:05:00 00:27:00 Olivier Messiaen L'Ascension Todd Wilson, organ TCO 1

16:36:00 00:22:12 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

17:02:00 00:18:47 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

17:25:00 00:18:32 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

17:41:00 00:17:43 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Schubert's "Unfinished" Business

18:04:00 00:32:03 Johannes Brahms Piano Sonata No. 1 in C major Op 1 Elisabeth Leonskaja, piano Teldec 46450

18:39:00 00:09:40 Daniel Pinkham Christmas Cantata Lenox Brass Donald Teeters Boston Cecilia; James David Christie, organ Koch Intl 7180

18:50:00 00:08:48 Francesco Manfredini Concerto Grosso in C major Op 3 Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 634

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:32 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

19:29:00 00:26:05 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449

19:57:00 00:02:01 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High Anthony Newman Choral Guild of Atlanta; Anthony Newman, organ Sony 87771

21:55:00 00:04:08 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

20:00 SPECIAL: A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a Cappella and artistic director Jonathan Miller - An inspiring and informative hour featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts. Familiar tunes include “I Have a Little Dreidel” (both in its original Yiddish form and in a neo-funk Hebrew/English setting), a swing version of “S’vivon” by Steve Barnett, and a lively setting of the traditional melody for “Al-Hanissim” (“For the Miracles”) by Elliot Levine. Heartfelt original compositions by American and British composers provide added depth of expression to celebrating the holiday. Such works include “Lo Yisa Goy,” a plea for peace by Stacy Garrop; Bob Applebaum’s stirring new version of “Haneirot Halalu”; and movements from the majestic “Hallel Suite” by London-based Daniel Tunkel. Mr. Miller provides liturgical and cultural background as part of this unique look inside old and newer choral Chanukah traditions.

Mikhl Gelbart; arr. Mark Zuckerman: Ikh bin a kleyner dreydl

Bob Applebaum Haneirot Halalu

Jonathan Miller Shehecheyan

Elliot Z. Levine Al-Hanissim

Bob Applebaum Al Hanisim

Stacy Garrop Lo Yisa Goy (Cedille 107)

Elliot Z. Levine Lo V’chayil

Steve Barnett S’Vivon;

Bob Applebaum Oh Chanukah/ Y’mei Chanukah; Maoz Tzur; Funky Dreidl

Chaim Parchi/arr. Jacobson Aleih Neiri( Cedille 107)

Daniel Tunkel Hallel Cantata (Four selections); Hal'luyah! (Psalm 113), B'tzeit Yisrael (Psalm 114), Adonai Z'charanu (Ps. 115, vv. 12-18), Hodu (Ps. 118, vv. 1-4)

Mark Zuckerman Fayer, fayer!

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Trio for Sax, Violin and Piano Stephen Warner, violin; Carolyn Gadiel Warner, piano; James Umble, alto saxophone (CCG 04-29-07) 10:17

Larry Baker: Yes a Dance Not Sean Gabriel, flute; Mark George, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 12:07

Ty Alan Emerson: Piano Sonata Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 13:59

Katharine O’Connell: Juxtapositions Grethe Nothling, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 5:37

Katharine O’Connell: Two Songs: Letter; Elegy Marla Berg, soprano; Victoria Marra, clarinet; Dana McCormick, piano (CCG 09-25-06) 9:54

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Future of Public Education in Ohio

Public higher education institutions across the country are experiencing decreased budgets. Compared to levels prior to the recession, state support for public two and four-year colleges has dropped by nearly $10 billion. In Ohio, state funding for higher education in 2017 is a half-billion lower than pre-recession levels. Sixty-four percent of Ohio graduates leave school with debt and institutions are being asked to tell students how much they can expect to earn with a degree in an attempt to manage the increasing burden of debt that graduates now face.

The context appears to be shifting. The 2016-2017 budget had a 7.6 percent boost of $274 million in state share of instruction, as well as almost a 13 percent increase in need based aid. Public Northeast Ohio colleges are showing strong enrollment numbers of increasingly academically prepared students, despite fewer high school graduates and increased competition among colleges. Partnerships with the private sector, such as The Ohio State University’s collaboration with Apple are innovating educational opportunities and partnerships within public education, like Ohio University and The University of Toledo, are creating stronger research institutions.

Panelists include: Ronald M. Berkman, Ph.D., President, Cleveland State University; Alex Johnson, Ph.D., President, Cuyahoga Community College; Matthew Wilson, Ph.D., President and Professor of Law, The University of Akron. Moderated by WKYC President and General Manager Micki Byrnes

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:04:56 Domenico Cimarosa Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 5679

23:06:00 00:12:33 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20 Carlton Woods Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Blue Water 2010

23:22:00 00:06:20 Claude Debussy La plus que lente Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:28:00 00:11:42 André Jolivet Pastorales de Noël Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp Bis 739

23:42:00 00:04:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Nocturne in C sharp minor Op 19 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80724

23:46:00 00:07:34 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99 Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004

23:56:00 00:03:01 Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645

23:56:00 00:03:06 John Ireland The Holy Boy La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730