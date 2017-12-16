Program Guide 12-16-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:21:58 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Oboe Concerto in E flat major English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821

00:27:00 00:49:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55 Osmo Vänskä Minnesota Orchestra Bis 1516

01:20:00 00:20:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon VirginClas 59266

01:44:00 00:47:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Henriette Schellenberg, sopran; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Jon Humphrey, tenor; Myron Myers, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248

02:34:00 00:34:04 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80184

03:11:00 00:38:34 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 8 in E minor Op 59 American String Project MSR 1386

03:53:00 00:25:35 Friedrich Witt Jena Symphony in C major Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572089

04:22:00 00:26:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op 111 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

04:52:00 00:31:44 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6 in C major Thomas Zehetmair Royal Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224

05:27:00 00:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

05:44:00 00:05:32 Michel-Richard Delalande Symphonies of Carols Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

05:52:00 00:07:01 Franz Biebl Ave Maria Cantus Cantus 1211

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Violeta Parra: Gracias a la vida Mercedes Sosa, Soprano Universal Latino 2725947

06:05:12 Giuseppe Verdi: "Have mercy, dear friends..." from Ernani Placido Domingo, tenor; Robert Wagner Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini Deutsche Grammophon 719102

06:09:20 Flory Jagoda: Ocho Kandelikas Pink Martini Heinz Records n/z

06:11:37 Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Sephardic Songs: Respóndemos, Una pastora yo amí, Nani, nani, Morena me llaman" Barbara Fink, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Spiri, piano Harmonia Mundi 902133

06:21:34 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite, arr. by Pepe Romero Ángel, Celedonio, Celin, Pepe Romero, guitars; Los Romeros Philips 412609

06:44:30 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Buena Semana, Il Bastidor, Las Hermanas, Reina y Cautiva, Yo Hanino, Tu Hanina La Rodinella Dorian Discovery 80130

06:54:54 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Alghe Jodi Masó, piano Naxos 8.555856

07:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell: Chansons populaires sephardiques: La rosa enflorece, Adoneau, Eloenu, Secretos quero descuvrir Alberto Jona, baritone; Oscar Alessi, piano Nuova Era n/a

07:08:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D, K. 202 Daniel Barenboim, piano; English Chamber Orchestra EMI Classics 59017

07:25:14 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Dame la mano; Una matica de ruda; Poco le das La Nef Dorian Discovery 80128

07:40:27 Manuel de Falla: Homenajes Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from The Sleeping Beauty-- New York Philharmonic; Kurt Masur, conductor Album: Pas De Deux Teldec 94571 Music: 4:40

English Carol (arr. Mack Wilberg): I Saw Three Ships-- Massed Choirs of St. Olaf College and the St. Olaf Orchestra; James Bobb, conductor

2013 St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 2:56

Giacomo Puccini (arr. Howard Arman): Sogno d'oro-- Munich Radio Orchestra, Bavarian Radio Chorus; Howard Arman, conductor Day of Christmas Music, Prinzregententheater, Munich, Germany Music: 3:43

Traditional (arr Howard Arman): Les Anges dans nos campagnes-- Munich Radio Orchestra, Bavarian Radio Chorus; Howard Arman, conductor Day of Christmas Music, Prinzregententheater, Munich, Germany Music: 4:09

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beatrice "Bee" Newman from Kapaa, Hawaii Music: 11:19

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe: Am leuchtenden Sommermorg Andreas Schmidt, voice; Rudolf Jansen, piano Album: Andreas Schmidt sings Schumann Hanssler 98159 Music: 2:43

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7: Movement 5 Rondo-Finale: Tempo-- New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:12

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edvard Grieg: Selections from 'Lyric Pieces'-- Joyce Yang, piano Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, Georgia Music: 12:22

Walter Rollins (arr. Ensemble Galilei): Frosty the Snowman-- Ensemble Galilei Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 2:32

Johnny Marks (arr. Sae Chonabayashi): Holly Jolly Christmas-- Jasper String Quartet Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 2:11

Leo Weiner: Suite for Orchestra, Op. 18 (Hungarian Folk Dances)-- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 26:18

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:02:11 Traditional Gloucestershire Wassail Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Members of MAA 2014

10:02:00 00:16:25 Randol Alan Bass A Feast of Carols National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Tallis Chamber Choir Kodanja 2003

10:21:00 00:03:02 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023

10:25:00 00:04:48 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Flutes Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

10:34:00 00:08:57 Franz Waxman Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

10:44:00 00:10:38 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559382

10:56:00 00:01:14 Traditional March of the Kings Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

10:58:00 00:01:06 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Welcome, Yule! Ralph Allwood Rodolfus Choir BBC 326

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances by young people From the Top has presented over the past couple of seasons. An irresistibly charming 11-year-old violinist performs the music of Claude Debussy, a teenage soprano describes her charmed meeting with the great opera diva Renee Fleming, and we’ll hear one of the greatest young trumpet players we’ve ever had on the program perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue

11-year-old violinist Elli Choi from San Diego, California, performs the first movement, I. Allegro vivo, from the Sonata in G minor for Violin and Piano, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old guitarist Xavier Jara from Arlington, Minnesota, performs Sonata in D major, K. 53, by Domenico Scarlatti (1685–1757).

17-year-old pianist Dong Won Lee from Redmond, Washington, performs Prelude No. 8, “Un reflet dans le vent,” by Olivier Messiaen (1908–1992).

16-year-old trumpeter Elmer Churampi from Lima, Peru, performs “Rhapsody in Blue” for Trumpet and Piano by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Timofei Dokshitser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Taeguk Mun from Westbury, New York, performs Humoresque, Op. 5, by Mstislav Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Miriam Liske-Coorandish from Eggleston, Virginia, 18-year-old cellist Taeguk Mun from Westbury, New York, and special guest artist and world-renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz perform Requiem, for Three Cellos and Piano, Op. 66, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Emily Helenbrook from Alexander, New York, performs “O luce di quest’anima” (Oh! Star that guid’st my fervent love) from the opera Linda di Chamounix, by Gaetano Donizetti (1797–1848), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The American Boychoir from Princeton, New Jersey, performs “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa (1854–1932), arranged by John Kuzman.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Reznícek of the Mounties? - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Classical Music that uses Christmas Carols

12:08:00 00:07:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on the 'Turkish March' Op 76 Emil Gilels, piano EMI 69509

12:17:00 00:15:50 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Galánta Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

12:35:00 00:17:42 Johann Christoph Pez Concerto Pastorale in F major Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

12:55:00 00:02:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in F Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 87771

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK live

Vincenzo Bellini: Norma

Conductor: Joseph Colaneri

Production: Sir David McVicar

Norma: Angela Meade

Adalgisa: Jamie Barton

Pollione: Joseph Calleja

Oroveso: Matthew Rose

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:21:00 00:11:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 9 in E flat major Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977

16:35:00 00:14:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 9661

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Pt. 1

17:01:00 00:05:59 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

17:09:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851

17:20:00 00:38:33 Dimitri Tiomkin It's a Wonderful Life: Suite Royal Philharmonic David Newman Ambrosian Singers Telarc 88801

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:12:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72 Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

19:16:00 00:40:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61 German Chamber Philharmonic Paavo Järvi Janine Jansen, violin Decca 13281

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Women’s Voices of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Jonathan Farewell, narrator; the 1981 recreation of the first concert to be given at Severance Hall, 02/05/31

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Goedicke): Passacaglia and Fugue in c

Charles Martin Loeffler: Evocation for Orchestra

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c

21:40:00 00:20:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 67 in F Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:04:48 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Sextet Op 110 Bartholdy Piano Quartet Andra Darzins, viola; Wolfgang Wagner, double bass Naxos 550966

23:06:00 00:09:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

23:18:00 00:06:55 Carl Reinecke Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Catherine Tunnell, cello CPO 999159

23:24:00 00:09:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821

23:36:00 00:07:06 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

23:43:00 00:10:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058

23:55:00 00:02:50 Benjamin Britten A Hymn to the Virgin Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

23:56:00 00:02:28 George Frideric Handel Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 English Concert Trevor Pinnock David Reichenberg, oboe Archiv 415291