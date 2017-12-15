Program Guide 12-15-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:31:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

00:36:00 00:29:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Sarah Fox, soprano; Roderick Williams, baritone; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

01:08:00 00:34:51 Amy Beach Piano Concerto in C sharp minor Op 45 BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Danny Driver, piano Hyperion 68130

01:46:00 00:27:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 63 "Christen, ätzet diesen Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastian Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Harm Mundi 901781

02:16:00 00:37:28 Ernest Bloch Violin Concerto Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Michael Guttman, violin ASV 785

02:57:00 00:34:10 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 1 in F major Op 17 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9230

03:34:00 00:32:11 Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 9 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

04:09:00 00:29:58 Paul Hindemith Symphonia Serena Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9217

04:42:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 1 in E major Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

05:04:00 00:35:26 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60 Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

05:43:00 00:06:32 Daryl Runswick Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and Geoffrey Simon London Cello Sound Cala 55003

05:49:00 00:05:49 François Joseph Gossec Christmas Suite Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Academy Ancient Music Choir l'Oiseau 410179

05:57:00 00:02:00 Traditional Jolly Old St. Nicholas Canadian Brass Eric Robertson, organ OpeningDay 7345

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:58 John Bull Dr. Bull's Goodnight Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

06:15:00 00:11:00 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in D major Op 7 Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

06:25:00 00:05:15 Robert Schumann Theme & Variations from Violin Sonata #2 Op 121 Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano Ars Prod. 38536

06:30:00 00:03:43 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 87771

06:40:00 00:08:35 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

06:50:00 00:05:00 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson Frosty the Snowman Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

06:57:00 00:02:49 Carl Michael Ziehrer Schönfeld March Op 422 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

07:03:00 00:03:22 Albert Hague You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

07:06:00 00:02:37 Ralph Vaughan Williams Wassail Song Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

07:10:00 00:10:12 John Field Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

07:25:00 00:01:59 Vincenzo Galilei Saltarello Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

07:29:00 00:06:12 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

07:40:00 00:08:28 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 4 in E Dennis Russell Davies Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast 7062

07:50:00 00:05:36 Walter Kent I'll Be Home for Christmas Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

07:57:00 00:01:45 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009

08:07:00 00:05:31 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

08:15:00 00:08:24 Jonathan Smith A Little Christmas Medley Mainstreet Brass MSR 1325

08:26:00 00:03:13 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

08:30:00 00:05:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Sonata No. 15 Op 28 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

08:40:00 00:05:39 Joseph Achron Hebrew Dance Op 35 Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10

08:45:00 00:05:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Three German Dances Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

08:50:00 00:03:03 Jacques Ibert Waltz from 'Divertissement' Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

08:52:00 00:02:01 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He spake the word English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

08:55:00 00:05:36 Lionel Bart Selections from 'Oliver!' Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216

09:05:00 00:17:25 Leopold Mozart Cassation in G 'Toy Symphony' Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 416386

09:27:00 00:06:29 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 4 in C minor Op 40 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883

09:35:00 00:05:36 Giuseppe Torelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 8 La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

09:45:00 00:07:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

09:53:00 00:07:58 Philip Lane Wassail Dances Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

09:55:00 00:01:59 Heinrich Schütz The Christmas Story: The Hosts of Angels Musica Fiata Frieder Bernius Stuttgart Chamber Choir Sony 87771

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:02:30 David Guion Arkansas Traveler Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

10:06:00 00:04:35 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

10:13:00 00:11:39 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement Antal Doráti Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

10:25:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

10:37:00 00:04:35 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

10:42:00 00:06:07 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9334

10:50:00 00:11:32 Daniil Trifonov Rachmaniana Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4794970

11:04:00 00:09:45 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto for 3 Oboes in B flat major Combattimento Consort Olympia 342

11:15:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat major Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1530

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:02:28 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:27:00 00:03:27 Traditional The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy Cleveland Orchestra Clayton H. Krehbiel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:31:00 00:03:59 Traditional Wexford Carol Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Brian Keith Johnson, baritone; Mary Kay Fink, Irish whistle; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:35:00 00:04:10 Anonymous Personet hodie Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:41:00 00:02:01 James Pierpont Jingle Bells Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:43:00 00:03:48 Leslie Adams Christmas Lullaby Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993

11:46:00 00:04:36 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:51:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008

11:56:00 00:01:20 Traditional Fum, fum, fum Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: Overture Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830

12:16:00 00:06:16 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Suite Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

12:24:00 00:07:10 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

12:33:00 00:02:56 David Guion Turkey in the Straw Michael Lewin, piano Sono Lumin 92103

12:40:00 00:03:12 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

12:46:00 00:12:57 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1 Sir Neville Marriner London Symphony Philips 4788977

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:38:22 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2 in C major Op 53 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9454

13:41:00 00:13:09 Robert Schumann Fantasie in C major Op 131 New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457075

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:37 Traditional Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night' Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano; Apollo's Singers Avie 2269

14:02:00 00:02:40 William Billings The Shepherd's Carol Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

14:07:00 00:10:38 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559382

14:20:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

14:34:00 00:11:09 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 6 Bath Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin Robert Masters, violin; Derek Simpson, cello Warner 555053

14:49:00 00:08:34 Claude Debussy Première rapsodie Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Franklin Cohen, clarinet DeutGram 4795448

15:01:00 00:16:00 Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstück in F minor Op 79 Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

15:19:00 00:07:34 Giuseppe Verdi La forza del destino: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

15:27:00 00:03:05 Agustín Barrios Villancico de Navidad John Williams, guitar Sony 87771

15:32:00 00:03:52 Anonymous Corde natus ex parentis Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 22601

15:39:00 00:05:44 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium Voces8 Decca 4785703

15:47:00 00:09:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

15:58:00 00:04:44 Traditional Greensleeves Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Michel Legrand, celeste Sony 87771

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Thomas and the Trombone

16:07:00 00:02:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in F Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 87771

16:12:00 00:12:11 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

16:28:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 16260

16:37:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo from Sonata No. 3 Op 58 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

16:41:00 00:08:02 Jacob Clemens non Papa Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Gloria Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575

16:52:00 00:02:51 John Rutter Star Carol City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

16:57:00 00:03:08 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Pasquinade Op 59 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

17:04:00 00:06:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

17:13:00 00:06:41 Gustav Holst Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120

17:23:00 00:11:29 Francis Poulenc Four Christmas Motets Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

17:38:00 00:03:23 Traditional O Little Town of Bethlehem Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

17:43:00 00:04:39 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

17:52:00 00:06:48 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat major Op 27 Leon Fleisher, piano Vanguard 1551

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:17:26 Frédéric Chopin Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2 NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4796824

18:28:00 00:04:02 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming André Previn Frederica von Stade, mezzo; American Boychoir; Christmas Concert Chorus Sony 87771

18:34:00 00:02:35 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City Valentin Radu Ama Deus Ensemble; Wesley Parrott, organ Sony 87771

18:38:00 00:13:08 Bernard Herrmann Currier and Ives Suite James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

18:54:00 00:05:33 Jacques Offenbach Die Rheinnixen: Overture Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5303

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:02 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in B flat Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420

19:22:00 00:32:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716

19:57:00 00:02:27 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 2 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:08:01 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture Jeffrey Tate Bavarian Radio Symphony EMI 54022

20:12:00 00:19:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

20:34:00 00:23:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D major Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Herman Krebbers, violin Philips 4788977

20:57:00 00:01:54 William Byrd Jig in A minor Canadian Brass CBS 45792

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Thomas and the Trombone

21:03:00 00:18:59 Patric Standford A Christmas Carol Symphony Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

21:23:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Collegium 133

21:30:00 00:17:42 Johann Christoph Pez Concerto Pastorale in F major Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

21:50:00 00:02:43 Samuel Scheidt In dulci jubilo Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

21:54:00 00:31:02 Witold Lutoslawski Polish Christmas Carols BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Julia Doyle, soprano; Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

22:26:00 00:22:58 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols Op 28 Martin Neary Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp Sony 62615

22:51:00 00:07:30 Newell H. Long 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Robert Conrad, narrator ELF 991018

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:34 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Nobuko Imai, viola Philips 4788977

23:10:00 00:08:06 John Corigliano Voyage for Flute & Strings I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Paul Edmund-Davies, flute Telarc 80421

23:20:00 00:07:34 Traditional Mary Queen of Scots' Lament La Nef Meredith Hall, soprano Atma 2336

23:27:00 00:08:39 Max Bruch Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46 London Symphony Jascha Horenstein David Oistrakh, violin Decca 4785437

23:38:00 00:06:43 Michael Haydn Adagio from Notturno in F major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

23:44:00 00:08:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Quartet No. 2 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

23:55:00 00:02:49 Sir John Tavener The Lamb Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

23:56:00 00:03:01 Anonymous The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message) Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421