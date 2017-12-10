© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-10-2017

Published December 10, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 16, 2017 - From Danville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a 10-year-old violinist performing the music of Edward Elgar — she also shares some colorful stories of growing up in Kentucky with her 6 siblings. Also on the program, a beautifully detailed classical guitar performance by a young man from South Carolina and Chopin performed by a talented teenager from Massachusetts

15-year-old pianist Hsi-Yun Wu from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs the second movement, Scherzo, Allegro marcato, as well as the fourth movement, Vivace from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.14 by Sergey Prokofiev (1891-1953).

10-year-old violinist Lilyanne Thoroughman from Williamstown, Kentucky performs Salut d’Amour, Op.12 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the second movement, Scherzo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old guitarist Joseph Tollefson from Columbia, South Carloina performs the first movement, Preludio saudade and the third movement, Allegro solemne, from “La Catedral” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré (1885-1944)

17-year-old flutist Daniel Charif from San Jose, California performs Cantabile et Presto by George Enescu (1881-1955), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the third movement, Largo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Esa-Pekka Salonen

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo á la russe

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4; Emanuel Ax, piano

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes and Passacaglia from Peter Grimes; Jaap Van Zweden, conductor

02:58:00            00:01:11            Anthony Holborne         Coranto: Heigh Ho Holiday                                Canadian Brass    CBS     45792

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Leonard Slatkin; Carter Brey, cello; Cynthia Phelps, viola; UMS Choral Union, Scott Hanoian, director; Michigan State University Children's Choir, Kyle Zeuch, director; Tamara Wilson, soprano; Jeremy Irons, speaker

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote -Carter Brey, cello; Cynthia Phelps, viola

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 3, Kaddish - UMS Choral Union; MSU Children’s Choir; Tamara Wilson, soprano; Jeremy Irons, speaker

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A German Christmas - As we bid farewell to the Luther 500th anniversary, music from the German world up to the Baroque era

05:58:00            00:01:24            Michael Praetorius         Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs     New London Consort            l'Oiseau 4759101

 

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:03:38            Gabriel Fauré    Requiem: Pie Jesu        Philharmonia Orchestra  Sir Andrew Davis            Lucia Popp, soprano     Sony    87771

06:09:00            00:04:30            Hector Berlioz   L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds'      Cleveland Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Cleveland Orchestra Chorus      MAA     1999

06:15:00            00:11:43            Nicolas Gombert           Magnificat primi toni                              Stile Antico       Harm Mundi   807595

06:28:00            00:02:35            John Rutter       Open Thou Mine Eyes               John Rutter       Cambridge Singers            Collegium         100

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organ and Orchestra - Ever since Bach and Handel, this combination of instruments has continued to engage and excite

J.S. BACH: Sinfonia, Cantata No. 29  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra/Ton Koopman, director & organ(Klop trunk organ) Challenge Classics 72230

G. F. HANDEL: Organ Concerto No. 12 in B-flat, Op. 7, no. 6  Concerto Amsterdam/Jaap Schroeder, conductor; Daniel Chorzempa (1780 Künckel/St. Anne’s Oude Katholicke Kerk, Haarlem, Netherlands) Pentatone Classics 5186-109

JOSEPH JONGEN: Hymne, Op. 78  Symphony in C/Rossen Milanov, conductor; Peter Conte (Wanamaker Organ, Macy’s, Philadelphia, PA) Gothic 49293

JOHN WELLS: Organ Concerto No. 1 (1996)  Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra/Adrian Sylveen, conductor; Woosug Kang (1972 Gress-Miles/South Congregational Church, New Britain, CT) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/8/2016)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 2 -  This is the Record of John; On this second week of Advent, we’ll listen to choral and organ music of prophecy, both from the Old Testament prophets, and from the New Testament story of John the Baptist.  Lovely music from a variety of sources 

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:

Flory Jagoda: Ocho kandelikas    Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 3:00

Traditional Sephardic: Kita’l tas    Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 5:00

Traditional Chassidic: Hayo Haya    The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:50

Traditional Israeli: MiY’malel    The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:33

Hugo Chaim Adler/Traditional: Maoz Tzur (2 versions)    The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 3:16

F. Greenspan: Kemach min hazak    The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:34

Avrom Goldfaden/Michel Gelbart: Dreydel songs    The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 4:22

Samuel Adler: The Flames of Freedom 4 selections    New London children’s Choir/Ronald Corp (Naxos 559410 CD) 9:37

Michael Isaacson: Aspects of a Great Miracle    Southern Chorale University of Southern Mississippi/Tim Koch (Naxos 559410 CD) 9:58

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Edward Elgar: Sospiri-- BBC Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Edward Elgar: The Music Makers/Short Pieces Teldec 92374 Music: 4:29

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet-- Escher String Quartet UGA & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia  Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 10:55

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Music: 7:10

Claude Debussy: Beau Soir-- Renee Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Night Songs London/Decca 467697 Music: 2:47

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 2 in E flat, Op. 63-- Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: ~21:50

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76--The Montrose Trio: Jon Kimura Parker, piano; Martin Beaver, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello Beaches fine Arts, St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 14:22

Augustin Barrios: Julia Florida

Roland Dyens: Saudade #3

Roland Dyens: Tango en Skai-- Thomas Viloteau, guitar Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St.  Paul, MN Music: ~21:00

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche Slav-- Detroit Symphony; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Orchestra Hall, Detroit, MI Music: 9:34

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky

Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (Naxos 9.80068 CD)

Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Seasons Op 37a (1875)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Violin Concerto in D (1878)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/ Fritz Reiner (RCA 67896 CD)

Romeo and Juliet fantasy overture for orchestra (1870)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 47179 CD)

1812 Overture Op 49 (1880)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Vienna State Opera Chorus/ Lorin Maazel (CBS Masterworks 37252 CD)

Scene from Swan Lake Op 20a (1874-75)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Symphony No.6 in b Op 74 (1893)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 417 1708-2 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:30            Johann Strauss Jr         Polka 'Express' Op 311              Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2003

14:02:00            00:02:31            Julius Fucik       The Merry Blacksmiths March Op 218                Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           5158

14:05:00            00:15:39            Morton Gould    Interplay            Albany Symphony Orchestra      David Alan Miller            Findlay Cockrell, piano  Albany  1174

14:20:00            00:10:51            Otto Nicolai       Christmas Overture        Bamberg Symphony      Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Bamberg Symphony Chorus      VirginClas         91079

14:31:00            00:08:32            Michael Haydn  Symphony No. 36 in B flat major                        Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss        CPO     999379

14:50:00            00:24:04            Georg Philipp Telemann Orchestral Suite in C 'Water Music'                    Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   413788

15:14:00            00:16:02            César Franck    Symphonic Variations    Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel            Pascal Rogé, piano       Decca   4787779

15:30:00            00:08:48            Francesco Manfredini    Concerto Grosso in C major  Op 3                      Simon Standage          Collegium Musicum 90   Chandos           634

15:38:00            00:08:21            Michael Praetorius         Christmas Vespers: Processional           Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers        Koch Intl           7673

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00            00:10:17            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'

16:19:00            00:38:24            Béla Bartók       Violin Concerto No.  2   

17:05:00            00:30:03            Béla Bartók       Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta 

17:44:00            00:15:52            Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20                        George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    63123

17:58:00            00:01:11            Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 14 in B flat                                 Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           66746

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mozart's "Requiem" Premieres in Vienna

18:04:00            00:42:39            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Act 1 Op 71                  Antal Doráti       Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  4788977

18:49:00            00:06:27            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers                 Seiji Ozawa            Orchestra of Paris         Philips  4788977

18:55:00            00:03:26            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance              Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80068

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:35:00            George W. Chadwick     Symphony No.  2 in B flat Op 21             Neeme Järvi            Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9334

19:39:00            00:31:08            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor          Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           John Gibbons, fortepiano          Koch Intl           7575

20:12:00            00:41:27            César Franck    Symphony in D minor                Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Orchestre Métropolitaine   Atma    2647

20:55:00            00:04:12            Franz Liszt        Paganini Etude No. 3 in G sharp minor                           Gary Graffman, piano RCA     300350

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Caprice (1999)  Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 4:34

Ty Alan Emerson: Iron and Aire   Gary Louis, alto saxophone; Janice Martin, violin; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 17:33

Andrew Rindfleisch: Dixit Dominus (1987)   Isthmus Vocal Ensemble/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Clarion 927) 9:36

Jack Gallagher: The Persistence of Memory (1995)   Bogdana Peneva, cello; Ruse Philharmonic Orchestra, Bulgaria/Tsanko Delibozov, cond. (Vienna Modern Masters 3036) 19:31

21:54:00            00:04:35            Lyndol Mitchell  Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad                   Howard Hanson            Eastman-Rochester Orchestra   Mercury            434324

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Color of Law: Housing, Segregation, and Education in the U.S. - Richard Rothstein, Author, “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America”

Since Brown v. Board of Education ruled to desegregate schools, the percentage of African-American students in white majority schools increased to peak at 43.5 percent in 1988. Today, the trend is reversing - a recent report from UCLA’s Civil Rights Project showed that number had dropped by nearly half to 23.2 percent, a comparable percentage to 1968. In the U.S., African-American wealth equals about 5 to 7 percent of white wealth.

Richard Rothstein, in his most recent book, The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, attributes that gap almost entirely to the federal housing policy of the mid-20th century. The Fair Housing Act of 1968 provided some enforcement to prevent housing discrimination, but by 1968, the federal government had already demolished many integrated neighborhoods to create segregated public housing, and had subsidized the development of segregated suburbs.

Today, almost one quarter of African Americans in the nation’s largest metropolitan areas live in neighborhoods where at least 80 percent of residents are of color. Cleveland is no exception with 45 percent of African-Americans residents living in neighborhoods that are comprised nearly 80 percent of minorities.  If we are to measure segregation by exposure to other races, the Cleveland metro area ranks as one of the most segregated.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:10            Hector Berlioz   L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds'                  Andrew Carwood            St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ           Decca   4789225

23:07:00            00:05:13            John Rutter       Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd'       City of London Sinfonia John Rutter   Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe           Collegium         100

23:12:00            00:06:30            Joaquín Rodrigo           Soleriana: Pastorale                  Enrique Bátiz    Royal Philharmonic     EMI      67435

23:20:00            00:07:57            Gabriel Fauré    Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15                          Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony    48066

23:27:00            00:11:10            César Franck    Allegretto from Symphony in D minor                  Yannick Nézet-Séguin            Orchestre Métropolitaine            Atma    2647

23:41:00            00:04:03            Robert Ward     Concertino for Strings: Siciliano             Lorenzo Muti     St.Stephen's Chamber Orchestra       Albany  1058

23:45:00            00:07:19            Morton Gould    American Ballads: Amber Waves                        Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   559005

23:54:00            00:03:07            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie                                 Sarah Chang, violin; Charles Abramovic, piano EMI      56791

 

 