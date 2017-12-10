Program Guide 12-10-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 16, 2017 - From Danville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a 10-year-old violinist performing the music of Edward Elgar — she also shares some colorful stories of growing up in Kentucky with her 6 siblings. Also on the program, a beautifully detailed classical guitar performance by a young man from South Carolina and Chopin performed by a talented teenager from Massachusetts

15-year-old pianist Hsi-Yun Wu from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs the second movement, Scherzo, Allegro marcato, as well as the fourth movement, Vivace from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.14 by Sergey Prokofiev (1891-1953).

10-year-old violinist Lilyanne Thoroughman from Williamstown, Kentucky performs Salut d’Amour, Op.12 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the second movement, Scherzo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old guitarist Joseph Tollefson from Columbia, South Carloina performs the first movement, Preludio saudade and the third movement, Allegro solemne, from “La Catedral” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré (1885-1944)

17-year-old flutist Daniel Charif from San Jose, California performs Cantabile et Presto by George Enescu (1881-1955), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the third movement, Largo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Esa-Pekka Salonen

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo á la russe

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4; Emanuel Ax, piano

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes and Passacaglia from Peter Grimes; Jaap Van Zweden, conductor

02:58:00 00:01:11 Anthony Holborne Coranto: Heigh Ho Holiday Canadian Brass CBS 45792

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Leonard Slatkin; Carter Brey, cello; Cynthia Phelps, viola; UMS Choral Union, Scott Hanoian, director; Michigan State University Children's Choir, Kyle Zeuch, director; Tamara Wilson, soprano; Jeremy Irons, speaker

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote -Carter Brey, cello; Cynthia Phelps, viola

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 3, Kaddish - UMS Choral Union; MSU Children’s Choir; Tamara Wilson, soprano; Jeremy Irons, speaker

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A German Christmas - As we bid farewell to the Luther 500th anniversary, music from the German world up to the Baroque era

05:58:00 00:01:24 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:03:38 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Pie Jesu Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Lucia Popp, soprano Sony 87771

06:09:00 00:04:30 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

06:15:00 00:11:43 Nicolas Gombert Magnificat primi toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

06:28:00 00:02:35 John Rutter Open Thou Mine Eyes John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 100

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organ and Orchestra - Ever since Bach and Handel, this combination of instruments has continued to engage and excite

J.S. BACH: Sinfonia, Cantata No. 29 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra/Ton Koopman, director & organ(Klop trunk organ) Challenge Classics 72230

G. F. HANDEL: Organ Concerto No. 12 in B-flat, Op. 7, no. 6 Concerto Amsterdam/Jaap Schroeder, conductor; Daniel Chorzempa (1780 Künckel/St. Anne’s Oude Katholicke Kerk, Haarlem, Netherlands) Pentatone Classics 5186-109

JOSEPH JONGEN: Hymne, Op. 78 Symphony in C/Rossen Milanov, conductor; Peter Conte (Wanamaker Organ, Macy’s, Philadelphia, PA) Gothic 49293

JOHN WELLS: Organ Concerto No. 1 (1996) Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra/Adrian Sylveen, conductor; Woosug Kang (1972 Gress-Miles/South Congregational Church, New Britain, CT) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/8/2016)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 2 - This is the Record of John; On this second week of Advent, we’ll listen to choral and organ music of prophecy, both from the Old Testament prophets, and from the New Testament story of John the Baptist. Lovely music from a variety of sources

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:

Flory Jagoda: Ocho kandelikas Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 3:00

Traditional Sephardic: Kita’l tas Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 5:00

Traditional Chassidic: Hayo Haya The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:50

Traditional Israeli: MiY’malel The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:33

Hugo Chaim Adler/Traditional: Maoz Tzur (2 versions) The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 3:16

F. Greenspan: Kemach min hazak The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:34

Avrom Goldfaden/Michel Gelbart: Dreydel songs The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 4:22

Samuel Adler: The Flames of Freedom 4 selections New London children’s Choir/Ronald Corp (Naxos 559410 CD) 9:37

Michael Isaacson: Aspects of a Great Miracle Southern Chorale University of Southern Mississippi/Tim Koch (Naxos 559410 CD) 9:58

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Edward Elgar: Sospiri-- BBC Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Edward Elgar: The Music Makers/Short Pieces Teldec 92374 Music: 4:29

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet-- Escher String Quartet UGA & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 10:55

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Music: 7:10

Claude Debussy: Beau Soir-- Renee Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Night Songs London/Decca 467697 Music: 2:47

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 2 in E flat, Op. 63-- Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: ~21:50

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76--The Montrose Trio: Jon Kimura Parker, piano; Martin Beaver, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello Beaches fine Arts, St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 14:22

Augustin Barrios: Julia Florida

Roland Dyens: Saudade #3

Roland Dyens: Tango en Skai-- Thomas Viloteau, guitar Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: ~21:00

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche Slav-- Detroit Symphony; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Orchestra Hall, Detroit, MI Music: 9:34

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky

Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (Naxos 9.80068 CD)

Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Seasons Op 37a (1875)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Violin Concerto in D (1878)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/ Fritz Reiner (RCA 67896 CD)

Romeo and Juliet fantasy overture for orchestra (1870)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 47179 CD)

1812 Overture Op 49 (1880)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Vienna State Opera Chorus/ Lorin Maazel (CBS Masterworks 37252 CD)

Scene from Swan Lake Op 20a (1874-75)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Symphony No.6 in b Op 74 (1893)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 417 1708-2 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:30 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Express' Op 311 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

14:02:00 00:02:31 Julius Fucik The Merry Blacksmiths March Op 218 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

14:05:00 00:15:39 Morton Gould Interplay Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

14:20:00 00:10:51 Otto Nicolai Christmas Overture Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony Chorus VirginClas 91079

14:31:00 00:08:32 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 36 in B flat major Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999379

14:50:00 00:24:04 Georg Philipp Telemann Orchestral Suite in C 'Water Music' Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

15:14:00 00:16:02 César Franck Symphonic Variations Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4787779

15:30:00 00:08:48 Francesco Manfredini Concerto Grosso in C major Op 3 Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 634

15:38:00 00:08:21 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers: Processional Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:10:17 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'

16:19:00 00:38:24 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2

17:05:00 00:30:03 Béla Bartók Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta

17:44:00 00:15:52 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63123

17:58:00 00:01:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 14 in B flat Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mozart's "Requiem" Premieres in Vienna

18:04:00 00:42:39 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 1 Op 71 Antal Doráti Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

18:49:00 00:06:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Seiji Ozawa Orchestra of Paris Philips 4788977

18:55:00 00:03:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:35:00 George W. Chadwick Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 21 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9334

19:39:00 00:31:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell John Gibbons, fortepiano Koch Intl 7575

20:12:00 00:41:27 César Franck Symphony in D minor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

20:55:00 00:04:12 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 3 in G sharp minor Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Caprice (1999) Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 4:34

Ty Alan Emerson: Iron and Aire Gary Louis, alto saxophone; Janice Martin, violin; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 17:33

Andrew Rindfleisch: Dixit Dominus (1987) Isthmus Vocal Ensemble/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Clarion 927) 9:36

Jack Gallagher: The Persistence of Memory (1995) Bogdana Peneva, cello; Ruse Philharmonic Orchestra, Bulgaria/Tsanko Delibozov, cond. (Vienna Modern Masters 3036) 19:31

21:54:00 00:04:35 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Color of Law: Housing, Segregation, and Education in the U.S. - Richard Rothstein, Author, “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America”

Since Brown v. Board of Education ruled to desegregate schools, the percentage of African-American students in white majority schools increased to peak at 43.5 percent in 1988. Today, the trend is reversing - a recent report from UCLA’s Civil Rights Project showed that number had dropped by nearly half to 23.2 percent, a comparable percentage to 1968. In the U.S., African-American wealth equals about 5 to 7 percent of white wealth.

Richard Rothstein, in his most recent book, The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, attributes that gap almost entirely to the federal housing policy of the mid-20th century. The Fair Housing Act of 1968 provided some enforcement to prevent housing discrimination, but by 1968, the federal government had already demolished many integrated neighborhoods to create segregated public housing, and had subsidized the development of segregated suburbs.

Today, almost one quarter of African Americans in the nation’s largest metropolitan areas live in neighborhoods where at least 80 percent of residents are of color. Cleveland is no exception with 45 percent of African-Americans residents living in neighborhoods that are comprised nearly 80 percent of minorities. If we are to measure segregation by exposure to other races, the Cleveland metro area ranks as one of the most segregated.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:10 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

23:07:00 00:05:13 John Rutter Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe Collegium 100

23:12:00 00:06:30 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Pastorale Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic EMI 67435

23:20:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

23:27:00 00:11:10 César Franck Allegretto from Symphony in D minor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

23:41:00 00:04:03 Robert Ward Concertino for Strings: Siciliano Lorenzo Muti St.Stephen's Chamber Orchestra Albany 1058

23:45:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

23:54:00 00:03:07 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Sarah Chang, violin; Charles Abramovic, piano EMI 56791